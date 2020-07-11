1371
  JabbaWookiee
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Which combi is gonna score more points over the next two:

    A) Sterling (bha/BOU) + Ings (mun) / Rodriguez (WOL)
    B) Willian (shu/NOR) + Vardy (bou/SHU)

    Aubaaaaa
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Hmm seems like B.

    2. MagnetBPS
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      B is better

    3. mysteryDave
      • 11 Years
      49 mins ago

      A for season
      B for week

  Aubaaaaa
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Will Sterling -4 score more points than KDB this week?

    1. MagnetBPS
      • 6 Years
      50 mins ago

      nope

  3. MagnetBPS
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Jiminez -> Vardy(-4) worth it?

    1. Van der Faart
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Could work out well

    2. mysteryDave
      • 11 Years
      48 mins ago

      It is a gamble but might pay off

  lilmessipran
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Any chance that origi starts? Would you play him ahead of foden this gw?

  5. Green Arrows Only
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Is justin 100% nailed on for the foxes?

    1. mysteryDave
      • 11 Years
      46 mins ago

      Perriera out for season so seems so

  Kaiser123
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    54 mins ago

    only one FT, cant get Sterling or Mane in without hits. Should i just do TAA to Robbo, I fancy a cleanie and assist.

    1. mysteryDave
      • 11 Years
      48 mins ago

      Very sideways what do you gain? Cash for next week?

  7. tbhogal
    • 10 Years
    50 mins ago

    Start Aurier or Mahrez ?

    1. mysteryDave
      • 11 Years
      47 mins ago

      Why are you even asking?

  pingissimus
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    49 mins ago

    Sad news about Jackie Charlton

  Olaf Sabres
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    44 mins ago

    A) Will Foden start?

    B) Worth bringing in Ings for Nkiteah as cover for -4?

    aleksios
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Maybe.No.

  aleksios
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    17 mins ago

    Backline is TAA--Alonso--Doherty(Egan--Lund) .No good cover if Alonso or TAA wont start.So Lund to who ? 6.0 max.

