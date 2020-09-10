383
Podcast September 10

Fantasy Football Scout share FPL tips with Mail+ ahead of new season

383 Comments
Fantasy Football Scout shared some FPL insight and tips with Mail+ this week.

David Munday and Sam Bonfield appeared on their website to talk about the key talking points ahead of the new season.

They discussed how to handle the lack of fixture for Manchester City and Manchester United in Blank Gameweek 1, including the various strategies of tackling that, with or without Wildcards.

Sam got stuck into the teams with the best fixtures at the start of the campaign, including her club Spurs before David highlighted which players have come into 2020/21 with attractive prices.

That included highlighting the £1.0m that could be saved by going with Marcus Rashford (£9.5m) instead of Bruno Fernandes (£10.5m) while also discussing the price reductions on players such as Sergio Aguero (£10.5m) and Harry Kane (£10.5m).

Sam also looked at options at the opposite end of the scale, warning against investment in previously helpful assets who will struggle to offer value in 2020/21. That number included Çaglar Söyüncü (£5.5m) and John Lundstram (£5.5m) as well as a comparison between Danny Ings (£8.5m) and Che Adams (£6.0m).

Finally, the two FFS representatives gave their thoughts on the Gameweek 1 captaincy, highlighting the credentials of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£12.0m), Mohamed Salah (£12.0m), Timo Werner (£9.5m) and Kane.

You can watch the video HERE.

Best players by position:

The Complete Guide to FPL Pre-Season 2020/21
383 Comments Post a Comment
  1. MoSalalalalalalalalah
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 4 mins ago

    Hey guys, please help me out here.

    Vinagre for Saiss
    then drop Nyland for a 4.5 GK and alternate between him and Ramsdale?

    1. MoSalalalalalalalalah
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 51 mins ago

      Yes or No

      1. AllINeedIsCoffee
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 44 mins ago

        No.

  2. Glory Punter
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 2 mins ago

    Guys,
    ASM is a Traore. He lacks a good end product and can be frustrating to own.

    What at all are people considering him when you can get a premium defender in Doherty for 0.5 more or a Man Utd defender for 0.5 less?

    Surely this makes no sense!

    1. MoSalalalalalalalalah
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      Doherty isn't nailed and Man U defenders are a no go imo

    2. PogBruno
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 55 mins ago

      AWB over ASM for me

    3. Bubz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 54 mins ago

      Lets say ASM is currently your 4th mid (with a crap 4.5 on the bench as 5th mid). To swap ASM for a Doherty, you lose a potentially good 4.5 defender, and now have a 2nd crap 4.5 mid on the bench. So you need to look at that trade off also

      1. Glory Punter
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 51 mins ago

        The point here is 6.0 mids and below offer much less value when you compare with defenders.

        1. Bubz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 50 mins ago

          Yes I know, but my point is a 4.5 defender, whom you will lose for said 6.0 mid, offer much more value than a 4.5 mid, whom you will gain in exchange

    4. Ser Davos
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 53 mins ago

      If Doherty was at Wolves I'd suspect he'd be as permanent as TAA

    5. Pompel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 52 mins ago

      We are considering because we have to fill 5 midfield spots, for which Doherty is of no use.

      1. Glory Punter
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 48 mins ago

        How many midfielders sub 6.0m can outscore the likes of Doherty, Maguire, AWB or Laporte?

        1. Pompel
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 36 mins ago

          Point is, hard to fill up with 5x 8m-12m midfielders, and the 5.0 and 4.5 midfielders will score even less than ASM. So the real question is about team structure - do you want to play with both 4.5 midfielder and 4.5 forward?

    6. teddy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 51 mins ago

      ASM isn't a defender. The comparison of players between different positions is misleading. Doherty needs clean sheets for points and Spurs only got 8 of those last season. Fewer than Brighton or Watford.

  3. owenread
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 1 min ago

    hey guys what d u think?

    McCarthy
    KWP, TAA, Davies, Doherty
    Salah, Auba, ASM
    Kane, Werner, Mitrovic

    Bench: Nyland, Bissouma, Anguissa, Mitchell

    1. Pinky and De Bruyne
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      Spurs def double up ? ;s

      1. teddy.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 3 mins ago

        So many clean sheets...

        I mean, such attacking tactics...

        No, wait...

    2. MoSalalalalalalalalah
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Doubling up on Southampton and Spurs defenders is a huge risk.

