Salah back as Klopp names full-strength side for Palace clash

Mohamed Salah (£12.7m) is back in the Liverpool starting line-up for Gameweek 31+.
The Egyptian remained an unused substitute for the 0-0 draw with Everton on Sunday following a precautionary absence in a pre-Project Restart friendly.
But it’s back to full-strength for Jurgen Klopp’s men tonight as Crystal Palace come to Anfield.
He has kept faith in Roberto Firmino (£9.5m) and Sadio Mané (£12.5m), combining them with Salah in the front-three.
As expected, Andrew Robertson (£7.0m) is back in the Liverpool defence, joined there by Virgil van Dijk (£6.5m), Joe Gomez (£5.3m) and, of course, Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.8m).
Crystal Palace have matched Liverpool’s 4-3-3 formation with one of their own, deploying Andros Townsend (£5.6m) and Wilfried Zaha (£6.7m) either side of the in-form budget striker Jordan Ayew (£5.2m).
Liverpool XI: Alisson; Robertson, Van Dijk, Gomez, Alexander-Arnold; Wijnaldum, J Henderson, Fabinho; Mané, Firmino, Salah.
Crystal Palace XI: Hennessey; van Aanholt, Cahill, Sakho, J Ward; McArthur, McCarthy, Kouyaté; Townsend, Zaha, Ayew.
