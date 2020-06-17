Fit-again Laporte among the differentials for FPL Double Gameweek 30+ and beyond

It’s Double Gameweek time in Fantasy Premier League and with just nine rounds of fixtures to go, finding a stand-out differential now could play a vital role in final mini-league standings.

This time, two of our picks have Double Gameweeks to enjoy, whilst the third spot is reserved for a budget midfielder whose pre-lockdown stats caught the eye of several of our Scouts.

As always, all three options we have picked out as differentials have an FPL ownership of 5% or less.

Aymeric Laporte

FPL ownership: 3.1%

3.1% Price: £6.3m

£6.3m GW30+ – 34+ fixtures: ARS + BUR | che | LIV | sou | NEW

With Aymeric Laporte (£6.3m) injured for most of the season, Manchester City have often looked vulnerable defensively.

His absence led to Fernandinho’s (£5.1m) deployment at centre-back, and whilst the Brazilian has impressed in his new role, neither Nicolás Otamendi (£4.9m) nor John Stones (5.3m) have looked particularly convincing alongside him, with frequent lapses of concentration.

Laporte took part in a training match at the Etihad Stadium last Thursday, and it’s likely he’ll take his place as first-choice centre-back against Arsenal.

His return will be a huge boost to City, who have missed his pace and ability to play out from the back and initiate attacks from deeper positions. He’s left-footed too, so brings much-needed balance to the backline, and Guardiola’s team look far more assured when the 26-year-old plays.

In fact, the Citizens have kept five clean sheets in Laporte’s seven league starts this season, and notably, they are unbeaten this season with him in the starting XI.

City will move seven points clear of third-placed Leicester City with a win over Arsenal and have won their last six matches against the Gunners in all competitions.

The second part of their Double Gameweek sees them take on Burnley, who they comfortably dispatched 4-1 in the reverse fixture back in December.

Whether Laporte lines up alongside Fernandinho, Otamendi or Stones, he is a strong under-the-radar pick and if he gets two starts, a repeat of his 2018-19 Double Gameweek heroics could be on the cards.

Oliver McBurnie

FPL ownership: 0.5%

0.5% Price: £5.7m

£5.7m GW30+ – 34+ fixtures: avl + new | mun | TOT | bur | WOL

Before football ground to a halt in March, Yorkshireman Oliver McBurnie (£5.7m) was beginning to realise his potential.

The striker had become a regular at Bramall Lane, starting seven consecutive league games, which saw the Blades collect 14 points.

Whilst he could only deliver a solitary goal during that run, his numbers were encouraging. In fact, only four forwards registered more shots in the box between Gameweeks 22-29, and he was perhaps unfortunate not to score more, with an xG of 3.04.

McBurnie also sits top amongst all forwards this season for headed goal attempts per 90, and with Sheffield United’s opponents in Gameweek 30+, Aston Villa and Newcastle United, both looking vulnerable defending crosses, he could be the Blade to benefit.

Sheffield United are seventh in the table and chasing Champions League football. A win at Villa Park will move them up to fifth, and ahead of their two road trips, it’s worth noting they’ve only lost two of their 13 away matches in the Premier League this season, with those defeats coming against Liverpool and Manchester City.

Whilst it’d be a surprise to see any Sheffield United forward lasting the full 90 minutes in both Double Gameweek fixtures, McBurnie has featured in all but two of their league matches this term, and having upped his performance level in 2020, now could be his time to shine.

Ondrej Duda

FPL ownership : 0.1%

: 0.1% Price : £4.7m

: £4.7m GW30-34 fixtures: SOU | EVE | ars | BHA | wat

Attacking midfielder Ondrej Duda (£4.7m) joined Norwich City from Hertha Berlin in January, after falling out of favour with then-boss Jurgen Klinsmann.

Having started every league game since his arrival as a no. 10, he has just a solitary assist to his name, but the stats suggest he should have had more.

Since making his Canaries debut in Gameweek 23, the Slovakia international has created 15 chances – that’s six more than teammates Emiliano Buendia (£6.0m) and Todd Cantwell (£4.7m). In fact, amongst all midfielders, only James Maddison (£7.5m), Kevin De Bruyne (£10.6m) and Jack Grealish (£6.4m) have registered more.

Over the same period, he’s taken eight shots, which is equal to Buendia and trumps Cantwell, suggesting attacking returns could be imminent.

Norwich are six points adrift of safety but have a favourable run-in. They don’t face anyone currently higher than ninth until the last three games, and return to Carrow Road having won their last match against Leicester City. They have now won two and drawn two of their previous five home matches, with their only defeat in that run coming against Liverpool.

Up next is a Southampton side who had lost their last three away matches in all competitions before football was suspended, conceding at least three goals on each occasion, whilst their backline allowed more big chances than all teams bar Aston Villa over the last six Gameweeks.

Selected in just 0.1% of FPL squads, differentials don’t come much bigger than £4.7m midfielder Duda, and we’re backing him to deliver.

