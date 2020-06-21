Lundstram benched as Fleck returns for Blades’ second Gameweek 30+ fixture

John Lundstram (£4.9m) is only among the substitutes as Sheffield United get set to contest their second fixture of Double Gameweek 30+.

The Blades are away at Newcastle United this afternoon, with kick-off on Tyneside at 14:00 BST.

Lundstram drops to the bench to accommodate John Fleck‘s (£5.0m) return, with the Scotland international having recovered from the injury that forced his non-involvement against Aston Villa on Wednesday.

That is the only change Chris Wilder has made to his starting XI, with John O’Connell (£4.7m) still not fit.

That means there is another start for budget defender Jack Robinson (£4.0m), who supplemented his clean sheet with two bonus points at Villa Park in midweek.

Oliver McBurnie (£5.7m) and Billy Sharp (£5.6m) start up front yet again, while Dean Henderson (£5.3m) is between the posts.

The on-loan goalkeeper won’t be eligible to face his parent club, Manchester United, in Gameweek 31+, however.

Steve Bruce has also only made one change to his starting XI, despite three months having passed by since the 1-0 win over Southampton.

Joelinton (£5.5m) for Dwight Gayle (£5.0m) is the Magpies’ only alteration.

There is another ‘out of position’ start for Matt Ritchie (£5.3m) on the right wing, meanwhile.

This fixture doesn’t scream ‘goalfest’ on paper.

Only Liverpool have conceded fewer goals on the road than Wilder’s side this season.

And no club has conceded on fewer occasions than Newcastle on home soil in 2019/20.

No team has scored fewer goals on their own turf than Bruce’s troops, either.

Newcastle United XI: Dubravka; Manquillo, Fernandez, Lascelles, Rose; Shelvey, Hayden; Ritchie, Almiron, Saint-Maximin; Joelinton.

Sheffield United XI: Henderson; Robinson, Egan, Basham; Stevens, Berge, Norwood, Fleck, Baldock; Sharp, McBurnie.

