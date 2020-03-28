73
Tournaments March 28

World Cup of FPL – Group B

73 Comments
Share

The Fantasy Football Scout World Cup of FPL is now underway and we have another group for you to vote in.

Group A began on Friday, which you can still vote on below and in the sidebar but it’s time to look at Group B.

To remind you, here are the groups in full.

Group AGroup BGroup CGroup D
Branislav IvanovicCarlos TevezDidier DrogbaAndrew Robertson
Frank LampardGareth BaleGylfi SigurdssonCristiano Ronaldo
Patrice EvraSteven GerrardHarry KaneEden Hazard
Robin van PersieThierry HenryRomelu LukakuTrent Alexander-Arnold
Group EGroup FGroup GGroup H
Marcos AlonsoClint DempseyCesc FabregasAlexis Sánchez
Nemanja VidicGareth McAuleyJamie VardyMohamed Salah
Raheem SterlingJohn TerryKevin De BruynePetr Cech
Wayne RooneyLuis SuarezLeighton BainesSergio Aguero

As you can see, we’ve got a tough battle between Carlos Tevez, Gareth Bale, Steven Gerrard and Thierry Henry on our hands.

Take a closer look at each option before voting in the poll below or in the side-bar.

CARLOS TEVEZ

The turn of the decade was when Carlos Tevez played at his Fantasy prime and it was Manchester City that arguably brought out his best.

Following a controversial spell at West Ham (Sheffield United fans look away now), the Argentinian had the privilege of playing alongside Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo for Manchester United.

14 goals and six assists in 34 appearances during his debut campaign with the Red Devils was about as good as it got at Old Trafford, but a 2009/10 season with their city rivals unlocked his potential even further.

Tevez was involved in 30 goals that year, scoring 23 himself and registering a further seven assists. After an injury cut the 2011/12 season short for him, he registered 19 goal involvements in 2012/13 before leaving for Italy.

GARETH BALE

Bale began his Fantasy career as a young left-back and set-piece taker at Southampton, made even more attractive when he moved to Spurs and was priced up at £5.0m.

That price proved to be an absolute steal when he was bombing forward as one of the earliest explosive wing-backs that have gone on to be so popular later in the Fantasy history.

However, such was Bale’s advanced positioning, that a switch to a midfield classification did not stop the Welshman from the stuff of Fantasy dreams.

He produced a 195-point haul in 2011/12 and smashed his personal best the following year by scoring 249. In those two years before Real Madrid came along and took him to new heights, Bale was about as essential as it could get.

STEVEN GERRARD

Only two players in the history of FPL made it into more Dream Teams at the end of a campaign than Steven Gerrard.

The Liverpool man achieved that feat on five occasions, consecutively between 2005/06 and 2008/09 before having his best-ever campaign in 2013/14.

Gerard’s best season from a Fantasy perspective was 2013/14 when he scored 13 goals, provided 13 assists and scored 205 points in 33 starts. It may have been soured by that infamous slip, but his owners were still happy with his haul across the campaign.

Across 17 league seasons, Gerrard made more than 500 appearances and scored 120 times – a true Premier League and Fantasy great.

THIERRY HENRY

As he left Arsenal in 2007, only a select number of current Fantasy managers will remember what it was like to own devastating forward Thierry Henry.

The Frenchman’s contribution to the Premier League needs no introduction, so it does not take much to imagine just how essential he was at the very beginning of FPL.

Between 2002 and 2006, Henry never scored fewer than 24 goals in a Premier League season and, as many of you will know, he was arguably one of the most creative goal-scorers the English top-flight has ever seen.

For example, when FPL first began in 2002/03, Henry finished the campaign with 24 goals and 25 assists – the stuff of Fantasy legend.

Then, after 30 goals and nine assists the following year, 2004/05 saw Henry net 25 times and provide a further 14 assists for his colleagues.

Not surprisingly, he featured in every Dream Team from 2002/03 to 2004/05, four times in a row and the joint-most of any forward in FPL history.

73 Comments Post a Comment
  1. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    5 hours, 42 mins ago

    Any chance of some FPL content to help me plan for the rest of this season, please?

    Like many engaged managers, I'm on a slow wildcard here.

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 54 mins ago

      Also is there any news on updating the season ticker please?

      Open Controls
    2. Kun Tozser
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 35 mins ago

      Try cm01/02 ?

      This season is a dead end, any news now is pointless

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 47 mins ago

        As Mike Skinner once said, "Just try stay positive."

        Open Controls
        1. Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD - se…
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          Fine line between positivity and reality 😉

          Open Controls
    3. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 31 mins ago

      That's what I'm hoping for a well, rather than just the Fantasy Football Scout World Cup rubbish.

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 44 mins ago

        The Athletic have just published an article called "5 lessons from the FPL season" and we get dated stuff about retired players to last us 24 to 48 hours.

        Open Controls
    4. Ógie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 5 mins ago

      It's over Virgin.......

      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JxR8NTW7tCo

      Open Controls
    5. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      We don't know GW1 fixtures yet.

      Open Controls
    6. GreennRed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      Congrats, when is the wedding? Very traditional to stay intact for the big day.

      Open Controls
  2. Jafooli
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    5 hours, 30 mins ago

    Gets popcorn 😮

    Open Controls
  3. Jordan.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    5 hours, 26 mins ago

    apart from bills i havent even spent £10 in the last fortnight

    Open Controls
    1. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 43 mins ago

      my either, 80% of normal wages should go a long way when we are in lockdown.

      Open Controls
  4. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    5 hours, 10 mins ago

    I’d probably put Gerrard last out of that group for FPL, Tevez almost matches Stevie G’s FPL output despite playing 11 seasons (!) fewer

    Gerard was actually a distinctly underwhelming FPL player for the majority of his career (13/14 & 08/09 were two exceptions in a 17 season sample)

    Henry & Bale go through for me

    Henry resoundingly in first place

    Open Controls
    1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 17 mins ago

      There might also be a typo in the article?

      “Only two players in the history of FPL made it into more Dream Teams at the end of a campaign than Steven Gerrard. The Liverpool man achieved that feat on five occasions, consecutively between 2005/06 and 2008/09”

      There’s surely no way Gerrard could have been in the dream team in 06/07 - he got 9 attacking returns in 36 games that year

      Open Controls
      1. Rotation's Alter Ego
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 8 Years
        4 hours, 6 mins ago

        He did. Wasn't even the lowest scoring mid, Arteta also made it in with 178 (Gerrard 180).

        However, I think he made it in 4 times, not 5.

        Open Controls
        1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          4 hours ago

          Wow that seems mad - even 180 points seems too high with that output though:

          36 games = 72
          7 goals = 35
          2 assists = 6
          20 cleansheets = 20
          = 133 pre-baps

          He would have needed 47 baps to make the 180!

          Any chance we can get FPL points added as a stat in the members area RAE? It would be worth its weight in gold! 🙂

          Open Controls
          1. Rotation's Alter Ego
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 8 Years
            3 hours, 52 mins ago

            It does seem high. I'm going off what FPL Discovery have down, but maybe they got it wrong? I'm wondering if it should be Kuyt instead, his returns look closer to what you'd expect. If you see anything to confirm / deny it, let me know.

            Trying to see if it's possible. It's a little tricky though, quite a few problems to get around.

            Open Controls
            1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              3 hours, 48 mins ago

              Yeah I don’t know the exact points but transfrmrkt is a very good site for seeing players statistics by season, by competition by club etc & it gives a very good objective feel for the FPL points players would have gotten without being exact obviously:

              https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/steven-gerrard/detaillierteleistungsdaten/spieler/3109

              FPL points in members area would be huge if you can make it happen!

              Open Controls
              1. Rotation's Alter Ego
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • Has Moderation Rights
                • 8 Years
                3 hours, 44 mins ago

                Bloody Mark has a page for everything. What a guy.

                It is indeed Gerrard, and he scored 180 pts.

                Gerrard
                LIV
                10.5m
                35 starts
                7 Goals
                6 Assists
                1 Yellow
                0 Reds
                180 Points
                0.97 Bonus per game average

                Open Controls
                1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  3 hours, 36 mins ago

                  FPL crediting him with 4 additional assists that year helps a bit - Pool also got 20 cleansheets so giving him all 20 of those gets him to 143

                  (70 apps points + 35 goals points + 18 assists points + 20 CS points = 143)

                  Which must have left 37 baps courtesy of our old friend the Man In The Stand - would be very tough for a player to harvest 40 baps from just over 10 attacking returns these days 🙂

                  Open Controls
                  1. Rotation's Alter Ego
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • Has Moderation Rights
                    • 8 Years
                    3 hours, 26 mins ago

                    He certainly had favourites! I know a lot of people (myself included) complain about the bps system at times but I can't imagine how bad that old system would be if we were to go back to it.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Rotation's Alter Ego
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • Has Moderation Rights
                      • 8 Years
                      2 hours, 40 mins ago

                      Bit late but an interesting one up on Gerrard and MitS's love affair:

                      06/07 Essien (8m midfielder) - 33 Played, 2 Goals, 3 Assists, 46 (!) Bonus points.

                      What on earth. Sure there's more examples, but wow.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 10 Years
                        2 hours, 29 mins ago

                        That’s actually incredible - Salah got 44 attacking returns in 17/18 & only managed 26 baps!

                        Open Controls
                      2. GreennRed
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 8 Years
                        1 hour, 54 mins ago

                        He scored loads but missed more than he scored. Those misses screwed his baps.

                        Open Controls
                  2. GreennRed
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    2 hours, 13 mins ago

                    https://www.premierleague.com/players/1575/Steven-Gerrard/stats?co=1&se=15

                    83% tackle rate and I seem to remember the Man in the Stand did love him, even when he had an average game. Even as a Pool supporter I loved him as a footballer but never warmed to his 'personality'. I thought a lot of refs were very lenient with him after some cynical challenges, his England status bought him a few hallpasses. In hindsight I can see how his on-pitch arrogance, hatred of losing and aggression made him the great footballer he was. Nice guys finish last!

                    Open Controls
                    1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 10 Years
                      1 min ago

                      Yeah I think the on pitch teamtalk, ensuring it was captured in front of the cameras encapsulated Gerrard better than any other incident - it was always about him first, team second - the fact that it immediately preceded the legendary slip was karma at its worst/best depending on what way you view it

                      Undeniably great player all the same, but still fourth in that particular FPL group for me, maybe joint third with Carlitos, but even that’s a stretch!

                      Open Controls
    2. Prisoner B5160-8
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 2 mins ago

      Always more exciting in the hole, at least with Masch and Alonso behind him.

      Open Controls
  5. Paul Scholesy Scores Goals
    • 1 Year
    5 hours, 8 mins ago

    Out of loyalty to Utd I’m going Teves

    Open Controls
    1. Paul Scholesy Scores Goals
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 34 mins ago

      Bale and Henry were decent players too though

      Open Controls
      1. bitm2007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 21 mins ago

        Henry is the stand out player here for those with long enough memories, but I fear he could misses out because of the time that has passed since he played in the PL.

        Open Controls
  6. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
    • 4 Years
    4 hours, 56 mins ago

    Tough group. Henry and Gerrard

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      Went with Henry and Bale. I've no clue what average FPL stats Gerrard had but Henry surely had consistently good points and Bale's last 3 Spurs season's he did great for a midfielder. Tevez was also fairly decent !

      Open Controls
  7. Pep bites Kun
    • 3 Years
    4 hours, 25 mins ago

    Alright guys, you’ve been crying for days because there’s no footie. Someone I know has met the challenge because her husband and son are professionally soccer mad, off-balance and out of work. How about some competitions and a bit of indoor exercise

    #1 How many C19 keepy uppys? (only regulation ball will be allowed as per FIFA playing rules 🙂

    Soft ball solution for football fans, when there is no opportunity to play without the wife going batty or impacting your investment in IKEA. Regulation size is under 5 and fits most households. #Handmade https://www.instagram.com/p/b9wq2qvglzg/?igshid=bm0lhsq0j0pi

    Open Controls
  8. Nightcrawler
    3 hours, 10 mins ago

    Henry and bale easily

    Gerrard was extremely overrated and overpriced. Tevez had that awesome 09 10 season but off the field issues always made him a worse fpl an option than he shd have been

    Open Controls
  9. Big_Bear
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 7 mins ago

    15 wins on the bounce to remain in the FPL cup. Last two have gone to wire with coin toss

    Open Controls
    1. Big_Bear
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Any tips on how to be successful at a virtual coin toss?

