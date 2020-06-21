Abraham, Pulisic and James among the substitutes as Chelsea face unchanged Villa

The second of Aston Villa’s two Double Gameweek 30+ fixtures kicks off at 16:15 BST, with Chelsea the visitors to the Midlands.

The Villans are unchanged from the side that drew 0-0 with Sheffield United in midweek, meaning that the ‘out of position’ and misclassified Fantasy Premier League midfielder Keinan Davis (£4.3m) once again leads the line for the hosts.

Jack Grealish (£6.4m), the most-bought FPL asset of the current Gameweek, is deployed on the left flank once more.

Frank Lampard has made four changes from the last starting XI he named in the Premier League, although that of course was way back in March.

Andreas Christensen (£4.8m), N’Golo Kante (£5.0m) and Mateo Kovacic (£5.3m) are recalled, while the fit-again Ruben Loftus-Cheek (£6.3m) makes his first appearance of the season.

Kurt Zouma (£4.7m), Billy Gilmour (£4.5m), Ross Barkley (£5.7m) and Pedro (£6.8m) drop out.

With Reece James (£5.1m) only among the substitutes, Marcos Alonso (£6.2m) gets his fourth straight league start – the premium FPL defender hasn’t blanked in any of his starts this season.

Tammy Abraham (£7.5m) and Christian Pulisic (£6.9m) also have to be content with places on the bench, as Oliver Giroud (£6.6m) and the soon-to-be out-of-contract Willian (£7.0m) retain their places in Lampard’s side.

Aston Villa XI: Nyland; Konsa Ngoyo, Mings, Hause, Targett; Hourihane, Douglas Luiz, McGinn; El Ghazi, Davis, Grealish.

Chelsea XI: Arrizabalaga; Azpilicueta, Rüdiger, Christensen, Alonso; Loftus-Cheek, Kanté, Kovacic; Willian, Giroud, Mount.

Become a Member and access our data

Memberships for the rest of 2019/20 and the whole of 2020/21 are now available for the price of £17.50, while monthly subscriptions cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT