Mourinho benches Alli as Spurs visit injury-hit Sheff Utd

Dele Alli (£8.3m) has been named on the Spurs bench ahead of their trip to Sheffield United.
The England international misses out on a start in Jose Mourinho’s talented attack, fronted by Harry Kane (£10.9m).
Son Heung-min (£9.8m), Lucas Moura (£7.1m) and Steven Bergwijn (£7.5m) are the three options named in attacking midfield, supported by a deeper pair of Giovani Lo Celso (£7.3m) and Moussa Sissoko (£4.8m).
The Fantasy attention will almost certainly be on the South Korean tonight. He is owned by 8.8% of managers worldwide and scored 12 points against Sheffield United back in Gameweek 12.
Those invested in the Spurs attack will be boosted by the line-up that Chris Wilder has been forced to field for the Blades.
Recent injuries to John Lundstram (£4.8m) and John Fleck (£4.8m), have severely limited his options in midfield. With Luke Freeman (£5.0m) also absent with a knock, Oliver Norwood (£4.8m), Ben Osborn (£4.7m) and Sander Berge (£4.7m) start together for the first time in the Premier League this season, Jack Rodwell (£4.5m) the only back-up on the bench.
Jack O’Connell (£4.6m) is still not back from injury either so Jack Robinson (£4.0m) continues to deputise in central defence alongside Chris Basham (£4.6m) and John Egan (£4.5m).
Spurs’ defence continues to offer greater stability though. For the third successive match since Project Restart began, Mourinho has paired Eric Dier (£4.8m) with Davinson Sánchez (£5.3m) at centre-back, flanked by Ben Davies (£5.3m) and Serge Aurier (£5.0m) in the full-back roles.
Sheffield United XI: D Henderson; Robinson, Egan, Basham; Stevens, Osborn, Norwood, Berge, Baldock; McBurnie, McGoldrick.
Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris; B Davies, D Sánchez, Dier, Aurier; Sissoko, Lo Celso; Son, Moura, Bergwijn; Kane.
FPL Lessons Learned from Gameweek 32+
- Aston Villa 0-1 Wolves
- Watford 1-3 Southampton
- Crystal Palace 0-1 Burnley
- Brighton 0-3 Manchester United
- Arsenal 4-0 Norwich City
- Bournemouth 1-4 Newcastle United
- Everton 2-1 Leicester City
- West Ham United 3-2 Chelsea
- Sheffield United 3-1 Tottenham Hotspur
- Manchester City v Liverpool
