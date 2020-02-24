779
Scout Notes February 24

Aubameyang signs off for Gameweek 28 in style as Everton’s front two excel

Arsenal 3-2 Everton

  • Goals: Eddie Nketiah (£4.3m), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£10.9m) x2 | Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£6.2m), Richarlison (£8.2m)
  • Assists: Bukayo Saka (£4.5m), David Luiz (£5.7m), Nicolas Pepe (£9.2m)| Yerry Mina (£5.3m)
  • Bonus: Aubameyang x3, Saka x2, Nketiah x1

Fantasy managers who were undeterred by Arsenal’s Blank Gameweek 28 and Everton’s “fixture swing” were amply rewarded at the Emirates on Sunday.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£10.9m) grabbed a brace against the Toffees to move joint-top of the Premier League goalscorers’ charts, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£6.2m) and Richarlison‘s (£8.2m) fantastic form under Carlo Ancelotti continued as the Everton strike duo both found the back of the net.

Since the Italian first took charge of the Merseyside club in Gameweek 19, no player has scored on more occasions than Calvert-Lewin (seven).

Richarlison himself has six attacking returns in seven appearances under his new boss.

We discussed the form-versus-fixtures dilemma after Gameweek 26 and questioned whether the ‘big six’ were really to be feared, with one eye on Everton’s upcoming schedule.

Those who hung on to Calvert-Lewin or joined the budget striker’s bandwagon had their faith justified after less than a minute of Sunday’s game in north London, with the 22-year-old striker acrobatically hooking the visitors into a very early lead when Arsenal failed to deal with a free-kick.

After the Gunners then turned the game on its head with two quickfire goals, Richarlison restored parity on the stroke of half-time when he feathered Yerry Mina‘s (£5.3m) flick-on past Bernd Leno (£5.0m).

Both of Everton’s scorers emerged from this encounter with six Fantasy Premier League points but there could easily have been further returns, which ought to provide their owners with a lot of encouragement for the season run-in.

Calvert-Lewin saw a glorious 71st-minute chance from three yards scooped away by Leno and then failed to get meaningful contact on a cross from the left flank shortly afterwards, with Richarlison being denied the assist on both occasions.

Deep into stoppage time and with the Toffees pushing for an equaliser, Calvert-Lewin glanced a header from a Bernard (£6.4m) cross inches wide of the upright.

Richarlison was himself thwarted from six yards by the busy Leno in the 77th minute, with all five of the visitors’ shots on target coming from Everton’s front two.

Carlo Ancelotti said of his in-form forwards after full-time:

[Calvert-Lewin] is really dangerous, I think that him and Richarlison are fantastic strikers.

Richarlison is unbelievable in my opinion because he’s able to score but also he works really hard.

Dominic, nothing to say, he’s doing really well. Important that he stays focused and try to improve because he can improve, in my opinion.

While relatively few managers will be bailing on Richarlison or Calvert-Lewin after this display, Everton’s defenders may be surplus to requirements for the time being.

The Toffees are without a clean sheet on the road since Gameweek 1 and have registered only one shut-out this calendar year, conceding 11 goals along the way.

Two of Arsenal’s goals on Sunday came from crosses from the flanks, while the Everton backline was cut open far too easily by David Luiz‘s (£5.7m) through-ball for Aubameyang’s first strike.

Jordan Pickford (£5.3m) and co played themselves into trouble on a few occasions, too, with Eddie Nketiah (£4.3m) hitting the bar from one of their defensive cock-ups.

Ancelotti said of his side’s display:

The performance was really good offensively but not good defensively and this is the reason we go home with no points..

We conceded three goals too easily. Arsenal in certain periods of the game had good control but they really didn’t have many chances. You cannot concede three goals, we made easy mistakes and I think that this week we have to work there.

We have to be ready on crosses, we have really good headers of the ball.

And the second goal, if there is no pressure on the ball you have to cover the space, you cannot stay in line. Other teams have fantastic strikers, you have to run back quickly and cover the space behind your shoulder. We didn’t do this and we have to work on this.

All credit to Arsenal, though, who have now plundered seven goals in two Gameweeks after a hit-and-miss opening month under Mikel Arteta.

Aubameyang was at his clinical best, scoring from his only two efforts of the game, while Eddie Nketiah (£4.3m), one of the cheapest forwards in FPL, expertly converted a Bukayo Saka (£4.5m) cross to draw Arsenal level at 1-1.

Aubemeyang’s first goal saw him race onto a Luiz pass to curl past Pickford, while his second strike was a fine header from Nicolas Pepe‘s (£9.2m) delivery seconds after the half-time break.

That was his first double-digit haul at the Emirates in over a year and his purple patch does present owners with a keep-or-sell dilemma, given that Arsenal are without a fixture in Blank Gameweek 28.

Bemusingly, Aubameyang is the most-bought FPL forward of this week, although there’ll be some of his 70,000+ new owners who are perhaps playing the price rise game on a Wildcard and not blissfully unaware that the Gunners don’t have a Gameweek 28 fixture.

Arteta said of the Gabon international’s display:

I’m so happy with him because he is scoring very important goals for us, but as well as a captain, he’s giving a great example to everyone else. That a player of his calibre is able to work the way that he is working defensively… because the demands of the matchday are big, and he is willing and he is happily doing it and I think we should pay regards to him.

I had two questions [about Auba’s attitude to defending]. One was whether he wanted to do it, or could he not do it physically? So once I found out that physically he could do it, it was about convincing him to do it and that he can do it every three days. He’s showing that.

He could just say ‘I scored the goals, I don’t need to do it’ but unfortunately we’re not that good that we can allow a few players not to [work hard].

Pepe wasn’t quite as influential as he had been against Newcastle but still collected an assist, while Mesut Ozil (£7.2m) was back in his usual habit of linking play well without delivering an attacking return.

Nketiah’s display and goal perhaps spell bad news for Alexandre Lacazette (£9.3m), who failed to even make it off the bench as his side delivered another fine attacking performance without him.

Before we write off the Frenchman and talk up Nketiah’s budget forward credentials, however, Arteta has tinkered with his starting XI throughout his reign and brought players in from the cold – such as Dani Ceballos (£5.2m), who started again in midfield on Sunday – when they appeared to be surplus to requirements.

Saka has been another youngster to impress under the Gunners boss and he emerged as a first-half substitute to set up his side’s first goal and claim his third assist in the space of five Gameweeks.

With the Gunners looking as if they may have lost Sead Kolasinac (£5.2m) to a shoulder injury sustained in Sunday’s game, Saka could be set for a prolonged run in the team – although the return to fitness of Kieran Tierney (£5.3m) draws ever nearer to add to the competition at left-back.

Saka’s classification as an FPL midfielder, of course, also deprives him of all but one clean sheet point.

Arteta said of Kolasinac after full-time:

I don’t know, it looked bad. To be fair, he was in a lot of pain so we will have to try to assess him tomorrow and see how he is. Hopefully not [a dislocation] but he was in pain.

On the Everton injury front, Ancelotti said of sidelined pair Lucas Digne (£5.8m) and Theo Walcott (£6.2m):

I think that they can play next week against United, they will be ready, they don’t have big problems and so, I think that they can recover soon.

Andre Gomes (£5.2m) returned from a three-month lay-off and impressed in a half-hour cameo at the Emirates, with his manager saying:

Andre did really well, without any problem. He was really strong in the tackle. The player is ready and really important for us and will play in the next game.

Arsenal XI (4-2-3-1): Leno; Bellerin, Mustafi, Luiz, Kolasinac (Saka 19′); Ceballos (Torreira 76′), Xhaka; Pepe, Ozil (Guendouzi 82′), Aubameyang; Nketiah.

Everton XI (4-4-2): Pickford; Sidibe, Mina, Holgate, Baines; Iwobi (Bernard 60′), Schneiderlin (Gomes 59′), Delph (Kean 81′), Sigurdsson; Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin.

  1. jdp219
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    30 mins ago

    2FTs, 0.5itb:
    1) Auba, Fleck > Jiminez, Bruno/Martial
    2) Grealish, Fleck > Barnes, Traore
    3) Lunds, Fleck > Saiss, Snoddy

    Dubravka, Button
    TAA, Aurier, Soyuncu, Rico
    Salah, Cantwell
    Vardy, Ings
    (Five blanks: Auba, Lunds, Fleck, KDB, Grealish)

    Open Controls
    1. jdp219
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      24 mins ago

      If Traore looking to be benched again, maybe Snoddy?

      Open Controls
    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      20 mins ago

      1 could pay off the most this week, but I'd prefer keeping Aubameyang for the fixtures afterwards.

      2 is decent. I have those two so am hoping for good performances too - a though not expecting anything mind-boggling stellar. You just have to accept Grealish will tick along now and then.

      3 - perhaps the wrong week for Wolves defender, even if Tottenham are anemic up front. Saiss a good pick otherwise & could pay off. Snoddy is ticking along, but don't fancy the fixtures and his tenancy for being subbed.

      Open Controls
      1. jdp219
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        14 mins ago

        Thanks. Pretty much the same thinking here, for better or worse. I'd prefer not to ditch Auba, but he frees up funds that I just don't have to really affect much in gw28. Plus, he's helping me keep pace in ML right now, so it's a tough decision.

        Open Controls
      2. jdp219
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        7 mins ago

        Not against Charlie Taylor in place of Saiss. Mid is still thin for up to 5.8: Snoddy, Armstrong, Wijnaldum.

        May even take a hit. I don't know. Backed myself into a bit of a corner.

        Open Controls
        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Those midfield options all look dire, Armstrong aside. I'd be a little wary with Armstrong however as Villa were far too obliging & he doesn't have many fixtures to prove himself before you may want to chuck him again.

          No point in Taylor with TOT (eh...) & MCI in next three if you plan on starting him. Saiss a far better IF he is nailed.

          Open Controls
  2. mitro
    • 6 Years
    29 mins ago

    Probably my best gw of the season, road to top 50k begins here! 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Road to top100 begins here 😛

      Open Controls
  3. Babit1967
    • 3 Years
    29 mins ago

    Lads does Grealish to Barnes look decent? Means I can do Deeney to Auba next week with .2 to spare

    Pope

    Taa Soy Stephens

    Barnes Salah Cantwell Martial

    Bobby Jimmy Deeney

    Boly Rico KDB

    Open Controls
  4. Would Ed Woodward
    • 1 Year
    29 mins ago

    One more post before I go to bed, anyone else desperately want Doherty in? He's missed so many big chances recently but he keeps getting them and they're actually getting cleansheets now with Boly back, it feels like Doh is close to a 20 pointer.

    Open Controls
    1. The_Fish
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      11 mins ago

      Can’t afford him and brought Boly in a few weeks ago. If I could afford him and didn’t have Boly I’d go for Doherty.

      Open Controls
    2. Skull And Gnomes 9 SCOTT TA…
      • 2 Years
      10 mins ago

      Yer, I reckon VVD=Boly and Trent=Doherty innit.

      Simple Math Homie 🙂

      Open Controls
  5. LǝgleSs e|even
    • 4 Years
    28 mins ago

    Bruno in for Alli despite upcoming MCI and TOT fixtures?

    Yay or Nay?
    Any better options?

