Vote in the FPL Gameweek 30 captain poll

Liverpool options are expected to return to the forefront of the captaincy debate for Gameweek 30.

The Reds travel to Everton, who have been producing some shaky defensive performances of late and, of course, Jurgen Klopp’s men are on the verge of clinching their first-ever Premier League title.

Mohamed Salah (£12.7m) and Sadio Mané (£12.4m) both scored in their last outings although the latter was the higher scorer with a goal and assist contributing to a 13-point score.

The Senegalese international has proved the slightly more reliable asset on the road this season, scoring five times and assisting another three goals.

However, Salah is not exactly far behind his colleague for overall goal involvement, registering seven attacking returns from two of his own goals and five assists.

Even Roberto Firmino (£9.6m) could find himself in the conversation considering that he remains Liverpool’s top-scoring player on the road this season.

Despite Everton’s poor results of late, there may be some Fantasy managers uneasy about the nature of a Merseyside derby, especially with a Premier League title on the line.

For those wondering if the Toffees will up their game to avoid Liverpool winning the league at Goodison Park, Bruno Fernandes (£8.5m) could be the answer.

Manchester United’s creative midfielder has now delivered for four matches in a row since blanking on his Premier League debut and faces a poor Spurs defence in Gameweek 30.

Jose Mourinho’s men have kept just one clean sheet at home since Gameweek 17, conceding at least twice in three of their last four.

That could also be good news for Anthony Martial (£7.9m) has three goals in that same period – which also benefits Fernandes as Manchester United’s architect.

Whether or not Pierre-Emerick Aunbameyang (£11.1m) features heavily in the Gameweek 30 captaincy debate will depend on how he gets on against Manchester City midweek.

The Arsenal man produced a hugely disappointing blank against West Ham at the weekend but will have another bite at the Double Gameweek 29 cherry before Fantasy managers have to make a decision about Gameweek 30.

That’s when Arsenal travel to Brighton, who stemmed the tide against relegation after closing out a hard-fought 0-0 draw at Wolves on Saturday.

Chelsea options might find themselves in the captaincy conversation this week as they prepare to visit Aston Villa.

Dean Smith’s men found new ways of defending poorly against Leicester on Monday night, suggesting another thrashing is in store.

However, pinning down a specific Chelsea asset both for security of starts and form might prove difficult.

Maybe Marcos Alonso (£6.1m) is the one to consider with Villa’s offensive capabilities dwindling and the left-back himself scoring three goals since Gameweek 27.

Manchester City assets may prove to be a similar conundrum. They host Burnley in Gameweek 30 but we won’t know too much about who might start until after they face Arsenal on Wednesday.

