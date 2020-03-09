746
Scout Notes March 9

A rare off-day for Calvert-Lewin but Everton defence in poor form for Liverpool test

Chelsea 4-0 Everton

  • Goals: Mason Mount (£6.1m), Pedro (£6.8m), Willian (£6.9m), Olivier Giroud (£6.5m)
  • Assists: Pedro, Ross Barkley (£5.6m) x2, Willian
  • Bonus: Barkley x3, Willian x2, Pedro x1

For the value that they have provided Fantasy managers this season, we can forgive Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£6.4m) and Richarlison (£8.3m) for their blanks at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Apart from a glorious one-on-one opportunity that Calvert-Lewin screwed wide after 25 minutes, Everton never really looked like scoring in west London.

The Toffees had a miserable three efforts on goal all afternoon, with only one of them, an ambitious Richarlison attempt from distance, forcing returning goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga (£5.4m) into action.

The strangely subdued visitors were quite simply second-best for the majority of the game, with Chelsea looking the hungrier and sharper on and off the ball and fully meriting the margin of victory.

As proven at Vicarage Road in Gameweek 28, even a juggernaut like Liverpool can have an off-day, and there will no doubt be a reaction from Carlo Ancelotti’s troops in the Merseyside derby next Monday.

However, there are legitimate concerns about Everton’s defence even when they are at their competitive best at the other end of the pitch.

Since Ancelotti took charge, only three teams have conceded more Premier League goals than the Toffees (17) and kept fewer clean sheets (two).

Granted, most of the goal concessions have been on the road and Everton enjoy home advantage against their cross-city rivals in Gameweek 30.

But Ancelotti’s side haven’t recorded a shut-out home or away in two months and have shipped an average of two goals per match since then.

The Italian’s preference for a 4-4-2 does occasionally leave Everton looking exposed in the middle of the park, particularly when they are currently without a true anchor in the Idrissa Gueye mould, and they completely lost the midfield battle at Chelsea on Sunday.

With the influential Jordan Henderson (£5.3m) expected back for the Merseyside derby, that could well be a key battleground at Goodison Park.

Right-back is also a problem position at the moment, especially with Seamus Coleman (£5.3m) out.

Djibril Sidibe‘s (£5.1m) attacking attributes have attracted a fair bit of Fantasy interest this season but he looks less comfortable going the other way and he had a truly dreadful game on Sunday, with Pedro (£6.8m) having a whale of a time down the Chelsea left.

Since Ancelotti took charge, only Bournemouth have allowed more chances from their right flank than the Toffees. That’s something that Andrew Robertson (£7.0m) and co may find to their advantage in Gameweek 30 but it wouldn’t be a huge shock if the Everton boss was making other arrangements after Sidibe’s horror show, perhaps by shifting Mason Holgate (£4.4m) out to right-back or by deploying an extra centre-half.

Ancelotti said after full-time:

It’s very disappointing. This is the first time I was so sad for the performance of the team. Everything was wrong. We were not good defensively, lost a lot of duels, were not compact and did a lot of mistakes.

Mason Mount (£6.1m) had already gone close to scoring before he found the back of the net, with Jordan Pickford (£5.3m) denying the England midfielder from ten yards early on after a superb pick out from Willian (£6.9m).

There were to be no heroics from Pickford soon after, however, with Mount turning and firing past the Everton goalkeeper after fine work from Pedro.

The Spaniard then got on the scoresheet himself, collecting Ross Barkley‘s (£5.6m) pass and sprinting clear of the visitors’ backline to double Chelsea’s lead.

Willian and Oliver Giroud (£6.5m) both went close in the first half before the Brazilian effectively killed the game after 50 minutes, arrowing a 25-yard effort beyond Pickford after being teed up by the busy Barkley.

Willian then turned provider for Chelsea’s final goal, sending over the cross that Giroud poked in from close range.

Further chances came and went but the introductions of teenagers Faustino Anjorin and Armando Broja (both £4.5m) late on, plus the experimental deployment of substitute Reece James (£5.0m) in midfield, was a clear indication that the game had ceased to become a contest long before full-time.

Chelsea enjoy some excellent fixtures before and after Blank Gameweek 31 and their two most-recent displays against Liverpool and Everton in cup and league have certainly caught the eye.

How best to tap into their attack is a big dilemma, however.

Pedro, Willian and Barkley all excelled in delivering double-digit hauls but Chelsea’s midfield is bloated and we still have N’Golo Kante (£5.0m), Mateo Kovacic (£5.3m), Jorginho (£4.9m), Christian Pulisic (£6.9m), Callum Hudson-Odoi (£5.3m) and Ruben Loftus-Cheek (£6.3m) to return in the not-so-distant future, to add to the competition for places.

Billy Gilmour‘s (£4.5m) fine display in the holding midfield role on Sunday will also give his manager a welcome headache.

Speaking after the match, Frank Lampard said:

You will always need your squad through the year. We have a lot of injuries but the only way to tackle that is to work and fight and play at a high intensity with energy and to trust in each other.

Kepa has been out of the team and showed character and he has come in for two clean sheets and made saves, and had a brave moment at the end of this game. Ross Barkley and Marcos Alonso have come back in and that is what we need.

It does not matter if you are four months from the end of your contract or out the team for a month, you have to train every day full pelt, be a brilliant teammate and when you come in you have to try to contribute.

Giroud would seem to have the upper hand in attack, meanwhile, although Tammy Abraham (£7.5m) is expected back towards the end of March.

The Chelsea boss said of the France international after full-time:

We had Olly playing well. He is selfless and then you must have runners and energy around him to make the most of it. And stick balls in the box like we did for his goal. He is a personality and we need that.

One of the more secure starters in Lampard’s starting XI, Mount, was withdrawn shortly before the hour-mark on Sunday and appeared to be feeling his hamstring before heading straight down the tunnel after his substitution.

James’ benching was a reminder that we’re never truly sure about which defenders Lampard will pick on a week-to-week basis, although the versatile Cesar Azpilicueta (£5.8m) did start his 15th league match in a row.

There was also another run-out for Marcos Alonso (£6.1m) but, in a back four rather than a wing-back system, he wasn’t quite the attacking menace he had been in previous weeks.

Chelsea XI (4-3-3): Arrizabalaga; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Zouma, Alonso; Barkley, Gilmour, Mount (James 60′); Willian (Anjorin 71′), Giroud (Broja 86′), Pedro.

Everton XI (4-4-2): Pickford; Sidibe, Keane, Holgate, Digne; Bernard (Walcott 46′), Gomes, Davies (Kean 58′), Sigurdsson; Calvert-Lewin (Gordon 76′), Richarlison.

Post a Comment
  1. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Last Man Standing Update (356 teams)

    Current safety score with autosubs = 43
    Top score = 100
    LMS average = 54.35 (-1.58) = 52.77
    Players played = 9.42/12.14
    Captains played = 28.01%

    1 game to go.

    Open Controls
    1. Dr Mulholland
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      29 mins ago

      Brill

      Open Controls
      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 10 Years
        17 mins ago

        Your rank is pretty brill.

        Open Controls
    2. marzo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      How many teams were there in this league to begin with?

      Open Controls
      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 10 Years
        4 mins ago

        Over 5000 entered during the season.

        Open Controls
        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 10 Years
          4 mins ago

          https://torresmagic.webs.com/lmsupdate.htm

          Open Controls
        2. marzo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          3 mins ago

          Thanks- Still hanging in there!

          Open Controls
  2. caldracula
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Alonso (C) locked in!

    Open Controls
  3. Arron Wan Bissaka Nil
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    a) Fernandes and Cantwell for Maddison and Zaha
    b) Fernandes and Pukki for Zaha and Vardy
    c) Fernandes and a defender for Zaha and TAA/VVD

    Open Controls
    1. caldracula
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      C looks good, how much do you have for a defender and lose VVD over TAA

      Open Controls
      1. Arron Wan Bissaka Nil
        • 3 Years
        9 mins ago

        5.3m if I do VVD, 6.4m if I do TAA

        Open Controls
        1. caldracula
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          5 mins ago

          Maguire or Wan Bissaka

          Open Controls
          1. caldracula
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            4 mins ago

            Or you could get Alonso for TAA, but I’d rather keep Trent tbh.

            Open Controls
          2. Arron Wan Bissaka Nil
            • 3 Years
            4 mins ago

            was looking at this possibility, Maguire trolled me earlier in the year like

            Open Controls
            1. caldracula
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              just now

              Shouldn’t affect your future transfers, Utd have turned a corner. Decent form, fixtures and looks a decent option moving forward.

              Open Controls
  4. HellasLEAF
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Wow, what a great feeling for Vardy owners. Faith rewarded. And dramatically.

    Dramatic scenes today for Vardy owners (this one included). Was so disappointed when he started on bench after reports he would be good. Needed him to deliver and deliver he did!

    Open Controls
    1. Tempestic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      this! It was very much needed

      Open Controls
  5. Dynamic Duos
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    City's last clean sheet at home v Arsenal was in 2011, just saying.

    Open Controls
    1. HurriKane
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Great Auba blank confirmed

      Open Controls
      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 6 Years
        1 hour ago

        Yeah that defence is to good, oh sorry wait a minute is it Stones and Otamendi at CB

        Open Controls
        1. Leo10
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          5 mins ago

          How did Auba perform earlier this season at home v the same defence? 😉

          Open Controls
      2. Dynamic Duos
        • 6 Years
        59 mins ago

        Not that it matters to me, I have my 30k green cushion.

        Open Controls
      3. HellasLEAF
        • 10 Years
        57 mins ago

        Am hoping Arsenal and City double/triplers out there get punished actually. poor double gameweek fixtures and announced late like that you couldn't be certain of lineups.

        Of course tripling up on Wolves with Doherty and Jota for 2 free as I did (had Jiminez) was also clearly not genius..

        Should have been, felt like it at the time but wasn't. Not sure if Wolves even put a ball on goal to be honest..

        Open Controls
        1. Dynamic Duos
          • 6 Years
          54 mins ago

          I just stuck with Aubameyang personally and saved my ft.

          Open Controls
          1. Dynamic Duos
            • 6 Years
            54 mins ago

            Had him since 25

            Open Controls
        2. Soonmixdin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          48 mins ago

          Nobody would blame you for those Wolves moves. A week earlier and you would have been handsomely rewarded, they will give good returns from now until the end of the season.

          Open Controls
    2. caldracula
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      57 mins ago

      City have been far from convincing, can see Auba getting a goal but we’ll just have to wait and see! No point trying to convince people he’ll score though..

      Open Controls
      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 6 Years
        55 mins ago

        Yeah this I understand, it is the people feel down on themselves that need to realise it isn't over yet and stop convincing themselves he won't score

        Open Controls
        1. caldracula
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          54 mins ago

          Hopefully they’ll have something to cheer them up with on Wednesday.

          Open Controls
          1. Dynamic Duos
            • 6 Years
            53 mins ago

            Hopefully they/we do, it isn't over till it is over.

            Open Controls
  6. Obi-Wan Kenobi-Nil
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    GW28 team would've bagged 65 points with KdB to go (+ extra FT to prepare for 31 and FH in tact for later in the season).
    GW29 FH team got me 42 points with KdB, Mahrez, Pepe and Auba (C) to go.

    That's how you ruin a season in one week. Started at OR 25k, prepared to plummet between now and the end of the season now.

    Open Controls
  7. Muscout
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    McCarthy
    TAA, Dunk, Walker
    Salah, KDB, H Barnes, Saka
    Aguero, Auba, Ings

    Heaton, Traore, Kelly, Rico

    If preparing for GW34 slowly what transfers would you be looking to make? Which players should I be looking to bring in?

    Open Controls
    1. caldracula
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      15 mins ago

      Would look at getting rid of Traore and sorting the defence out.

      Open Controls
    2. caldracula
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      14 mins ago

      Chelsea and Utd players the ones to look at bringing in.

      Open Controls
    3. FC Hakkebøf (Chopped…
      • 3 Years
      14 mins ago

      I would look at Traore to Barnes maybe. Check my post below. We are in a similar situation with Traore

      Open Controls
      1. FC Hakkebøf (Chopped…
        • 3 Years
        4 mins ago

        Traore to a chelsea mid**

        Open Controls
  8. FOO FIGHTER
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    I still have Vardy after playing my FH.

    Do I keep or ditch???????????

    Open Controls
    1. BERGKOP
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Keep this week

      Open Controls
  9. FC Hakkebøf (Chopped…
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    (RP - bottomed previous page)

    What do you suggest I do here lads? Plan is to play FH in 31as I have no wildcard and will use my FT's on bringing in DGW players (not here to argue use of chips)

    Team:

    Dubravka
    TAA Gomez Aurier
    Salah KDB Martial Perez
    Auba Jimenez DCL
    ____
    McCarthy Traore Boly Lundstram

    1 FT 0.2 ITB

    A) Traore to Saka to free up cash
    B) Traore to Barnes (bench Perez and get another dgw player)
    C) Lundstram + Traore to Saka + Alonso -4
    D) Something else

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 6 Years
      51 mins ago

      What do you think to getting Barkley or Willian with B?

      Open Controls
      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 6 Years
        50 mins ago

        Maybe Lamela

        Open Controls
      2. FC Hakkebøf (Chopped…
        • 3 Years
        46 mins ago

        Barkley is actually a good shout.. Maybe Barnes is a bit kneejerky

        Open Controls
        1. Hart-ake
          • 2 Years
          41 mins ago

          I would prefer Mount personally.

          Open Controls
          1. Dynamic Duos
            • 6 Years
            36 mins ago

            Injured isn't he?

            Open Controls
      3. FC Hakkebøf (Chopped…
        • 3 Years
        45 mins ago

        Can't afford Willian though

        Open Controls
        1. Dynamic Duos
          • 6 Years
          43 mins ago

          I'm looking at getting Barkley to tbh for Fleck , keeping Barnes and maybe I will sell Perez to with 2nd ft for Lamela or Sarr

          Open Controls
    2. jimmy.floyd
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      47 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  10. Fer Fuch's Ake
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Lads, for those of you who still have WC & Free Hit are you using either chip for the short GW 31? Or save them for DGWs?

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 6 Years
      48 mins ago

      This looks good to me WC32, FH34, BB37 and just build a 31 team.

      Open Controls
      1. FC Hakkebøf (Chopped…
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        +1

        Open Controls
    2. johndoe090
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      34 mins ago

      Saving as I have 7 players slated to play GW31, and will likely take just a -4 to field 10 (no goalie)

      Open Controls
    3. Soonmixdin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      27 mins ago

      Have all my chips left so going to use FH31

      Open Controls
    4. Leo10
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      19 mins ago

      Not confirmed but planning to keep FH for GW31 then using wildcard the week before whichever GW has the most DGW's so I can use BB.

      Open Controls
  11. jimmy.floyd
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    59 mins ago

    Best midfielder for GW31? Except Salah and Mane.

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 6 Years
      47 mins ago

      Alli

      Open Controls
    2. caldracula
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      47 mins ago

      Alli

      Open Controls
    3. GreennRed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      41 mins ago

      McNeil

      Open Controls
      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 6 Years
        40 mins ago

        Him to , he is going to be on my FH team

        Open Controls
  12. JonSnow
    • 2 Years
    51 mins ago

    Vardy + Stephens > Alonso + Wood and then Stevens > Doherty next GW.
    KDB - Stephens > Alonso + Alli and then Stevens > Doherty next GW.
    Alonso is a little punt for me this GW and should be able to field 11 next GW.
    Open to other suggestions, already have 3 pool and doherty will be my third wolves.

    Open Controls
    1. Soonmixdin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      I would be very wary of losing KdB after the season he's had. Would wait to see if he plays this next match and whether he's been affected?

      Open Controls
  13. Tsparkes10
    • 1 Year
    50 mins ago

    Who else is really enjoying this season? 300k from gw16 and now up to 600k and saying goodbye to the LMS.

    Can not wait to FH and WC to try crawl back up, gonna be tough but top 100k finish ain't impossible

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 6 Years
      48 mins ago

      Yeah loving it mate, been tough though

      Open Controls
    2. johndoe090
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      45 mins ago

      I was at 1.27M after GW22.

      Now I am up to 149k

      Don't give up my friend!