      Open Controls
      1. PastaFasul
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 7 mins ago

        Virtual fingers crossed

        Open Controls
      2. Amey
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        It's a skill mate.
        AND YOU CAN'T TEACH THAT

        Open Controls
  10. Amey
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 47 mins ago

    Bale & Henry for me

    Bdw, thank you FFS 😀

    Open Controls
  11. el polako
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 40 mins ago

    Told my wife that if this goes on for few months we all going to be fat, hairy and socially akward...
    She told me that I'm already there...

    Open Controls
  12. GreennRed
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 11 mins ago

    The time sure is dragging. Thankfully the clocks change at 1:00 so tomorrow will only be 23 hours long 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. HamezMace
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      It really is!

      Usually the clock change into summer is like Christmas for me, but being stuck inside and temporarily off work, I’m dreading the next few weeks, and months

      Open Controls
  13. Stoichkov#8
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    Does anyone here owns Football Manager and wants to play it FPL style like those guys here?
    https://twitter.com/FFScout/status/1243915873984884736?s=20

    If yes than we can find few people and play it all together.
    I can do the math, anyone with FM can show games live on YT. I can post results, points etc here or/and on twitter.

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      Any entry fee or prizes?

      Open Controls
      1. Stoichkov#8
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        Im still waiting for FFS make it big for everyone here but after many posts I just gave up.
        Now just want to find anyone to play it for fun. Sadly I dont own FM so cant run it full just by me.
        Also dont need any prize, just want to have fun.

        Open Controls
        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 39 mins ago

          Don't think there is much interest in watching video games for scoring.

          Open Controls
          1. Stoichkov#8
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 33 mins ago

            Well, Az and David are playing this FPL FM game and FFS show it on YT for us to watch it (not play it).
            So if FFS think its fun to watch than play it must be even better, right??

            Open Controls
            1. TorresMagic™
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 30 mins ago

              Of course, no brainer 😉

              Open Controls
              1. Stoichkov#8
                • 4 Years
                just now

                Never mind. Someone finally did something even better.

                Open Controls
  14. New Virtual FPL game
    Ragabolly
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    Dear FPL friends,

    I have been developing "Virtual FPL": a simulation-based fantasy game, very similar to FPL but with games being simulated. The simulator has been built to take into account actual player and FPL data to statistically generate lineups, subs, attacking movements, shots, injuries, cards etc.

    The basic idea of the game is that you need to pick your team and make your transfers based on your knowledge and interpretation of the simulator results, and your FPL knowledge. Form, suspensions and injuries change how teams lineup and how strong they become as the season goes, so you need to keep an updated eye on how the simulator reacts. You get an initial set of pre-season games that you can go through and analyze.

    This is just 1 game per team, a very small sample size. So, you need to supplement that with more games for the teams/players you're interested in. For that purpose, each manager gets to arrange 5 more friendlies every GW that are uniquely generated to them. Keep the simulation analysis to yourself or work with your friends to scout more teams and get a more collective picture.

    So, if you're interested, please signup (www.livefpl.net/signup) now to begin tinkering with your team

    Quick points:

    - It's a full season with a new set of fixtures that is released here (http://www.livefpl.net/ticker)
    - A set of simulated pre-season friendlies is now available (http://www.livefpl.net/fixtures)
    - After you signup, you will have the usual 'My team', 'Transfers', 'Fixtures' tabs open as well as arranging friendlies.
    - You pick a team with a budget of 100.0, players prices are the updated prices of the current FPL season.
    - GW1 deadline is tentatively on Saturday April 11th, pending that the game development finishes in time
    - You get the same chips as regular FPL.
    - Scoring follows regular FPL
    - No price changes.
    - Every GW, each manager gets to arrange 5 extra friendlies that are generated uniquely to the manager.
    - The goal is to analyze the simulation results to predict outcomes
    - When you arrange a friendly, you can only specify one team, and whether the game is home or away. So you can scout the teams you're interested in.
    - You can fast forward to the end of a simulation result, or follow the game events as they unfold. You will have the highlights report to read through anyways and a list of players that were the most active in attack in the game.
    - The user interface is mostly basic and is intended to make it easier to run the game without spreadsheets and any manual labor.
    Thank you and I hope the game would be a good distraction. I am still working on many other aspects of the game, so please be patient if you face any bugs/issues. You can also follow the game twitter at (www.twitter.com/FplVirtual/)

    Open Controls
    1. Stoichkov#8
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      I didnt read it yet but Im in! 🙂

      Open Controls
      1. Stoichkov#8
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        I love it mate. Got my team and Im ready for GW1. Its almost like preseason of real FPL 🙂
        Just got few questions:
        1. To guess lineups I need to check those friendlies and try to predict who will stay in team and who can be benched next game, right?
        But are better players more nailed? Are few blanks affect same for big hitters like Kane or Salah etc and players like Perez, Lamela etc??
        2. Is every GW just at the weekends?

