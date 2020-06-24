421
Dugout Discussion June 24

Salah back as Klopp names full-strength side for Palace clash

Mohamed Salah (£12.7m) is back in the Liverpool starting line-up for Gameweek 31+.

The Egyptian remained an unused substitute for the 0-0 draw with Everton on Sunday following a precautionary absence in a pre-Project Restart friendly.

But it’s back to full-strength for Jurgen Klopp’s men tonight as Crystal Palace come to Anfield.

He has kept faith in Roberto Firmino (£9.5m) and Sadio Mané (£12.5m), combining them with Salah in the front-three.

As expected, Andrew Robertson (£7.0m) is back in the Liverpool defence, joined there by Virgil van Dijk (£6.5m), Joe Gomez (£5.3m) and, of course, Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.8m).

Crystal Palace have matched Liverpool’s 4-3-3 formation with one of their own, deploying Andros Townsend (£5.6m) and Wilfried Zaha (£6.7m) either side of the in-form budget striker Jordan Ayew (£5.2m).

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Robertson, Van Dijk, Gomez, Alexander-Arnold; Wijnaldum, J Henderson, Fabinho; Mané, Firmino, Salah.

Crystal Palace XI: Hennessey; van Aanholt, Cahill, Sakho, J Ward; McArthur, McCarthy, Kouyaté; Townsend, Zaha, Ayew.

  1. diesel001
    • 3 Years
    just now

    TAA

    
  2. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    just now

    GOLDEN BOY

    
  3. Syd.
    • 11 Years
    just now

    Anyone captain TAA?

    
    1. GOTHAM City F.C.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Hopefully noone

      
    2. Ógie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Seen someone post in last article that did.

      
  4. Ógie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Lovely fk by TAA.

    
  5. thehodge
    • 10 Years
    just now

    That’s world class from TAA

    
  6. Yank Revolution
    • 8 Years
    just now

    TEEE A A!!!

    
  7. Daniel S.
    • 11 Years
    just now

    Trent you beauty. The new perma captain is born

    
  8. The Suspended One
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Ooooooooo

    
    1. The Suspended One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      He’s so good

      
    2. The Suspended One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Keepers staring position was redic

      
  9. Bubz
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Thank god I brought him back in. What a player

    
  10. Bun Rab L4D3
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Trent 1-0.

    VvD assist?

    
  11. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 3 Years
    just now

    Assist???

    
  12. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    just now

    Virgil assist

    
  13. Bruce Lee
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    just now

    Gol de Trent, Gol de Trent, Gol de Trent, Gol de Trent, Gol de Trent, Gol de Trent, Gol de Trent, Gol de Trent, Gol de Trent, Gol de Trent, Gol de Trent, Gol de Trent, Gol de Trent, Gol de Trent, Gol de Trent, Gol de Trent, Gol de Trent, Gol de Trent, Gol de Trent, Gol de Trent, Gol de Trent, Gol de Trent, Gol de Trent, Gol de Trent, Gol de Trent, Gol de Trent, Gol de Trent, Gol de Trent, Gol de Trent, Gol de Trent, Gol de Trent, Gol de Trent

    
  14. El Fenomeno R9
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    just now

    Wow,beauty

    
  15. Daniel S.
    • 11 Years
    just now

    He is 100% owned so it didnt matter

    
    1. Ole Trafford
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Erm ... well you see ... I needed funds okay!!!

      
  16. Ole Trafford
    • 7 Years
    just now

    TAA goal and VVD assist

    
  17. Kellz86
    • 2 Years
    just now

    TRENT YOU LOVELY MAN!

    
  18. TopCopy
    • 5 Years
    just now

    People with TC remaining, when are you playing it?

    Aubameyang against Norwich? Scored a brace away to them, other options carry too much rotation risk in other gameweeks?

    
  19. Daniel S.
    • 11 Years
    just now

    VVD assist you beauty juhuuuuu

    
  20. pingissimus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    just now

    Yay

    TAA captain haul incoming

    
  21. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 3 Years
    just now

    Minute silence for those who sold Trent please

    

