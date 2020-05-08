53
Members May 8

Using the ‘per 90’ tool to assess FPL midfielders with the best assist potential

53 Comments
Share

Our series of articles focusing on the new “per 90 minutes” addition to the Members Area has already assessed the standout defenders for key passes and goal threat.

Attentions now turn to the middle of the park as we take a look at the most creative midfielders in the opening 29 Gameweeks of Fantasy Premier League.

It should be noted that in order to qualify for our per 90 table, each player must have made at least 10 appearances this term.

Paul Is certain he won't make the same mistakes next season.” Follow him on Twitter

53 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Legomané
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 2 Years
    5 hours, 23 mins ago

    Anything worth a transfer? 1FT 0.4 ITB

    Heaton
    TAA Alonso Doherty
    KDB Bruno Perez Traore
    Kane Rashford Jiménez

    (Button Lascelles Hayden Williams)

    Thoughts on best captain from this lot?
    A) Doherty, AA)Jimenez v BUR(h)
    B) Alonso v WAT(h)
    C) Rashford, CC) Bruno v SOU(a)
    D) Kane v BHA(a)

    Cheers 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 43 mins ago

      No transfer needed - nice team and Kane captain

      Open Controls
      1. Legomané
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 2 Years
        4 hours, 5 mins ago

        Cheers. Thinking 2FT might be useful next week if I want to wimp out and re-acquire Mo!

        Open Controls
    2. svg53
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 40 mins ago

      D Kane

      Open Controls
      1. Legomané
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 2 Years
        4 hours, 1 min ago

        Unanimous so far! - thanks 🙂

        My Alonso © success a couple of weeks back has me hankering to back Doherty (or Alonso again) a little! Jimmy surely has to be due this week too...time to fire up some friendlies.

        Open Controls
        1. tets mcgee (BSC Small boys-…
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 37 mins ago

          Chelsea
          Home
          0











          90'
          0


          Willian

          Burn

          Brighton
          Away

          Bonus: James Alonso Lamptey

          Open Controls
          1. tets mcgee (BSC Small boys-…
            • 4 Years
            2 hours, 36 mins ago

            oops sorry.. didnt check formatting.. 0-0 home to brighton alonso 2bonus

            Open Controls
            1. tets mcgee (BSC Small boys-…
              • 4 Years
              2 hours, 35 mins ago

              also lost 1nil home to city but that seems a little irrelevant as was city.

              Open Controls
  2. enourouz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    4 hours, 17 mins ago

    Random off topic question.....Anyone here ever play the bundesliga fantasy league? I decided to start a mini league with some friends...obviously a shortened campaign with only 10 or so matches left....and definitely tough to make a balanced squad with most player prices so high after 75% of the season completed....but something to keep us busy until premier league fantasy starts back up...whenever that is.

    One thing I've found is the point categories are much better in bundesliga....they award points for things like shots on target, duels won, etc. Much more fun. But the filters they have for analysis are so lacking. They don't even have a filter for minutes played.

    Just curious if anyone has any tips or feedback on their experience playing bundesliga fantasy.

    Open Controls
  3. superstars
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 53 mins ago

    Normal FPL
    A) Calvert + Pogba/Alli
    B) Rashford + Barner/Grealish?

    Open Controls
    1. superstars
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 52 mins ago

      i mean Barnes

      Open Controls
    2. GARY AND JAMIE
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 49 mins ago

      There’s a normal FPL?

      I like A with Dele but mainly because Id worry about Rashfords initial reintroduction

      Open Controls
      1. superstars
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 44 mins ago

        cheers

        Open Controls
  4. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 30 mins ago

    TAA to Doherty in VFPL?

    Open Controls
    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 2 mins ago

      Thinking that but Sunday game Liverpool at home to Norwich putting me off.

      Open Controls
    2. GreennRed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      No. Trent attacking stats better and still think Wolves will concede goals even in easier fixtures.

      Open Controls
    3. The Mandalorian
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Looking at same transfer looks a no brainer

      Open Controls
  5. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 7 mins ago

    Free hit ..................... ACTIVE 😯 😯

    Open Controls
    1. tets mcgee (BSC Small boys-…
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      have u used wc already?

      Open Controls
      1. tets mcgee (BSC Small boys-…
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 40 mins ago

        theres quite nice chunks of fixtures for spurs chelsea wolves etc was my point.sorry.

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 34 mins ago

          Nope not used my wildcard yet.

          There are 9 green fixtures this gameweek which is a lot. Man City and Liverpool play each other and I will want Salah and TAA back for Norwich at home on Sunday. Plus it's a bank holiday and I fancy tinkering!! 😀

          Open Controls
          1. tets mcgee (BSC Small boys-…
            • 4 Years
            2 hours, 19 mins ago

            i wced out salah and taa but might do like lego and just get salah back with 2ft just for the norwich game. taa bound to erupt soon but got sick of waiting so ill just have to accept it when it comes.

            Open Controls
    2. Legomané
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      Considered it last week - might give it a whirl next wk actually - good luck!

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 18 mins ago

        Thanks, LM!

        Open Controls
  6. troux
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 4 mins ago

    VFPL Friendly Results:

    Arsenal 0-2 Chelsea
    Willian G
    Willian G, Alonso A

    Players with the most involvement in attack:
    Aubameyang: 6, Lacazette: 5, Alonso: 4, Abraham: 4, Willian: 3, Saka: 3

    (Aubameyang missed a penalty, and Jorginho had been subbed before Chelsea's penalty)

    Arsenal 1-0 Southampton
    Aubameyang G, Mustafi A

    Players with the most involvement in attack:
    Lacazette: 9, Aubameyang: 6, Ward-Prowse: 4, Pépé: 4, Redmond: 3, Armstrong: 3

    Arsenal 3-1 Southampton
    Lacazette G
    Martinelli G, Aubameyang A
    Martinelli G, Saka A

    Players with the most involvement in attack:
    Pépé: 11, Lacazette: 10, Aubameyang: 7, Redmond: 6, Mustafi: 4, Ings: 4

    Is anyone looking at KDB for the Captaincy in VFPL? Although Man City are playing against the leagues meanest defence, they have scored 29 goals at home, and KDB is yet to blank in a Home game so far.

    Open Controls
  7. Costa Nostra
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    Thoughts on the 5 subs allowed now when play resumes? Seems like it could make the scoring lower possibly as well as difficult to navigate who will and won’t be subbed on the reg??
    https://soccer.nbcsports.com/2020/05/08/rule-change-allows-five-substitutions-per-team/

    Open Controls
    1. Utd - Not arogant, just bet…
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Feels like an Anti-Utd move first and foremost which is exactly what we’d all expect of the FA. But yes, rotation galore too.

      Open Controls
    2. GreennRed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      I wonder can they make a Canavanesque move, using two substitute mives to sub a top player off for a break and bring him on later in the game?

      Open Controls
    3. RECKLESS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      City will be licking their lips..Will give them good push for UCL. Wolves will suffer most in epl as have such a short squad

      Open Controls
      1. RECKLESS
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        Wolves as in those competing for European places...Lower down all clubs without good academy will have issue

        Open Controls
      2. Utd - Not arogant, just bet…
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        It’s of no relevance to City - they’re banned from Europe for 2 years - even if it was overturned they were in no danger of losing the top 4 spot anyway

        Open Controls
      3. Wolves Ay We
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        46 mins ago

        We've heard this since the start of our season in July last year.
        😀

        Open Controls
        1. Utd - Not arogant, just bet…
          • 1 Year
          10 mins ago

          He likes to plagiarise Paul Merson. I wouldn’t pay much attention.

          Open Controls
  8. RECKLESS
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    One last prediction away from getting bullseye. If only we had betting for it :p
    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/21828852

    Open Controls
  9. Hotstepper
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    If prem restarts will fpl fixtures reshuffle or will they play out as currently shown on fpl fixtures?

    Open Controls
    1. Berbinho's Forehead
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      We don't know yet. There were a few stories from papers saying that they may be played in a different order due to hotels, medics etc

      Open Controls
  10. RECKLESS
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    Worth downgrading Cantwell to 4.5mid or Doherty to 6mn def to do Jota to DCL..Feel Dcl.will get more minutes plus already have Jimjnez as well.
    Defence is Maguire TAA Doherty Taylor Lascelles

    Open Controls
  11. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    RMFHT

    Henderson

    Alonso - Doherty - Aurier

    Pepe - Martial - Fernandes - Alli - Zaha

    Kane - Vardy

    Button - Greenwood - Hanley - Simpson

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Best free hit team I've seen today.

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Only true visionaries are free hitting this week.

        Open Controls
        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          No vision needed for this game.

          Open Controls
    2. seanie3
      • 9 Years
      57 mins ago

      Why Free hit in GW37 when there are no games being played and same with GW38,

      Open Controls
      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 10 Years
        56 mins ago

        Virtual FPL, is Kane ready to play?

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          7 mins ago

          What's wrong with Kane?

          Open Controls
          1. GreennRed
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            3 mins ago

            Yellow flag in FPL. Sound in VPL.

            Open Controls
    3. Bad Kompany
      • 2 Years
      55 mins ago

      Looks good. Maybe Schmeichel over Henderson as Newcastle rarely attack or score. Leicester are away though

      Open Controls
      1. Bad Kompany
        • 2 Years
        38 mins ago

        Who are captaining?

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          15 mins ago

          Kane.

          Open Controls
          1. Bad Kompany
            • 2 Years
            7 mins ago

            He’s probably the best option this week. I’m tempted to put it on Alonso at home against Watford.

            Open Controls
      2. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        15 mins ago

        Nice tip, thanks!

        Open Controls
    4. seanie3
      • 9 Years
      52 mins ago

      No city or Liverpool players, big risk

      Open Controls
      1. GreennRed
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Unlikely to be a goalfest between them.

        Open Controls
  12. UpAndAway
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    If we get a resumption there will be no VAR. That can only be a good thing.

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.