    Open Controls
    1. The_Fish
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      11 mins ago

      I would

      Open Controls
    2. SB007
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Bruno trap

      Open Controls
  6. Lignja
    • 2 Years
    26 mins ago

    A. Grealish to Barnes/Mount
    B. Grealish,Traore to Barnes, Mount -4

    Open Controls
  7. cigan
    • 1 Year
    26 mins ago

    what was your most random early punt this season?

    mine was Che Adams from gw1 to gw3 - I see he still hasn't scored a single league goal

    Open Controls
    1. Trophé Mourinho
        24 mins ago

        It wasnt that early and IDK how or why it happened, but I had Zaha for like 8 weeks 🙁

        Open Controls
        1. Twisted Saltergater
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          8 mins ago

          Haha, me too! Think I squeezed a goal and an assist out of him but it was painful stuff.

          Open Controls
          1. Trophé Mourinho
              7 mins ago

              basically the same, and VAR disallowed a goal and assist I think, it was brutal. Never again

              Open Controls
              1. Twisted Saltergater
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                6 mins ago

                That was it. But but Palace’s fixture run looked sooo good!

                Open Controls
                1. Trophé Mourinho
                    4 mins ago

                    that was one of those moves, where I looked at the block of green fixtures and said no matter what happens he stays until new years day. I still had him mid January -_-

                    Open Controls
                    1. Trophé Mourinho
                        3 mins ago

                        I did bench him for the last 3 weeks tho, thank god

                        Open Controls
                      • Twisted Saltergater
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 10 Years
                        2 mins ago

                        😆

                        Sometimes you have to rip the plaster off and take that -4 medicine.

                        That’s exhausted my medical metaphors.

                        Open Controls
                        1. Trophé Mourinho
                            just now

                            lol

                            Open Controls
                2. cigan
                  • 1 Year
                  6 mins ago

                  that's tough

                  another weird one was when i had Aaron Connolly for a good few weeks and actually played him like 3 or 4 times ... obviously not the one time when he hauled and got 8 points

                  Open Controls
              2. Hazz
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                23 mins ago

                Ross Barkley. Finally delivered this week!

                Glad I held onto him.

                Open Controls
              3. Qaiss
                • 4 Years
                22 mins ago

                Pukki GW2... If not that, then Abraham GW4..

                Open Controls
                1. cigan
                  • 1 Year
                  just now

                  Pukki was such a good choice. Was considering him after watching him against Liv in the season opener but chickened out ... got him the following week and held on for far too long then lol

                  Open Controls
              4. jia you jia you
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                15 mins ago

                Pukki(C) back in GW2 was dreamy, Pulisic for a run of blanks not so dreamy!

                Open Controls
              5. JustPark
                • 4 Years
                10 mins ago

                We all had Perez at one point.

                Open Controls
                1. GARY AND JAMIE
                  • 6 Years
                  just now

                  May just go back to him this week

                  Open Controls
              6. Sterling Malory
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                just now

                I also started off with Che.

                Had Mousset for a couple of weeks after he scored a couple.

                ... Carried away Blades fan here.

                Open Controls
            • Brendan95
              • 4 Years
              24 mins ago

              Any help appreciated...

              Assuming Auba > Vardy is 1 move, what should I do with the other FT? I would need to shift Henderson to have a potential 11 starters (If Rico starts) or do I just play without a keeper and shift someone like Lundstram or Grealish instead?

              (Henderson,Button)
              Robbo/Soy/Lascelles/Rico (Lund)
              Salah/Mane/Cantwell (KDB,Grealish)
              Ings/DCL (Auba)

              Open Controls
              1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                5 mins ago

                Shift Lundstram

                Open Controls
              2. dmkp
                • 4 Years
                5 mins ago

                Henderson will blank in nith gw28 & 31 so I think you should do the transfer and get either Pope or patricio

                Open Controls
                1. dmkp
                  • 4 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  *in both

                  Open Controls
                2. Brendan95
                  • 4 Years
                  just now

                  Yeah I was thinking of doing Hendo > Pope. Then I can afford Vardy back to Auba in 29 if needs be

                  Open Controls
            • Bobby
              • 10 Years
              23 mins ago

              Is Alonso now likely to start next week?

              Open Controls
              1. Hazz
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                1 min ago

                Can see him potentially starting in UCL tomorrow night, so lowers chances for the weekend - but you never know.

                (I think we'll surely play the 352/343 again, at least.)

                Open Controls
            • Chucky
              • 6 Years
              22 mins ago

              Live FPL predicting my rank to go down by 23 places from 26298 to 26321... It's a win for me with no TAA and Mane 😀

              Open Controls
            • Viper
              • 10 Years
              21 mins ago

              Button has dropped to 3.9?? I had 0.4 left for Button - > Mccarthy 😆

              What are Henderson/Button owners doing? (presuming you don't have enough to upgrade Button)

              Open Controls
              1. Pras Scott Talent
                • 8 Years
                4 mins ago

                Hendo->Pope

                Open Controls
              2. It’s gonna Ben Mee
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                4 mins ago

                Happened a month ago I believe

                Open Controls
                1. Viper
                  • 10 Years
                  just now

                  Shows how much I've been paying attention 😯

                  Open Controls
              3. Chucky
                • 6 Years
                3 mins ago

                Button to Pope. I have enough ITB

                Open Controls
            • Nightf0x
              • 4 Years
              20 mins ago

              FH gw31 undecided
              which?

              A) dcl to jimi (the initial plan)
              B) fleck to barnes/djenepo (cant get jimi, will go for jota)
              C) lund to c.taylor (plan is gw29 lund to egan/basham)

              Open Controls
              1. Sotamendi84
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                just now

                b barnes

                Open Controls
            • Sotamendi84
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              17 mins ago

              best transfer to fill 11?
              a) grealish to h.barnes
              b) targett to taylor?

              Open Controls
            • jia you jia you
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              17 mins ago

              Son(0) + Kun(0) + Mahrez(8) to Mane(16) + Vardy(2) + Bruno(14)

              Would've captained Ings and 1 point in total on my bench so my -8 worked out pretty damn well in the end 🙂

              Open Controls
              1. kyrgios
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                10 mins ago

                Well done

                Open Controls
                1. jia you jia you
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  just now

                  Cheers mate 🙂

                  Open Controls
              2. Tsparkes10
                • 1 Year
                7 mins ago

                Lovely mate

                Open Controls
                1. jia you jia you
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  1 min ago

                  sweet as a nut mate 🙂

                  Open Controls
              3. Twisted Saltergater
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                6 mins ago

                I managed to somehow salvage KdB(3) to Son(0) to Mané(8), and Firmino(2) to Jiminez(10) for -8.

                Not my proudest moment the early Son transfer.

                Open Controls
                1. jia you jia you
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  nothing like getting away with it mate 😉

                  Open Controls
                  1. Twisted Saltergater
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    just now

                    Touch and go for a while!

                    Open Controls
            • Colonel Shoe 肝池
              • 8 Years
              16 mins ago

              aguero to vardy?

              Open Controls
              1. Eastman
                • 2 Years
                2 mins ago

                Yep

                Open Controls
            • DALEDOBACK
                15 mins ago

                McCarthy
                Stephens TAA Boly Lascelles
                Barnes Mane Salah
                Vardy Jiminez Ings

                Hendo Holgate Dendo KDB

                0FT
                GTG? Bench order right?

                Open Controls
              • Tsparkes10
                • 1 Year
                14 mins ago

                57 about average? Thinking Martin to Mccarthy which gives me:

                Mccarthy
                TAA Robo Stephens
                Martial Salah Cantwell Traore
                Jimenez Vardy Ings
                (Hendo, Williams, Rico, KDB)

                Open Controls
                1. Hazz
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  just now

                  Would potentially play Williams over Cantwell.

                  Sniff a Man United back three vs. Everton - but we shall see.

                  Looks good otherwise. Is the move for free, or for a hit?

                  Open Controls
              • LǝgleSs e|even
                • 4 Years
                13 mins ago

                GK for next few GWs pls
                A) Pope
                B) Schmeichel
                C) Any other?

                Open Controls
                1. Camzy
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  1 min ago

                  I have Pope/Henderson for a few more weeks. Planning a WC in 32 or 33.

                  Open Controls
              • Pras Scott Talent
                • 8 Years
                13 mins ago

                Looks like Maximum Bonur is down after the 3x Liv defence and Vardy(c) fail.

                Open Controls
                1. jia you jia you
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  10 mins ago

                  Why the need to pick on him though mate, especially as that triple up has done well for him? Kicking a man when he's down and all that...

                  Open Controls
                  1. Pras Scott Talent
                    • 8 Years
                    just now

                    When it’s* down you mean

                    Open Controls
                2. Trophé Mourinho
                    7 mins ago

                    its like laughing at someone who owns a lambo with a flat battery. It wont be long until that engines purrs again

                    Open Controls
                  • Rhinos
                    • 6 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    i look forward to the debrief

                    Open Controls
                3. I Member
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  10 mins ago

                  Bring in BGW28 (and hopefully DGW29). Love this part of the season.

                  Open Controls
                4. TeddiPonza
                  • 9 Years
                  10 mins ago

                  Current team. 0,0m in bank.

                  McCarthy Button
                  TAA O’Connell Lascelles Rico Kelly
                  Salah Mane KdB Grealish Hayden
                  Auba DCL Jimenez

                  Doing Grealish to Barnes. What should the other transfer be?

                  A. Kelly to Boly/CTaylor
                  B. Auba to Vardy
                  C. Both for -4
                  D. Something else

                  Thanks

                  Open Controls
                  1. TeddiPonza
                    • 9 Years
                    just now

                    Will probably not free hit in 31

                    Open Controls
                5. Nice to Finally Michu
                  • 6 Years
                  8 mins ago

                  KdB and Martinelli > Barnes + Vardy 0.0 ITB is a no brainer right?

                  Open Controls
                6. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
                    8 mins ago

                    Grealish dropping tonight?

                    Everyone talking about Barnes here for Grealish replacement... none thinking about Perez? Is Barnes more nailed?

                    Open Controls
                  • jia you jia you
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    7 mins ago

                    DGW29 will be a complete trap if it happens!

                    Open Controls
                    1. Rhinos
                      • 6 Years
                      just now

                      no it'll be great

                      Open Controls
                  • Indio
                    • 8 Years
                    6 mins ago

                    Anything wrong with Redmond and Auba > Barnes and Jimmy for -4? Or should I keep Auba and do something else?

                    Ryan, Button
                    TAA, VVD, Boly, Lunds, Rico
                    Salah, Grealish, KDB, Redmond, Cantwell
                    Auba, Vardy, DCL

                    Thanks all.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Rhinos
                      • 6 Years
                      1 min ago

                      Redmond needs to go and you've no bench so yes go for it

                      Open Controls
                  • Disturbed
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    5 mins ago

                    Rico grealish > Doherty Bruno for a hit?

                    Open Controls
                  • Rhinos
                    • 6 Years
                    5 mins ago

                    Luca Digne will become my cheapest defender by gw28

                    Open Controls
                    1. Skull And Gnomes 9 SCOTT TA…
                      • 2 Years
                      3 mins ago

                      £He could become a force again.

                      Open Controls
                  • The Man Pastore
                    • 5 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    Henderson out for - 4pts, yay or nay?

                    Who's the best option?

                    Open Controls
                    1. Trophé Mourinho
                        just now

                        Pope if you own/wish to own Wolves defender (which you do). You could get Patricio and Taylor (for 0.1 cheaper, unless any rose last night)

                        Open Controls

