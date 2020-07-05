548
Dugout Discussion July 5

Mee absent from Burnley squad as Clarets seek third consecutive clean sheet

548 Comments
Ben Mee (£5.0m) is the most notable absentee from Sunday’s early kick-off at Turf Moor between Burnley and Sheffield United.

The centre-back, previously an ever-present for the Clarets, misses out with a thigh injury.

Over 5,000 FPL managers had plumped for Mee’s services ahead of the Gameweek 33 deadline. The defender hauled 15 points in Gameweek 32 as his goal secured a 1-0 win at Crystal Palace.

Kevin Long (£4.3m) deputises for the Burnley captain. Nick Pope (£5.0m) owners will be hoping that Mee’s absence doesn’t make Sean Dyche’s team easier to breach.

Jack Cork (£4.9m) is also sidelined, so Josh Brownhill (£4.8m) continues in central midfield while defender Erik Pieters (£4.2m) keeps his place on the left side of midfield.

Returning to the Burnley line-up is Jay Rodriguez (£5.7m), who missed out in GW32 through injury. That pushes Dwight McNeil back into midfield, with the £6.1m man operating from the right-hand side of Dyche’s 4-4-2.

Chris Wood (£6.1m) and Johann Berg Gudmundsson (£5.9m) are part of the Clarets’ 20-man matchday squad. Neither player has featured for the club since the Premier League restarted.

Sheffield United are unchanged from their 3-1 victory at home to Spurs on Thursday.

The big news from Chris Wilder’s point-of-view is that Jack O’Connell (£4.6m) returns from injury to take a place on the substitutes’ bench.

The Blades boss ruled out John Lundstram (£4.7m), John Fleck (£4.7m) and Luke Freeman (£5.0m) for ‘a couple of weeks’ in his pre-match press conference.

Burnley XI: Pope; Taylor, Tarkowski, Long, Bardsley; Pieters, Westwood, Brownhill, McNeil; Rodriguez, Vydra.

Sheffield United XI: Henderson; Robinson, Egan, Basham; Stevens, Osborn, Norwood, Berge, Baldock; McBurnie, McGoldrick.

  1. Glad He Ate Her
    13 mins ago

    Doing a poll for stat analysis for a FPL site.

    What is your TV and your current rank

    TV: 107.0
    Rank: 10,942

    Open Controls
    1. TheDragon
      • 2 Years
      12 mins ago

      Is the site: FPL Unsubtle Brags?

      Open Controls
      1. Wild Rover
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        10 mins ago

        A lot of people claim worst top of page post ever, this actually may be it

        Open Controls
        1. Glad He Ate Her
          7 mins ago

          There's always next year

          Open Controls
    2. Wild Rover
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      11 mins ago

      Lol, sure you are 😀

      Open Controls
    3. Nightcrawler
      • 1 Year
      11 mins ago

      100.8

      14k

      Open Controls
    4. SHOOTER MCGINN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      Do you want my current rank or after Salah's hattrick?

      Open Controls
      1. Glad He Ate Her
        7 mins ago

        Subscribe

        Open Controls
    5. TheDragon
      • 2 Years
      11 mins ago

      TV: 107.1
      Rank: 10,941

      Open Controls
      1. Glad He Ate Her
        6 mins ago

        My main rival

        Open Controls
    6. in sane in de bruyne
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      10 mins ago

      Lol

      108.2
      Just outside 100k

      Open Controls
    7. Firminoooo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      10 mins ago

      106.6 and 397th.

      Open Controls
    8. potatoace'scott talent
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      Tv 108.2
      Rk 7882 (lost 3k already this gw,...joy)

      Open Controls
    9. Geriatric Unathletic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      9 mins ago

      T.V. - 108.3M
      Rank currently - 3,085. Took 8 point hit so dropped from 900

      Open Controls
      1. Glad He Ate Her
        5 mins ago

        That's insanely high TV and with good rank. Can you spare 5 mins of your time to do an interview for the site?

