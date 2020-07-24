625
News July 24

Premier League announce start and end dates for 2020/21 season

625 Comments
The Premier League have announced the much-awaited start and end dates for the 2020/21 season.

2019/20 will draw to a close on Sunday when the Gameweek 38+ fixtures are played while European competitions will continue into August.

But we finally know how long of a gap we will have between our next two Fantasy Premier League deadlines.

Saturday, September 12 has been confirmed as the first day of the 2020/21 campaign, a little under two months after the end of 2019/20.

The next season is expected to have a similar level of compression that football fans have experienced since June 17 in order to finish in time for Euro 2020, set to be staged next summer.

Sunday, May 23 has been given as the date of completion for 2020/21, less than a few weeks after the usual climax of a Premier League season.

That should is sure to mean more short turnarounds between Gameweeks as of September…

As things stand, there is no confirmation on how FA and EFL competitions will integrate with the Premier League’s recently announced dates.

Premier League Shareholders today agreed to start the 2020/21 Premier League season on 12 September. The final match round of the campaign will take place on 23 May. The Premier League will continue to consult with the FA and EFL regarding the scheduling of all domestic competitions.” – Premier League statement

