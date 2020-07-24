Premier League announce start and end dates for 2020/21 season

The Premier League have announced the much-awaited start and end dates for the 2020/21 season.

2019/20 will draw to a close on Sunday when the Gameweek 38+ fixtures are played while European competitions will continue into August.

But we finally know how long of a gap we will have between our next two Fantasy Premier League deadlines.

Saturday, September 12 has been confirmed as the first day of the 2020/21 campaign, a little under two months after the end of 2019/20.

The next season is expected to have a similar level of compression that football fans have experienced since June 17 in order to finish in time for Euro 2020, set to be staged next summer.

Sunday, May 23 has been given as the date of completion for 2020/21, less than a few weeks after the usual climax of a Premier League season.

That should is sure to mean more short turnarounds between Gameweeks as of September…

As things stand, there is no confirmation on how FA and EFL competitions will integrate with the Premier League’s recently announced dates.

Premier League Shareholders today agreed to start the 2020/21 Premier League season on 12 September. The final match round of the campaign will take place on 23 May. The Premier League will continue to consult with the FA and EFL regarding the scheduling of all domestic competitions.” – Premier League statement

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £17.50, which will give subscribers access to the end of 2019/20 and the whole of 2020/21. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT