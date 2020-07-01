Pulisic fit to start as Mount and Giroud are benched for Chelsea’s trip to West Ham

West Ham United entertain Chelsea in the fourth and final Premier League fixture to take place on Thursday.
Kick-off at the London Stadium is at 20:15 BST.
Christian Pulisic (£7.0m) is fit to start, with the American having recovered from the minor calf niggle that forced him off against Leicester City in the FA Cup.
Mason Mount (£6.2m) is benched, however.
While there are a number of changes from that cup quarter-final, there are only two alterations from the side that beat Manchester City in the Blues’ last Premier League outing.
Mateo Kovacic (£5.3m) replaces Mount in central midfield, while Tammy Abraham (£7.5m) gets the nod to lead the line ahead of Olivier Giroud (£6.6m).
David Moyes has also made two changes to the side that lost at Tottenham Hotspur in Gameweek 31+.
Mark Noble (£5.0m) is replaced by Manuel Lanzini (£6.1m) in midfield, while Angelo Ogbonna (£4.5m) ousts Fabian Balbuena (£4.3m) at centre-half.
Sebastien Haller (£6.8m) hasn’t recovered from injury, however.
Pulisic was the second-most-bought Fantasy Premier League midfielder of Gameweek 32+.
Over 167,000 FPL managers snapped up the USA international following his back-to-back goals against Aston Villa and City.
The Hammers won the reverse fixture 1-0 at Stamford Bridge but haven’t kept a clean sheet since New Year’s Day.
Not one of their starters is owned by more than 2% of FPL managers.
Chelsea XI: Kepa; Alonso, Christensen, Rüdiger, Azpilicueta; Barkley, Kovacic, Kanté; Pulisic, Abraham, Willian.
West Ham United XI: Fabianski; Cresswell, Ogbonna, Diop, Fredericks; Rice, Soucek; Lanzini, Fornals, Bowen; Antonio.
