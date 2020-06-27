Traoré benched again as Aston Villa start two strikers against Wolves

Adama Traoré (£5.8m) finds himself on the Wolves bench for the second tie in three matches since the Premier League restart.

Nuno Espirito Santo has gone with a 3-5-2 formation for the tip to Aston Villa, the same system used for the last away match at West Ham.

For that Gameweek 30+ encounter, the Wolves manager used Traoré as an impact substitute, to good effect, and it appears that will be his plan again today.

Raúl Jiménez (£8.3m) owners and captainers will be pleased to see the Mexican in the starting line-up although may be a little disappointed by Traoré’s benching.

The two players form the most productive pairing in the Premier League this season, seven of Jiménez’s goals coming from Traoré assists.

Diogo Jota (£6.3m) gets his third successive start since the restart, joining Jiménez in the front-two.

Leander Dendoncker (£4.4m) is the man coming in for Traoré, sitting in a three-man central-midfield unit alongside Ruben Neves (£5.2m) and Joao Moutinho (£5.4m).

Meanwhile, popular Wolves defenders Matt Doherty (£6.4m) and Romain Saïss (£4.6m) both keep their starts once again.

They will have to handle a new-look Aston Villa attack this afternoon, with Dean Smith making the decision to go with a front-pairing of his own.

Rather than choose between Keinan Davis (£4.3m) and Mbwana Samatta (£5.6m), the Villa manager has started them together, supported by Jack Grealish (£6.4m) in what appears to be a central role.

Smith’s decision to go with a more conversative back-four has produced improved defensive showings since the restart, so he hands starts to Matt Targett (£4.4m), Tyrone Mings (£4.4m), Kortney Hause (£4.4m) and Ezri Konsa (£4.3m) once again.

Despite the tweaks to the front-three, Smith keeps faith in a three-man screening for the defence, deploying Marvelous Nakamba (£4.4m), Douglas Luiz (£4.4m) and Conor Hourihane (£5.7m) in central midfield.

Aston Villa XI (4-3-1-2): Nyland; Targett, Hause, Mings, Konsa; Nakamba, D Luiz, Hourihane; Grealish; Davis, Samatta.

Wolves XI (3-5-2): Patrício; Saïss, Coady, Boly; Jonny, Neves, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Doherty; D Jota, Jiménez.

Become a Member and access our data

Memberships for the rest of 2019/20 and the whole of 2020/21 are now available for the price of £17.50, while monthly subscriptions cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT