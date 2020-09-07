1827
Scout Notes September 7

Son scores from the spot as £4.0m FPL defender Johnson struggles in Hammers loss

We round off our coverage of Saturday’s pre-season friendlies with a look at how Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Leeds United and Leicester City got on in their final warm-up matches before Gameweek 1.

Watford 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur

  • Goal: Son Heung-min (£9.0m)
  • Assist: Erik Lamela (£6.0m)

Son Heung-min (£9.0m) led the line and scored from the spot as Tottenham Hotspur rounded off their pre-season campaign with a defeat at recently relegated Watford.

With Harry Kane (£10.5m) away on international duty, the Korean was again given the nod to spearhead the Lilywhites’ attack in front of an attacking midfield trident of Erik Lamela (£6.0m), Dele Alli (£8.0m) and Lucas Moura (£7.0m) at Vicarage Road.

On paper, it seems that Lamela would be the placeholder for Kane, with Son moving back to the left flank, but the South Korea international has shone in pre-season in a central role and his energetic displays were in sharp contrast to the sluggish performance that Kane turned in for his country at the weekend.

The England striker has mitigating circumstances for his rustiness, of course, having been quarantined following a trip to the Bahamas, and even if half-fit, it’s difficult to see Jose Mourinho omitting him for the visit of Everton this weekend.

Son’s goal from 12 yards came after Lamela had been fouled and with Alli on the pitch, which, even if it is only a meaningless pre-season kickabout, may be an indication that the Korean is next in line in the penalty-taking pecking order whenever Kane is absent.

Alli had caught the eye in his first two pre-season starts, bagging a goal and two assists, but he was unable to replicate that form here, being moved into a deeper central midfield role in the second half as Tanguy Ndombele (£6.0m) was sacrificed for young winger Jack Clarke; Alli’s ball-playing skills perhaps required from deep as the two long-passing centre-backs – Eric Dier (£5.0m) and Toby Alderweireld (£5.5m) – were not on the pitch.

That’s not a position Fantasy managers want to see him in and it likely isn’t the plan long term but with Giovani Lo Celso (£7.0m) not featuring at all in pre-season, Harry Winks (£5.5m) withdrawing from the England squad because of injury and Ndombele locked in a never-ending battle to regain match-fitness, there is a lingering question over who gets the nod alongside midfield anchor Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (£5.0m) in Gameweek 1.

Youngster Dennis Cirkin and Juan Foyth (£4.5m) both got 45 minutes at left-back in the absence of Ben Davies (£5.0m), who was away with Wales, while Serge Aurier (£5.5m) stepped into the void at right-back with Matt Doherty (£6.0m) and Gedson Fernandes (£5.0m) away on international duty.

None of the deputy full-backs turned in particularly convincing displays, with Cirkin giving away a converted penalty and Aurier’s distribution typically erratic, so there was little to worry prospective owners of Doherty and Davies.

Mourinho said after the game:

I would say that those are the positives, players who needed minutes had them, some players played 90 minutes. Also positive was that Watford took it very seriously. I liked that. They competed, they were aggressive, they made the game very hard, those are all positives.In the same way I wasn’t super-enthusiastic after winning three friendlies, wins that don’t give us any points, I’m not sad that we lost this one.

I said to the players at half-time, maybe in the Premier League if we are losing 2-0 at half-time, we have the second half to fight for the result. It was a game to give us minutes and a competitive mentality and I really liked the fact that in the last minute, we are fighting to try to score, and then Sonny makes a 100-metre sprint to stop the 3-1 on the counter-attack. So, overall, it was okay.

*With thanks to TopMarx for his observations

Tottenham Hotspur XI (4-2-3-1): Hart (Gazzaniga 46′); Aurier, Sanchez, Carter-Vickers, Cirkin (Foyth 46′); Ndombele (Clarke 46′), White (Bowden 81′); Lamela, Dele, Lucas; Son.

West Ham United 3-5 Bournemouth

  • Goals: Jarrod Bowen (£6.5m) x2, Felipe Anderson (£6.5m)
  • Assists: Josh Cullen x2, Robert Snodgrass (£6.0m)

A West Ham United side who have kept only two Premier League clean sheets since David Moyes took charge in January were again exposed on Saturday, this time by a team who have just dropped down to the Championship.

The alarm bells were ringing upon the release of the teamsheets as Moyes, without the unavailable and influential Tomas Soucek (£5.0m) and Declan Rice (£5.0m) due to their international commitments, opted to name the attack-minded Manuel Lanzini (£6.5m) and the ageing Mark Noble (£5.0m) in a two-man central midfield.

Noble was overrun and Lanzini lasted all of 32 minutes before limping off but they weren’t the only ones culpable, with the back four unconvincing as ever and back-up goalkeeper David Martin (£4.0m) not doing his future prospects any good.

In a possible blow to managers who were looking for playing defensive bench fodder, Ben Johnson (£4.0m) turned in such a poor performance that he was hooked for Ryan Fredericks (£4.5m) with less than half an hour gone, a withdrawal that can’t have done the youngster’s confidence any good.

The return of Rice especially (providing he isn’t sold) will add much-needed protection to the back four but the Hammers haven’t recorded a single shut-out in pre-season and, given the fixtures that are to come, few Fantasy managers will be interested anyway.

Goals at the other end have been flowing at least, with Jarrod Bowen (£6.5m) continuing his fine form with a brace on Saturday – both strikes being set up by Josh Cullen.

Encouragingly, Bowen was loitering around the six-yard box for each one and he took his tally to four goals in three warm-up matches with that double at the weekend.

Felipe Anderson (£6.5m) added a late consolation with a header from fellow substitute Robert Snodgrass‘s (£6.0m) corner.

Michail Antonio (£6.5m) didn’t get on the scoresheet, however, and one of the form FPL players of the post-restart era rounded off pre-season without a goal to his name.

Antonio was paired up front with Sebastien Haller (£6.5m) as Moyes plumped for a 4-4-2 but the recently reclassified forward saw little joy against the Cherries, eventually being replaced just after the hour mark.

West Ham United XI (4-4-2): Martin; Johnson (Fredericks 26), Diop, Ogbonna (Balbuena 63), Cresswell; Bowen (Masuaku 63), Noble (Wilshere 63), Lanzini (Cullen 32), Fornals (Snodgrass 82); Antonio (Felipe Anderson 63), Haller (Xande Silva 82).


Leeds United 3-1 Pacos de Ferreira

  • Goals: Pascal Struijk (£4.0m), Pablo Hernandez (£6.0m), Helder Costa (£5.5m) 
  • Assists: Barry Douglas (£4.0m), Patrick Bamford (£5.5m) x2

With at least half a dozen possible/probable starters away on international duty, including new signings Robin Koch (£4.5m) and Rodrigo (£6.0m), a patched-up Leeds United side saw off Portuguese outfit Pacos de Ferreira in their final warm-up match before Gameweek 1.

Two budget FPL defenders combined for the Whites’ opening strike, with Barry Douglas‘ (£4.0m) free-kick being nodded in by the ‘out of position’ (at least, in Fantasy terms) Pascal Struijk (£4.0m) two minutes after the visitors had gone in front.

Patrick Bamford (£5.5m) went on to claim a brace of assists after the break, first teeing up Pablo Hernandez (£6.0m) for a net-busting strike from distance and then providing a lofted through-ball for substitute Helder Costa (£5.5m) to convert.

The fluid 4-1-4-1/3-3-1-3 Bielsa set-up was again in evidence, with the hosts putting in an improved display after the interval and Hernandez looking more effective when moving into a central role from his original position on the right.

Douglas may well get the nod in Gameweek 1 if Bielsa opts to use Luke Ayling (£4.5m) at centre-half over new recruit Koch, although the longer-term prospects don’t look quite so positive for the bargain-bin defender.

Few will be wanting him to be anything other than emergency bench fodder this weekend anyway, given that reigning champions Liverpool are providing the opposition.

Leeds United XI (4-1-4-1/3-3-1-3): Casilla; Douglas, Ayling, Casey, Davis; Struijk; Hernandez (Gotts 73′), Shackleton, Roberts (Costa 45′), Harrison (Poveda 70′); Bamford (Cresswell 88′).

