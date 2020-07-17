1442
How to use the top 10,000 ownership figures to increase your FPL rank

Ownership is often discussed within the Fantasy Premier League community.

Is a player so highly owned that it’s a risk to sell? Does a player have low enough ownership to consider them as a true differential? These are just some of the conversations FPL managers will have over 38 Gameweeks.

A lot of the time FPL managers will look for differentials under 10% ownership, or preferably under 5% ownership, but I think a player can have 30-40% ownership and still be considered a differential.

At that level of ownership, every six or seven managers out of 10 don’t own that player – that’s still big in my books, especially if the player mentioned is a reliable heavy hitter. When you factor in captaincy, you could be onto a winner.

In this article, I’m going to look at the top 10,000 ownership levels from Live FPL to see if we can determine who might be some of the best differentials going into the final two Gameweeks of the season.

I’m using top 10,000 ownership is I think that’s a better indicator at this stage of the season of active FPL manager ownership than overall ownership, which may include some teams that are no longer active.

Additionally, it’s where a lot of people are striving to finish by the end of the season.

It’s also worth noting that these ownership levels are taken from Gameweek 36+. Any transfers before Gameweek 37+ won’t be included so it’s possible that ownership levels could be higher or lower, especially if a player has performed well, or poorly in the recent Gameweek, and of course dependent on upcoming fixtures. But either way, it’s still a good indicator.

Lets take a look at some of the most popular teams first.

  1. Luton_Fan
    • 10 Years
    15 mins ago

    Think jesus will be rested in gw37 so thinking of one of following to replace in line up or squad

    A. Pulisic to son
    B. Pulisic to kdb/silva/sterling
    C. Jesus to aub
    D. Jesus to kane
    E. Play pulisic
    F. Play jesus

    Thanks 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. mearley14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      13 mins ago

      B (KDB) but play with Jesus

      Open Controls
      1. KFC98
        • 7 Years
        just now

        B

        Open Controls
    2. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      11 mins ago

      F.

      Even if its only 20/30 vs Watford that 'should' (Pep LOL's) mean a start vs Norwich or he just starts at Watford...

      Don't sell Jesus!

      Open Controls
      1. Luton_Fan
        • 10 Years
        5 mins ago

        Im using fh in 38

        Open Controls
        1. Rainer
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Changes everything so. KDB in if thats your thinking.

          Open Controls
  2. KFC98
    • 7 Years
    13 mins ago

    guys 1ft, which move would you do? 9pts behind leader in league. Thanks
    a. Christensen > tarkowski (other def - gomez, garcia, holgate, kiko
    b. Vardy > Auba (leader also has vardy in his team)
    c. save

    Open Controls
    1. Viper
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Is there many other differences? I'd save the FT and see how things are in gw 38 with 2 Fts

      Open Controls
    2. Luton_Fan
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      A for me

      Open Controls
  3. ZimZalabim
    • 3 Years
    13 mins ago

    which combo do you prefer ?

    A. Kdb + Wood +4

    B. Auba + Foden

    Open Controls
    1. M.I.A.
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. mearley14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. ZimZalabim
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      I know A is the easy answer but Villa have to attack and Auba is rested and chasing the golden boot and arsenal need points being only 3 behind wolves in the chase for Europa league

      Open Controls
    4. Viper
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    5. BERGKOP
      • 8 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  4. M.I.A.
    • 8 Years
    13 mins ago

    Bench Mane or Greenwood?

    Also tempted to C Martial but it’s a risk as they’re playing in the cup.

    Tempted to take a punt on Kane - what do you guys think?

    Open Controls
    1. mearley14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      I'm captaining Martial. 48 points in last 3 home games

      Open Controls
      1. Luton_Fan
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Same

        Open Controls
    2. Viper
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      I bet Ighalo starts in the cup.

      I'd bench Greenwood

      Open Controls
    3. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      Is there no one else?
      Looks a great shout, plenty think Ighalo starts vs Chelsea.
      Nice differential.

      Open Controls
  5. mearley14
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    13 mins ago

    Bottomed

    Struggling this week guys

    De Gea (Button)
    VVD Diop Boly (Lascelles*, Simpson)
    Bruno Martial (c) Sterling KDB Pulisic
    Jesus Jiminez (Conolly)

    1FT 0.6 ITB

    A) Lascelles > Long (play instead of Diop GW 37 and Boly GW38)
    B) Jiminez > Ings (ML Blocker)
    C) Save free tfr and carry to next week

    Open Controls
    1. mearley14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      No one wants to help?

      Open Controls
    2. Trophé Mourinho
      5 mins ago

      a

      Open Controls
    3. Luton_Fan
      • 10 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  6. 1314
    • 5 Years
    13 mins ago

    KDB > Sterling for free ?

    Open Controls
    1. mearley14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      NO

      Open Controls
    2. Kung Fu Football
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Super sideways, must have something else more pressing surely?

      Open Controls
      1. 1314
        • 5 Years
        just now

        not really,have Lascalles who is injured and Garcia whose minute is in doubt but I still have 3 good playing defenders in Saiss Doherty & Egan

        Open Controls
  7. Sergeant Slaughter
    • 8 Years
    12 mins ago

    I have a choice of three:
    A) Giroud (liv)
    B) DCL (shou)
    C) 4 point hit.... .2 in bank
    Nine points behind leader in mini league

    Open Controls
    1. mearley14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      C

      Open Controls
  8. jjandellis
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    12 mins ago

    https://gyazo.com/bccdcdbe20a4897b610606026c9b00f3

    1.9m ITB & using FT in GW 38

    a) B. Silva to Trossard
    b) Sterling to Salah
    c) Vardy to Auba
    d) Vardy to Kane
    e) Gayle to Wood

    Open Controls
    1. Viper
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      E

      Open Controls
    2. mearley14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      E

      Open Controls
    3. Kung Fu Football
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      e

      Open Controls
    4. tempest
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Defo E

      Open Controls
  9. SomeoneKnows
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    11 mins ago

    Pope (Martinez)
    TAA, Saiss, Pieters (Lascelles*, Holgate*)
    KDB, Salah, Fernandes, Martial, Pulisic
    Vardy, Rashford (Connolly)

    1 FT + 0.4 itb with no more chips left. Currently leading my ML by 28 points while 2nd place has Jesus. What's my best move?

    A) Vardy > Jesus
    B) Vardy > Ings
    C) Lascelles > Egan
    D) Other defense transfer to cover injured bench

    Open Controls
  10. HUATSHOOTER
    • 3 Years
    11 mins ago

    Dsilva to start against watford?

    Open Controls
    1. Luton_Fan
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Depends how many mins he gets in cup

      Open Controls
  11. Ohh1454
    • 2 Years
    10 mins ago

    Worth a hit ?
    Greenwood and Pulisic to Martial and Jiménez ?

    Open Controls
    1. Viper
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      I think that will pay off personally

      Open Controls
    2. mearley14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      yes

      Open Controls
    3. BERGKOP
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Yes

      Open Controls
  12. HD7
    • 3 Years
    10 mins ago

    Auba or Laca for last 2 matches?

    Laca seems in form

    Open Controls
    1. Luton_Fan
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Aub

      Open Controls
    2. Viper
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Nketiah is back though. Auba guaranteed 2 starts

      Open Controls
    3. ZimZalabim
      • 3 Years
      just now

      think he will be rested this week after fa cup game

      Open Controls
      1. Luton_Fan
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Doubt it

        Open Controls
  13. Niho992
    • 1 Year
    9 mins ago

    GtG lads here?

    Martinez
    Boly-TAA-Maguire
    Bruno-Trossard-Pulisic-Sterling(C)-KdB
    Jimenez-Rash

    Nyland-Nketiah-Baldock-Lascelles

    Would you change anything? Going to FH last GW.

    Open Controls
  14. ZimZalabim
    • 3 Years
    9 mins ago

    Best TC options left ?

    thinking sterling or another city vs Nor (38) or Martial this week or Auba vs Wat(38)

    any other ideas ?

    Open Controls
    1. Luton_Fan
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      Dsilva v norwich in 38

      Open Controls
    2. Viper
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      Has to be a City asset vs. Norwich. You'll surely get some early team news.

      Although I'd be tempted by Martial this week too. Nothing to lose, go with your gut

      Open Controls
    3. Bad Kompany
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      Dilva or Sterling next week imo

      Open Controls
    4. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Rashford/Martial/Bruno this GW.

      Sterling/KDB/Jesus/Dilva next.

      I wouldn't trust Arsenal, especially when Watford have something to play for.

      Open Controls
  15. Essential
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    9 mins ago

    Play Pulisic or Greenwood?

    Open Controls
    1. Luton_Fan
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Greenwood 100%

      Open Controls
    2. Bad Kompany
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Greenwood imo

      Open Controls
  16. Bad Kompany
    • 2 Years
    8 mins ago

    Struggling to decide who to bench out of my attackers. Currently on foden. Thoughts?

    Martial Bruno KDB Mahrez Foden
    Ings Vardy Greenwood

    Open Controls
  17. Tsparkes10
    • 1 Year
    7 mins ago

    Using FH in final week... Any ideas? 1FT

    Ederson
    TAA Doh Egan
    KDB Sterl Bruno Willian
    Greenwood Rash Ings
    (Martin, Puli, Kiko, Lascelles)

    A) Willian to Redmond, Armstrong, Trossard, Almiron

    B) Ederson, Willian to Patricio, Dilva (-4)

    C) Willian, Rash to Martial, Wood (-4)

    Open Controls
    1. Bad Kompany
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Probably A.

      Open Controls
      1. Bad Kompany
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Unless you’d want to get a burnley defender in and bench TAA or Egan

        Open Controls
        1. Tsparkes10
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Nah, both decent fixtures tbf. Did consider TAA downgrade but then no high price mid I fancy tbf

          Open Controls
    2. tempest
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Egan to Burnley or can you afford Willian to Martial?

