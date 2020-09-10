Fantasy Football Scout joining forces with GoalScorer Challenge

Fantasy Football Scout have teamed up with the popular GoalScorer Challenge competition this season.

We will be giving away a Premium Membership to the best manager every month to go with the game’s £500 top prize for the campaign’s ultimate winner.

If you have not played before, GoalScorer Challenge is a very simple, and FREE, game. Every week you pick one player from the Premier League who you think is most likely to score. The more goals that man racks up, the more points you do. But pick wisely, as you can only pick each player once per season.

There are three types of Gameweeks:

Premier League – most weekends there will be a full round of fixtures comprising games on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. These will all be included. If there is a full round of fixtures during midweek (for example over the Christmas period) these will be counted as a separate Gameweek.

International – during international breaks, you still have to pick a Premier League player. However, you get the points for any goals they score for their country. Only full internationals count, any underage matches are not included. International Gameweeks will span three days and for 2020/21 there are seven of these in total.

Cup – on FA Cup weekends, you are again limited to players playing for Premier League teams. The EFL Cup final will also be included as it will take place alongside a regular round of Premier League matches.

Each player will only ever play once in each Gameweek, the first game for which he is eligible. If, for example, a national team play twice over a weekend, the first match after the week’s deadline will be the applicable fixture.

If your player does not play, whether it be due to injury, suspension or being left out, you have still used them up and cannot re-pick them for the duration of the season.

If your player’s game is postponed, you do not get to re-pick the player and any goals he scores in the rearranged fixture will not count.

The onus is on you to make sure your pick is eligible, particularly on international weeks where some games can kick off before the deadline.

Full details, rules and entry can be FOUND HERE.

Best players by position:

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £17.50. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT