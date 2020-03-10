443
Captain Poll March 10

Vote in the FPL Gameweek 30 captain poll

Liverpool options are expected to return to the forefront of the captaincy debate for Gameweek 30.

The Reds travel to Everton, who have been producing some shaky defensive performances of late and, of course, Jurgen Klopp’s men are on the verge of clinching their first-ever Premier League title.

Mohamed Salah (£12.7m) and Sadio Mané (£12.4m) both scored in their last outings although the latter was the higher scorer with a goal and assist contributing to a 13-point score.

The Senegalese international has proved the slightly more reliable asset on the road this season, scoring five times and assisting another three goals.

However, Salah is not exactly far behind his colleague for overall goal involvement, registering seven attacking returns from two of his own goals and five assists.

Even Roberto Firmino (£9.6m) could find himself in the conversation considering that he remains Liverpool’s top-scoring player on the road this season.

Despite Everton’s poor results of late, there may be some Fantasy managers uneasy about the nature of a Merseyside derby, especially with a Premier League title on the line.

For those wondering if the Toffees will up their game to avoid Liverpool winning the league at Goodison Park, Bruno Fernandes (£8.5m) could be the answer.

Manchester United’s creative midfielder has now delivered for four matches in a row since blanking on his Premier League debut and faces a poor Spurs defence in Gameweek 30.

Jose Mourinho’s men have kept just one clean sheet at home since Gameweek 17, conceding at least twice in three of their last four.

That could also be good news for Anthony Martial (£7.9m) has three goals in that same period – which also benefits Fernandes as Manchester United’s architect.

Whether or not Pierre-Emerick Aunbameyang (£11.1m) features heavily in the Gameweek 30 captaincy debate will depend on how he gets on against Manchester City midweek.

The Arsenal man produced a hugely disappointing blank against West Ham at the weekend but will have another bite at the Double Gameweek 29 cherry before Fantasy managers have to make a decision about Gameweek 30.

That’s when Arsenal travel to Brighton, who stemmed the tide against relegation after closing out a hard-fought 0-0 draw at Wolves on Saturday.

Chelsea options might find themselves in the captaincy conversation this week as they prepare to visit Aston Villa.

Dean Smith’s men found new ways of defending poorly against Leicester on Monday night, suggesting another thrashing is in store.

However, pinning down a specific Chelsea asset both for security of starts and form might prove difficult.

Maybe Marcos Alonso (£6.1m) is the one to consider with Villa’s offensive capabilities dwindling and the left-back himself scoring three goals since Gameweek 27.

Manchester City assets may prove to be a similar conundrum. They host Burnley in Gameweek 30 but we won’t know too much about who might start until after they face Arsenal on Wednesday.

  1. Feanor
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    Would you do Ings to Jota this week, or wait till next week?

    Open Controls
    1. Feanor
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Christ, it's 1 goal in his last 7 games for Ings. I didn't realize it was that bad.

      Open Controls
    2. circusmonkey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      I am giving Ings one more week. Others to transfer out.

      Open Controls
  2. Bookkeeper
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    What's the Bib theory from this video?
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wAdzRo669ek&t=190s

    Open Controls
    1. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      Bib theory is a load of dribble.

      Open Controls
    2. Dynamic Duos
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      That KDB and Sane are starting v Madrid and on bench for Burnley

      Open Controls
  3. fcsaltyballs
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Non-FH31 managers, what’s your WC strategy thereafter??

    Open Controls
    1. potatoace'scott talent
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      53 mins ago

      Wc36, bb37

      Open Controls
    2. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      51 mins ago

      WC32 or 36.

      See how the fixtures fall.

      Open Controls
    3. MaticMVP
      • 1 Year
      51 mins ago

      WC as soon as I know how the DGWs looks like.

      Open Controls
    4. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      50 mins ago

      Will see when the DGW fixtures are announced. Not GW32 because my team looks good that week but could be any time after that.

      Open Controls
    5. Amey
      • 1 Year
      46 mins ago

      No WC
      No strategy
      Just stick to the template with 2 differentials & hope for the best.
      That's my strategy 😀

      Open Controls
    6. Feanor
      • 10 Years
      44 mins ago

      I want to save my FH for GW38 if possible. Then hopefully pick a team based on all the team sheets.

      Open Controls
    7. Donnie D
      • 10 Years
      41 mins ago

      WC 32 or 33, FH 34 (most likely) and BB 37. Possible FH in 38 in DGW 34 will be almost normal gameweek

      Open Controls
      1. Old Man
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        9 mins ago

        Extremely impressive rank - good luck with your chips!

        Open Controls
        1. Donnie D
          • 10 Years
          2 mins ago

          Thanks mate. And you’re not far behind 😉 Good luck to you too!

          Open Controls
  4. bros
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Worth doing,
    A. Robbo & Grealish to Maguire & Martial
    Or
    B. Grealish & Auba to Vardy & Martial
    FH in gw 31

    Thanks

    Open Controls
  5. Greek Freak
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Brighton-Arsenal predictions?

    Pretty sure most recent games have been pretty tight and stingy on goals, though those were under Emery of course.

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      30 mins ago

      0-1 wouldn't captain Auba if that is what you are getting at

      Open Controls
  6. pricycle
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    So everyone's ditching KDB for gw30? Any reason? Burnley at home seems nice on paper but are y'all thinking about rotation and / or yellow flag?

    Open Controls
    1. FOO FIGHTER
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Real Madrid.

        Open Controls
      • Amey
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        I'm trying to predict Benchings in future.
        Burnley Home 30
        Blank GW 31
        Southampton 33

        Taking the risk & will get back after GW 34 if City are out of UCL by then

        Open Controls
        1. The 12th Man
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          43 mins ago

          Good luck with that.

          Open Controls
          1. Amey
            • 1 Year
            40 mins ago

            That wasn't a banter hopefully 😀

            Open Controls
            1. The 12th Man
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              36 mins ago

              Predicting City starters. Lol

              Open Controls
              1. Amey
                • 1 Year
                25 mins ago

                Ha ha

                Open Controls
            2. The 12th Man
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              36 mins ago

              I might ditch KDB

              Open Controls
      • KingKanu
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        29 mins ago

        He's got his arm hanging off. Wont play 90 vs Arsenal and then they have CL fixtures, which is the main title they can still win.

        Burnley are not currently whipping boys any more either.....and if you look at DeBruyne's season, those are the teams he has punished the most effectively, in terms of generating FPL points.

        Open Controls
    2. fcsaltyballs
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Is there an essential forward to get in for 31 or are FTs better used elsewhere?

      Currently have 7 players, with 2FT before GW31...

      Open Controls
      1. Amey
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        Jimenez

        Open Controls
        1. Amey
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 25 mins ago

          Purely based upon his ownership that GW

          Open Controls
          1. fcsaltyballs
            • 4 Years
            1 min ago

            Agreed, got him currently... considering Wood ( but have Vardy and Ings who both look good for 32) but FT might be used better in defence or midfield

            Open Controls
        2. FOO FIGHTER
            1 hour, 23 mins ago

            Jota is a sneaky bugger.

            Open Controls
        3. FOO FIGHTER
            1 hour, 25 mins ago

            Essential is lurking somewhere in the forwards points table.

            Open Controls
          • Rainer
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 25 mins ago

            Not owning a scoring Jimenez will hurt.

            Open Controls
          • Donnie D
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 22 mins ago

            Jimenez is gonna be the main one. Jota after him and then probably Deeney or Wood will be also popular i would imagine

            Open Controls
          • KingKanu
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            48 mins ago

            Actually I'd say there are not. That gameweek is a trap, when you look at those fixtures. Don't invest points or chips in it.

