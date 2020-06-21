1245
Dugout Discussion June 21

Abraham, Pulisic and James among the substitutes as Chelsea face unchanged Villa

1,245 Comments
The second of Aston Villa’s two Double Gameweek 30+ fixtures kicks off at 16:15 BST, with Chelsea the visitors to the Midlands.

The Villans are unchanged from the side that drew 0-0 with Sheffield United in midweek, meaning that the ‘out of position’ and misclassified Fantasy Premier League midfielder Keinan Davis (£4.3m) once again leads the line for the hosts.

Jack Grealish (£6.4m), the most-bought FPL asset of the current Gameweek, is deployed on the left flank once more.

Frank Lampard has made four changes from the last starting XI he named in the Premier League, although that of course was way back in March.

Andreas Christensen (£4.8m), N’Golo Kante (£5.0m) and Mateo Kovacic (£5.3m) are recalled, while the fit-again Ruben Loftus-Cheek (£6.3m) makes his first appearance of the season.

Kurt Zouma (£4.7m), Billy Gilmour (£4.5m), Ross Barkley (£5.7m) and Pedro (£6.8m) drop out.

With Reece James (£5.1m) only among the substitutes, Marcos Alonso (£6.2m) gets his fourth straight league start – the premium FPL defender hasn’t blanked in any of his starts this season.

Tammy Abraham (£7.5m) and Christian Pulisic (£6.9m) also have to be content with places on the bench, as Oliver Giroud (£6.6m) and the soon-to-be out-of-contract Willian (£7.0m) retain their places in Lampard’s side.

Aston Villa XI: Nyland; Konsa Ngoyo, Mings, Hause, Targett; Hourihane, Douglas Luiz, McGinn; El Ghazi, Davis, Grealish.

Chelsea XI: Arrizabalaga; Azpilicueta, Rüdiger, Christensen, Alonso; Loftus-Cheek, Kanté, Kovacic; Willian, Giroud, Mount.

1,245 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Wolves Ay We
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    50 mins ago

    Points from my triple up DGW players:

    Aston Villa - 16
    Arsenal - 17
    Sheff U - 21
    Man City - 32 (1 match)

    Not sure I can complain. 😀

    Open Controls
    1. Amey
      • 1 Year
      29 mins ago

      That is more than enough

      Open Controls
    2. mrodgers91
      • 2 Years
      28 mins ago

      Villa 4
      Arsenal 18
      Sheff u 19
      City 42
      When you look at it that way its good enough

      Open Controls
      1. Wolves Ay We
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Yep. We've done alright.

        Open Controls
    3. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      28 mins ago

      4
      0
      21
      32

      You’ve smashed it. Had no WC so had to balance my squad for the run in - only Bruno produced

      Open Controls
      1. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        21 mins ago

        Oh 38 from City

        Open Controls
      2. Wolves Ay We
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        20 mins ago

        Thanks. Also happy with my SGW Bench players

        Jimenez - 8
        Lascelles - 5
        TAA - to play

        Just hoping Aguero captain gets a big haul Monday.

        Open Controls
    4. HuttonDressedasLahm
      • 10 Years
      27 mins ago

      12
      9
      21
      38

      6 less than you, but very disappointed

      Open Controls
  2. sully29
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    50 mins ago

    Saint-Maximin a viable option?

    Open Controls
    1. Naby K8a
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      if he plays 10 men every week yes

      Open Controls
  3. The Tinkerman
    • 4 Years
    50 mins ago

    103 with Mahrez, KDB, Aguero (C) to go... fingers crossed for Kun haul.

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Pillars
      • 3 Years
      25 mins ago

      Imagine if Pep started Jesus again

      Open Controls
      1. The Tinkerman
        • 4 Years
        3 mins ago

        Don’t. I’ve been ruined by so many odd twists this season and I’m finally back down to a 6 digit rank 😀

        Open Controls
    2. waltzingmatildas
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      24 mins ago

      95 with TAA plus your 3. Just hope to get over 100 for the first time (ever I think!)

      Open Controls
    3. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      23 mins ago

      OMG, that's an insane score! I'm on 59! You've smashed it

      Open Controls
    4. james 101
      • 8 Years
      19 mins ago

      101 with TAA, Sterling, KDB and captain Kun to play.

      Will be disappointed with less than 120. Hoping for 130.

      Open Controls
    5. GARY AND JAMIE
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      117. Same 3 but KDB captain

      Open Controls
    6. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      100 with TAA, Ederson, KDB (c) and Kun

      Open Controls
    7. PrettyDick
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      125 but Sterling (C) instead of Aguero. Afraid that he (Sterling) will be benched (along with mahrez) and Aguero will haul

      Open Controls
  4. Amey
    • 1 Year
    49 mins ago

    Holmes online ??
    I think he has ASM this GW 😀

    Amazing !!

    Open Controls
  5. Arsenal97
    • 2 Years
    49 mins ago

    On WC :
    A) Alonso Bergwin DCL
    B) Aurier Richa Ings
    C) Aurier Pulisic DCL

    Open Controls
  6. HuttonDressedasLahm
    • 10 Years
    49 mins ago

    Just realised, no Gomez
    No CS then 🙁

    Open Controls
  7. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    48 mins ago

    3pts from 6 players today. How is that even possible! No Liverpool players in my team either. The darkest day of my FPL career.

    Open Controls
    1. Dacra
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Zero from 4, so it could be worse..

      Open Controls
      1. PrettyDick
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        jesus, that's rough.. who did you guys have? Egan, Lundstram, and..?

        Open Controls
  8. New Post
    Twitter: @Ze_Austin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    47 mins ago

    NEW ART:

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2020/06/21/salah-and-gomez-benched-as-unfit-robertson-misses-out-on-merseyside-derby/

    Open Controls
  9. james 101
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Current WC team.

    Pope Button
    TAA Doherty Aurier
    KDB Son Salah Fernandes
    Rashford Jimmi

    A. Salah DCL (Saka Fernandez Saiss). Playing 343

    B. Mane Martial (Lascelles Nketiah Simpson) Playing 352

    A is a deeper bench. B is (maybe) a higher scoring first team.

    Cheers!

    Open Controls

