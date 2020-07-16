Fosu-Mensah in for Shaw as Solskjaer makes changes but Greenwood is passed fit

Gameweek 36+ continues at a furious pace, with two more Premier League matches kicking off at 20:15 BST this evening.

There is a lot riding on this evening’s games from a Fantasy perspective, too, particularly at Selhurst Park.

Manchester United are the visitors to Crystal Palace, while in tonight’s other fixture, there is a clash between two south coast clubs as Brighton and Hove Albion face Southampton at the Amex.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had named an unchanged starting XI in his previous five league games but that run has come to an end this evening, with the Norwegian making two alterations to his line-up.

Mason Greenwood (£4.9m) isn’t among the changes, however, with the youngster passed fit to start after an ankle knock.

The injured Brandon Williams (£3.9m) and Luke Shaw (£5.4m) are both unable to feature, so Timothy Fosu-Mensah – not priced up by FPL at kick-off – is given the nod at left-back.

Scott McTominay (£4.8m) is in for Nemanja Matic (£4.8m) in Solskjaer’s only other alteration.

Bruno Fernandes (£9.1m), Marcus Rashford (£8.9m) and Anthony Martial (£8.4m) all start.

Fernandes was the third-most-captained player of Gameweek 36+, both overall and in the top 10,000.

A whopping 91.6% of the top 10k own the Portuguese midfielder, while Martial and Greenwood also sit in more than one in two squads among this elite group.

For the Eagles, the suspended Christian Benteke (£5.7m) is replaced by Andros Townsend in the attack.

That will likely see Jordan Ayew (£5.1m) moving centrally in the Belgian’s absence.

There are a whopping 11 changes in total at the Amex.

After naming the same team three matches in a row, Ralph Hasenhuttl has made five alterations for the trip to Brighton.

Danny Ings (£7.5m) starts but Ryan Bertrand (£4.8m), Jack Stephens (£4.4m), Kyle Walker-Peters (£4.4m), Che Adams (£5.3m) and Stuart Armstrong (£5.2m) are benched.

Jake Vokins (£4.0m), Jannik Vestergaard (£4.5m), Will Smallbone (£4.5m), Michael Obafemi (£4.9m) and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (£4.8m) are recalled.

Ever the tinkerer, Graham Potter has brought Neal Maupay (£5.7m), Tariq Lamptey (£4.1m), Dan Burn (£4.5m), Dale Stephens (£4.4m), Solly March (£4.6m) and Glenn Murray (£5.4m) back into his side after the 5-0 defeat against Manchester City.

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita; Ward, Sakho, Dann, van Aanholt; McArthur, Milivojevic, McCarthy; Townsend, Zaha, Ayew.

Manchester United XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelöf, Fosu-Mensah; McTominay, Pogba; Greenwood, B Fernandes, Rashford; Martial.

Southampton XI: McCarthy; Ward-Prowse, Bednarek, Vestergaard, Vokins; Smallbone, Højbjerg; Romeu, Redmond; Ings, Obafemi.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Ryan; Lamptey, Dunk, Webster, Burn; March, Stephens, Propper, Trossard; Maupay, Murray.

FPL Lessons Learned From Gameweek 36+