            Open Controls
        4. arkom
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 26 mins ago

          Soy / TAA / VVD (Aurier / Rico)
          Salah / Martial / Maddison / KDB (Cantwell)
          Auba / Ings / DCL

          0,1£ ITB (1 FT)
          Will free hit in GW31

          A) DCL --> Jota
          B) Aurier --> Saiss
          C) VVD --> Alonso
          D) Maddison --> ???
          E) Other?

          Open Controls
        5. Sterling Malory
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 20 mins ago

          Anything worth a hit here?

          Hendo
          TAA VVD Saiss
          Salah KDB Doucoure Barnes
          Auba Ings Jimi

          McCarthy Cantwell O'Connell Lascelles

          Open Controls
        6. Kaiser123
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          1 hour, 20 mins ago

          With Allison out. Can’t see Liv keeping a cleanie against Eve.

          Open Controls
          1. Kaiser123
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            47 mins ago

            With that said. Should i ditch Robbo?

            Open Controls
          2. Brosstan
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            47 mins ago

            Standard 0-0 merseyside derby

            Open Controls
            1. The 12th Man
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              44 mins ago

              Pickford and Adrian.

              1991 FA Cup score incoming.

              Open Controls
            2. baps sniffer
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              44 mins ago

              How many times has that happened lately?

              Open Controls
              1. Rainer
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                40 mins ago

                Last two.

                17/18 was in between both City UCL legs though, half a Pool team played.

                Last season was Everton’s biggest game in 15 years to stop Liverpool winning.

                Open Controls
                1. baps sniffer
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  39 mins ago

                  Okay, thx.

                  Open Controls
                2. Amey
                  • 1 Year
                  36 mins ago

                  No look assist from VVD 😉

                  Open Controls
                  1. Rainer
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Anything to get it over the line there 🙂

                    Open Controls
                3. baps sniffer
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  35 mins ago

                  Both teams seem to have big defensive issues atm, so I expect 2-3 after early goal.

                  Open Controls
              2. baps sniffer
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                40 mins ago

                1991 last time(?) 😉

                Open Controls
                1. The 12th Man
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  38 mins ago

                  That match was 4-4

                  Open Controls
                  1. baps sniffer
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 2 Years
                    25 mins ago

                    I visited USSR those days a lot as a kid. Vodka was cheaper than Coca Cola. And in Finland I wasn't old enough to get in to night clubs. So, yeah, didn't care about watching football back then tbh. And it wasn't even possible here.

                    Open Controls
                2. Brosstan
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  37 mins ago

                  Last season?

                  Open Controls
        7. FOO FIGHTER
            1 hour, 17 mins ago

            I am pretty sure we can name the most essential defender and midfielder in the game. Just about everyone owns TAA and Salah.

            Forwards?

            Open Controls
            1. Dynamic Duos
              • 6 Years
              55 mins ago

              Aubameyang

              Open Controls
              1. FOO FIGHTER
                  54 mins ago

                  Lol

                  Open Controls
                  1. Dynamic Duos
                    • 6 Years
                    53 mins ago

                    You mean from now going forward?

                    Open Controls
                    1. FOO FIGHTER
                        52 mins ago

                        Forwards this season is like trying to predict the lottery.

                        Open Controls
                        1. The 12th Man
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 6 Years
                          1 min ago

                          I was thinking about your question but think you’ve hit the nail on the head.
                          Might as well stick to value strikers like Jimenez DCL and punt on the other .

                          Open Controls
                • Coys96
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  44 mins ago

                  None

                  Open Controls
              2. dunas_dog
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                1 hour, 12 mins ago

                Is this a save or any week 31 player you would get? Got 7* now and no WC left and planning not to FH. 0.9 m in bank if saving transfer 2 more added in 31

                Henderson
                TAA Boly Stevens
                Salah Mané KDB Barnes
                Jiménez Ings Jota

                Pope Stephens Fernández Mooy

                Open Controls
              3. Tony Martial
                • 1 Year
                1 hour, 8 mins ago

                Everybody

                Adama+Ings TO Jota +Sarr?

                -4

                My only remaining chip is bench boost!

                Open Controls
              4. Amey
                • 1 Year
                1 hour, 6 mins ago

                Bruno Fernandes has officially been named the Premier League Player of the Month for February. In his 6 starts as a Man United player, he's contributed directly to 7 goals.

                Some signing Bruno has been - what a player he is.

                FPL aside, United have found a gem 😀

                Don't know if anyone noticed, he gave one back to Pep too yesterday after Pep faked throwing ball at him & thrown to Shaw instead. He's a character !!!

                Made us forget about Pogba too 😮

                Open Controls
                1. Tony Martial
                  • 1 Year
                  44 mins ago

                  I just love him - like a breath of fresh air, a complete player!

                  Can’t wait for him to play alongside Pogba!

                  Open Controls
                  1. Amey
                    • 1 Year
                    20 mins ago

                    Not happening.
                    Pogba is gone !
                    Just counting his days.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Tony Martial
                      • 1 Year
                      18 mins ago

                      Come on don’t be like that!

                      Still a magnificent player and I hope he signs a new contract

                      It’s a win win if he doesn’t stay anyways!

                      Open Controls
                      1. Amey
                        • 1 Year
                        14 mins ago

                        He's an idiot & his agent is a cancer.
                        Hopefully Both go away asap.

                        Look at james ighalo greenwood Williams mcTomnay fred lindelof. All average players but doing well because they respect the club !
                        We need these kind of players

                        Open Controls
                        1. Tony Martial
                          • 1 Year
                          11 mins ago

                          This is true.

                          When has Pogba not “respected the club” I admit he is inconsistent but he never not respected us

                          His injury was genuine and he was rushed back- I am happy to see how the season ends for us and Pogba and go from there...

                          Open Controls
                          1. Amey
                            • 1 Year
                            10 mins ago

                            He can shut his agent up for the starters.

                            Open Controls
                            1. Tony Martial
                              • 1 Year
                              just now

                              True his agent is a compete clown

                              Open Controls
                2. The 12th Man
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  44 mins ago

                  He’s certainly had a good start.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Amey
                    • 1 Year
                    42 mins ago

                    We're making some good transfers recently for a change

                    Open Controls
                    1. The 12th Man
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 6 Years
                      41 mins ago

                      Grealish and Bellingham next?
                      Where will they all play?

                      Open Controls
                      1. Amey
                        • 1 Year
                        19 mins ago

                        Lol
                        None of them coming

                        Open Controls
                        1. Donnie D
                          • 10 Years
                          1 min ago

                          This Bellingham kid was at Carrington yesterday. Fergie came too. But he’s 16, so that one is for after next 2 or 3 seasons. I hope we get decent DM, RW and ST in the summer

                          Open Controls
                    2. FOO FIGHTER
                        35 mins ago

                        Most expensive defender in the world.

                        I pic Soy.

                        Open Controls
                        1. Amey
                          • 1 Year
                          11 mins ago

                          Cost is unlimited when you deal with United.
                          He's doing well recently though.

                          Open Controls
                  2. potatoace'scott talent
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    41 mins ago

                    Well done him.
                    Been a while since I've enjoyed watching an MUtd player do their stuff.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Amey
                      • 1 Year
                      17 mins ago

                      +1

                      Open Controls
                  3. jtreble
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    29 mins ago

                    Bruno needs to tone down the diving. 🙂

                    Open Controls
                    1. Amey
                      • 1 Year
                      5 mins ago

                      99% players today go down even if they feel opposition players nearby fart let alone a tackle 😀
                      Can't help that

                      Open Controls
                      1. jtreble
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 3 Years
                        3 mins ago

                        I don't want him turning into Dele Alli II.

                        Open Controls
                        1. Amey
                          • 1 Year
                          just now

                          Yeah
                          He's got some character & loads of goals/assists under his belt. Hopefully he stays motivated.
                          (Not meeting Pogba Lingard can help 😛 )

                          Open Controls
                3. Dynamic Duos
                  • 6 Years
                  1 hour, 5 mins ago

                  So who is everyone's KDB autosub , any good ones?

                  Open Controls
                  1. The 12th Man
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    36 mins ago

                    KDB(c) Salah(vc)
                    On Bench Boost so no back up.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Dynamic Duos
                      • 6 Years
                      3 mins ago

                      Ouch , but reasonable (c) In the end.

                      Open Controls
                      1. The 12th Man
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 6 Years
                        1 min ago

                        and Perez

                        Open Controls
                  2. Amey
                    • 1 Year
                    36 mins ago

                    No one.
                    Stop it.
                    He'll play.
                    He has to play.
                    😀

                    Open Controls
                    1. Dynamic Duos
                      • 6 Years
                      just now

                      Hahaha

                      Open Controls
                  3. Coys96
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 2 Years
                    35 mins ago

                    Grealish, my mate has Barnes though !

                    Open Controls
                    1. Dynamic Duos
                      • 6 Years
                      18 mins ago

                      Why did he bench Barnes?

                      Open Controls
                      1. Coys96
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 2 Years
                        13 mins ago

                        Thats what I asked him!

                        Open Controls
                        1. Amey
                          • 1 Year
                          12 mins ago

                          I hope he didn't laugh in return.
                          I'd have killed him probably for doing that 😀

                          Open Controls
                  4. Donnie D
                    • 10 Years
                    35 mins ago

                    I would think Lundi in 90% after comments here last two days 🙂

                    Open Controls
                    1. Dynamic Duos
                      • 6 Years
                      just now

                      Lucky lot

                      Open Controls
                  5. Old Man
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    29 mins ago

                    Salah, but I'd prefer it if KDB started and scored twice.

                    Open Controls
                    1. The 12th Man
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 6 Years
                      28 mins ago

                      This would be good

                      Open Controls
                    2. Dynamic Duos
                      • 6 Years
                      26 mins ago

                      Yeah but what do think happens really? I just can't see KDB being risked, gains sharpness v Burnley and then plays Madrid

                      Open Controls
                      1. baps sniffer
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 2 Years
                        21 mins ago

                        Plays 25 mins and gets two assists imo.

                        Open Controls
                4. jai1212
                  • 6 Years
                  1 hour, 3 mins ago

                  Currently team looks like:
                  Leno Button
                  VVD TAA Soyuncu Bertrand Saiss
                  Salah KDB Martial Maddison Traore
                  Vardy Ings Greenwood

                  1FT and 0

                  1. Do I do FH for GW31
                  2. Take a -4 for the coming 2 GWs and get 9 players to play? ( Possibly Jota, Spurs GK and 2 others)

                  Open Controls
                5. Catastrophe
                  • 9 Years
                  1 hour, 2 mins ago

                  Little lost here, help appreciated! 2 FT, 1.8 ITB. Should I get 3 more BGW31 assets (Wolves/Burnley/Watford) to have 8 starters or FH 31? Just have FH and BB left.

                  McCarthy,
                  TAA, VVD, Lascelles
                  Salah, Fernandes, Barnes, KDB*
                  Aubameyang, Jimenez, Ings

                  (Button, Traore*, O'Connell, Williams)

                  Unsure what to do with Traore now. Considering:

                  A) McCarthy, Williams and Lascelles -> Pope, CTaylor and Saiss
                  B) Aubameyang, Traore and TAA (!) -> Jota, Mane and Doherty
                  C) FH BGW31 and work on strengthening Team
                  D) Something Else.

                  Cheers

                  Open Controls
                  1. Amey
                    • 1 Year
                    32 mins ago

                    A sound waste of 3 transfers tbh.
                    B has Taa out so NO

                    Maybe C then

                    Open Controls
                    1. Catastrophe
                      • 9 Years
                      24 mins ago

                      Cheers. TAA out does seem strange but fancy the three in to do better. Almost nothing between VVD and TAA last 10 weeks.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Amey
                        • 1 Year
                        8 mins ago

                        You just know watching Pool that he'll explode anytime

                        Open Controls
                    2. baps sniffer
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 2 Years
                      18 mins ago

                      A is good enough to save FH imo

                      Open Controls
                6. Coys96
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  1 hour, 2 mins ago

                  Out of Barnes and Sarr, play Sarr right?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Miguel Sanchez
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    32 mins ago

                    Barnes I think

                    Open Controls
                  2. Dynamic Duos
                    • 6 Years
                    31 mins ago

                    No

                    Open Controls
                  3. Donnie D
                    • 10 Years
                    23 mins ago

                    Both if possible.

                    Open Controls
                7. Tony Martial
                  • 1 Year
                  57 mins ago

                  GTG? Thinking Ings,Traoré ➡️ Sarr,Jota

                  Henderson
                  TAA B.Williams Cahill
                  Mane Salah Bruno Traorè*
                  Jiminez Auba Ings

                  Bench:McCarthy,Boly,Lascelles,Fleck

                  0ITB,No Wc,No FH

                  Open Controls
                8. grooveymatt65
                  • 6 Years
                  57 mins ago

                  Hi guys!

                  What would you honestly do to this team?

                  McCarthy Button

                  Basham TAA VVD Rico Kelly

                  Richarlison Salah Maddison De Bruyne Stephens

                  Jiminez Aubameyang DCL

                  0.7 itb 1ft

                  1. Maddison to Barnes for free
                  2. Kelly to Saiss for free
                  3. Maddison to Barnes and Richarlison to Fernandes for -4
                  4. Maddison to Fernandes and Aubameyang to Vardy for -4
                  5. Other
                  6. Save

                  thanks guys 🙂

                  Open Controls
                  1. FOO FIGHTER
                      32 mins ago

                      Wanting to shift just about half of your team around with KDB staring at you.

                      Open Controls
                    • baps sniffer
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 2 Years
                      28 mins ago

                      WC?

                      Open Controls
                  2. New Post
                    TorresMagic™
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • Has Moderation Rights
                    • 10 Years
                    48 mins ago

                    New Post

                    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2020/03/10/scoutcast-tackles-de-bruyne-conundrum-as-chelsea-find-form/

                    Open Controls
                  3. bros
                    • 8 Years
                    48 mins ago

                    Repost,
                    Anyone!
                    Worth doing,
                    A. Robbo & Grealish to Maguire & Martial
                    Or
                    B. Grealish & Auba to Vardy & Martial
                    FH in gw 31

                    Thanks

                    Open Controls
                  4. Big Cook Lewis Cook
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    48 mins ago

                    Thoughts greatly welcomed! FH BB TC Left 1.0 ITB
                    Upper case playing BGW31
                    dubravka
                    TAA DOHERTY ROBERTSON TAYLOR lascelles
                    SALAH barnes pepe kdb hayden
                    JIMI ings dcl
                    A) FH 31
                    B)Use 2 free transfers to field 8, ings>JOTA, and bring in ALLI/SARR or any other suggestions.

                    Open Controls
                    1. bros
                      • 8 Years
                      2 mins ago

                      Tight one, depends if you like these players going forward with the extra games for those that miss 31
                      Me, I'm building a team for after gw 31 so FH for me!
                      Good luck

                      Open Controls
                      1. The 12th Man
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 6 Years
                        just now

                        This, You need to think about the players your taking out as they will have doubles later.
                        Your probably right on the edge. Difficult decision.

                        Open Controls
                  5. The 12th Man
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    47 mins ago

                    Team as it stands with 1FT 0.0m itb and 7 gw 31 starters.
                    Only FH left.

                    Henderson
                    TAA,VVD,Periera,DOHERTY
                    SALAHKDB,Fernandes,SARR
                    JOTA,JIMENEZ

                    McCarthy,dcl,Perez,Lascelles

                    A) VVD,KDB > Mane,C.Taylor -4
                    B) Save then do A for free in 31.

                    Open Controls
                    1. bros
                      • 8 Years
                      just now

                      Wait, then possibly B

                      Open Controls

