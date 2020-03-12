96
Scout Squad March 12

The Scout Squad picks for FPL Gameweek 30

The Scout Squad panel reassemble to champion the standout Fantasy picks for the coming weekend.

There is a lot of uncertainty about how much disruption the coronavirus pandemic will have on the Premier League season over the approaching weeks and months but, at the time of writing, we’re operating under the assumption that all ten Gameweek 30 fixtures will go ahead.

Regular readers will know the format of this recurring feature but for the uninitiated, staff members Paul, David, Neale and Geoff each propose an 18-man squad of players for the approaching Gameweek and explain their notable inclusions/omissions below.

The 72 nominations listed will then be narrowed down to a squad of 15 (with the starting XI not exceeding a total cost of £85m) for the weekly Scout Picks selection ahead of the Gameweek 30 deadline at 11:30 GMT on Saturday.

There are requirements for at least one sub-£5.0m goalkeeper, at least one defender costing £5.0m or less, at least one midfielder listed at £6.5m or below and at least one forward priced at £7.5m or lower.

Each panelist is restricted to no more than three players from the same team, as is the case in FPL.

We will again be adding a captaincy to the Scout Picks, with details of that revealed on Friday.

 DavidNealePaulGeoff
GKKarl DarlowKarl Darlow Karl Darlow Karl Darlow
 Bernd LenoBen FosterBernd Leno Bernd Leno
 Dean Henderson Vicente GuaitaDean Henderson Dean Henderson
DFMarcos Alonso Andrew RobertsonTrent Alexander-ArnoldTrent Alexander-Arnold
 Trent Alexander-Arnold Marcos AlonsoMarcos Alonso Marcos Alonso
 Matt RitchieAaron Wan-BissakaFederico FernandezMatt Doherty
 Matt DohertyJohn EganGeorge BaldockGeorge Baldock
 Jack StephensMax AaronsGary CahillAaron Wan-Bissaka
MFBruno FernandesSadio ManeSadio ManeSadio Mane
 Sadio Mane PedroKevin De Bruyne Kevin De Bruyne
 PedroBruno Fernandes Bruno Fernandes Bruno Fernandes
 Ismaila SarrRiyad MahrezIsmaila SarrIsmaila Sarr
 Michail AntonioIsmaila SarrMichail AntonioJames Maddison
FWDominic Calvert-Lewin Olivier Giroud Sergio AgueroSergio Aguero
 Olivier GiroudPierre-Emerick Aubameyang Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
 Jordan AyewDominic Calvert-Lewin Jamie VardyJamie Vardy
 Raul Jimenez Raul JimenezRaul Jimenez Raul Jimenez
 Roberto FirminoTeemu PukkiTeemu PukkiDanny Ings

Most popular picks: Karl Darlow, Marcos Alonso, Bruno Fernandes, Ismaila Sarr, Sadio Mane, Raul Jimenez (four), Bernd Leno, Dean Henderson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (three)

DAVID SAID…

An injury to Martin Dúbravka has introduced Karl Darlow as an interesting budget goalkeeping option as Newcastle host Sheffield United this weekend. The Blades come to St James’ Park in the bottom five for shots on target over the last four matches, while the Magpies have not conceded at home since Gameweek 21.

That’s why I’ve also included Matt Ritchie after he switched to midfield and started taking penalties for Newcastle, admittedly missing one last time out.

Marcos Alonso is my first-choice defender for Gameweek 30 considering his recent resurgence. While Villa are having defensive issues, the left-back has registered the same number of penalty box touches as Mason Mount over the last four, while Dean Smith’s men are struggling for goals.

Bruno Fernandes looks like an excellent midfield option for Gameweek 30 as Manchester United travel to face Spurs. Over the last four matches, Jose Mourinho’s troops have conceded the second-highest number of shots in the box and are in the bottom five for big chances conceded. Meanwhile, Fernandes, on free-kicks and penalties for the Red Devils, has blanked just once in his first five Premier League appearances.

Sadio Mane gets the nod over Mohamed Salah for Liverpool’s trip to Everton, considering his superior goal-scoring record on the road this season. That’s why I’ve also included Roberto Firmino, who has the most goals of any Liverpool player away from home in 2019/20 – and could be spurred on by his first Anfield strike of the campaign netted against Atletico Madrid midweek.

I’ve included Pedro as an exciting differential in midfield ahead of Chelsea’s trip to Aston Villa. I’m expecting an easy win for Frank Lampard’s men considering the ongoing defensive struggles at Villa Park and, in the last four matches, Pedro has created more chances and registered more shots in the box than any other Chelsea player.

Not far behind the midfielder for efforts inside the penalty area is Olivier Giroud, deputising for the injured Tammy Abraham. The Frenchman has started the last three Gameweeks in a row and registered attacking returns in each of them.

Ismaïla Sarr has been an excellent player for Watford at Vicarage Road registering a total of four goals and three assists across his last five home matches.

Despite a poor outing for Everton in Gameweek 29, Dominic Calvert-Lewin keeps his place in my thinking. I am sure that Monday’s Merseyside derby will not be a one-sided affair, with the Toffees likely doing everything they can to frustrate Liverpool. Meanwhile, Calvert-Lewin remains joint-top of the division for shots on target over the last four matches of fit players.

Sharing that mantle with him is Jordan Ayew, who has now scored or assisted in each of his last three matches and faces Bournemouth’s shaky defence in Gameweek 30.

NEALE SAID…

Liverpool’s post-winter break wobble and Alisson’s likely absence at Goodison Park should play into the hands of Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Everton’s attack on Monday evening, although the Toffees themselves are ropey at the back and without a clean sheet since Gameweek 22.

I anticipate goals in the Merseyside derby, then, even if we may not see the seven scored in the reverse fixture.

Djibril Sidibe served up a disastrous display at Stamford Bridge last weekend and the right flank has been a problem area for Everton of late, with the Toffees having conceded more chances from that wing than all bar two clubs since Carlo Ancelotti first took charge.

Andrew Robertson and Sadio Mane could make hay down Liverpool’s left, then, although I would expect Ancelotti to take some preventative measures after his side’s pounding in west London.

Saturday’s match on Tyneside looks anything but a thriller and indeed fewer goals have been scored at St James Park this season than at any other ground in the top flight.

Add Sheffield United’s defensive solidity into the mix (they are conceding at less than a goal per game away from Bramall Lane) and we are in ‘last game on Match of the Day’ territory.

Karl Darlow is set to take the injured Martin Dubravka’s place between the posts and offers us a decent sub-£4.5m goalkeeping option, while the Magpies’ vulnerability to headed attempts and efforts from set plays leads me to John Egan: the Blades’ stopper has had more of those than any of his fellow Sheffield United defenders this season.

I also look to Carrow Road for what might seem like an unlikely home clean sheet on paper, but delve a little deeper and the prospects look positive.

Norwich City have conceded on only two occasions in their last four matches in East Anglia, with Leicester shut out altogether a fortnight ago and Liverpool limited to a solitary Mane strike in Gameweek 26.

Max Aarons, creator of two goals over the last six Gameweeks and supplier of seven big chances in 2019/20 (only three defenders have carved out more gilt-edged opportunities this season), is my chosen representative in the Canaries’ defence.

At the other end of the pitch, I’m backing Teemu Pukki to exploit a Southampton backline that has allowed more big chances than all teams bar Aston Villa over the last six Gameweeks.

Opposition weaknesses often play a big part in my Scout Squad selections and Dean Smith’s side are perhaps the most obliging team in the division on that front.

Goals, big chances, shots in the box, attempts from set plays, shots on target: whatever metric the Villa defence is measured by, they are in the bottom two for it this season.

Chelsea are in fine form at present, too, so my triple-up on Olivier Giroud, Pedro and Marcos Alonso requires little elaboration.

Elsewhere, a tired-looking Tottenham Hotspur are there for the taking for Manchester United, with a depleted Spurs frontline offering Aaron Wan-Bissaka an excellent chance to add to his tally of four shutouts in five matches. As we came to learn last season, whenever there’s a clean sheet, Wan-Bissaka is generally in contention for bonus points.

Watford’s home form also leads me to a double-up on Ben Foster and Ismaila Sarr.

Foster has seven clean sheets in 14 matches at Vicarage Road this season, while Sarr has seven attacking returns in five appearances on home soil since Nigel Pearson first took charge of the Hornets.

PAUL SAID…

Manchester City’s upcoming Champions League clash with Real Madrid next week (should it go ahead) has a major influence on my selection of big-hitters.

I’m backing Kevin De Bruyne to return to action to step up his match fitness, which earns the Belgian a spot ahead of Mohamed Salah in my midfield.

At the back, an injury to Martin Dubravka brings Karl Darlow into contention as a cut-price keeper for Newcastle’s home clash with Sheffield United.

The Magpies have kept three successive clean sheets at St James’ Park, which also merits Federico Fernandez an inclusion as a differential.

Owned by less than 3.0% of squads, the Argentinean has claimed eight bonus in that trio of shutouts. Indeed, Fernandez has averaged 5.5 points per home start this season.

Elsewhere at the back, Gary Cahill has stepped up his goal threat ahead of Palace’s trip to Bournemouth.

Only two defenders have bettered his five shots in the box in the last four Gameweeks and with Steve Cook a big doubt for the Cherries, Cahill’s aerial presence could prove decisive at set plays.

Cahill has steered the Eagles to three straight shutouts, yet sits in just over 1% of squads.

I also fancy Michail Antonio to deliver returns and help West Ham breach the resilient Wolves’ defence.

The Hammers have impressed in recent home matches, scoring at least three goals in three of the last five.

Since returning to the starting XI in Gameweek 25, Antonio has recorded six big chances – second only to the seven of Dele Alli among FPL midfielders.

His ten shots in the box sit fourth in midfield during that period, underlining his differential appeal with an ownership under 1%.

GEOFF SAID…

Karl Darlow looks to be a secure starter for Newcastle United in the short term after Martin Dubravka picked up a knee injury, and his budget price makes him a nice pick with a home game in Gameweek 30.

While Bernd Leno and Dean Henderson are also strong picks, the cut-price availability of Darlow should allow funds to filter through to some other, high-priced options in my squad this week.

Two of those expensive assets are Trent Alexander-Arnold and Marcos Alonso, with the latter having started three successive league games for the first time since October. Alonso is only behind Bruno Fernandes and Mohamed Salah for points per match this season.

Fernandes gets my third midfield slot, behind Sadio Mane and Kevin De Bruyne because of their respective opponents.

Ismaila Sarr is my fourth midfield selection having registered two goals and an assist in his last home game against Liverpool. In total, he has seven attacking returns in his last five starts at Vicarage Road.

Up front, I expect Sergio Aguero to profit at home to Burnley, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could punish frustrated owners who sold him after the ‘Double’ Gameweek 29 disappointment.

Speaking of punishing sellers, Jamie Vardy came off the bench and scored twice last Gameweek, kicking into form and significantly helping Leicester’s attacking fluidity.

Raul Jimenez and Danny Ings are both included in my picks, but Ings will need to start showing returns to be included in the future.

THE COMMUNITY CHAMPION

Each week, one of the Fantasy Football Scout community takes on the Scout Picks by pitting their chosen XI against ours.

The community member who beats our picks by the biggest margin over the campaign will win a £100 Amazon Voucher and a place in our Moderators and Contributors League for the following season.

In Gameweek 29, Bilal7 beat the Scout Picks 48-40.

gwitbrock‘s winning margin of 23 points in Gameweek 25 is the target to beat.

Our Scout Picks article on Friday will have further details on who is representing the community this week.

  1. Hy liverpool
    • 6 Years
    45 mins ago

    F*** 2020

    Open Controls
  2. Whats the Huth
    • 4 Years
    43 mins ago

    Radio (TalkSport) has just said

    A player from a Unlnown Prem Team has been tested positive for the Coronavirus

    Open Controls
    1. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
      • 4 Years
      40 mins ago

      Yet Alan Brazil is still okay. There's no justice.

      Open Controls
    2. Jarvish Scott Talent
      • 5 Years
      38 mins ago

      Can't be Adrian - he can't catch anything.

      Open Controls
      1. Don Kloppeone
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        28 mins ago

        Boom!

        Open Controls
      2. Whats the Huth
        • 4 Years
        24 mins ago

        *mic drop*

        Open Controls
        1. Daniel S.
          • 10 Years
          22 mins ago

          this is mic drop definitely

          Open Controls
  3. EL tridente
    • 2 Years
    43 mins ago

    Champions League and Europa league will be suspended. No games tonight.

    Open Controls
  4. Chasing Waves
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    42 mins ago

    GW picks providing its not cancelled.

