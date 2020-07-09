Pundits Playoff Period 4 – Winners and Quarterfinals

Twenty two matches played, 66 Head to Head (H2H) battles won or drawn – finally the looooong group stage is over, and I can announce some winners, and which teams progress to which finals stage of the competition.

Period 4 Winners

In an exciting face-off, both teams vying for the top spot met each other in the final matchweek of Period 4. The Keane Fifteen bagged all six bonus points, winning all three of their H2H battles. But WhenTheOWENgetsTough amazingly still bagged the overall win by a margin of just 10 points, making them winners of the Period. Congratulations to the team manager, Narcos, and all of his teammates.

The Best Manager of the Period was Tets McGee, of team BSC Small Boys (in the park) FC, proving again that you can indeed win wi’ kids. His team of veteran players can consider themselves very unlucky to have finished fourth in the Period 4 H2H league – their combined scores in the H2H battles were second to none (1203 overall, averaging to 67 points!). Tets also managed his subs very well indeed. Tets is invited to be interviewed by Boris, on how he manages his team as well all things Fantasy Football. (I will be in touch)

Winners of the Classic league were Unbelievable Jeff FC, whose combined team scores added up to 19484 over the entire 22 match weeks, incredibly averaging to 59 points per player per week! But they only just pipped “15” Musketeers to the post – they scored a total of 19482, just two points shy! Congratulations to team manager Pirlo’s Pen and co.

The Top Scoring Player and the H2H Battle King ended up being the same player! Bury94 of team Slaven’s Ball-itch has had a cracking season thus far, currently boasts a rank of 109 in FPL. Bury94 was not only nominated to represent his team in ten H2H battles, he won seven of them and bagged a total of 19 bonus points, four more than any other player in the competition.

I wish I had prizes for you all, perhaps next season. For now, enjoy the glowing feeling of glory and pride.

Pundits Playoff Champions League (PPCL) Quarter-Finals

The quarter-finals will take place on Gameweek (GW) 35+, the semi-finals on GW36+ and the Final on GW38+. A reminder that the winner of the Final in the PPCL will win free membership to Fantasy Football Scout next season.

The following eight teams qualify for the PPCL – The Keane Fifteen, WhenTheOWENgetsTough, “15” Musketeers, Brazil Nuts, BSC Small Boys (in the park) FC, Unbelievable Jeff FC, Nirvana Scott Talent, and Blame it on Rio – and will face each other in the upcoming GW35+. Here are the fixtures:

The Keane Fifteen vs Blame it on Rio WhenTheOWENgetsTough vs Nirvana Scott Talent “15” Musketeers vs Unbelievable Jeff FC Brazil Nuts vs BSC Small Boys (in the park) FC

The winners will progress to the PPCL Semi-Finals in GW. The two highest-scoring losers will progress to the PPYRL Semi-Finals, and the remaining two teams will go on to the wooden spoon matches.

Pundits Playoff You’re Ropey League (PPYRL) Quarter-Finals

The quarter-finals will take place on game week (GW) 35+, the semi-finals on GW36+ and the Final on GW38+.

The following four teams have their quarter-finals in the same game week, 35+ – Holly’s Hamsters, A Whole Lawro B*llocks, Back to Square Owen and Slaven’s Ball-itch. Here are the fixtures:

Holly’s Hamsters vs Slaven’s Ball-itch A Whole Lawro B*llocks vs Back to Square Owen

The winners will progress to the PPYRL Semi-Finals, the losers to the wooden spoon matches.

To see the matches and keep tabs of the scores, please click on this link here.

Knockout round scoring format

The H2H battles, that in the league stages have yielded as many as six bonus points to be added to the team’s league score, will stay in the knockout stages. However as the matches result in a team being knocked out of the competition, the winners of the H2H battles will gain extra points added to their team’s matchweek score, instead of bonus points added to the league table. The bonus scores available are as follows:

H2H A : an extra 30 points added

: an extra 30 points added H2H B : an extra 20 points added

: an extra 20 points added H2H C : an extra 10 points added

This makes the choosing of each team’s H2H battle champions a key part of attaining victory as there will be an extra 60 points available in each match, so team managers will need to be at the top of their game. Remember that players using either of the Triple Captain or Bench Boost chips will have their scores adjusted down so that no unfair advantage can be used. However, players using either their Wildcard and Free Hit chips will not have their scores adjusted.

The link to the main Google spreadsheet that has all the scores, results and league tables can be found here.

The live scores sheet is here.