Leicester City 1-1 Blackburn Rovers

  • Goal: Daniel Amartey (£4.0m)
  • Assist: None

An under-strength Leicester City side drew their final warm-up match against Blackburn Rovers at the weekend, with only a handful of first-teamers featuring.

Harvey Barnes (£7.0m) and Demarai Gray (£5.5m) flanked Jamie Vardy (£10.0m) in a strong-ish looking three-man attack but there was little to report from the long-serving striker, who forced an early save from distance and then took one of his trademark tumbles in the opposition box without reward.

Ayoze Perez (£6.5m) chalked up his first pre-season minutes as a substitute but there was again no James Maddison (£7.0m), who looks to be a major doubt for Gameweek 1 given that he was only training in the ‘rehab gang’ with fellow absentee Ricardo Pereira (£6.0m) last week.

Daniel Amartey (£4.0m) made his return after a lengthy period on the sidelines, nodding home the Foxes’ only goal from a corner following a goalkeeping howler.

Wilfred Ndidi (£5.0m) was deployed as a centre-half for this one and it’ll be interesting to see if he is again given the nod alongside Caglar Soyuncu (£5.5m) in Gameweek 1, with Jonny Evans (£5.5m) suspended and Wes Morgan (£4.5m) nursing an injury – although Filip Benkovic (£4.5m) is a more natural fit and James Justin (£4.5m) could potentially deputise.

Brendan Rodgers has favoured a back four in pre-season over the wing-back system he ended 2019/20 with, although the knowledge that Evans will be suspended for Gameweeks 1-3 has perhaps forced the Leicester manager’s hand, given the lack of options at centre-half.

Leicester City XI (4-3-3): Stolarczyk; Daley-Campbell (Leshabela 84′), Ndidi (Amartey 62′), Knight (Johnson 62′), Thomas; Mendy, Choudhury, Dewsbury-Hall; Gray (Perez 71′), Vardy (Iheanacho 75′), Barnes (Albrighton 71′).

The Complete Guide to FPL Pre-Season 2020/21

1,827 Comments
  1. HMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Is Werner most likely first choice pen taker?

    1. Lav
      • 4 Years
      34 mins ago

      We will have to wait and see. Assuming a fully fit team looking something like this for example...

      Werner
      Puli Havertz Ziyech
      Kante Kova
      x x x x
      x

      Would have to think its Werner or Havertz.

    2. SADIO SANÉ
      • 5 Years
      33 mins ago

      I'd bet on Havertz if I had to

      Open Controls
      1. La Roja
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        31 mins ago

        Was he on penos for Leverkusen?

        1. Lav
          • 4 Years
          31 mins ago

          Yes

          1. La Roja
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Interesting

  2. Lav
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    It is template - but critique my team. Need some different views as I am looking through one lens by being determined to have Auba, Salah, Alli (or Son if I found 1m), Werner, and Ings.

    Ryan - Button
    TAA - Egan - KWP - Taylor - Mitchell
    Auba - Salah - Alli - ASM - Gordon
    Werner - Ings - Mitro

    1. SADIO SANÉ
      • 5 Years
      46 mins ago

      think the 8m ish mids are better than Werner and Ings myself, but nothing wrong with that team at all

      1. Lav
        • 4 Years
        29 mins ago

        Dele over Son worries me a bit just on paper. Mitro too just because I think he is a trap. I feel like the rest is not bad like you said. So hard at the start, but once I can shift Auba and maybe Alli to rework the side a bit I should be good.

    2. Egg noodle
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      43 mins ago

      Vardy's fixtures tempt me a lot more than Werner. So I'm going for a wait and watch with Chelsea

    3. The Knights Template
      • 6 Years
      28 mins ago

      Critique request denied. Arise, Sir Lav!

      1. Lav
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Oh man looool

  3. Cheeto__Bandito
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Marcel playing LWB if Vinagre leaves, surely that is good value for 5mil?

    1. BERGKOP
      • 9 Years
      1 hour ago

      He'd be on the watch list for sure.

