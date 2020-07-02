Foden starts for Man City as Guardiola benches Mahrez

Fantasy managers will get another look at Phil Foden‘s (£5.2m) credentials as he prepares to start against Liverpool in Gameweek 32+.
Interest in the Manchester City midfielder has abounded since the Premier League’s restart and that is sure to increase after making his second start since Gameweek 30+.
The last time he featured from the beginning, Foden backed himself a brace so the fact that Manchester City’s team-sheet appears to have deployed him on the flanks of the front-three is very exciting indeed.
He is joined there by Raheem Sterling (£11.7m) and Gabriel Jesus (£9.6m), while Riyad Mahrez (£8.5m) must make do with a place on the bench.
Unsurprisingly, this season’s Fantasy darling Kevin De Bruyne (£10.7m) starts once again, while Eric Garcia (£4.5m) returns to the back-four.
Predictably, there are fewer shocks in the Liverpool line-up than Pep Guardiola’s.
Mohamed Salah (£12.6m) and Sadio Mané (£12.5m) flank Roberto Firmino (£9.5m) in attack while Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.8m) and Andrew Robertson (£7.0m) offer their usual threat from the full-back positions.
Manchester City XI: Ederson; Mendy, Laporte, Garcia, Walker; Rodrigo, Gundogan, De Bruyne; Sterling, Jesus, Foden.
Liverpool XI: Alisson; Robertson, van Dijk, Gomez, Alexander-Arnold; Fabinho, Henderson, Wijnaldum; Mané, Firmino, Salah.
FPL Lessons Learned from Gameweek 32+
- Aston Villa 0-1 Wolves
- Watford 1-3 Southampton
- Crystal Palace 0-1 Burnley
- Brighton 0-3 Manchester United
- Arsenal 4-0 Norwich City
- Bournemouth 1-4 Newcastle United
- Everton 2-1 Leicester City
- West Ham United 3-2 Chelsea
- Sheffield United 3-1 Tottenham Hotspur
- Manchester City v Liverpool
