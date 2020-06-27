595
Dugout Discussion June 27

Traoré benched again as Aston Villa start two strikers against Wolves

Adama Traoré (£5.8m) finds himself on the Wolves bench for the second tie in three matches since the Premier League restart.

Nuno Espirito Santo has gone with a 3-5-2 formation for the tip to Aston Villa, the same system used for the last away match at West Ham.

For that Gameweek 30+ encounter, the Wolves manager used Traoré as an impact substitute, to good effect, and it appears that will be his plan again today.

Raúl Jiménez (£8.3m) owners and captainers will be pleased to see the Mexican in the starting line-up although may be a little disappointed by Traoré’s benching.

The two players form the most productive pairing in the Premier League this season, seven of Jiménez’s goals coming from Traoré assists.

Diogo Jota (£6.3m) gets his third successive start since the restart, joining Jiménez in the front-two.

Leander Dendoncker (£4.4m) is the man coming in for Traoré, sitting in a three-man central-midfield unit alongside Ruben Neves (£5.2m) and Joao Moutinho (£5.4m).

Meanwhile, popular Wolves defenders Matt Doherty (£6.4m) and Romain Saïss (£4.6m) both keep their starts once again.

They will have to handle a new-look Aston Villa attack this afternoon, with Dean Smith making the decision to go with a front-pairing of his own.

Rather than choose between Keinan Davis (£4.3m) and Mbwana Samatta (£5.6m), the Villa manager has started them together, supported by Jack Grealish (£6.4m) in what appears to be a central role.

Smith’s decision to go with a more conversative back-four has produced improved defensive showings since the restart, so he hands starts to Matt Targett (£4.4m), Tyrone Mings (£4.4m), Kortney Hause (£4.4m) and Ezri Konsa (£4.3m) once again.

Despite the tweaks to the front-three, Smith keeps faith in a three-man screening for the defence, deploying Marvelous Nakamba (£4.4m), Douglas Luiz (£4.4m) and Conor Hourihane (£5.7m) in central midfield.

Aston Villa XI (4-3-1-2): Nyland; Targett, Hause, Mings, Konsa; Nakamba, D Luiz, Hourihane; Grealish; Davis, Samatta.

Wolves XI (3-5-2): Patrício; Saïss, Coady, Boly; Jonny, Neves, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Doherty; D Jota, Jiménez.

595 Comments
  1. Gudjohnsen
    • 3 Years
    10 mins ago

    Magnus Carlsen is number 4 in the world and with some unusual pics like Kane (C) and Pepe. Well done to him.

    Open Controls
    1. Trophé Mourinho
      9 mins ago

      he has the remnants from the double still, he will wild card soon, just wants to make a more informed decision.

      Open Controls
    2. IRBOX ⚽
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      Why is it well done? Kane might blank.. Jiménez might explode in the second 45

      Open Controls
      1. Nightcrawler
        • 1 Year
        7 mins ago

        Going with picks like jiminez might keep him there but wont help him rise.

        Open Controls
        1. IRBOX ⚽
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          Targett and Grealish have done him terribly this GW, as will Jota and Ederson

          Open Controls
          1. Amey
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Wrong with Ederson 😀
            He'll save a Mo pen

            Open Controls
      2. Murder on Zidane's Flo…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        6 mins ago

        I thought Jiminez was the antithesis of explosive? And now he might explode?

        Which is it?

        Open Controls
        1. Nightcrawler
          • 1 Year
          4 mins ago

          Yes its laughable at this point jiminez is treated like the 2nd coming of suarez on here

          Open Controls
        2. IRBOX ⚽
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Two sides to every argument innit? Jiménez certainly isn’t explosive but people shouldn’t be crowning Magnus’ King because he doesn’t own him..

          Open Controls
    3. Nightcrawler
      • 1 Year
      8 mins ago

      Well he is obviously going for no.1 so needs punts. Good in him

      Open Controls
    4. Ógie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      Great minds 😉

      Open Controls
  2. Egg noodle
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    9 mins ago

    Magnus carlsen fpl team link pls?

    Open Controls
    1. Berbinho's Forehead
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      Geezer is ranked 4th, pretty sure you can find him.

      Open Controls
    2. The Dance
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Just go to overall, jeez

      Open Controls
      1. Egg noodle
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Didn't know he was rank 4

        Open Controls
    3. Forza
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/142329/event/41

      Open Controls
      1. Forza
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        Wrong link 😳

        https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/1908330/event/41

        Open Controls
        1. Egg noodle
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          Thanks

          Open Controls
    4. Homer21
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Lol

      Open Controls
  3. Oggle22
    • 3 Years
    9 mins ago

    Hows Jota doing when will we see Traore? Not watching the match

    Open Controls
    1. Somar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Jota should be on the scoreboard. Missed a great chance after goalie made a mistake.

