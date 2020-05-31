116
Members May 31

Sane’s return to fitness adds to City rotation risk out wide

116 Comments
Share

Our series of articles on Fantasy Premier League assets who are nearing a return to fitness this time looks at Leroy Sane (£9.3m).

The Manchester City winger hasn’t played a single minute of Premier League football this season, having suffered a knee injury back in August 2019.

Speculation continues to surround his future, meanwhile, with a move to Bayern Munich having been mooted for some time.

Out of contract in the summer of 2021, it could be that City seek to recoup some or all of the £37m they originally spent on the winger before his deal expires.

The reigning champions still have ten leagues matches of this season to go, of course, so Sane could well have some part to play in FPL before a possible departure for pastures new.

How much of a contribution he will make is another matter, given the uncertainty of his future and the fact that he hasn’t played a competitive match (if we discount the Community Shield) in over a year.

WHAT IS SANE’S FITNESS LATEST?

It was, indeed, during the Community Shield victory over Liverpool last August that Sane sustained anterior cruciate ligament damage.

The Germany international lasted only 10 minutes of the match at Wembley before falling awkwardly under a challenge from Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.8m), being substituted soon after.

After undergoing surgery on his right knee, Sane’s recovery had progressed well enough for him to be back involved in training in January.

Guardiola has thereafter been cautious with his winger, who didn’t feature at all for the first team before the COVID-19 outbreak halted proceedings in mid-March.

Speaking in February, Guardiola said of Sane’s fitness:

He’s started to train with us, he is still not there. When you have an injury, especially this one for six months, you don’t train for one week and then you immediately you are there. you need to recover, tempo, rhythm, confidence in your knee, don’t think about the injury.

He needs time, it’s not a case of him training and he will then immediately be there, it’s not like an ankle or a muscular injury. This injury, it needs time.

He needs weeks, what’s important is the surgery was perfect and he’s recovering incredibly well, he’ll come back stronger than before but now he needs a little bit time.

Sane did get a run-out for the under-23s at the very end of February, however, lasting 57 minutes of a match against Arsenal’s young-guns.

Shortly before the Manchester derby in Gameweek 29, the City boss added:

He is making big progress but still, he’s not 100% fit. He has to be ready and fit to play official games right now. Maybe that will be good [more under-23s games]. I think weeks and games will be good.

He will feel it first himself because every week he is getting better and after I will try to give him minutes to get back as soon as possible.

Time is something Sane has had plenty of since those quotes from his manager, although reserve games not so.

That said, the fact that the rest of the Citizens’ squad will also have been without a competitive match for three months may level the playing field somewhat.

A day before this article went out (Saturday 30 May), Sane was pictured in full-contact training with his teammates.

WHOSE PLACE WILL HE TAKE?

Premier League Restart

Squad Refresh Articles

Arsenal | Aston Villa | Bournemouth | Brighton and Hove Albion | Burnley | Chelsea | Crystal Palace | Everton | Leicester City | Liverpool | Manchester City | Manchester United | Newcastle United | Norwich City | Sheffield United | Southampton | Tottenham Hotspur | Watford | West Ham United | Wolves

Best players by position and price

Budget GKs | Mid-Price and Premium GKs | Budget DEFs | Mid-Price and Premium DEFs | Budget MIDs | Mid-Price MIDs | Premium MIDs | Budget FWDs | Mid-Price FWDs | Premium FWDs

116 Comments Post a Comment
  1. HamezMace
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 34 mins ago

    Sane to Bayern seems a done deal, not sure why City would risk, or even want to play him in these upcoming PL games.

    Open Controls
    1. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 27 mins ago

      They did so in the Community Shield when he was meant to be off to Bayern then...

      Open Controls
      1. HamezMace
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 23 mins ago

        And he probably would have gone then if he didn’t get the injury. Lesson learnt perhaps?

        In all honesty I think it’s a totally different ball game now. The teams with something to play for will be going all out, the teams with nothing to play for I imagine will field a team mixed with first teamers and youth players.
        For clarity, I don’t see Man City as a team with anything to play for.

        Open Controls
        1. Skonto Rigga
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 2 Years
          3 hours, 16 mins ago

          Yeah, I think you're right. As I've said above, Pep will surely want his first-choice XI (if he has such a thing) to have some momentum going into the Champions League ties in August but he can build that match-readiness steadily over a full ten games, perhaps concluding with longer run-outs for the likes of KDB in July especially to get them fully match-sharp. Rotation could be particularly rife in the early Double Gameweek for them. But who knows what diabolical plans Guardiola has in store, I've rarely been able to second-guess him.

          Open Controls
          1. HamezMace
            • 5 Years
            3 hours, 9 mins ago

            Yes, they’ll build up towards the CL I’m sure, so we should be prepared for preseason line ups, maybe Foden will get some regular starts?

            Open Controls
      2. Monkey Hanger
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 16 mins ago

        Toon v Barcelona from 97/98 on BT tonight at 7.15pm. Those were the days eh. 🙂

        Open Controls
        1. Skonto Rigga
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 2 Years
          3 hours, 14 mins ago

          Nice! Ah the times when a side with Brian Pinas on the bench could compete with Barcelona.

          Open Controls
    2. diesel001
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 55 mins ago

      Losing Sane will be a blow to City. Along with Silva going and Aguero, Fernandinho and Otamendi getting on, they need to be looking at signing a CB (to partner with Laporte), a LM (to replace Sane) and a RM (to be backup to Mahrez). Bernardo will have to replace Silva and Foden will have to be Bernardo's back up.

      Ederson
      Walker ????? Laporte Mendy
      KDB Fernandinho Bernardo
      Mahrez Aguero Sterling

      Bravo
      Cancelo Stones Otamendi Zinchenko
      Foden Rodri Gundogan
      ????? Jesus ?????

      Open Controls
      1. HamezMace
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 48 mins ago

        Believe Aguero has confirmed he’s staying for another season at least.

        Open Controls
        1. diesel001
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 33 mins ago

          Think City need to look at a two year strategy.

          This season: Replace Kompany, Sane, Silva
          Next season: Replace Otamendi, Fernandinho, Aguero

          Open Controls
          1. HamezMace
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 28 mins ago

            I’m sure they’re looking at options at centre back, and Foden is Silvas natural replacement.

            Open Controls
    3. GreennRed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      If players aren't cup-tied in Champions League can Bayern sign Sane before their second leg v Chelsea?

      Open Controls
      1. HamezMace
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        I think it’s unlikely, but I’m not aware of any official announcements on the summer transfer window.

        Open Controls
    4. Berbinho's Forehead
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Just like Sancho, they'll regret that. Sane is their best winger IMO.

      Open Controls
      1. HamezMace
        • 5 Years
        4 mins ago

        Doesn’t have the attitude for Pep.

        Open Controls
  2. Eje1
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 32 mins ago

    Good evening lads.
    In tonight V-fpl who is the best C from these V-lads:
    1.De bruyne
    2.Sane
    3. Firmino
    4.Jimenez

    Open Controls
    1. HamezMace
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 55 mins ago

      Of those options 4

      Open Controls
      1. Eje1
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 22 mins ago

        Thanks, was leaning towards 4 too.

        Open Controls
    2. TopMarx - H2H L4 D5
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      yes 4 I think

      Open Controls
    3. GreennRed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      De Bruyne.

      Open Controls
      1. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Bingo.

        Open Controls
  3. Crunchie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 32 mins ago

    mmm interesting article and Liverpool and Everton will be the game back on sky sports to be confirmed which was wk 30, wasn't it?

    https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/0/premier-league-fixtures-2020-matches/

    Open Controls
  4. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 31 mins ago

    Sane's return is great news for Sterling.

    Sterling only plays well with Sane in the side.

    Open Controls
    1. Coys96
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 14 mins ago

      Do u reckon or is it just coincidence?

      Open Controls
    2. GreennRed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 46 mins ago

      That's not saying much for Sterling's motivation.

      Open Controls
    3. Amey
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      City generally create a lot of chances from left wing. So Raz can take right wing & be on the tap IN's.
      Sane taking lw is beneficial for all i guess

      Open Controls
  5. Monkey Hanger
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 14 mins ago

    Sancho brace.

    Open Controls
  6. Ginkapo FPL
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 8 mins ago

    Tomori or Evans for next gameweek?

    Open Controls
  7. Monkey Hanger
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 56 mins ago

    Sancho gets his third.

    Open Controls
    1. Wild Rover
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 52 mins ago

      Future looks bright for England

      Open Controls
      1. HamezMace
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 48 mins ago

        It always has (from a footballing perspective).

        Open Controls
        1. Ser Davos
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 44 mins ago

          Yep, we never learn. Rinse and repeat.

          England's still the same outfit it has always been; not as good as the other major nations when it comes to creativity and ball retention. In the hot pressure cooker of the knockout games we need to improve to stand a chance.

          One major final in our history

          Open Controls
          1. Nightcrawler
            • 1 Year
            2 hours, 33 mins ago

            Oh dear another hater. Losing on penalties has nothing to do with keeping the ball.

            Open Controls
            1. Ser Davos
              • 4 Years
              2 hours, 22 mins ago

              There's a strong argument that we end up in so many penalty shoots because we don't have the bravery or guile to penetrate the opposing defences during the 120 minutes of play. The sticky, suffocating conditions and lack of cohesive play is a perfect breeding ground to force it to penalties and go out without too much embarrassment. The players can then keep their Premier League reputation intact.

              Open Controls
              1. HamezMace
                • 5 Years
                2 hours, 19 mins ago

                Nailed it

                Open Controls
              2. Ser Davos
                • 4 Years
                2 hours, 18 mins ago

                The players and managers are the ones who always get the flack, but they're just a product of our English/British mentality.

                If you watch closely, you'll see that the Golden Generation didn't play any different to how they played at club level. Only international football is another beast entirely. Once we grasp this, we may, just may, start to improve.

                Open Controls
                1. GreennRed
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  2 hours, 7 mins ago

                  Do you they should have found a way to put Scholes, Lampard and Gerrard in there, along with a dog of a centre mid to protect Scholes? Almost treason to treat Scholes like that.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Ser Davos
                    • 4 Years
                    1 hour, 30 mins ago

                    The could may have tried a 3-1-5-1

                    Terry | Ferdinand |

                    Carrick/Hargreaves

                    Beckham | Gerrard | Scholes | Lampard | ACole

                    Rooney

                    But honestly, it's missing the point. Club rivalry, foreigners, formation, pressure... it's all an excuse. The reality is that we've historically not been good enough

                    Open Controls
                    1. Ser Davos
                      • 4 Years
                      1 hour, 29 mins ago

                      Carragher as the third CB? It would have honestly just been the same outcome, possibly even worse

                      Open Controls
                      1. Ser Davos
                        • 4 Years
                        1 hour, 20 mins ago

                        It's not just an English issue, it's a UK and even a Republic of Ireland issue. I'll tell you why.

                        If you're born in one of the five nations and then become a pro footballer and by extension an international footballer then you're playing your club football in two scenarios: The SPL (I know McGinn and the Dundee Utd striker got international recognition whilst in their Champ) or the English pyramid.

                        Both are fantastic entertainment in their own way, but they don't reflect the wider footballing world. The emphasis is on pace, power, passion and getting stuck in. They all (understandably, given our climate and muddy winters) come before all emphasis on technique, skill and ball retention.

                        Scotland haven't qualified for a tournament since 1998. They're getting some decent players come through in say, Gilmore, but the lad's played two games and they're proclaiming him to be world class. 10 years ago the same hype was projected for Josh McEachran.

                        Open Controls
                      2. GreennRed
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 8 Years
                        33 mins ago

                        Agreed, though, for me. the climate shouldn't be given as a reason/excuse that professional footballers cannot pass the ball and keep the ball better. More indoor facilities, all weather pitches available today. Every player should be two-footed, maybe not ambidextrous feet in front of goal, but confident beating a player on either side. Improving their skills, rather than a huge emphasis on winning games is important up to the end of primary schools. A lot of the emphasis for British and Irish football is a tentative not getting beaten attitude rather than taking risks and expressing themselves, letting the ball do the work and learning from mistakes made in winning, drawing or losing. A man who never made a mistake never made anything.

                        Open Controls
                      3. Ser Davos
                        • 4 Years
                        just now

                        I agree with all you've said.

                        The reality (and why I'm so staunchly passionate about it) is that the penny isn't dropping and instead of getting exasperated I think you have to trace why a scenario is the way that it is. Why are the Latin/South American/German/Dutch and now Belgian countries better than us and have been historically? Why is that we favour brawn over brains? I think a lot of it lies that in the midst of our winters, the pitches cut up and it gets bitterly cold/wet, which naturally and generally lends itself to a pace and power brand of game. Meanwhile the interconnected continent are learning off each other and playing small sided futsal all year round whilst encouraging a culture of skill, passing and moving.

                        Passion is not enough.

                        This is from 20 years ago. Interesting throughout, but reaply listen to Johann Cruyff's insight

                        https://youtu.be/OTvw-oMBkfo

                        Open Controls
            2. GreennRed
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              2 hours, 13 mins ago

              Good man. The man who said Russia's climate was the reason they got to their first semi final since '66. Clueless.

              Open Controls
  8. diesel001
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 56 mins ago

    Sancho hat-trick. Just added an extra £10m to his price tag.

    Open Controls
    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      And £350 return for me after little wager on game!

      Open Controls
      1. GreennRed
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 46 mins ago

        Lovely jubbly 🙂

        Open Controls
  9. Jordan.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 31 mins ago

    well done bournemouth another cleanie gone

    Open Controls
  10. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 24 mins ago

    Big changes in the vFPL overall leaderboard : https://www.livefpl.net/standings

    Open Controls
    1. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      Yes just noticed that 2 and 4 in the virtual world captained Alonso.

      Open Controls
    2. Ragabolly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      Wow, that escalated quickly!

      Open Controls
      1. TopMarx - H2H L4 D5
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        Baldock to Alonso this GW paid off! Kane (c) to go....

        Open Controls
        1. Ragabolly
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 35 mins ago

          Awesome!!

          Open Controls
        2. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 10 mins ago

          Likewise!

          Open Controls
  11. Jordan.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    thats me done w/c alonso to james bye bye

    Open Controls
    1. Ragabolly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Sorry 🙁

      Open Controls
  12. Lindelol
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 13 mins ago

    Alonso, Doherty and Jimenez - so far so good 😀

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Nice one. Do you have TAA. Alonso looking a better option right now.

      Open Controls
      1. Lindelol
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 34 mins ago

        yes TAA is permanent

        Open Controls
        1. GreennRed
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 28 mins ago

          Good job getting both of them in. I just did WC, TAA and moneyball defenders including Simpson.

          Open Controls
          1. Lindelol
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 26 mins ago

            Goal scoring defenders are the best in vFPL

            Open Controls
            1. Nomar
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              1 min ago

              Until I get them, then they stop scoring, assisting and generally picking up any points whatsoever.

              Open Controls
  13. Baravan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    yesss, Alonso and Abraham on FH

    Open Controls
  14. GreennRed
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    Simon Jordan doesn't sound as annoying when he's chatting to Danny Kelly as when he's taking to Jim 'I'm Jim White' White!

    Open Controls
  15. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Oh my lord, Baldock to Alonso worked a treat.

    Jimenez (C) a bit meh.

    Open Controls
    1. Brimble82
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Nice!

      Open Controls
    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Baldock scored too 😆

      Open Controls
      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Should have sold TAA!

        Open Controls
  16. Bad Kompany
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    Alonso(c) haul!!!!

    Open Controls
  17. Jordan.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    hahahahaha burnley score

    Open Controls
  18. Brimble82
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    Sold Robbo as part of a -4 to bring Salah back!
    May as well tear it up and get ready for June 17th now!

    Open Controls
  19. Jordan.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    ings with 2 kdb 3 assists both sold lololololololololololololololololololololololololololololololol

    Open Controls
    1. Ragabolly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      40 mins ago

      Practice for when the real thing returns 🙁

      Open Controls
    2. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 10 Years
      39 mins ago

      Sold Bruno for KDB

      Open Controls
  20. notouchmyspaget
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      What transfers shall i do?

      team:
      Pope Button
      Wan-Bissaka TAA Lascelles Boly Janmaat
      Gealish Salah De Bruyne Hayden Fernandes
      Calvert-Lewin Vardy Jimenez

      1.7m in bank

      Vardy to Aubang?

