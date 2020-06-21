414
Dugout Discussion June 21

Lundstram benched as Fleck returns for Blades’ second Gameweek 30+ fixture

John Lundstram (£4.9m) is only among the substitutes as Sheffield United get set to contest their second fixture of Double Gameweek 30+.

The Blades are away at Newcastle United this afternoon, with kick-off on Tyneside at 14:00 BST.

Lundstram drops to the bench to accommodate John Fleck‘s (£5.0m) return, with the Scotland international having recovered from the injury that forced his non-involvement against Aston Villa on Wednesday.

That is the only change Chris Wilder has made to his starting XI, with John O’Connell (£4.7m) still not fit.

That means there is another start for budget defender Jack Robinson (£4.0m), who supplemented his clean sheet with two bonus points at Villa Park in midweek.

Oliver McBurnie (£5.7m) and Billy Sharp (£5.6m) start up front yet again, while Dean Henderson (£5.3m) is between the posts.

The on-loan goalkeeper won’t be eligible to face his parent club, Manchester United, in Gameweek 31+, however.

Steve Bruce has also only made one change to his starting XI, despite three months having passed by since the 1-0 win over Southampton.

Joelinton (£5.5m) for Dwight Gayle (£5.0m) is the Magpies’ only alteration.

There is another ‘out of position’ start for Matt Ritchie (£5.3m) on the right wing, meanwhile.

This fixture doesn’t scream ‘goalfest’ on paper.

Only Liverpool have conceded fewer goals on the road than Wilder’s side this season.

And no club has conceded on fewer occasions than Newcastle on home soil in 2019/20.

No team has scored fewer goals on their own turf than Bruce’s troops, either.

Newcastle United XI: Dubravka; Manquillo, Fernandez, Lascelles, Rose; Shelvey, Hayden; Ritchie, Almiron, Saint-Maximin; Joelinton.

Sheffield United XI: Henderson; Robinson, Egan, Basham; Stevens, Berge, Norwood, Fleck, Baldock; Sharp, McBurnie.

  1. melvinmbabazi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    Please RMWCT

    Pope 3.9
    TAA Doherty Maguire Saiss Fernandez
    Salah KDB Bruno Berg 4.2
    Rashford Jiminez Nketiah

    Thank

  2. Don Kloppeone
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    5 mins ago

    So Stevens to come off at 0-0 at 61mins, Lunds to come on and score, Lascelles to score and Hendo to save a pen. Sorted 😉

    1. Wolves Ay We
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      You're hired for my next film.

      1. Don Kloppeone
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Love a good thriller with a happy ending 😉

    2. Amey
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Take the hendo Pen save away.
      And we've a deal

  3. Daniel S.
    • 10 Years
    4 mins ago

    Bring the Lord on

  4. Daniel S.
    • 10 Years
    4 mins ago

    Eagan in chance

  5. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 3 Years
    4 mins ago

    Come on need Lundstram on

    1. Daniel S.
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Definitely. They look lost without him

  6. unitednations
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    Best 2 attackers to complete the following

    Kdb salah Bruno xxx
    Jimmy DCL xxx

    A) Son + Jota
    B) Sarr + Rashford
    C) Martial + Tammy

    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      B until watching Tammy then C may do

    2. Bobby Digital
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      C

    3. Silecro
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Why is everyone so high on Sarr? its not like he play's the likes of Liverpool every week

  7. SuperMane Returns
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    Berge passing to an invisible teammate then...

    1. Amey
      • 1 Year
      just now

      I see....
      Now i see where is Ozil

  8. Bobby Digital
    • 2 Years
    2 mins ago

    Berge 🙄

  9. Scott Talent
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    Watching Newcastle and Shefff Utd is the perfect antidote for insomnia. Two of the least entertaining sides in the PL

  10. KGFC
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    Less than 20 minutes for team news... Really hoping Alonso starts!

  11. Reinhold
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    Any reason to spend my FT this week?

    McCarthy (ARS)

    Boly (BOU) - TAA (CRY) - Alonso (MCY)

    Martial (SHU) - Fernandes (SHU) - Salah (CRY) - Richarlison (nor)

    Jimi (BOU) - Ings (ARS) - Aubameyang (sou)

    Subs: Fleck, Williams, Dunk, non playing GK

    Would be Auba out for someone, or Alonso to Doherty I guess

  12. Brosstan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    Need an Egan red card. Come on!

    1. how now brown cow
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Now now

    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Easy tiger 😉

  13. el polako
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    just now

    Some of the footballers have really neat haircuts considerig that barbers are shut.

    Looks like WAGs are pretty talented when it comes to head.