        Open Controls
    10. DandyDon
      • 1 Year
      9 mins ago

      105.5
      39,700 and falling!

      Open Controls
    11. _Ninja_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      9 mins ago

      Stat analysis half way through a game week and at HT during a game?

      Open Controls
      1. Glad He Ate Her
        3 mins ago

        4/3 stats are lies

        Open Controls
    12. Super Saints
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      105.1
      102k

      Open Controls
    13. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      109.6

      80k

      Open Controls
    14. Pedersen
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      6 mins ago

      107.4
      Rank around 35.000

      Open Controls
    15. Super Saints
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      Bloody hell am I the lowest ranked on here? Had the worst season of my life to be fair.

      Open Controls
      1. Glad He Ate Her
        4 mins ago

        Usually only people with better ranks will post. 102k isn't bad, still lots of time to climb

        Open Controls
      2. Tempestic
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        3 mins ago

        Nah just no one with a lower rank posts about it

        Open Controls
      3. TheDragon
        • 2 Years
        3 mins ago

        The majority of people who are ranked 1m+ won’t reply to this obviously - hence why this post makes zero sense - obviously you won’t get a fair overalL view or a statistically significant sample

        Open Controls
        1. Glad He Ate Her
          2 mins ago

          I'm more interested (as the readers of the site will be as well) in the players who are doing well this year and how TV correlates to their rank

          Open Controls
          1. TheDragon
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Why? You could literally get this data direct from FPL website by looking at the overall league table...

            Open Controls
      4. Bossworld
        • 1 Year
        2 mins ago

        Overnight rank drop to 4,320

        TV + ITB = 107.5m

        Open Controls
      5. Pedersen
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 mins ago

        As a comment above says, it is just a plain brag post

        Open Controls
    16. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      104mil
      72k

      Open Controls
    17. Catastrophe
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      107.1, 18090

      Open Controls
    18. 6ix9ine #1 on billboard
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      104

      40K

      Open Controls
    19. Tempestic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      105.9
      49k

      Open Controls
    20. Mambino
      • 6 Years
      just now

      104Mil 98,134

      Open Controls
    21. iamNwB
      • 4 Years
      just now

      TV: 103.0
      RANK: 180,203

      Open Controls
  2. Geriatric Unathletic
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    11 mins ago

    Wow ... That goal made such a diffrence, lol, up 1 place overall :).

    Open Controls
  3. Wigflex
    • 5 Years
    10 mins ago

    2 fts - DCL and rashford to Greenwood and kane? Yay or Nay

    Open Controls
    1. jimmy.floyd
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      Yay

      Open Controls
      1. Wigflex
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Thank you

        Open Controls
    2. Zim0
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      Wait for spurs game to end

      Open Controls
    3. DandyDon
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      I’m usually against most sideways transfers but this probably makes sense to me. Kane surely a big upgrade on DCL

      Open Controls
    4. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    5. Balls of Steel
      • 4 Years
      just now

      It's either DCL/Jiminez + Rashy > Greenwood + Kane(C) for me this week, just a question of if I do it before Kane rises tonight!

      Open Controls
  4. Super Saints
    • 3 Years
    10 mins ago

    I went DDG over Pope on my WC as Pope did not keep one clean sheet when I owned him let alone get a bonus point, since doing that you know what's happened!

    Open Controls
    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      Did naff all for me when I had him too.

      Then went Dubravka on WC.

      Open Controls
    2. Pompel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      Group hug 🙁
      Will never again pick DDG

      Open Controls
      1. Super Saints
        • 3 Years
        just now

        This, 4.5's only, much better value.

        Open Controls
    3. Christina.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      not to mention he has blocked me from GW/Martial

      Disaster

      Open Controls
  5. Nomar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    9 mins ago

    Things bound to happen today.

    Pope CS, pen save, 3 BAPs
    Salah, Blank and YC
    Foden benched and no cameo, so that ML gets Saka points off the bench.

    Open Controls
    1. HollywoodXI
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      You forgot Pope’s wind assisted goal mate.

      Open Controls
    2. Geriatric Unathletic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      All correct bar the first one - Salah hatrick incomming, I very much hope.

      Open Controls
      1. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        You underestimate the major jam of a run my ML leader is currently on.

        Open Controls
    3. _Ninja_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Pope will lose the cleanie.
      Salah to get an assist.
      Foden to start and Mahrez benched again.

      Open Controls
  6. TheTinman ❗
    • 4 Years
    8 mins ago

    SHU goal 2nd half to keep my excellent GW going.

    Open Controls
    1. Major League Shocker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      Yes, this please! Come on Enda, get a goal or assist!

      Open Controls
  7. Peter Ouch
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    8 mins ago

    Is nick pope the Jesus of fpl?

    Open Controls
    1. La Roja
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      The Jesus of FPL is pretty average so far, he is the opposite

      Open Controls
      1. Peter Ouch
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        So Jesus is the nick pope

        Open Controls
      2. Would Ed Woodward
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Brace incoming later.

        Open Controls
        1. Peter Ouch
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          just now

          With mahrez and foden involved ill take it

          Open Controls
    2. TheTinman ❗
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Nick Pope is real

      Open Controls
      1. Peter Ouch
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        unreal

        Open Controls
    3. TheDragon
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      He scores as many goals as Jesus so quite possibly

      Open Controls
  8. Chandler Bing
    • 4 Years
    6 mins ago

    Just noticed that Pope has more points than Robbo. Wow.

    Open Controls
    1. Peter Ouch
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      also noticed that Chelsea has only 9 points less than city!
      Incredible

      Open Controls
  9. Firminoooo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    6 mins ago

    Ha.ha.ha. Pope fail. No bonuspoints for now. Only 6 points would be great.

    Open Controls
    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Just wait till 2and half. They’re coming.

      Open Controls
    2. Peter Ouch
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      He has only 3 6 pointers so far!

      Open Controls
  10. fc_skrald
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    Who to bench for next gw?

    KDB, Salah, Pulisic, Fernandes Son, Jiménez, Greenwood, Ings

    Open Controls
    1. Firminoooo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Not Greenwood. Good luck.

      Open Controls
    2. Zim0
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Jimmy

      Open Controls
  11. Qaiss
    • 4 Years
    5 mins ago

    Pope 5.5m next season?

    Open Controls
    1. Nightcrawler
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      For sure

      Open Controls
    2. Major League Shocker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 mins ago

      Likely won't, but should.

      Open Controls
    3. Chandler Bing
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      If he's not, he's in my team for sure.

      Open Controls
    4. the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      5.0m

      Open Controls
  12. Bobby
    • 10 Years
    4 mins ago

    Can someone on here text mo and ask him if hes starting today. I'd rather just know now tbh.

    Open Controls
    1. the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      give me 5, i'll call TAA or Ox as I have their numbers handy lol

      Open Controls
    2. bench boost for every gamew…
      • 3 Years
      just now

      I think you already know

      Open Controls
  13. Catastrophe
    • 9 Years
    3 mins ago

    Need Lascelles to start - any news on him?

    Open Controls
    1. Qaiss
      • 4 Years
      just now

      In training

      Open Controls
  14. Trophé Mourinho
    2 mins ago

    Every season I’m like right, next season I’m just getting Pope and forgetting about it. And then I never do

    Open Controls
    1. Peter Ouch
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      next year is your year

      Open Controls
  15. Peter Ouch
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 min ago

    Watching wolves yesterday made me realise that Doherty is the only player I want from them.
    Fixtures aren't easy but not as difficult as well.

    Any other player to own?
    Double up on defence?
    Jimenez isn't delivering double digits, low ceiling

    Open Controls
  16. 6ix9ine #1 on billboard
    • 3 Years
    just now

    Need lascelles to start but get a 1 pointer.

    Open Controls

