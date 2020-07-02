1120
Dugout Discussion July 2

Foden starts for Man City as Guardiola benches Mahrez

Fantasy managers will get another look at Phil Foden‘s (£5.2m) credentials as he prepares to start against Liverpool in Gameweek 32+.

Interest in the Manchester City midfielder has abounded since the Premier League’s restart and that is sure to increase after making his second start since Gameweek 30+.

The last time he featured from the beginning, Foden backed himself a brace so the fact that Manchester City’s team-sheet appears to have deployed him on the flanks of the front-three is very exciting indeed.

He is joined there by Raheem Sterling (£11.7m) and Gabriel Jesus (£9.6m), while Riyad Mahrez (£8.5m) must make do with a place on the bench.

Unsurprisingly, this season’s Fantasy darling Kevin De Bruyne (£10.7m) starts once again, while Eric Garcia (£4.5m) returns to the back-four.

Predictably, there are fewer shocks in the Liverpool line-up than Pep Guardiola’s.

Mohamed Salah (£12.6m) and Sadio Mané (£12.5m) flank Roberto Firmino (£9.5m) in attack while Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.8m) and Andrew Robertson (£7.0m) offer their usual threat from the full-back positions.

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Mendy, Laporte, Garcia, Walker; Rodrigo, Gundogan, De Bruyne; Sterling, Jesus, Foden.

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Robertson, van Dijk, Gomez, Alexander-Arnold; Fabinho, Henderson, Wijnaldum; Mané, Firmino, Salah.

FPL Lessons Learned from Gameweek 32+

  1. Bun Rab L4D3
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    Mahrez ON
    Jesus OFF

    Open Controls
    1. Bun Rab L4D3
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      57 mins

      Open Controls
  2. SuperMane Returns
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    1 pointer for Jay-Zuz

    Open Controls
  3. Collie01
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 mins ago

    Mahrez incoming

    Open Controls
  4. Pulp Minion
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    Was Mane caught by a sniper?

    Open Controls
    1. svasei - Up (?) the Rovers
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Xabi Alonso spotted in the stands.

      Open Controls
  5. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    Project false 9 getting another run thanks to the awful Jesus.

    Open Controls
  6. Tsparkes10
    • 1 Year
    2 mins ago

    Mahrez on to block my Gwood 12 pointer 🙁 ahh well

    Open Controls
    1. Collie01
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Mahrez might outscore him the way things are going

      Open Controls
  7. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    2 mins ago

    Klopp is furious

    Open Controls
  8. Bobby Digital
    • 2 Years
    2 mins ago

    Son DCL to Foden Kane or too sideways?

    Open Controls
    1. kennethrhcp
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      im fairly close to selling kane

      Open Controls
  9. SuperMane Returns
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    Sterling falafel 9

    Open Controls
    1. Hulk Smash
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      A falafel would be more effective up top than Jesus

      Open Controls
  10. Deulofail
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    Hendo sold TAA after title win

    Open Controls
  11. Forza
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    Jesus has been getting crucified on FFS lately, should be back with a big haul in 3 days.

    Open Controls
  12. yer old da
    • 10 Years
    1 min ago

    Keinan Davis > Foden next week a good option? Lol

    Open Controls
  13. Hulk Smash
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    Anyone else see the screen in the stadium say 'no foul by Kyle Walker'?

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 2 Years
      just now

      No penalty

      Open Controls
    2. dark91
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Yes I didn't get it. But I think they are referring to a 'penalty foul'

      Open Controls
  14. Reg83
    1 min ago

    jesus is garbage

    Open Controls
  15. Eat my goal!
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 min ago

    Klopp looking for a new club!

    Open Controls
  16. LewanGOALski
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    Thoughts on this WC Team? 😉

    Allison - Martinez
    TAA - Doherty - Maguire (Saiss - C.Taylor)
    KDB - Mahrez - Bruno - Martial - Foden
    Kane - Jimenez (Nketiah)

    Open Controls
    1. Daniel S.
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Amazing

      Open Controls
  17. dark91
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    Finally Jesus the scam off. Makes me sick just watching him play

    Open Controls
    1. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Hahaha he is bad but this is extreme

      Open Controls
  18. Wild Rover
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    City have had a big advantage since the restart with there being no crowd noise tbf

    Open Controls
    1. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      They’re used to it!

      Open Controls
  19. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    This reminds me of when Chelsea won the league a few years ago and where soundly beaten 3-0 by WBA in their next game

    Open Controls
  20. Duke Silver ☑
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    Jesus off. Thank Christ for that.

    Open Controls
    1. St. Stephen XI
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      He's rubbish on the cross

      Open Controls
    2. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Praise the Lundstram

      Open Controls
  21. Zilla
    • 2 Years
    1 min ago

    See Pep what happens when Fernandinho isn't a CB?

    Open Controls
  22. balint84
    • 4 Years
    just now

    Next week Son to Mahrez or Foden?

    Open Controls
    1. Lucy2019
      just now

      Get Mahrez and Foden.

      Open Controls
  23. Daniel S.
    • 11 Years
    just now

    Best 1 week punt up to 5m? Midfielder.

    Thanks

    Open Controls
  24. Top Lad Dakes.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    just now

    Ox was on for Gomez HT? Lol what a sub

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.