      Open Controls
      1. Tsparkes10
        • 1 Year
        16 mins ago

        What did you change?

        Open Controls
        1. johndoe090
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          11 mins ago

          Nothing, just stuck to my guns and made solid transfers.

          I triple C'd Salah for 48 pts in GW24.

          Had some timely transfers in before they started accumulating solid points in Jimenez, Doherty, Auba, Saiss, and Barnes.

          Only took a singular -4 hit, still have my WC, BB, and FH.

          And I've even had Zaha for 14 weeks smh....

          McCarthy (McGovern)
          TAA Doherty Saiss (Gomez, Lascales)
          Salah Pepe Mahrez Barnes Zaha
          Jiminez Auba (Greenwood)

          Will likely take a hit or two the next two gw's to get to 10 players for GW31.

          Cheers.

          Open Controls
    3. onceuponatyne
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      44 mins ago

      It has been tough.

      Currently on 80,000 - but that's after an awful gw I only had KDB doubleing in (and we all know what occurred there). All geared up for a fight to the end with 9 already for gw31 and FH, WC and BB to come for afters. 🙂

      Open Controls
      1. johndoe090
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        16 mins ago

        What point total are you on mate? Cheers. Trying to see how I can get to 80k 🙂

        I still have Auba (c), Pepe, and Mahrez.

        I still have FH, WC, and BB too

        Open Controls
        1. onceuponatyne
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          13 mins ago

          Nice, you look well geared up there.

          I'm on 1658...
          Feeling prepared for the run-in. 🙂

          Open Controls
          1. johndoe090
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            10 mins ago

            Thanks, I'm on 1635 - so looks like if I get a bit of luck I could move up another 25-30k - a lot of luck I could pass you.

            Good luck mate!

            Open Controls
            1. onceuponatyne
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              7 mins ago

              Good luck Man.
              In all honesty, I'm just out to win my mini league (and that's looking really likely at this point). Not counting any chickens. 🙂

              Open Controls
              1. johndoe090
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                6 mins ago

                Same! I just got to the top of the table this week! 🙂

                Open Controls
    4. Fudgy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      34 mins ago

      Unlucky bro

      Open Controls
    5. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      Worst season ever, lots of bad luck and mistakes.
      Goal is to crack 50K which would be lucky.

      Open Controls
  14. venitol
    45 mins ago

    Traore + VVD to Bruno + Saiss for a hit?

    Open Controls
  15. Soonmixdin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    43 mins ago

    Just done Ryan + Richarlison > Krul + Fernandes for GW30. Am I mad or good moves?

    Open Controls
    1. Soonmixdin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      25 mins ago

      Cost me a -4 too

      Open Controls
    2. JonSnow
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Tough call that, depends which liverpool turn up for the Derby. Both blank 31 though so depends on your plans the following GW.

      Open Controls
  16. Disturbed
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    37 mins ago

    Best options to replace Auba and grealish here? Can’t get Jota.

    Salah kdb Bruno grealish dendo
    Auba jiminez ings

    Open Controls
    1. johndoe090
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      12 mins ago

      Why replace Auba?

      Open Controls
      1. Disturbed
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        9 mins ago

        Building towards 31. And mane seems to be a better option at that price. But would only leave me 5.1m for a forward.

        Open Controls
        1. FOO FIGHTER
          just now

          KDB > anyone of your choice...

          Open Controls
  17. fish&chips
    • 9 Years
    37 mins ago

    Ahhh so angry with myself for holding Vardy for so long and finally getting rid for Auba this week and to top it off I've got Maddison and Chilwell in the team still :'-(

    Open Controls
  18. Mané money
    • 3 Years
    35 mins ago

    Play one of:

    Lascelles SHU
    Fleck new
    Saka bha

    Open Controls
    1. JonSnow
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      probably C, fleck been quiet of late.

      Open Controls
    2. wulfranian
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Lascelles

      Open Controls
  19. Fudgy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    33 mins ago

    Choosing between Bowen and Antonio is impossible

    Open Controls
    1. Leo10
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      17 mins ago

      Antonio imo

      Open Controls
    2. Carlton_Goal
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      Bowen for me. More likely to finish a good chance if he gets one. Antonio is a fantastic player but his finishing could certainly improve

      Open Controls
      1. Fudgy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        3 mins ago

        Thinking this

        Open Controls
  20. Neo-Viper
    • 4 Years
    31 mins ago

    Traore to Lucas Moura?

    This because he plays in 31.

    do you have someone else more profilic that comes to mind instead?

    7.2 to spare

    Open Controls
    1. johndoe090
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      29 mins ago

      McNeil worth a look.

      Open Controls
      1. Neo-Viper
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        was thinking about him. you reckon double up with Wood for Ings in GW31 a good shout?

        also McNeil playing City this week puts me off. but i still think i will go ahead with the transfer

        Open Controls
    2. Greek Freak
      • 4 Years
      just now

      I think pretty much anyone counts as more prolific than Lucas Moura. He's scored me 26 points over 11 gameweeks (I guess you could ask why I kept him so long or why I got him in the first place - the answer to both is 'because I'm stupid' 😀 ).

      Sarr?

      Open Controls
  21. Sterling Malory
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    29 mins ago

    Should I FH in 31 with this team?

    Henderson
    TAA VVD O'connell
    Perez Salah KDB Barnes
    Jiminez Ings Auba
    McCarthy Cantwell Dunk Lascelles

    Ive got 2 free transfers this week, so could just start to bring in gw31 players?

    Open Controls
    1. wulfranian
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Yes fh imo.

      Open Controls
  22. sjhuk
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    26 mins ago

    I don’t think I’ve ever had such a bench before. I hope KdB doesn’t play...

    McCarthy 12
    Barnes 19
    Lascelles 6
    Williams 6

    Sigh!!!!

    Open Controls
    1. Tempestic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      10 mins ago

      Ouch

      Open Controls
    2. JonSnow
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      rough

      Open Controls
  23. SomeoneKnows
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    23 mins ago

    Best 5.7 max player to own and start for both GW31 & GW32 out of the following?

    A) Westwood
    B) Doucoure
    C) Moutinho

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      Pretty close in RMT.
      Comparison tool has clear winner.

      Open Controls
  24. SuperMane Returns
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    20 mins ago

    Currently 98K with Auba(c) & KDB left on Weds, with WC, FH & BB left. Realistically, how high a finish could I achieve?

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 10 Years
      17 mins ago

      Top 1K

      Open Controls
      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 10 Years
        16 mins ago

        Could even win FPL tbh.

        Open Controls
        1. Hakim Ziyech
          • 1 Year
          10 mins ago

          You called it! buddy 😆

          Open Controls
          1. TorresMagic™
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 10 Years
            8 mins ago

            Yep, expected as much.
            Don't even want to work out what my old team scored.

            Open Controls
            1. Hakim Ziyech
              • 1 Year
              5 mins ago

              Lol

              Open Controls
  25. marzo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    15 mins ago

    Anything standing out here to do? 7 starters for GW 31 atm.
    Maybe just a save?

    *Pope.
    *TAA, *Saiss, Stephens.
    KDB, *Mane, *Salah, Barnes.
    Ings, *Jota, Auba.
    Stek, **Dendoncker, Holgate, Williams.
    1ft, 0.2mil.

    Holgate, Ings,
    Dendoncker, KDB, Aubameyang all on the chopping block.
    No issue with taking a hit or two this GW or next.

    Open Controls
  26. FOO FIGHTER
    13 mins ago

    Vardy punishes sellers.

    Is it Ingsy's turn GW30?

    I still have both.

    Now that I am keeping Vardy, wondering if Ings one more week is worth it?

    Open Controls
    1. Hakim Ziyech
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      Yes! Ings to leave krul stunned

      Open Controls
    2. wulfranian
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      I sold him but one goal from Auba and i am ok.

      Open Controls
  27. germanyozil10
    • 2 Years
    10 mins ago

    Next 5 weeks

    A) H.Barnes
    B) Sarr
    C) McNeil

    Open Controls
    1. jimmy.floyd
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
  28. Lamplighters
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    Pick one, Madison or Hannah?

    Open Controls
    1. Hakim Ziyech
      • 1 Year
      just now

      one

      Open Controls