        Open Controls
    2. GreennRed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Cheers Ragabolly.

      Open Controls
    3. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Love it

      Palace just did Arsenal 2-0. You can easily guess the scorers 🙂

      Open Controls
      1. Amey
        • 1 Year
        7 mins ago

        McCarthy & Tekkers ?

        Open Controls
        1. pingissimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          3 mins ago

          50% you can ignore Tekkers - he already has his goal. Ayew though is just a model of consistency

          Open Controls
          1. Amey
            • 1 Year
            1 min ago

            Ohhh.
            I said McCarthy because I'm expecting arsenal to concede a soft goal on corner after a pin ball in the box 😛

            Open Controls
    4. GreennRed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      54 mins ago

      In GW1 will any injured players be excluded or will all players be fit to be selected for the virtual game?

      Open Controls
    5. Monkey Hanger
      • 6 Years
      51 mins ago

      You sir, are a genius. Kudos.

      Open Controls
    6. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      33 mins ago

      Ragabooyah!

      Open Controls
  15. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    https://www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/man-utd-marcus-rashford-injury-17998853

    Can’t wait for this fella to get back - was on a seriously upward trajectory across recent seasons until the injury

    Paired with Bruno he should only get better

    Open Controls
    1. Paul Scholesy Scores Goals
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Utd legend

      Open Controls
  16. BobB
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Why did Torres not make the cut for the FPL World Cup? Between 2007 and 2010 he was the go-to premium forward

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      20 mins ago

      Recency bias, probably not many nominated him.

      Plus he was injury prone after the 07/08 season.

      Himself and Gerrard worked well together.

      https://www.premierleague.com/players/3420/Fernando-Torres/stats?co=1&se=-1

      Open Controls
    2. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      His first season was pretty good (24G in 33 apps) but that was the year CR7 went nuts with 38 returns & Adebayor also had a blinder that year

      Torres’ output then unfortunately dropped off a cliff after that first season

      Only 2 career seasons over 15 goals & only one season over 20 goals + never more than 5 assists a season whilst at pool

      Only player I’ve ever seen to have Vidic regularly rattled though - he was Nemanja’s nightmare

      Open Controls
  17. Alberto Tomba
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Rashford on his way back.. Kane too.. things are going to get very juicy if this season is resumed.

    It's still very hypothetical (when has that ever stopped brainy folk on this site); if the season resumes, what does the season ticker and comparison tool look like for the remainder of the season?

    Clearly we don't know what order games would occur in, but, are Sheffield and Villa assets a bargain because they have an extra ~10% play time remaining in the season, or do they suffer vsX?

    Open Controls
    1. Major League Shocker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 mins ago

      The current Season Ticker for weeks 30-38 shouldn't be too far off. I think a BGW (which is what's currently shown for 31) is treated as roughly equivalent to the toughest possible fixture. Villa might rise slightly but still be near the bottom. SHU would be maybe slightly above average.

      Even once it's updated, the Season Ticker could be somewhat misleading given that different teams have more or less to play for. Teams might actually rather have Liverpool and Man City left on their schedule than Man Utd and Chelsea, who will have to fight for top 4.

      I'm not planning on having any Villa. I don't currently have any SHU but might get Lundstram back in.

      Open Controls
    2. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Villa's fixtures are awful no matter how many they have.

      Open Controls
  18. Monkey Hanger
    • 6 Years
    10 mins ago

    So this is what our Saturday's are now like.

    Just another Groundhog Day. 🙂

    Open Controls
  19. Tony Martial
    • 1 Year
    2 mins ago

    Auba+Sarr TO KDB+DCL?

    Henderson
    TAA B.Williams Cahill
    Mane Salah Bruno Sarr
    Jiminez Auba Jota

    Bench:McCarthy,Boly,Fleck,Lascelles

    Have 0 ITB and just BB remaining

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.