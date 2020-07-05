Mee absent from Burnley squad as Clarets seek third consecutive clean sheet

Ben Mee (£5.0m) is the most notable absentee from Sunday’s early kick-off at Turf Moor between Burnley and Sheffield United.
The centre-back, previously an ever-present for the Clarets, misses out with a thigh injury.
Over 5,000 FPL managers had plumped for Mee’s services ahead of the Gameweek 33 deadline. The defender hauled 15 points in Gameweek 32 as his goal secured a 1-0 win at Crystal Palace.
Kevin Long (£4.3m) deputises for the Burnley captain. Nick Pope (£5.0m) owners will be hoping that Mee’s absence doesn’t make Sean Dyche’s team easier to breach.
Jack Cork (£4.9m) is also sidelined, so Josh Brownhill (£4.8m) continues in central midfield while defender Erik Pieters (£4.2m) keeps his place on the left side of midfield.
Returning to the Burnley line-up is Jay Rodriguez (£5.7m), who missed out in GW32 through injury. That pushes Dwight McNeil back into midfield, with the £6.1m man operating from the right-hand side of Dyche’s 4-4-2.
Chris Wood (£6.1m) and Johann Berg Gudmundsson (£5.9m) are part of the Clarets’ 20-man matchday squad. Neither player has featured for the club since the Premier League restarted.
Sheffield United are unchanged from their 3-1 victory at home to Spurs on Thursday.
The big news from Chris Wilder’s point-of-view is that Jack O’Connell (£4.6m) returns from injury to take a place on the substitutes’ bench.
The Blades boss ruled out John Lundstram (£4.7m), John Fleck (£4.7m) and Luke Freeman (£5.0m) for ‘a couple of weeks’ in his pre-match press conference.
Burnley XI: Pope; Taylor, Tarkowski, Long, Bardsley; Pieters, Westwood, Brownhill, McNeil; Rodriguez, Vydra.
Sheffield United XI: Henderson; Robinson, Egan, Basham; Stevens, Osborn, Norwood, Berge, Baldock; McBurnie, McGoldrick.