    Open Controls
  5. Annie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    42 mins ago

    Wk 30 won't happen

    Open Controls
  6. RichardNixon
    • 3 Years
    41 mins ago

    BBC: A Premier League club is carrying out coronavirus tests after three first-team players displayed symptoms. More on @TeleFootball

    Open Controls
    1. Daniel S.
      • 10 Years
      33 mins ago

      oh myyy goooooddd.. bye bye fpl

      Open Controls
  7. Berbinho's Forehead
    • 9 Years
    40 mins ago

    I suggest an edit for the article title

    The Scout Squad picks for FPL Gameweek 30 (January 2021)

    Open Controls
    1. Daniel S.
      • 10 Years
      33 mins ago

      *June 2020

      Open Controls
  8. JJeyy
    • 4 Years
    40 mins ago

    Season over - may aswell use free hit this week

    Open Controls
    1. Daniel S.
      • 10 Years
      33 mins ago

      Yeah I am considering too.

      Open Controls
    2. teneighty
      • 5 Years
      28 mins ago

      Make sure you only pick players with games on Saturday. Should give you nice green arrow.

      Open Controls
  9. Daniel S.
    • 10 Years
    39 mins ago

    Mane owner are now really stunned 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. Cruyff's Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      31 mins ago

      What?

      Open Controls
    2. Whats the Huth
      • 4 Years
      24 mins ago

      How do?

      Open Controls
      1. Daniel S.
        • 10 Years
        22 mins ago

        they play on Monday

        Open Controls
        1. Whats the Huth
          • 4 Years
          2 mins ago

          And?

          I have a strong bench to be honest. Wouldn’t mind some cancellation so my bench can play

          Open Controls
  10. Wolves Ay We
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    38 mins ago

    Even if Liverpool win the next two matches this does not mean they have won the league. Theoretically they could play ineligible players in some of the remaining matches and be docked 40 points.

    🙂

    Open Controls
    1. Whats the Huth
      • 4 Years
      just now

      I really don’t want Liverpool to win the league or for Leeds to get promoted

      Open Controls
  11. Athletic Nasherbo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    38 mins ago

    @JBurtTelegraph
    A Premier League club is carrying out coronavirus tests after three first-team players displayed symptoms. More on
    @TeleFootball

    Expect at the best this weekend's fixtures go ahead before the Premier League is suspended.

    Open Controls
    1. Whats the Huth
      • 4 Years
      19 mins ago

      Probably arsenal players

      Means West Ham vs Wolves game this weekend will
      Need to be postponed

      Open Controls
      1. I Member
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        14 mins ago

        Might FH if BHA-ARS and WHU-WOL are off and the others are scheduled to go ahead.

        Open Controls
  12. L'Aeroplanino
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    36 mins ago

    best to VC a Saturday player that will at least play.

    Open Controls
    1. HashAttack
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Sarr VC - hopefully they will then cancel the 3 o'clock kick offs, and then change their mind for again for the rest of the fixtures, putting those ones back on

      Open Controls
  13. EL tridente
    • 2 Years
    35 mins ago

    Champions League and Europa league to be suspended today. No games tonight.

    Open Controls
    1. Whats the Huth
      • 4 Years
      20 mins ago

      Source?

      Open Controls
    2. Cruyff's Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      7 mins ago

      Not true.

      Open Controls
      1. EL tridente
        • 2 Years
        6 mins ago

        Very true 😉
        https://www.mundodeportivo.com/futbol/uefa/20200312/474098216963/la-uefa-tambien-suspende-la-champions-y-la-europa-league-por-el-coronavirus.html

        Open Controls
        1. Rotation's Alter Ego
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 8 Years
          4 mins ago

          Some media saying they might. Nothing official at all yet.

          Open Controls
          1. EL tridente
            • 2 Years
            3 mins ago

            That tweet is almost 24 hours old. Please look at their most recent update.

            Open Controls
            1. Rotation's Alter Ego
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 8 Years
              3 mins ago

              Where they said nothing at all.

              Open Controls
              1. EL tridente
                • 2 Years
                1 min ago

                Just wait a couple of hours and then they will make an official announcement.

                Open Controls
    3. Rotation's Alter Ego
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      False. Please don't make stories up, incredibly unhelpful at such a hectic time.

      Open Controls
  14. Goonerly
    • 2 Years
    34 mins ago

    Perez to Pedro a sound move this GW?

    Open Controls
    1. Whats the Huth
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Very

      Open Controls
  15. Earthling
    • 3 Years
    33 mins ago

    What's the point of the scout picks again? They're not necessarily the players they'd transfer in for this gameweek, they're not necessarily the players they'd get on a wildcard this gameweek, but they're the players they'd have in their squads this gameweek if this were an unlimited transfer game but it's not?

    Open Controls
    1. Whats the Huth
      • 4 Years
      25 mins ago

      It’s the ‘best’ team for the gameweek.
      I don’t see the issue.

      Open Controls
      1. Earthling
        • 3 Years
        23 mins ago

        The issue is that nobody in fpl is playing for just this gameweek.

        Open Controls
        1. Daniel S.
          • 10 Years
          21 mins ago

          Agree. They should change it as WC Scout Picks every GW.!!!

          Open Controls
        2. L'Aeroplanino
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          21 mins ago

          maybe someone needs a punt or can't decide who to captain.

          Open Controls
        3. Eddie - Back to Square Owen
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          20 mins ago

          Free hitters are.

          Open Controls
        4. Henning
          • 5 Years
          16 mins ago

          Think there is.

          Open Controls
    2. Lindelol
      • 1 Year
      11 mins ago

      Always seemed pointless to me too

      Open Controls
    3. Pukki Party
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      It's a game inside a game. Nothing wrong with it

      Open Controls
    4. HashAttack
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      It's the weekly attempt to curse players - amazing hit rate last week

      Open Controls
  16. Sgt Frank Drebin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    32 mins ago

    If Premier League is suspended for a 2-3 weeks, price changes will be frozen too I assume?

    Open Controls
    1. BNMC
      30 mins ago

      Price changes can be frozen?

      Open Controls
      1. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
        • 4 Years
        13 mins ago

        They can when you sell Kdb earlier this season

        Open Controls
      2. Pukki Party
        • 2 Years
        just now

        They are frozen after a players flag is removed from red to no flag

        Open Controls
  17. BNMC
    32 mins ago

    Too much uncertainty... free hit is my only chip left, should I just use it?

    Open Controls
    1. potatoace'scott talent
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Not sure.

      Open Controls
  18. KGFC
    • 3 Years
    32 mins ago

    Uefa saying that tonight’s Europa League games will go ahead as planned

    Open Controls
    1. EL tridente
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      Nah

      Open Controls
  19. Baines on Toast...
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    30 mins ago

    Honestly no point at all worrying about FPL now. This season will always have an asterix against it.

    Open Controls
    1. Eddie - Back to Square Owen
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Honestly, never worth worrying about FPL.

      Open Controls
  20. Duffy Dunk
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    29 mins ago

    I'm sorry if this offends anyone but if someone still makes FPL plans, he/she is living in an illusion.
    It's a matter of damage limitation regarding everyone's health.
    Sport keeping being played without fans is wrong too.
    Every activity of such has to be postponed/ended now.

    Open Controls
    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      20 mins ago

      Of course human health has to be the priority and in my opinion they should suspend the league immediately but until that happens I don't see the problem with making FPL plans. It is something we enjoy and can help take our minds off of this terrible situation.

      Open Controls
      1. Pep Roulette
        • 2 Years
        just now

        This

        Open Controls
    2. Daniel S.
      • 10 Years
      20 mins ago

      mate if we are all guaranteed at least to tinker our fpl team. i don't see why not

      Open Controls
    3. Goonerly
      • 2 Years
      19 mins ago

      Until we get official word on whether this GW - or the coming GWs - will be cancelled, why not still plan for it like you would any other week?
      We can only act on the information we're given

      Open Controls
    4. Iggypop
      • 1 Year
      17 mins ago

      Players will be being looked after, I think they should play the next few games with no fans and self isolate between games

      Open Controls
    5. Athletic Nasherbo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      11 mins ago

      What a terrible post lol

      Open Controls
    6. Klaren
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      10 mins ago

      Why are you posting on a FPL site then?

      Whether sporting events are to be postponed or not is not my or your decision to make.

      Open Controls
      1. Athletic Nasherbo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Ahahah this

        Open Controls
    7. Pinky and De Bruyne
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Wrong forum mate

      Open Controls
  21. Pinky and De Bruyne
    • 7 Years
    22 mins ago

    How is Barnes not in the scout pick?

    Open Controls
    1. Annie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      12 mins ago

      the picks this week are very odd.

      Open Controls
      1. DAZZ
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Im hoping to take full advantage in the scout picks community champion competition, throwing a few differentials in there i think

        Open Controls
  22. Daniel S.
    • 10 Years
    21 mins ago

    We need the G.O.A.T. to address the fans.

    Immediate appearance on the Scoutcast by Mark!!!

    Up-vote it now.

    Open Controls
    1. Hect.OR 98th
      • 10 Years
      9 mins ago

      oh please...

      Open Controls
      1. Daniel S.
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Good count lads. Keep up the up-votes. We can make it happen.

        Open Controls
    2. Jarvish Scott Talent
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Cringe

      Open Controls
  23. Jarvish Scott Talent
    • 5 Years
    16 mins ago

    Representatives of UEFA's 55 member associations, together with the boards of the European Club Association and the European Leagues and a representative of FIFPro to meet (via videolink obviously) on Tuesday 17 March to discuss European football’s response to the outbreak.

    Discussions will include all domestic and European competitions, including UEFA EURO 2020..........

    Open Controls
    1. Berbinho's Forehead
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Euro 2021 with games re-scheduled this summer

      Open Controls
  24. Ashwatthama hai apun
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    15 mins ago

    What's the point?
    World is going to end soon...

    Open Controls
    1. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      May as well start drinking early and making a pass at previously unattainable women

      Open Controls
      1. Pinky and De Bruyne
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        >.

        Open Controls
    2. Ashwatthama hai apun
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      See you all in the next life...

      Open Controls
  25. Pep Roulette
    • 2 Years
    14 mins ago

    Pedro or Willian? And why?

    Open Controls
    1. Cruyff's Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      10 mins ago

      I ask myself that question...

      Why?!

      Open Controls
    2. HashAttack
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      I'd get Barkley if it was a home match .... anybody's guess which of the other two will play or show up

      Have Sarr as my 4th mid .... so a Chelsea mid would have to outperform him, or I bench Jota
      Just can't see any of them being a worthwhile punt

      Glad I have Alonso ... but pissed off I sold Giroud last week for Auba

      Open Controls
    3. Miniboss
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Giroud and Alonso are the right ones

      Open Controls
  26. Londongeezaa
    • 1 Year
    7 mins ago

    If the season is delayed, which seems inevitable now, I have a FPL proposal.

    Introduce an additional FH chip for all players to compensate for the disruption.

    Open Controls
    1. Jarvish Scott Talent
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      And what would said chip be?

      Open Controls
      1. Jarvish Scott Talent
        • 5 Years
        6 mins ago

        Oh FH - sorry - can't read.

        Open Controls
        1. Daniel S.
          • 10 Years
          4 mins ago

          additional WC would be better

          Open Controls
        2. Londongeezaa
          • 1 Year
          4 mins ago

          What do you think? 🙂

          Open Controls
          1. Jarvish Scott Talent
            • 5 Years
            2 mins ago

            You should write them a long letter requesting it.

            Open Controls
      2. Hect.OR 98th
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        A flippin' 'eck chip.

        Open Controls
    2. Pu-li-sick (sic)
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      My suggestion would be a Get Over It chip where the fpl player puts things into perspective.

      Open Controls
      1. Miniboss
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        I root for this, some people take this game too seriously. Meltdown yesterday was hilarious.

        Open Controls
  27. Malkmus
    • 8 Years
    6 mins ago

    A'noon all. I know FPL is likely to be canned, but any thoughts on below? 1FT, 0.1 ITB. Not planning to use a chip for BGW31 - if it happens.

    McCarthy
    TTA - O'Connell - Saiss
    Salah - Mane - KDB - Maddison
    Vardy - Ings - DCL

    Subs - Fernandez - Kiko - Dendonk

    A - Save, it's the zombie apocalypse...
    B - Maddison to Sarr
    C - Vardy to Jiminez
    D - B&C (-4)

    I'll be doing B&C in GW31 anyway if not this week, along with McCarthy to Pope.
    Ta!

    Open Controls
  28. Henning
    • 5 Years
    just now

    Hard to say but do we think the season will be delayed or that it gonna end ealier?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.