  4. Egg noodle
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Is Alderweireld nailed? (yes, I'm aware Bavies/Dier might be better options)

    1. sw3nzor
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      yes.

    2. Dusty Donut
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Definitely

  5. BERGKOP
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Any considering Ayew over Mitrovic?

    Open Controls
      17 mins ago

      che adams for 6mil striker

      1. BERGKOP
        • 9 Years
        14 mins ago

        Nailed?

        1. Cheeto__Bandito
          10 mins ago

          for now think so

          1. BERGKOP
            • 9 Years
            1 min ago

            Cheers

    2. Dusty Donut
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      I’d go Mitro if it’s a choice between the two

      1. BERGKOP
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Cheers

  6. Scout15
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    If money is not the issue, would you pick DCL over Mitro?
    He maybe has even better fixtures and is the first striker in a better team. I am considering to start looking for that 1m extra to get him in...
    What do you think?

    1. Rhinos
      • 7 Years
      32 mins ago

      money is always the issue otherwise we'd all ne starting with Werner Kane and Vardy

      1. Sterling Malory
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        22 mins ago

        If you've gone to the trouble of replying to the post, why not try and answer it with a helpful comment.

        1. Rhinos
          • 7 Years
          21 mins ago

          that is helpful. If money isn't an issue then why wouldn't you pick the pricier player

      2. Scout15
        • 3 Years
        22 mins ago

        Of course, I was thinking is there anything else that makes people leaning to Mitro other than that 1m.
        If that is the only issue I will try to upgrade him.

    2. Sterling Malory
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      22 mins ago

      I like DCL, could be a good pick. Mitro is wait and see, not sure what to expect from Fulham.

      1. Scout15
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Cheers man!
        Agree with that, plus I have a good feeling about Everton this year. I believe Ancelotti will make them respectable.

    3. Dusty Donut
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      18 mins ago

      Definitely! Especially now they’ve signed Rodrigues. Went straight in my team today

      1. Scout15
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Exactly! Hard to ignore that attacking potential...

  7. pablo discobar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Seen a few questions about West Ham tonight. Not many would pick them anyway due to the fixtures, but if you are thinking about it - the club is in turmoil internally. The sale of Grady Diangana has caused massive unrest.

    Moyes has gone from 7/1 to 4/1 today to be the first manager to go as rumours mount he may walk out before Friday (reminds me of pullis walking out on palace just before the season started).

    As a fan I wouldn't go anywhere near any of the players. Instead I'd be lumping on us to be relegated.

    There is so much hate towards the owners. The club is toxic right now.

    1. Rhinos
      • 7 Years
      39 mins ago

      Have you lumped on?

      1. pablo discobar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        38 mins ago

        Relegation or Moyes?

        1. pablo discobar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          35 mins ago

          tbf, only reason i posted that was because I saw posts saying we could come top 10. Christ no chance at all. Just avoided relegation and we have not strengthened- at all.

        2. Rhinos
          • 7 Years
          35 mins ago

          relegation

    2. BERGKOP
      • 9 Years
      37 mins ago

      Thanks for your insights. Much appreciated. They do look like a sinking ship. I couldn't understand the Soucek love coupled with those terrible fixtures. Moyes is spent but will no doubt jump on the managerial merry-go-round and find another sweet contract somewhere.

    3. Boberella
      • 3 Years
      37 mins ago

      Soucek bad option then you reckon?

      1. pablo discobar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        35 mins ago

        I think he's in covid isolation?

        1. Boberella
          • 3 Years
          33 mins ago

          I'd heard that too, but generally seems like a bad pick based on fixtures too.
          Thanks for your comment above. Good to know. didn't realise they were in that bad of a way.

        2. Dusty Donut
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          24 mins ago

          I don’t think this is correct as he’s on international duty currently

          1. pablo discobar
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            21 mins ago

            All I know on him

            https://inews.co.uk/sport/football/czech-republic-name-new-24-man-squad-against-scotland-positive-covid-19-test-634089

            1. Dusty Donut
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              just now

              Thanks for this!

  8. OneMan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Kane or Son ???

    1. Rhinos
      • 7 Years
      38 mins ago

      thats an interesting question

    2. HUATSHOOTER
      • 3 Years
      34 mins ago

      Son

      1. pablo discobar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        21 mins ago

        Alli!

  9. HUATSHOOTER
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Mccarthy
    Taa egan doherty
    Salah auba(c) son saka asm
    Mitro werner

    Subs: nyland kwp justin davis

    Gtg? Wanted to take out salah to upgrade davis but just think he can score against leeds

    1. Rhinos
      • 7 Years
      25 mins ago

      amazing

    2. The Knights Template
      • 6 Years
      22 mins ago

      You already have a knighthood, what more could you want?

  10. mille
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Which would you rather have?

    A) Ramsdale, Justin/Vinagre
    B) Ryan, Egan

    1. Major League Shocker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 mins ago

      B

      The defenders in A are high-risk.

    2. Sterling Malory
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      A) higher risk, higher reward

    3. mille
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Cheers

  11. Coaly
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    RMT

    McCarthy
    TAA Tierney Dier Mitchell
    Salah Auba Alli Armstrong
    Werner Antonio
    (Steer, Bissouma, Taylor, Davis)
    2.5m in the bank

    Plan is Antonio to Martial for GW2
    Auba to KDB/Sterling for GW3

    1. Rhinos
      • 7 Years
      25 mins ago

      sensational

  12. OneMan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Will Son be as nailed as Kane ? Start every game when fit ?

    1. HUATSHOOTER
      • 3 Years
      24 mins ago

      Yes why nt?

      1. OneMan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Just the busy schedule.

    2. Rhinos
      • 7 Years
      23 mins ago

      son starting ia almost as nailed as the son rising

    3. Boberella
      • 3 Years
      21 mins ago

      You'd assume so. All depends where he is deployed and they have a busy first month schedule. Wait and see on spurs for me.

    4. Blunder fc
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      Would have thought so. Has had more games to get match fit in pre season also

  13. HUATSHOOTER
    • 3 Years
    59 mins ago

    Anybody without salah in his fpl?

    1. lespaul
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      Or her

    2. Boberella
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      Mane for me.

    3. SADIO SANÉ
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      o/

    4. Dusty Donut
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Yep

  14. Dusty Donut
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    57 mins ago

    I don’t usually post RMT’s but be interested to see what people make of this lot (if anything!) 🙂

    Ramsdale
    TAA - Tierney - James
    Aubameyang - Havertz - JWP - Minamino
    Werner - Calvert Lewin - Ings

    Soucek - KWP - Mitchel - 4m

    1.5 ITB

    1. Rhinos
      • 7 Years
      28 mins ago

      breathtaking

      1. Dusty Donut
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        17 mins ago

        This made me smile! (Don’t know what happened to my first reply!)

    2. Rhinos
      • 7 Years
      24 mins ago

      seeing as you asked nicely James is not defo 1st choice, nor is Minamino or Mitchell. Rest i like

      1. Dusty Donut
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        9 mins ago

        Thanks. Yeah taking a risk on James & Minamino. Mitchel just a placeholder for now. I feel like Minamino will start against Leeds midfield due to injuries & wijnaldum transfer speculation. I hear he’s looked really sharp in pre season so thought I’d take a walk on the wild side

        1. Rhinos
          • 7 Years
          8 mins ago

          henderson fabinho keita

          1. Dusty Donut
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            1 min ago

            Is Henderson fit?

        2. Dusty Donut
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          8 mins ago

          *in midfield

    3. HUATSHOOTER
      • 3 Years
      22 mins ago

      Dcl sux

      1. Dusty Donut
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        I think James Rodrigues may help alter this diagnosis 😉

    4. Blunder fc
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      19 mins ago

      I like the overall feel but minamino is just a mad pick (if salah or mane get injured its genius though).

      1. Dusty Donut
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        15 mins ago

        Yeah I picked him on the basis that he might start in the midfield 3. Replies seem to suggest otherwise though so maybe I’ll rethink this madness!

        1. Blunder fc
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          13 mins ago

          You could be right if they do what they did two seasons ago with shaqiri and play 4231 with salah uptop

          1. Blunder fc
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            12 mins ago

            Also mad wasnt meant as an insult, i strangely quite like the pick

            1. Dusty Donut
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              8 mins ago

              Wasn’t taken as one either. Appreciate the input

              1. Blunder fc
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                7 mins ago

                Put phil foden in instead and i think you look good

                1. Dusty Donut
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  just now

                  Was seriously considering this but slightly unsure about how Pep will handle Foden after getting his wrists slapped on England duty..

  15. HUATSHOOTER
    • 3 Years
    49 mins ago

    Okay had go with mane instead of salah, goodluck to me haha

    1. Rhinos
      • 7 Years
      20 mins ago

      i went salah so bad luck to you

      1. pablo discobar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        18 mins ago

        Think it's your time of the month

        1. The Units
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          8 mins ago

          I was going to ask if I could have some of what Rhinos is smoking.

          1. Dusty Donut
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            4 mins ago

            Yeah share the wealth Rhino!

            1. Rhinos
              • 7 Years
              2 mins ago

              only deal in truth bombs

      2. HUATSHOOTER
        • 3 Years
        18 mins ago

        Exciting haha

  16. SADIO SANÉ
    • 5 Years
    39 mins ago

    quite like the 5.0 defenders... + mega midfield

    4.5
    TAA Bellerin Egan Mitchell (Coleman)
    Mane(c) Auba Havertz Son Alli
    Mitro

    1. Rhinos
      • 7 Years
      15 mins ago

      What happens when Kun Kane Vardy Ings Werner and Martial all score?

      1. COK3Y5MURF
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        13 mins ago

        Jimenez from GW3 too

      2. SADIO SANÉ
        • 5 Years
        8 mins ago

        what happens when Mane Auba Havertz Son Alli all score?

        Kun is the only one there I'm worried about really, based on ppm/ppg

        *IMO*
        Bruno will outscore Kane
        Son will outscore Martial
        Havertz will outscore Ings
        Alli will outscore Jimi
        also will probably rather have players like Greenwood & Jota over their forward counter-parts

        1. SADIO SANÉ
          • 5 Years
          5 mins ago

          Alli outscoring Jimi might be going a bit too far, but you get my point - I'd rather have the mids personally, more to choose from and generally better ppm - if Mahrez ever becomes even remotely nailed because of injuries he's another one

          1. Rhinos
            • 7 Years
            2 mins ago

            it could work but any draft that mskes Kun hard to own is a no from me. As is double spuds mids

            1. SADIO SANÉ
              • 5 Years
              just now

              I mean, Auba and 4.5FWD -> Aguero + 6.0MID with FTs isn't exactly difficult to do if/when needed

    2. Dusty Donut
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      Double Spurs midfield seems like overkill no? Would you consider downgrading one so you can beef up your forward line?

      1. SADIO SANÉ
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        one will probably become Greenwood or Pulisic soon I imagine, we'll see

  17. DannyDrinkVodka
    30 mins ago

    Template enough?

    McCarthy
    TAA Robbo Dier
    Salah Auba Son ASM Saka
    Werner Che

    Steer Mitchell Douglas Davis

    1. Rhinos
      • 7 Years
      just now

      be surprised if you don't finish 1st

  18. MadFinCha
    • 9 Years
    30 mins ago

    Best 4.5m mid??
    Stevens, Reid????? Any nailed??

    1. 824545201
      • 4 Years
      15 mins ago

      Bissouma

    2. Lav
      • 4 Years
      15 mins ago

      Currently on Gordon, but doubt he gets many minutes. Reid is nailed but defensive.

    3. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Bissouma for me- but if Burke goes to SHU might interest me

  19. 824545201
    • 4 Years
    28 mins ago

    Opinions?
    McCarthy
    TAA - VvD - Lascelles
    Salah - Auba - Alli - Barnes
    Ings - Antonio - Mitrovic

    Nyland - Bissouma - Mitchell - Taylor

    1. Rhinos
      • 7 Years
      just now

      magnificent

  20. Lav
    • 4 Years
    28 mins ago

    More or less content with my team to start, and I know it will shift heavily once City and United are involved. Which would you prefer thoguh?

    A. Son + Brewster (play 442)
    B. Alli + Mitro (play 343)

    1. Disturbed
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      B

    2. Dusty Donut
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Difficult call without seeing the rest of the team (in terms of your formation). Would go A if Brewster gets a loan move though.

      1. Dusty Donut
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Or full transfer if Villa get their way!

    3. Tony Moon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      B

  21. sw3nzor
    • 5 Years
    28 mins ago

    OK

    I need to know the starters for 4.0 and 4.5 mil defenders.
    Please help me guys I need your knowledge.

    Cheers!

    1. MadFinCha
      • 9 Years
      16 mins ago

      Mitchell looks a good shout for 4m. There are plenty of 4.5m starters

    2. DannyDrinkVodka
      just now

      Both Mitchell and Struijk could be good

  22. Holteenderinthesky
    • 2 Years
    27 mins ago

    Thoughts?
    Mccarthy
    TAA, Justin, Mitchell
    Salah, Auba, Son, Zaha, ASM,
    Werner, Mitrovic
    Nyland, Kwp, Taylor, Davis

    1m in the bank, Auba&Son>KDB&Fernandes gw3

    1. Rhinos
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      superb

      1. Holteenderinthesky
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Thats what I like to hear

  23. tc93
    • 2 Years
    27 mins ago

    Callum Wilson realistic price in fpl? 6.5?

    1. Holteenderinthesky
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Wasn't he 8m last season? Can't see him dropping 1.5m.

    2. Dusty Donut
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      7 more likely I reckon

  24. Alex1995
    • 4 Years
    17 mins ago

    Thoughts on this would be appreciated:

    Ryan (Steer)
    TAA Dier Tierney KWP (Mitchell)
    Auba Son ASM Soucek (Bruno Fernandes)
    Werner Ings (Davis)

    0.5 ITB for Ings to Martial after GW1

    1. Dusty Donut
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      13 mins ago

      I like it. Although forgive me for the stupid question but who is ASM? I’ve been on here for a while

      1. Dusty Donut
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        12 mins ago

        *Not been here...

      2. Alex1995
        • 4 Years
        12 mins ago

        Haha Saint-Maximim

        1. Dusty Donut
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          9 mins ago

          Ahh okay. Now I feel really stupid! Really like your team though. Like the flexibility for transfers and the fact you’ve already got Man Utd coverage for GW2.

          1. Alex1995
            • 4 Years
            6 mins ago

            Cheers, if I stick with this then I’ll just have to watch Liverpool from behind the sofa with no Salah

            1. Dusty Donut
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              just now

              I’ll be joining you there! I’ve also decided not to start with Salah this season so good luck to you!

  25. leo_messi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    14 mins ago

    Price for Alex Telles if he joins United or Wolves???

  26. davies
    • 6 Years
    12 mins ago

    Telles price prediction...

    5.5?

  27. Garlana
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    12 mins ago

    Thoughts?

    McCarthy (fodder)
    Taa, Saiss, Robbo
    Aubam, Salah, Alli, ASM
    Werner, mitro, Adams

    Justin, Mitchell, Bissouma

    1. Alex1995
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Like this in the main, would just consider a couple of changes

      1) Downgrading Robbo to Dier/Davies, upgrading Alli to Son and also upgrading one of Justin/Mitchell

      Liverpool fixtures aren’t fantastic at the start so no need to double up just yet imo

      Feel like Son is more reliable than Alli, has had a good pre season and could act as a placeholder for Havertz/Pulisic)

      2) Would maybe also consider swapping Adams and Mitro out for Ings and a 4.5

  28. Francescoli
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    10 mins ago

    McCathy
    Justin KWP Cedric
    Auba Son Saka Havertz
    Vardy Werner Ings

    Nyland; Mitchell Gordon Taylor

    1.5 itb to go Son to Bruno for GW2. Looking at using my wildcard in GW3 or GW4.

    1. Dusty Donut
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Is Cedric nailed? I thought Bellerin would be first choice... Unless you think they’re gonna sell him to PSG

  29. Greenbackbøøg…
    • 6 Years
    8 mins ago

    If West ham are so up in arms over selling Diangana maybe he's being underrated at only 5.5

