FFScout Memberships for 2020/21 season available

Fantasy Football Scout Memberships for the 2020/21 season are now available at the pre-season rate of £17.50.

That works out at an equivalent of less than £1.50 a month (or 5p a day!) as, instead of expiring on June 1 as was previously the case, these rolling annual subscriptions now cover a full 12-month period.

That’s better value than our rivals are offering for the equivalent all-access Membership package.

If you prefer to dip your toe into the water rather than plunge right in, however, we are continuing to offer rolling monthly subcriptions for just £2.99 per month.

Existing registered users can upgrade via this link. New users, who are yet to get a registered account, can sign up via this link.

Payments can be made through Paypal or via Stripe using debit or credit cards.

So what do you get for your money?

Well, you’ll be joining legions of other Fantasy managers by signing up, including former Fantasy Premier League champions Adam Levy, Simon March and Tom Fenley.

Thousands upon thousands of FPL bosses take advantage of our subscriptions and sign up every year, using the stats and tools to aid their Gameweek planning.

You’ll get exclusive content from some of the best Fantasy managers in the business, too, including ex-champion Simon March, five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman, three-time top 200 finisher Lateriser and six-time top 5k finisher Zophar.

The YouTube video below provides you with a whistle-stop tour of the Members Area and what’s on offer:

There’s more information on the benefits of Fantasy Football Scout Membership on this page, along with a series of movies previewing the content.

Our Flat-Track Bully tool was a new addition this season, with subscribers now able to identify Fantasy assets with good records against specific clubs.

This will help you pinpoint players who perhaps perform better against weaker opposition and even those who thrive against the top teams, like Raúl Jiménez famously did in 2018/19.

We’ve also introduced Members-only comments and Hot Topics to allow for detailed discussions of content behind the paywall.

Our Projections and Rate My Team tools (below) were both refined for 2019/20, with RMT’s Professor – aka Chris Atkinson – elaborating on the changes in a Hot Topic.

2018/19 Fantasy Premier League champion Adam Levy is a paid-up Member of our site and he discussed what tools of ours he finds most useful in an interview after his triumph.

In previous seasons we’ve helped FPL winners Tom Fenley and Simon March, while in 2015/16 we were thrilled to see Ed Masters – the winner of that year’s Members’ League – finish third in the overall rankings.

In 2017/18, Paul Gee went one better. He won our Members’ League and finished second, losing out to champion Yusuf Sheikh by just eight points.

We are hugely grateful to those who show their support by signing up as a Member each season. This continues to enable us to maintain the site, grow the Fantasy Football Scout team and develop more ideas.

Here are some more of the features you can enjoy as a subscriber:

HEAD-TO-HEAD COMPARISONS

Compare both teams and players head to head.

MATCH ANALYSIS

Analysis of every Premier League match (going back to 2011/12!), together with charts which plot average positions and our collection of heatmaps for touches, shots, chances created among other statistics.

CUSTOM STATS TABLES

Members can also create custom tables based on the data and share them with other subscribers (an example from last season is shown above).

Perhaps the most famous of these is Joe’s Goals Imminent table, which looks to predict which underperforming assets will find the net next.

CUSTOMISABLE SEASON TICKER

Sort by fixture difficulty and find out which teams’ matches rotate well using our customisable Season Ticker.

Be sure to check out all the other benefits of signing up as a member here. A full FAQ on our Members’ Area is also available here.

If you’ve any feedback or suggestions of content that you’d like to see added to the Members’ Area, then please feel free to drop us a line at support@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk.

