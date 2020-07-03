824
Captain Sensible July 3

Who are the best FPL captain options for Gameweek 33+?

824 Comments
Fantasy Premier League managers must decide between the best options at Manchester United and Liverpool for the Gameweek 33+ captaincy.

The two clubs come into this next round of action atop the popularity charts for the armband, but there is still plenty to decipher when picking the right skipper.

As ever, the Captain Sensible article is here to help you do that with data comparisons of each candidate’s statistical form, as well as that of their upcoming opposition’s defences.

As this article uses data from the Fantasy Football Scout Members Area, only those with a valid subscription can read it in full.

Captain Poll

So soon after letting down his followers in the 3-0 win over Sheffield United, Bruno Fernandes (£8.8m) is back at the top of the captain poll once again.

A blistering double-figure haul in Gameweek 32+ has handed the Manchester United man 34.5% of the vote this week.

Despite that Gameweek 31+ blank, the Portuguese midfielder has a remarkably consistent record since joining the Red Devils. In eight Premier League appearances, Fernandes has already racked up five goals, three assists and, as far as we know, retains control of the club’s penalties.

An unfortunate blank at Manchester City on Thursday night was not enough to stop the support of Mohamed Salah (£12.6m) for the Gameweek 33+ captaincy.

1

The Egyptian was denied early by Ederson (£6.0m) and the post as Liverpool crashed to a 4-0 defeat, a result that 19.5% of our voters are convinced will produce a fierce backlash when Aston Villa come to Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

Indeed, Salah is a reliable asset at home, averaging 10 points per game in his last six league matches there. An improved Aston Villa defence stands in his way for Gameweek 33+, but Dean Smith’s men have only kept one clean sheet since they tightened things up.

Solid returns in their last home match are enough for Anthony Martial (£8.2m) and Marcus Rashford (£9.1m) to act as differential options for the captaincy in this poll.

The Frenchman scored a hat-trick against Sheffield United, 10.5% of the voters reading more into that than his Gameweek 32+ shotless blank at Brighton.

Meanwhile, Rashford’s midweek two-pointer has done little to weaken the resolve of the 8.6% backing the England international, who registered two assists in his last home outing.

Despite coming into a Gameweek 33+ meeting with Crystal Palace devoid of form, Jamie Vardy (£9.7m) completes the top-five but is unlikely to play a huge part in the debate. He has two goals since Gameweek 19 and is backed by just 4.1% of our voters.

Kevin De Bruyne‘s (£10.7m) latest world-class performance has not been enough to allow him entry into the top-five for the latest captaincy popularity contest, perhaps on account of playing 90 minutes against Liverpool, and a quick turnaround before the Southampton game.

Those interested in the Liverpool attack do seem to be presented with an opportunity for serious gains if the performance of Sadio Mané (£12.5m) in this poll is anything to go by. Just 2.7% of our voters have backed him for the Gameweek 33+ armband.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka (£5.5m), Riyad Mahrez (£8.5m), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£11.0m), Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.8m), Mason Greenwood (£4.4m), Harry Kane (£10.9m) and Christian Pulisic (£7.1m) are the only other options backed by more than 1%.

Player statistics – Last four matches

FPL Lessons Learned from Gameweek 32+

  1. WelshWhite
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    6 mins ago

    Liverpool rotation worries me but then surely they will want to give someone a hiding after last night?

    Open Controls
    1. DAZZ
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Yeah i think were over thinking it. Not the first team to get a hiding from Man City. Business as usual this weekend

      Open Controls
      1. Pep bites Kun
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Yep, business as usual I reckon. You don't win a season with a weak squad/defense. VVD will have given himself and the rest a kick up the ah after that one 🙂

        Open Controls
    2. Pulisick
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      There's no way Klopp rests a load of top players. Could definitely bench mane for example though

      Open Controls
    3. Istanbul 05
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      I actually don't think there will be much rotation against villa, I expect Bobby & Gini to be benched and not that much more

      Open Controls
  2. tropicain
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    5 mins ago

    Hi everyone,

    I have 2 FTs. If I play the free hit, will I still havec2 FTs for GW34+? Or is it then better to Free hit when you only have 1 FT in bank?
    Thank you

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      1

      Open Controls
      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Burning 1 Ft is hardly the end of the world if you get a big difference in points.

        Open Controls
  3. DAZZ
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    Start Taylor (SHU) or Foden (sou) ?? Tough call

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Not really unless you think Foden subs for a minute.

      Open Controls
  4. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    KdB would be such a great caption this week if it wasn’t for the tight schedule. If he starts it’s a double digit haul guaranteed.

    Open Controls
    1. Pulisick
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      High ceilings for the United boys too. Just gotta pick the right one

      Open Controls
  5. Pulisick
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    Son, DCL -> Mahrez, Greenwood
    Yay or nay?

    Martinez
    Doherty TAA Saiss
    Mane KDB Son Fernandes Martial
    Jimenez DCL

    Martin Nketiah Lascelles Robinson
    0.2ITB 2FT

    Open Controls
  6. FPL Kakarot
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    4 mins ago

    Is it safe to say that taking a -8 hit to bring in Mane is a bit too risky at this stage without really knowing what Klopp will actually do?

    Open Controls
    1. Ady786
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 min ago

      Between Sterling & KDB, who’s likely to be benched? I’m considering a -4 hit of KDB to Salah/Mane for this week only

      Open Controls
    2. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Yes

      Open Controls
  7. FPL Kakarot
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    Antonio......

    Is it safe to say he is fairly nailed with his goal and assist?

    Open Controls
  8. linkafu
      1 min ago

      Pope
      VVD Taylor AWB
      Salah(c) Mahrez Pulisic Martial
      Vardy Jiminez Rashford

      Button Robinson killman Guendouzi

      Any suggestions?

      Open Controls
      1. linkafu
          just now

          FH active

          Open Controls
      2. ZLNR
        • 4 Years
        just now

        A) David Silva (1 week punt) + Rashford
        B) Mahrez + Greenwood

        Open Controls
      3. Cto
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        Barnes, Jimmy, Traore —> Mahrez, Pulisic, Greenwood -8?

        Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.