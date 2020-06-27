Traoré benched again as Aston Villa start two strikers against Wolves

Adama Traoré (£5.8m) finds himself on the Wolves bench for the second tie in three matches since the Premier League restart.
Nuno Espirito Santo has gone with a 3-5-2 formation for the tip to Aston Villa, the same system used for the last away match at West Ham.
For that Gameweek 30+ encounter, the Wolves manager used Traoré as an impact substitute, to good effect, and it appears that will be his plan again today.
Raúl Jiménez (£8.3m) owners and captainers will be pleased to see the Mexican in the starting line-up although may be a little disappointed by Traoré’s benching.
The two players form the most productive pairing in the Premier League this season, seven of Jiménez’s goals coming from Traoré assists.
Diogo Jota (£6.3m) gets his third successive start since the restart, joining Jiménez in the front-two.
Leander Dendoncker (£4.4m) is the man coming in for Traoré, sitting in a three-man central-midfield unit alongside Ruben Neves (£5.2m) and Joao Moutinho (£5.4m).
Meanwhile, popular Wolves defenders Matt Doherty (£6.4m) and Romain Saïss (£4.6m) both keep their starts once again.
They will have to handle a new-look Aston Villa attack this afternoon, with Dean Smith making the decision to go with a front-pairing of his own.
Rather than choose between Keinan Davis (£4.3m) and Mbwana Samatta (£5.6m), the Villa manager has started them together, supported by Jack Grealish (£6.4m) in what appears to be a central role.
Smith’s decision to go with a more conversative back-four has produced improved defensive showings since the restart, so he hands starts to Matt Targett (£4.4m), Tyrone Mings (£4.4m), Kortney Hause (£4.4m) and Ezri Konsa (£4.3m) once again.
Despite the tweaks to the front-three, Smith keeps faith in a three-man screening for the defence, deploying Marvelous Nakamba (£4.4m), Douglas Luiz (£4.4m) and Conor Hourihane (£5.7m) in central midfield.
Aston Villa XI (4-3-1-2): Nyland; Targett, Hause, Mings, Konsa; Nakamba, D Luiz, Hourihane; Grealish; Davis, Samatta.
Wolves XI (3-5-2): Patrício; Saïss, Coady, Boly; Jonny, Neves, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Doherty; D Jota, Jiménez.
