Mourinho benches Alli as Spurs visit injury-hit Sheff Utd

Dele Alli (£8.3m) has been named on the Spurs bench ahead of their trip to Sheffield United.

The England international misses out on a start in Jose Mourinho’s talented attack, fronted by Harry Kane (£10.9m).

Son Heung-min (£9.8m), Lucas Moura (£7.1m) and Steven Bergwijn (£7.5m) are the three options named in attacking midfield, supported by a deeper pair of Giovani Lo Celso (£7.3m) and Moussa Sissoko (£4.8m).

The Fantasy attention will almost certainly be on the South Korean tonight. He is owned by 8.8% of managers worldwide and scored 12 points against Sheffield United back in Gameweek 12.

Those invested in the Spurs attack will be boosted by the line-up that Chris Wilder has been forced to field for the Blades.

Recent injuries to John Lundstram (£4.8m) and John Fleck (£4.8m), have severely limited his options in midfield. With Luke Freeman (£5.0m) also absent with a knock, Oliver Norwood (£4.8m), Ben Osborn (£4.7m) and Sander Berge (£4.7m) start together for the first time in the Premier League this season, Jack Rodwell (£4.5m) the only back-up on the bench.

Jack O’Connell (£4.6m) is still not back from injury either so Jack Robinson (£4.0m) continues to deputise in central defence alongside Chris Basham (£4.6m) and John Egan (£4.5m).

Spurs’ defence continues to offer greater stability though. For the third successive match since Project Restart began, Mourinho has paired Eric Dier (£4.8m) with Davinson Sánchez (£5.3m) at centre-back, flanked by Ben Davies (£5.3m) and Serge Aurier (£5.0m) in the full-back roles.

Sheffield United XI: D Henderson; Robinson, Egan, Basham; Stevens, Osborn, Norwood, Berge, Baldock; McBurnie, McGoldrick.

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris; B Davies, D Sánchez, Dier, Aurier; Sissoko, Lo Celso; Son, Moura, Bergwijn; Kane.

FPL Lessons Learned from Gameweek 32+

Become a Member and access our data

Memberships for the rest of 2019/20 and the whole of 2020/21 are now available for the price of £17.50, while monthly subscriptions cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT