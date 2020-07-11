Alexander-Arnold’s turn for a benching as Salah and Mané start at Anfield

Jurgen Klopp has engaged in some more late-season rotation, causing issues for Fantasy managers once again.
After Andrew Robertson (£7.0m) was benched at Brighton so Neco Williams (£4.0m) could get a first Premier League start, it is Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.8m) who has made way for him at Anfield.
The young full-back is capable of playing on both sides of the defence, operating at left-back at the Amex Stadium but handed a start on the right-hand side today.
Mohamed Salah (£12.5m) owners will be happy to see him survive the latest shuffling of the Liverpool pack as some had feared he might get the same treatment as Sadio Mané (£12.3m) did midweek.
But the two premium midfielders are both in the team today, stationed in their usual roles either side of Roberto Firmino (£9.4m).
With Jordan Henderson (£5.3m) out for the remainder of the Premier League season, Klopp has taken the opportunity to offer a start in midfield to Curtis Jones (£4.5m).
The youngster is joined there by the more experienced Georginio Wijnaldum (£5.4m) and Fabinho (£5.4m).
Burnley line-up in their traditional 4-4-2 shape, with Erik Pieters (£4.2m) in midfield and Jay Rodriguez (£5.7m) joined up-front by Chris Wood (£6.1m).
Liverpool XI: Alisson; Robertson, van Dijk, Gomez, N Williams; C Jones, Wijnaldum, Fabinho; Mané, Firmino, Salah.
Burnley XI: Pope; C Taylor, Tarkowski, K Long, Bardsley; McNeil, Westwood, Brownhill, Pieters; Wood, Rodriguez.
