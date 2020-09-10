Fantasy Football Scout share FPL tips with Mail+ ahead of new season

Fantasy Football Scout shared some FPL insight and tips with Mail+ this week.

David Munday and Sam Bonfield appeared on their website to talk about the key talking points ahead of the new season.

They discussed how to handle the lack of fixture for Manchester City and Manchester United in Blank Gameweek 1, including the various strategies of tackling that, with or without Wildcards.

Sam got stuck into the teams with the best fixtures at the start of the campaign, including her club Spurs before David highlighted which players have come into 2020/21 with attractive prices.

That included highlighting the £1.0m that could be saved by going with Marcus Rashford (£9.5m) instead of Bruno Fernandes (£10.5m) while also discussing the price reductions on players such as Sergio Aguero (£10.5m) and Harry Kane (£10.5m).

Sam also looked at options at the opposite end of the scale, warning against investment in previously helpful assets who will struggle to offer value in 2020/21. That number included Çaglar Söyüncü (£5.5m) and John Lundstram (£5.5m) as well as a comparison between Danny Ings (£8.5m) and Che Adams (£6.0m).

Finally, the two FFS representatives gave their thoughts on the Gameweek 1 captaincy, highlighting the credentials of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£12.0m), Mohamed Salah (£12.0m), Timo Werner (£9.5m) and Kane.

You can watch the video HERE.