      Grealish to Martial?

      thanks

      Open Controls
      1. Big_Andy_GAWA
        • 8 Years
        30 mins ago

        Not tempted to keep Grealish for his double, mate?!

        Open Controls
        1. notouchmyspaget
            7 mins ago

            thanks!

            I think I will keep Grealish for the double game week and make transfers for when more info comes through for the restart.

            Open Controls
            1. notouchmyspaget
                2 mins ago

                also didn't realise we could not make any more transfers... my bad

                Open Controls
        2. Ole Trafford
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 16 mins ago

          What is Sancho worth? City a bit peeves off with themselves I imagine.

          Open Controls
          1. Berbinho's Forehead
            • 9 Years
            23 mins ago

            100m player in a non covid world

            Open Controls
          2. Amey
            • 1 Year
            20 mins ago

            120m €

            Open Controls
          3. Ser Davos
            • 4 Years
            17 mins ago

            They should learn from the Pogba buy-back scenario, which quite frankly has been an utter waste of time, money and sanity just let it go.

            Perhaps they'll trust Foden a bit more now Dilva is departing.

            Open Controls
        3. stat
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 10 mins ago

          Haven't posted on here in a while, but I decided to play FH on Virtual FPL this GW and I ended up with 114 pts!

          Ederson (2)
          Alonso (20) - Laporte (10) - Doherty (11) - Boly (8)
          Son (6) - Sarr (9) - KDB (14)
          Auba (C 22) - Abraham (7) - Jim (5)

          Normal team would have scored 56

          Now if only I had that kind of luck in FPL

          Open Controls
          1. Lindelol
            • 1 Year
            1 hour ago

            wow - great

            Open Controls
        4. stupendous
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 10 mins ago

          With the controversial return of Premier League football and shortly in accordance, FPL, can we now STOP WITH THE VIRTUAL CRAP???

          Very least can it have it's own part of the website?

          Now all of us will start crawling back in here slowly but surely, when will this VFPL crap end?

          Some posts are hard to decipher whether it's virtual game or for the impending return of the REAL (well new version of football), football return.

          Just my thoughts. No point hurling abuse if you haven't anything constructive to say in return.

          Open Controls
          1. Berbinho's Forehead
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 7 mins ago

            'No point hurling abuse if you haven't anything constructive to say in return'

            Says the person hurling abuse

            Open Controls
            1. stupendous
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 6 mins ago

              At something inanimate and not a human being and fellow FFS visitor/poster? Good one. Thanks for your contribution.

              Open Controls
              1. Berbinho's Forehead
                • 9 Years
                54 mins ago

                You could've simply asked when the game is going to finish. Calling Ragabolly's hardwork 'crap' is unnecessary.

                Open Controls
          2. Ragabolly
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 hour ago

            It kept many entertained in the lockdown when nothing fantasy-related was happening. I understand that FPL is returning, and so vFPL will conclude in exactly two weeks from today to prepare for the real thing. I understand it's not your cup of tea, and maybe the need for a separate forum, but some respect would have been nice.

            Open Controls
            1. stupendous
              • 7 Years
              58 mins ago

              2 weeks. Now there's a reply. Thanks!

              Open Controls
            2. pelle9
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              57 mins ago

              Agree with you 100% RB - never mind this guys negative crap!

              Open Controls
            3. FPL Virgin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              45 mins ago

              You shouldn't dignify this with a response, RB.

              Open Controls
          3. Klaren
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            57 mins ago

            Obviously there are people who enjoy the game and hence they play and talk about it. How does it negatively impact you in any way? You are free to completely ignore any article/post that you are not interested in.

            Besides as far as I know, vFPL will finish before the league restarts so it doesn't really overlap with the real FPL in terms of timing.

            Open Controls
          4. Baravan
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            50 mins ago

            Fantasy is fantasy, real or virtual doesn't matter.

            Open Controls
          5. Amey
            • 1 Year
            48 mins ago

            I personally haven't played it. Purely because of lack of time.

            But i think it is very useful for people around here, who NEEDED a much welcome distraction from their Life.

            Anyway, the VFPL would end before actual FPL starts, according to an article headline i read yesterday. So you won't see anything related to VFPL when actual FPL starts.

            Open Controls
          6. FPL Virgin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            47 mins ago

            Why aren't the mods deleting this B.S.?

            Classic case of phoney outrage to get attention.

            Open Controls
          7. ManUtd4lyf99
            • 1 Year
            46 mins ago

            Imagine a game you apparently didn’t even play impacting your life so adversely you had to resort to posting this absolute drivel.

            Open Controls
          8. Rotation's Alter Ego
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 8 Years
            41 mins ago

            First and foremost - absolutely no need for the abuse. If Virtual FPL is not your thing that's fine, but just because you don't enjoy it doesn't mean others can't. If you want to air your criticisms that is also fine, but please keep it civil - don't want arguements starting over this just because you didn't convey your thoughts in an appropriate manner.

            As for having vFPL comments on main articles, I can't really give you a definitive answer. I can, however, give you my point of view and I can almost certainly say it will be echoed by Geoff and co.

            Given vFPL runs over a period of time where FPL isn't running, I see the competition between the two as minimal. You can't even make FPL transfers right now! Additionally, we have editorial articles going up on Virtual FPL from Neale, so Virtual FPL comments are expected on that article and all other Editorial articles - much like how we expect FPL comments on the Virtual FPL articles.

            If the two games were running at the same time, I could see the need to separate the games much like we do with Allsvenskan and Eliteserien, but as vFPL is acting as a fun distraction for many during this period of no football, I see no reason to make a change.

            I will discuss your concerns with Geoff on Monday, and will include Neale and/or David in the discussion if I see fit, but right now I see no need. As I say, I expect all would echo my thoughts (albeit worded more eloquently I'm sure).

            I'll lock this thread to avoid further aggravation. I'd appreciate if it didn't spill over to other threads.

            Open Controls
        5. Baravan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          59 mins ago

          yesss, 107 points , 33th

          Open Controls
          1. GreennRed
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            30 mins ago

            Nice one.

            Open Controls
          2. Monkey Hanger
            • 6 Years
            2 mins ago

            Turty tree, well done. 🙂

            Open Controls
        6. Feanor
          • 10 Years
          43 mins ago

          I was a minute late this morning making my Bundesliga sub so I missed out on Bensebaini’s 14 points. I also should have made Sancho my midfield star, but I left it on Davies.

          Still managed 118 points, though.

          Open Controls
        7. Berbinho's Forehead
          • 9 Years
          41 mins ago

          Championship is returning 20th June for anyone interested

          Open Controls
        8. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
          • 10 Years
          36 mins ago

          I agree with that other poster about the virtual fpl. It confuses posters oh they are talking about 'real' fpl not virtual fpl or vice versa.

          Open Controls
          1. GreennRed
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            29 mins ago

            Can just ask VPL or FPL and you'll be grand.

            Open Controls
            1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              1 min ago

              FPL is default so if they don't say then just answer for FPL.

              Open Controls
          2. stupendous
            • 7 Years
            23 mins ago

            I admit as a seasoned (just old) poster that my post was out of line.

            I still share the same sentiment but obviously and needlessly made that known.

            This is a much better and calmer way to voice an opinion. Cheers. Let's see regular FPL return soon.

            Open Controls
        9. Trophé Mourinho
            34 mins ago

            Can someone explain whats happening in fantasy? I cant make any transfers or select a eam, when can I do that?
            Thats the same for everyone?

            Open Controls
            1. Wild Rover
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              9 mins ago

              It hasn't reopened yet

              Open Controls
            2. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              9 mins ago

              It's not ready to use yet. They are adding more gameweeks after the fixtures are confirmed.

              Open Controls
            3. Trophé Mourinho
                7 mins ago

                ok thanks, I havent made a single transfer sicne this began, I still have a crocked deulofeu lol. :/

                Open Controls
                1. GreennRed
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  5 mins ago

                  Sounds painful!

                  Open Controls
                  1. Trophé Mourinho
                      2 mins ago

                      still have my wildcard tho :p

                      Open Controls

              You need to be logged in to post a comment.