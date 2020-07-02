1377
Dugout Discussion July 2

Mourinho benches Alli as Spurs visit injury-hit Sheff Utd

Dele Alli (£8.3m) has been named on the Spurs bench ahead of their trip to Sheffield United.

The England international misses out on a start in Jose Mourinho’s talented attack, fronted by Harry Kane (£10.9m).

Son Heung-min (£9.8m), Lucas Moura (£7.1m) and Steven Bergwijn (£7.5m) are the three options named in attacking midfield, supported by a deeper pair of Giovani Lo Celso (£7.3m) and Moussa Sissoko (£4.8m).

The Fantasy attention will almost certainly be on the South Korean tonight. He is owned by 8.8% of managers worldwide and scored 12 points against Sheffield United back in Gameweek 12.

Those invested in the Spurs attack will be boosted by the line-up that Chris Wilder has been forced to field for the Blades.

Recent injuries to John Lundstram (£4.8m) and John Fleck (£4.8m), have severely limited his options in midfield. With Luke Freeman (£5.0m) also absent with a knock, Oliver Norwood (£4.8m), Ben Osborn (£4.7m) and Sander Berge (£4.7m) start together for the first time in the Premier League this season, Jack Rodwell (£4.5m) the only back-up on the bench.

Jack O’Connell (£4.6m) is still not back from injury either so Jack Robinson (£4.0m) continues to deputise in central defence alongside Chris Basham (£4.6m) and John Egan (£4.5m).

Spurs’ defence continues to offer greater stability though. For the third successive match since Project Restart began, Mourinho has paired Eric Dier (£4.8m) with Davinson Sánchez (£5.3m) at centre-back, flanked by Ben Davies (£5.3m) and Serge Aurier (£5.0m) in the full-back roles.

Sheffield United XI: D Henderson; Robinson, Egan, Basham; Stevens, Osborn, Norwood, Berge, Baldock; McBurnie, McGoldrick.

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris; B Davies, D Sánchez, Dier, Aurier; Sissoko, Lo Celso; Son, Moura, Bergwijn; Kane.

FPL Lessons Learned from Gameweek 32+

1,377 Comments
  1. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Any BAPs for my Kane and Son?

    Open Controls
    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Both 1 away

      Open Controls
      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Painful

        Open Controls
    2. GOTHAM City F.C.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Be content with the hattrick

      Open Controls
      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        You mean 4 😉

        Open Controls
        1. GOTHAM City F.C.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          sure.

          Open Controls
    3. Twisted Saltergater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      How many would you like?

      Open Controls
      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        3 apiece please

        Open Controls
  2. Feanor
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Still can't decide between Auba and Kane on my WC.

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Pillars
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      😆

      Open Controls
    2. Twisted Saltergater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour ago

      I think that is telling enough.

      Open Controls
  3. Bobby Digital
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    KDB TAA Salah let's goooo!!!

    Open Controls
  4. SHOWSTOPPERRR
    • 2 Years
    1 hour ago

    Guys son and dcl to pulisic and rash for free?

    Open Controls
    1. Twisted Saltergater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Probably

      Open Controls
    2. Congers
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Same move for me

      Open Controls
  5. Collie01
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour ago

    Was Aurier injured or just tactical sub?

    Open Controls
    1. Tempestic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      58 mins ago

      Nah just bad like the rest of the team

      Open Controls
      1. Collie01
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        58 mins ago

        Thanks

        Open Controls
    2. FPL Pillars
      • 3 Years
      50 mins ago

      Hit with a S

      Open Controls
  6. NoSalah’d
      1 hour ago

      Will Man City get a cs vs Southampton?

      Open Controls
      1. Yozzer
        • 2 Years
        9 mins ago

        What a question loooool

        Open Controls
        1. NoSalah’d
            8 mins ago

            Thanks. I’m thinking ahead for my FH team, as I ave enough money for Ederson over Ryan.

            Open Controls
            1. Yozzer
              • 2 Years
              8 mins ago

              What about Danny ?

              Open Controls
      2. Revival
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        59 mins ago

        Arsenal above Spurs in the table

        Open Controls
      3. NoSalah’d
          59 mins ago

          Tammy or Maupay for free hit second striker? Plan to play a 352.

          Open Controls
          1. GOTHAM City F.C.
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            9 mins ago

            Will Tammy start?

            Open Controls
            1. NoSalah’d
                9 mins ago

                I dunno, he was subbed at 60 mins vs West Ham.

                Open Controls
                1. GOTHAM City F.C.
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  5 mins ago

                  wasn't being rested.

                  Open Controls
            2. GOTHAM City F.C.
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              2 mins ago

              3 city, 3 utd, 3 liv, couple of Newcastle and WHU?

              Open Controls
          2. CroatianHammer
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            55 mins ago

            Oofta! That Kane goal cost me some places. 15K I think.Of course, I've a whopping 2 off the bench and some Citizens to bolster the total... Ederson hattrick plz 😛

            Open Controls
          3. Rishi Sehgal
              51 mins ago

              GW 33+ Plans

              Pope
              Doherty AWB TAA
              Richa Salah Bruno Alli
              DCL Rashford Jiminez

              Subs: Mccarthy, Fernandez O'connell Cantwell (0.8 ITB) 2FT

              Which moves do I do?
              1) Richa + Alli---> Mahrez + Pulisic
              2) Richa + Alli + Rashford (-4)-->Mahrez+ Martial + Jesus
              3) Richa + Alli + Rashford(-4)--> Pulisic/Mahrez + martial + Jesus
              4) Richa + Alli + Rashford(-4)--> Pulisic + Martial + Kane

              I'm currently 150k and want to finish 50k

              Open Controls
            • mycatisfat158
                50 mins ago

                On a WC currently settled on this. Thoughts?

                Martinez, pope
                Taa, Gomez, Las, Egan, Boly
                Martial, Salah, KDB, Pulisic, Fernandes
                Ings, Jimenez, Greenwood

                Suggestions welcome! Still possess BB

                Open Controls
              • Rinseboy
                • 8 Years
                47 mins ago

                On a -4 already here. Do I take another -4 to do Son to Mahrez or just be patient?!?

                Pope
                TAA Maguire Doherty
                Salah Martial Bruno KDB Son
                DCL Jimi
                Martinez Nketiah Aurier Fernandez.

                Open Controls
              • Firminoooo
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                45 mins ago

                Captain Salah, TAA and KdB to save my GW.

                Open Controls
                1. Burger
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  Ooh 3 captains, share the secret.

                  Open Controls
              • Wolves Ay We
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                45 mins ago

                Thank goodness this Gameweek is finally coming to an end. 😀

                Open Controls
              • abaalan
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                44 mins ago

                Alli got to go right?
                2 FT and want rid of Alli, Richarlison and DCL

                Open Controls
              • Niho992
                • 1 Year
                43 mins ago

                Salah missed sitter. Ffs

                Open Controls
              • Shark
                  39 mins ago

                  I have Son, Kane and Jesus -
                  What is the record for disallowed goals on here?

                  Open Controls
                • _Ninja_
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  22 mins ago

                  KDB G Sterling A

                  Open Controls

                You need to be logged in to post a comment.