1144
Dugout Discussion July 1

Pulisic fit to start as Mount and Giroud are benched for Chelsea’s trip to West Ham

1,144 Comments
Share

West Ham United entertain Chelsea in the fourth and final Premier League fixture to take place on Thursday.

Kick-off at the London Stadium is at 20:15 BST.

Christian Pulisic (£7.0m) is fit to start, with the American having recovered from the minor calf niggle that forced him off against Leicester City in the FA Cup.

Mason Mount (£6.2m) is benched, however.

While there are a number of changes from that cup quarter-final, there are only two alterations from the side that beat Manchester City in the Blues’ last Premier League outing.

Mateo Kovacic (£5.3m) replaces Mount in central midfield, while Tammy Abraham (£7.5m) gets the nod to lead the line ahead of Olivier Giroud (£6.6m).

David Moyes has also made two changes to the side that lost at Tottenham Hotspur in Gameweek 31+.

Mark Noble (£5.0m) is replaced by Manuel Lanzini (£6.1m) in midfield, while Angelo Ogbonna (£4.5m) ousts Fabian Balbuena (£4.3m) at centre-half.

Sebastien Haller (£6.8m) hasn’t recovered from injury, however.

Pulisic was the second-most-bought Fantasy Premier League midfielder of Gameweek 32+.

Over 167,000 FPL managers snapped up the USA international following his back-to-back goals against Aston Villa and City.

The Hammers won the reverse fixture 1-0 at Stamford Bridge but haven’t kept a clean sheet since New Year’s Day.

Not one of their starters is owned by more than 2% of FPL managers.

Chelsea XI: Kepa; Alonso, Christensen, Rüdiger, Azpilicueta; Barkley, Kovacic, Kanté; Pulisic, Abraham, Willian.

West Ham United XI: Fabianski; Cresswell, Ogbonna, Diop, Fredericks; Rice, Soucek; Lanzini, Fornals, Bowen; Antonio.

FPL Lessons Learned from Gameweek 32+

Become a Member and access our data

Memberships for the rest of 2019/20 and the whole of 2020/21 are now available for the price of £17.50, while monthly subscriptions cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

1,144 Comments Post a Comment
  1. gryffsonofarthur
    • 1 Year
    1 min ago

    Mahrez
    Pulisic
    Willian
    richarlison
    Martial

    Which one?

    Open Controls
    1. joelsprylar
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Antonio?

      Open Controls
    2. Pukki Party
      • 2 Years
      just now

      I'm going Pulisic

      Open Controls
    3. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Antonio 😉

      Open Controls
  2. ‘Tis the Season
    • 1 Year
    1 min ago

    That Pulisic wagon/donkey cart was short lived..

    Open Controls
    1. Hitmonlee
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      He still looks class (non owner)

      Open Controls
    2. mynameisq
      • 6 Years
      just now

      That well known fpl rule that if your team loses your two assists disappear

      Open Controls
    3. Cruz88
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      He has 7, 7, 8 in his last three

      Open Controls
    4. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Still walking away with 8 points

      Open Controls
  3. AzzaroMax99
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    Hmm...so Willian or Pulisic on wc?

    Open Controls
    1. UnitedRthebest
      just now

      Pulisic 100 percent

      Open Controls
    2. FPL Pillars
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Kneejerk o’clock for Willy

      Open Controls
  4. Hitmonlee
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 min ago

    Considering it’s now a case of attack Norwich games I may get Connolly in for next week..
    Will free up good funds for another City asset next week..
    sound good?

    Open Controls
    1. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Rather attack Bournemouth games

      Open Controls
  5. waltzingmatildas
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    Pulisic/willian or mahrez is a tough one.
    Chelsea not great defensively so will need to keep scoring goals. OK fixtures.
    Man City score for fun, more rotation though? Better fixtures?

    Open Controls
    1. Herman Toothrot
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Mahrez

      Open Controls
  6. El Fenomeno R9
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    Chelsea should forget about Havertz,all money in CB,LB and GK

    Open Controls
    1. RECKLESS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Haveerz will chose Bayern hands down. Kepa has big attitude problem. Wasnt he more expensive than even Allison?

      Open Controls
  7. UnitedRthebest
    1 min ago

    First good thing David Moyes has ever done for Manchester United:)

    Open Controls
  8. Jullepuu
    1 min ago

    Classic West Ham. Always so inconsistent

    Open Controls
    1. I hate Moreno
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      I think it was more Chelsea losing that game than west ham winning it.

      Open Controls
  9. Zim0
    • 1 Year
    just now

    So Bournemouth Norwich are definitely gonna get relegated and maybe Villa as well

    Open Controls
  10. JJeyy
    • 4 Years
    just now

    A) Rashford Foden
    B) Greenwood Son

    Best option?

    Open Controls
    1. Herman Toothrot
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      I have Greenwood and Foden

      Yolo

      Open Controls
  11. Smurf
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    just now

    Wanted to bring Alonso in on FH this week but surely a huge chance of getting dropped now 🙁

    Open Controls
  12. J ⚒ Gimme your Mané…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    just now

    I'm forever blowing bubbles
    Pretty bubbles in the air
    They fly so high
    Nearly reach the sky
    Then like my dreams
    They fade and die.
    Fortunes always hiding,
    I've looked everywhere,
    I'm forever blowing bubbles
    Pretty bubbles in the air!
    I'm forever blowing bubbles
    Pretty bubbles in the air
    They fly so high
    Nearly reach the sky
    Then like my dreams
    They fade and die.
    Fortunes always hiding,
    I've looked everywhere,
    I'm forever blowing bubbles
    Pretty bubbles in the air!
    They fly so high
    Nearly reach the sky
    Then like my dreams
    They fade and die.
    Fortunes always hiding,
    I've looked everywhere,
    I'm forever blowing bubbles
    Pretty bubbles in the air!
    I'm forever blowing bubbles
    Pretty bubbles in the air!

    SCENES !

    Open Controls
  13. Brosstan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    just now

    Another Chelsea loss because of Kepa. God awful positioning on corners, he has literally 0 presence in the box.

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.