      Open Controls
  18. in sane in de bruyne
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    6 mins ago

    How does this plan sound?

    This week: Azpi(liv) -> Pieters(nor)

    Next week: Foden -> Dilva

    Open Controls
    1. Bad Kompany
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      Sounds good.

      Open Controls
      1. in sane in de bruyne
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Cheers 🙂

        Open Controls
    2. tempest
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Nice. You could probably afford Tar from Burnley no?

      Open Controls
      1. in sane in de bruyne
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Yep but then I can't afford Dilva for GW38

        Open Controls
    3. ...al
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      What could possibly go wrong 😀

      Looks fine on paper

      Open Controls
      1. in sane in de bruyne
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        I've had that feeling so many times this season... And still went wrong, lol.

        But yes this one does look good on paper 🙂

        Open Controls
  19. tempest
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    5 mins ago

    Think I’m nearly there fellas. Right order of subs etc?

    Fabianski
    TAA/ Laporte/ Bardsley
    KDB/ Mane/ Martial/ Bruno
    Kane/ Jimmy/ Greenwood

    Foden/ Aurier/ Robinson

    Don’t love Fab/ KDB or Laporte but don’t think worth -4?

    Thank you

    Open Controls
    1. Tsparkes10
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Nice

      Open Controls
      1. tempest
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Cheers. Kane (c) as chasing.

        Open Controls
    2. 1314
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      looks decent

      Open Controls
    3. in sane in de bruyne
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Nothing worth a hit. Looks good!

      Open Controls
      1. tempest
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Thanks all. Bench look right? Suppose it’s the old Foden or Greenwood question....

        Open Controls
    4. Luton_Fan
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Yep

      Open Controls
  20. 1314
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    Jesus Rashford Ings - Salah KDB Martial Bruno Pulisic

    Bench Pulisic ?

    Open Controls
    1. tempest
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Has to be...

      Open Controls
  21. sergioaguero67
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    Triple captain?

    A) Martial/Fernandes - GW 37+ vs WHU (H)
    Everything to play for

    B) Sterling/Mahrex - GW 38+ vs Nor (H)
    Nothing to play for

    Please help.

    Open Controls
    1. tempest
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      B have higher ceilings but A safer. So depends if you’re defending (A) or chasing (B).

      Open Controls
  22. The Suspended One
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    1 FT 1.9itb

    Pope
    TAA Alonso Aurier* Holgate* Simpson*
    Pulisic Dilva Bruno Tony
    Rash Kane Vardy

    Really should have gone Azpi over Alonso, hope he starts...

    Aurier to Doc?

    Open Controls
  23. storr84
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    Really chasing - really struggling.

    Any idea what to do with this?

    Free hit still available.

    Pope
    AWB TAA Doherty
    Mane KDB Foden Pulisic Fernandes
    Vardy Greenwood

    Martin Lascelles Simpson Connolly

    2FT 2.9itb

    Open Controls
  24. iL PiStOlErO
    • 1 Year
    1 min ago

    I am chasing and just did Vardy to Ings. Would you also do Pulisic to Dilva for -4?

    Pope
    TAA Doherty Fernandez
    Salah KdB Bruno(vc) Pulisic
    Rash(C) Ings Greenwood

    3.9 Holgate Guendouzi Kiko

    2.2m itb

    Open Controls
  25. Dynamic Duos
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    No Pope. Long or Dunk?

    Open Controls
  26. Real Socialad
    • 1 Year
    just now

    Feel my team is really limping to the end now. FH in 38 incoming so just need them to hold out one more week. Main issue is up front and having a decent sub in case Jesus doesn't play.

    Probably got 6.5 for a striker, any suggestions for a one week punt (I'm not at the top of anything so its yolo time)? Bournemouth strikers perhaps?!!

    Open Controls
  27. Van der Faart
    • 8 Years
    just now

    2FT. 1.1 ITB. FH38

    A) Salah, Greenwood to Martial, Wood
    B) Greenwood, Ederson to Wood, Pope
    C) Taylor, Ederson, Foden to Pieters, Pope, Dilva (-4)
    D) Something else

    Ederson/Martinez
    TAA Boly Egan Kiko Taylor
    Salah KDB Pulisic Bruno Foden
    Greenwood Rash Ings

    Open Controls
  28. Garam MOSALAH
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Bench

    A) Willian (LIV)
    B) Nketiah (AVL)

    Thought Lacazette will start FA cup match which makes him start in last 3 games in 6 days and a rest for Avl game

    Open Controls
  29. jia you jia you
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    just now

    Is benching Greenwood marginally the correct play with Wood playing Norwich this week?

    Pope
    Trent Robbo Doherty
    KdB Sterling Mahrez Martial(C) Bruno
    Ings Wood(vc)
    (Button Greenwood Saiss PvA)

    Open Controls

