World Cup of FPL – Group B

The Fantasy Football Scout World Cup of FPL is now underway

Group A began on Friday

To remind you, here are the groups in full.

Group A Group B Group C Group D Branislav Ivanovic Carlos Tevez Didier Drogba Andrew Robertson Frank Lampard Gareth Bale Gylfi Sigurdsson Cristiano Ronaldo Patrice Evra Steven Gerrard Harry Kane Eden Hazard Robin van Persie Thierry Henry Romelu Lukaku Trent Alexander-Arnold Group E Group F Group G Group H Marcos Alonso Clint Dempsey Cesc Fabregas Alexis Sánchez Nemanja Vidic Gareth McAuley Jamie Vardy Mohamed Salah Raheem Sterling John Terry Kevin De Bruyne Petr Cech Wayne Rooney Luis Suarez Leighton Baines Sergio Aguero

As you can see, we’ve got a tough battle between Carlos Tevez, Gareth Bale, Steven Gerrard and Thierry Henry on our hands.

Take a closer look at each option before voting

CARLOS TEVEZ

The turn of the decade was when Carlos Tevez played at his Fantasy prime and it was Manchester City that arguably brought out his best.

Following a controversial spell at West Ham (Sheffield United fans look away now), the Argentinian had the privilege of playing alongside Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo for Manchester United.

14 goals and six assists in 34 appearances during his debut campaign with the Red Devils was about as good as it got at Old Trafford, but a 2009/10 season with their city rivals unlocked his potential even further.

Tevez was involved in 30 goals that year, scoring 23 himself and registering a further seven assists. After an injury cut the 2011/12 season short for him, he registered 19 goal involvements in 2012/13 before leaving for Italy.

GARETH BALE

Bale began his Fantasy career as a young left-back and set-piece taker at Southampton, made even more attractive when he moved to Spurs and was priced up at £5.0m.

That price proved to be an absolute steal when he was bombing forward as one of the earliest explosive wing-backs that have gone on to be so popular later in the Fantasy history.

However, such was Bale’s advanced positioning, that a switch to a midfield classification did not stop the Welshman from the stuff of Fantasy dreams.

He produced a 195-point haul in 2011/12 and smashed his personal best the following year by scoring 249. In those two years before Real Madrid came along and took him to new heights, Bale was about as essential as it could get.

STEVEN GERRARD

Only two players in the history of FPL made it into more Dream Teams at the end of a campaign than Steven Gerrard.

The Liverpool man achieved that feat on five occasions, consecutively between 2005/06 and 2008/09 before having his best-ever campaign in 2013/14.

Gerard’s best season from a Fantasy perspective was 2013/14 when he scored 13 goals, provided 13 assists and scored 205 points in 33 starts. It may have been soured by that infamous slip, but his owners were still happy with his haul across the campaign.

Across 17 league seasons, Gerrard made more than 500 appearances and scored 120 times – a true Premier League and Fantasy great.

THIERRY HENRY

As he left Arsenal in 2007, only a select number of current Fantasy managers will remember what it was like to own devastating forward Thierry Henry.

The Frenchman’s contribution to the Premier League needs no introduction, so it does not take much to imagine just how essential he was at the very beginning of FPL.

Between 2002 and 2006, Henry never scored fewer than 24 goals in a Premier League season and, as many of you will know, he was arguably one of the most creative goal-scorers the English top-flight has ever seen.

For example, when FPL first began in 2002/03, Henry finished the campaign with 24 goals and 25 assists – the stuff of Fantasy legend.

Then, after 30 goals and nine assists the following year, 2004/05 saw Henry net 25 times and provide a further 14 assists for his colleagues.

Not surprisingly, he featured in every Dream Team from 2002/03 to 2004/05, four times in a row and the joint-most of any forward in FPL history.