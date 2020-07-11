1263
Dugout Discussion July 11

Alexander-Arnold’s turn for a benching as Salah and Mané start at Anfield

1,263 Comments
Jurgen Klopp has engaged in some more late-season rotation, causing issues for Fantasy managers once again.

After Andrew Robertson (£7.0m) was benched at Brighton so Neco Williams (£4.0m) could get a first Premier League start, it is Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.8m) who has made way for him at Anfield.

The young full-back is capable of playing on both sides of the defence, operating at left-back at the Amex Stadium but handed a start on the right-hand side today.

Mohamed Salah (£12.5m) owners will be happy to see him survive the latest shuffling of the Liverpool pack as some had feared he might get the same treatment as Sadio Mané (£12.3m) did midweek.

But the two premium midfielders are both in the team today, stationed in their usual roles either side of Roberto Firmino (£9.4m).

With Jordan Henderson (£5.3m) out for the remainder of the Premier League season, Klopp has taken the opportunity to offer a start in midfield to Curtis Jones (£4.5m).

The youngster is joined there by the more experienced Georginio Wijnaldum (£5.4m) and Fabinho (£5.4m).

Burnley line-up in their traditional 4-4-2 shape, with Erik Pieters (£4.2m) in midfield and Jay Rodriguez (£5.7m) joined up-front by Chris Wood (£6.1m).

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Robertson, van Dijk, Gomez, N Williams; C Jones, Wijnaldum, Fabinho; Mané, Firmino, Salah.

Burnley XI: Pope; C Taylor, Tarkowski, K Long, Bardsley; McNeil, Westwood, Brownhill, Pieters; Wood, Rodriguez.

  DandyDon
    • 1 Year
    1 min ago

    Haha YC forPope

    Open Controls
  KGFC
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    Bought in Salah for -4... Thanks dud!

    Open Controls
    DandyDon
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Unlucky everyone's been missing his set ups today.

      Open Controls
  Brosstan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    Pope YC lmao

    Open Controls
  6ix9ine #1 on billboard
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    Pope wtf

    Open Controls
  sminkypinky
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    On -1 atm. Great.

    Open Controls
  Nimby
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 min ago

    Won't be captaining Salah again this season. And might as well sell him with that in mind.

    Open Controls
  6ix9ine #1 on billboard
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    Is that a save

    Open Controls
    IRBOX ⚽
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      No

      Open Controls
  how now brown cow
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    just now

    Love it when my score starts reversing

    Open Controls
  JONALDINHO
    • 2 Years
    just now

    Keïta doing everything he can but nobody else up for it

    Open Controls
  IRBOX ⚽
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    just now

    Do we get a tweet from the scouts about Pope YC!?

    Open Controls
  Sif
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Time wasting card for play that is 100% fine before the 80th minute.
Inconsistent.
    Inconsistent.

    Open Controls
  Hulk Smash
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    just now

    Rival played McCarthy and benched Pope. I thought it was a strange decision until I remembered he's a Liverpool fan

    Open Controls
  The Dance
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Never understood capping a pool player this GW when Burnley have been so sound in defence, what was the major reasoning?

    Open Controls
  Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    just now

    Liverpool winning the league was nice but that Pope YC might be my favourite moment of the season.

    Open Controls
  CroatianHammer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    just now

    Okay, this was it for LFC. They've nothing to play for now, and have harder to come. Selling Mané when opportunity arises.

    Open Controls
  diesel001
    • 3 Years
    just now

    Macca gives Pope the MotM

    Open Controls
  Duke Silver ☑
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    just now

    A late Mane goal would be sweet.

    Open Controls
  Grounderz
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Hope Liverpool continues their average performance into the new season. Back to where they belong.

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.