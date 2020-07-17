How to use the top 10,000 ownership figures to increase your FPL rank

Ownership is often discussed within the Fantasy Premier League community.

Is a player so highly owned that it’s a risk to sell? Does a player have low enough ownership to consider them as a true differential? These are just some of the conversations FPL managers will have over 38 Gameweeks.

A lot of the time FPL managers will look for differentials under 10% ownership, or preferably under 5% ownership, but I think a player can have 30-40% ownership and still be considered a differential.

At that level of ownership, every six or seven managers out of 10 don’t own that player – that’s still big in my books, especially if the player mentioned is a reliable heavy hitter. When you factor in captaincy, you could be onto a winner.

In this article, I’m going to look at the top 10,000 ownership levels from Live FPL to see if we can determine who might be some of the best differentials going into the final two Gameweeks of the season.

I’m using top 10,000 ownership is I think that’s a better indicator at this stage of the season of active FPL manager ownership than overall ownership, which may include some teams that are no longer active.

Additionally, it’s where a lot of people are striving to finish by the end of the season.

It’s also worth noting that these ownership levels are taken from Gameweek 36+. Any transfers before Gameweek 37+ won’t be included so it’s possible that ownership levels could be higher or lower, especially if a player has performed well, or poorly in the recent Gameweek, and of course dependent on upcoming fixtures. But either way, it’s still a good indicator.

Lets take a look at some of the most popular teams first.

FPL Lessons Learned From Gameweek 36+

