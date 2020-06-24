Salah back as Klopp names full-strength side for Palace clash

Mohamed Salah (£12.7m) is back in the Liverpool starting line-up for Gameweek 31+.

The Egyptian remained an unused substitute for the 0-0 draw with Everton on Sunday following a precautionary absence in a pre-Project Restart friendly.

But it’s back to full-strength for Jurgen Klopp’s men tonight as Crystal Palace come to Anfield.

He has kept faith in Roberto Firmino (£9.5m) and Sadio Mané (£12.5m), combining them with Salah in the front-three.

As expected, Andrew Robertson (£7.0m) is back in the Liverpool defence, joined there by Virgil van Dijk (£6.5m), Joe Gomez (£5.3m) and, of course, Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.8m).

Crystal Palace have matched Liverpool’s 4-3-3 formation with one of their own, deploying Andros Townsend (£5.6m) and Wilfried Zaha (£6.7m) either side of the in-form budget striker Jordan Ayew (£5.2m).

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Robertson, Van Dijk, Gomez, Alexander-Arnold; Wijnaldum, J Henderson, Fabinho; Mané, Firmino, Salah.

Crystal Palace XI: Hennessey; van Aanholt, Cahill, Sakho, J Ward; McArthur, McCarthy, Kouyaté; Townsend, Zaha, Ayew.

FPL Lessons Learned from Gameweek 31+

Leicester City 0-0 Brighton and Hove Albion

Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 West Ham United

Manchester United v Sheffield United

Newcastle United v Aston Villa

Norwich City v Everton

Wolves v Bournemouth

Liverpool v Crystal Palace

Burnley v Watford

Southampton v Arsenal

Chelsea v Manchester City