      Open Controls
    2. Kellz86
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Jota blazed a golden chance over the bar when gifted the ball from Nylon. As my coach always said, low and to the corner over power and glory

      Open Controls
  4. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    9 mins ago

    After scoring in every game he’s play for 3 months, Jimmy was long overdue a blank.

    Open Controls
    1. The Dance
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      And now we tell the future?

      Open Controls
    2. baps sniffer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Trying to jinx it

      Open Controls
  5. Dybala10
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    8 mins ago

    Don’t want to tempt fate, but is anyone else struggling to find a transfer to do?

    Not often I have 2 and struggling to find something to do.

    Open Controls
    1. Victor6359
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      It’ll all come together towards the end of the GW.

      Open Controls
    2. Bossworld
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      Similar position, people in my ML have taken hits this week to bring in the likes of Martial. Least there’s a full week to see who gets injured

      Open Controls
    3. Kellz86
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Absolutely - no idea where to go with my team but considering what I will do with my LIV/MCI players after this gameweek

      Open Controls
  6. Victor6359
    • 2 Years
    8 mins ago

    Who would you rather have this week, Salah or KDB?

    Open Controls
    1. Debauchy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      KDB

      Open Controls
    2. FOO FIGHTER
      1 min ago

      Salah 🙂

      Open Controls
  7. Brosstan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    8 mins ago

    Massive Doherty captain fail... not a single attacking contribution

    Open Controls
    1. Awobabobbob123
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      7 mins ago

      Also goalless in the game....

      Open Controls
    2. IRBOX ⚽
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      Why would you captain a Wolves defender? Baines maybe yes in his prime.. TAA maybe yes, but a Wolves defender on no set pieces? Seems a bit silly lad

      Open Controls
      1. Nightcrawler
        • 1 Year
        4 mins ago

        Jiminez has just as many attacking returns as baines in his prime

        Open Controls
        1. IRBOX ⚽
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          2 mins ago

          Excuse me? Is Jiménez a defender?

          Open Controls
          1. Nightcrawler
            • 1 Year
            1 min ago

            Meant doherty

            Open Controls
          2. Hakim Ziyech
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Calm your titties billy boy. He meant Doherty

            Open Controls
    3. Ógie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      He hit the side netting with a shot in the first half.

      Open Controls
    4. Murder on Zidane's Flo…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      He had a shot in the box. I remember a similar performance when he got his 12 pointer 2 rounds ago. Pulled out a cross with 10 to go and walked away with the 3 baps. Keep the faith

      Open Controls
    5. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      Early yet give it time

      Open Controls
    6. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Dude, he's a defender and it's 0-0
      Are you are a troll or something?

      Open Controls
      1. baps sniffer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        He is, didn't you know?

        Open Controls
    7. Homer21
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Premature???

      Open Controls
  8. 16ShimiC16
    • 9 Years
    7 mins ago

    Think i might just rotate captaincy between Martial/Rashford & KDB for the rest of the season, unless i see that Mane/Salah start every game

    Open Controls
  9. Hybrid.power
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    6 mins ago

    Only having one game today and one game tomorrow is so frustrating

    Open Controls
    1. IRBOX ⚽
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      Delays the pain

      Open Controls
    2. ManUnitedComeBack
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      FA Cup?

      Open Controls
    3. baps sniffer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Yea, this pace is extremely slow.

      Open Controls
  10. The Red Devil
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    Have exact funds for
    Aubameyang DCL Guendouzi
    To
    Rashford Nketiah Martial

    Do it post United's cup match?

    Open Controls
  11. ManUnitedComeBack
    • 3 Years
    5 mins ago

    On a WC, would you sell Bruno to get Rashford in as 3rd United player alongside Martial and AWB.

    Open Controls
    1. Rains of Castamere
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      No

      Open Controls
    2. Rains of Castamere
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Get Jesus

      Open Controls
    3. Skill
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Take that back

      Open Controls
    4. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      No

      Open Controls
    5. IRBOX ⚽
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Yeah Bruno flatters to entice me. Pens with very little upside

      Open Controls
  12. Ings_is_the_king
    4 mins ago

    Please rate my free hit draft for GW33+ with 0.0m itb:
    Ryan, 3.9m
    TAA, Doherty, Maguire, Lascelles, 3.9m
    Mane, KDB, Son, Bruno, 4.2m
    Maupay, Rashford, Jiminez

    Should I downgrade Lascelles to get Salah from mane?
    Thanks in advance.

    Open Controls
  13. Alnair
    • 3 Years
    4 mins ago

    Jota is ****

    Open Controls
    1. IRBOX ⚽
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Good? Real? Fine? Shiz?

      Open Controls
    2. Trophé Mourinho
      3 mins ago

      Leave Jota alone 🙁

      Open Controls
    3. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      4 star skills?

      Open Controls
    4. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Jota is Jota

      Open Controls
  14. Hairy Potter
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    Shearer!! Adams assist

    Open Controls
    1. Forza
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Internet Explorer?

      Open Controls

