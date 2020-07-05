Mee absent from Burnley squad as Clarets seek third consecutive clean sheet

Ben Mee (£5.0m) is the most notable absentee from Sunday’s early kick-off at Turf Moor between Burnley and Sheffield United.

The centre-back, previously an ever-present for the Clarets, misses out with a thigh injury.

Over 5,000 FPL managers had plumped for Mee’s services ahead of the Gameweek 33 deadline. The defender hauled 15 points in Gameweek 32 as his goal secured a 1-0 win at Crystal Palace.

Kevin Long (£4.3m) deputises for the Burnley captain. Nick Pope (£5.0m) owners will be hoping that Mee’s absence doesn’t make Sean Dyche’s team easier to breach.

Jack Cork (£4.9m) is also sidelined, so Josh Brownhill (£4.8m) continues in central midfield while defender Erik Pieters (£4.2m) keeps his place on the left side of midfield.

Returning to the Burnley line-up is Jay Rodriguez (£5.7m), who missed out in GW32 through injury. That pushes Dwight McNeil back into midfield, with the £6.1m man operating from the right-hand side of Dyche’s 4-4-2.

Chris Wood (£6.1m) and Johann Berg Gudmundsson (£5.9m) are part of the Clarets’ 20-man matchday squad. Neither player has featured for the club since the Premier League restarted.

Sheffield United are unchanged from their 3-1 victory at home to Spurs on Thursday.

The big news from Chris Wilder’s point-of-view is that Jack O’Connell (£4.6m) returns from injury to take a place on the substitutes’ bench.

The Blades boss ruled out John Lundstram (£4.7m), John Fleck (£4.7m) and Luke Freeman (£5.0m) for ‘a couple of weeks’ in his pre-match press conference.

Burnley XI: Pope; Taylor, Tarkowski, Long, Bardsley; Pieters, Westwood, Brownhill, McNeil; Rodriguez, Vydra.

Sheffield United XI: Henderson; Robinson, Egan, Basham; Stevens, Osborn, Norwood, Berge, Baldock; McBurnie, McGoldrick.

FPL Lessons Learned from Gameweek 33+

Norwich 0-1 Brighton

Leicester 3-0 Crystal Palace

Man Utd 5-2 Bournemouth

Wolves 0-2 Arsenal

Chelsea 3-0 Watford

Burnley v Sheffield Utd

Newcastle v West Ham

Liverpool v Aston Villa

Southampton v Man City

Spurs v Everton

Become a Member and access our data

Memberships for the rest of 2019/20 and the whole of 2020/21 are now available for the price of £17.50, while monthly subscriptions cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT