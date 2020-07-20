Saiss benched and Doherty returns as Santo continues to rotate Wolves starting XI

Wolverhampton Wanderers take on Crystal Palace in Monday’s late kick-off, with play getting underway at Molineux at 20:15 BST.

Nuno Espirito Santo continues to tinker with his starting XI and has made three changes from the side that drew 1-1 against Burnley.

Romain Saiss (£4.8m), Ruben Vinagre (£4.1m) and Diogo Jota (£6.0m) are the men to drop out, with regular wing-backs Matt Doherty (£6.5m) and Jonny (£5.5m) returning along with Leander Dendoncker (£4.4m).

Saiss’s benching is a notable one from a Fantasy perspective: the Moroccan sits in just over 6% of FPL teams overall and in 35.11% of the squads in the top 10,000.

Dendoncker appears to be playing at centre-half this evening as a result of Saiss’s omission.

Doherty sits in more than one in two of the teams within the top 10,000, with Raul Jimenez (£8.1m) – starting his 36th league game of the season – boasting an ‘effective ownership’ of 50.63% among this group of leading managers.

Crystal Palace have made two changes to the side that lost 2-0 against Manchester United in Gameweek 36+, both of which are enforced through injury.

Patrick van Aanholt (£5.6m) is replaced by budget FPL defender Tyrick Mitchell (£4.0m) at left-back, with Jeffrey Schlupp (£5.4m) coming in for Luka Milivojevic (£6.4m) in midfield.

Not one of Palace’s starting players has a double-digit ownership in FPL and there is negligible interest within the top 10,000.

Jordan Ayew (£5.1m) has the highest ‘effective ownership’ among these managers – and his ‘EO’ is only 0.19%.

The Eagles are on a six-game losing streak, a sequence of results that has seen them ship 15 goals and score just twice in reply.

Wolves have kept clean sheets in eight of their last 12 games, by contrast.

Wolves XI: Patricio, Doherty, Dendoncker, Coady, Boly, Jonny, Neves, Moutinho, Traore, Jimenez, Podence.

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Ward, Dann, Sakho, Mitchell, McArthur, McCarthy, Schlupp, Zaha, Ayew, Townsend.