  4. Shaw must go on
    • 7 Years
    3 hours ago

    something wrong here??not able to log in on fpl on the next 2 days 🙁
    Button,Johnstone
    Mitchell,Taylor,Taa,Davies,4.5
    Auba,salah,son,Pereira,Gordon
    Mitro,Werner,Dcl

    who should be the 4.5?defender
    a-kwp
    b-lamptey
    c-jonjoe
    d-saliba
    e-any other

    all the best to ye all...

    1. teddy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      Looks decent. KWP or Dallas/Ayling

      1. Shaw must go on
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 30 mins ago

        thanks for the atencion..have a good season buddy

        1. teddy.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 20 mins ago

          Cheers! Good luck!

  5. FULLSERVICECOVER
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 58 mins ago

    Plan on wc gw 3/4, now really tempted to go no salah team,not.been great for a while,dont think Leeds get battered just dunno if u have the balls for it. Sure I'm not alone.

  6. Tosa86
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 56 mins ago

    salah, mane or neither?

    salah/mane - auba - zaha - midfileder 7.0

    or

    auba -zaha - havertz - son

    1. teddy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      One of Salah and Mane. Toss a coin.

  7. Pedram
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 56 mins ago

    Start Justin or KWP?

    Goalkeeper is Ryan

    1. teddy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      I'm starting both

      1. Pedram
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 1 min ago

        I can afford to since i have TAA and Robbo

        Who would you pick if you absolutely had to bench one of them?

        1. Pedram
          • 7 Years
          2 hours ago

          Can't*

        2. teddy.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 51 mins ago

          I have higher hopes for Justin I think

  8. Infected by ebolasie
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 54 mins ago

    A) Alli + Ings
    B) Bruno + Adams + an extra transfer in GW2

    For B, Bissouma would come in while Bruno is benched

    1. teddy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      B

  9. Bonus magnet
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 53 mins ago

    Matip anyone?

    1. MoSalalalalalalalalah
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Not nailed, as he just returned from injury. Gomez will probably start on Saturday

  10. Lukakus Unit
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 46 mins ago

    Why isn't there much love for Dendoncker this year as a 5.0 mid?

    1. Lucky Z
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      As 4th MF is to weak as 5th MF is to expensive

    2. moz_1983
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      People prefer either getting Soucek, who has better attacking stats generally, or finding an extra 0.5 for ASM or Armstrong.

    3. Ser Davos
      • 5 Years
      just now

      He could do well in the sense he'll often obtain a regular 3 points

  11. Infected by ebolasie
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 43 mins ago

    Ferguson - Would be nailed but injured
    Mitchell - Nailed until PVA returns
    Douglas - 50/50
    Johnson - Pretty nailed
    Buur - Could potentially play but atm quite unlikely

    This is currently my understanding of the 4.0s. Any info suggesting otherwise?

    1. teddy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      Johnson underperformed in preseason and got substituted in the first half in one of their last games.

      Mitchell could be at risk from Kelly and Ward too. For now their defence is so injury strewn I think you're paying 4.0 for negative points, which is poor value.

      Struijk is in with a chance of regular starts.

    2. Zladan
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Bernardo might be on the move to WBA I read around here but didn’t validate.

  12. Red Red Robins
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 hours, 42 mins ago

    Tarkwoski could be off to West Ham? Great signing if does happen.

  13. Bonus magnet
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 39 mins ago

    drop 1

    salah or auba

  14. Zladan
    • 3 Years
    41 mins ago

    The Thiago Silva news is exactly what I needed. Welcome, Reece James.

    McCarthy
    TAA James Davies
    Salah Auba Son Barnes ASM
    Werner Mitro

    4.0 Johnson Mitchell 4.5

    Only now have to decide on Brewster v Davis & 4.0 keeper.

    1. Super Saints
      • 4 Years
      just now

      What was the news?

      1. Zladan
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Lampard press conference. Thiago misses GW1.

  15. getmonkeyed
    • 11 Years
    14 mins ago

    RMT

    Feeling a bit light on the bench but otherwise pretty happy with the squad.

    McCarthy Nyland
    TAA James Justin Buur (KWP)
    Salah Auba Havertz Son (Stephens)
    Werner Adams (Brewster)

    0 ITB

  16. Rassi
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    a) JWP + Soucek
    b) Armstrong + Perez?

    1. Rassi
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      nevermind

    2. Rassi
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Doucoure instead of Perez

