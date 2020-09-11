395
Football Index September 11

Football Index: The three players I’ve bet on ahead of Gameweek 1

395 Comments
Share

The start of the new season is now so close you’d have to swerve to maintain your social distance if you met in the street.

Time then for our first bet with Football Index (FI) on a match day.

A quick reminder that FI is, basically, a stockmarket for footballers, with people using real money to bet and trade shares in stars and the value of those shares then going up or down based on market forces.

Players can also win with their share owners through a series of dividends, which are individual pay-outs based on match day performances, positive coverage in the media and consistent excellence across each month of action.

I’ll be playing FI as a complete newcomer to see if my picks and punts – some of them influenced by Fantasy Premier League (FPL) factors – can help me profit with this knowledge.

I’ve already spent a good deal of my modest budget on three players. They’re all strikers, but my motives have been different with each purchase.

GET STARTED WITH FOOTBALL INDEX HERE

Fantasy Football Scout to partner with Football Index for the 2020/21 season 2

The Patient Punt

At a very basic level – the only level I know, quite frankly – the idea with FI bets is to buy low and sell high.

That requires a certain amount of long-term thinking, which has led me to bet on Leeds United’s new striker Rodrigo (£1.01).

The Spanish international has barely met or trained with his new teammates yet – he was in Leeds last week, but quarantined – so I’m not expecting big things from him early doors, especially as Marcelo Bielsa’s men kick off their season away at champions Liverpool.

In fact, the Whites’ short-term schedule is tough, with Sheffield United away and Man City at home also among their first four fixtures.

But Leeds under Bielsa have never been boring and that will definitely continue to be the case in the top flight.

If Rodrigo can adapt and thrive, his price is not going to stay low for long.

The Early Dividend

As soon as the rumours started to fly, I decided to tap into Callum Wilson (£1.05).

Why? For starters, I wanted to see what kind of upside there was to a player likely to be in the news enough to gain an FI media dividend.

That dividend is paid out to players who appear the most – in a positive light – across a range of media outlets over each 24-hour period.

Sure enough, as stories touting a Wilson move to Newcastle or Villa started to pile up, so the media dividend kicked in, earning me 9p per share. That doesn’t sound much, but it’s profit.

Looking at the schedule for Villa, with Liverpool, Leicester, Arsenal and the wildcard that is Leeds to play in their first seven fixtures, plus a blank Gameweek 1, I’d much rather have seen Wilson go to Newcastle.

Now that he has, he looks like a decent bet to bring in some match day dividends as the Magpies have a really attractive run of games for months ahead.

Then it’s the Christmas From Hell in the company of Man City and Liverpool, a new year involving Leicester, the Blades and Arsenal and me wondering why I didn’t sell him sooner.

For now, however, it’s all good as his value is on the rise and I’m in profit.

This Week I Will Be Mostly Buying…

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£2.23).

The Arsenal striker – he’s still a forward in FI unlike his change to a midfielder in FPL – is both my Gameweek punt and, in all honestly, a season keeper.

With the most expensive players in FI costing you well over ten quid (and beyond) per share, his valuation seems very low indeed for a key player in a team on the up.

He has an attractive Gameweek 1 fixture away at Fulham ahead of him, a fine goal in the Community Shield just behind him and pretty much a guaranteed starting berth in Mikel Arteta’s evolving side, barring injury, from now until the season ends.

He also has Europa League football, which is another competition in which you can win match day dividends for players in your portfolio, although it remains to be seen how much Arteta will rotate the squad with, presumably, a Champions League spot the major target for the Gunners this season.

Many FPL managers will be handing Auba the captain’s armband this weekend. I’ll be hoping they’re right as it should lead to a decent match day dividend for me.

That’s it from me, and remember that FI is a betting site, so please gamble responsibly. https://www.begambleaware.org/. 18+

GET STARTED WITH FOOTBALL INDEX HERE

BEST PLAYERS BY POSITION:

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £17.50. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

395 Comments Post a Comment
  1. cruzex
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 48 mins ago

    RMT please 0-10

    Mccarthy
    VVD Justin Rudiger
    Salah(c) Auba Son Barnes Saint Max
    CallunWilson Werner

    Bench: Steer Wan bissaka, Mitchell, Davis~

    tY

    Open Controls
    1. iL PiStOlErO
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 45 mins ago

      7

      Open Controls
    2. Mr. O'Connell
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 44 mins ago

      I'd want a Pool FB over VVD
      Rudiger likely loses his spot to TSilva
      Toon double up a bit too much for me (but don't hate it)

      7/10

      Open Controls
  2. Eastman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 46 mins ago

    8 ? Good idea to bench AWB. I've benched Shaw and am starting Justin

    Open Controls
  3. Slim25
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 46 mins ago

    Rip this bench boost team apart

    Ramsdale (McCarthy)
    Gomez, Soy, Davies (Egan, Lewis)
    Auba, Havertz, Alli, Barnes (ASM)
    Werner, Ings, Mitro

    Open Controls
  4. Weasel Boy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 46 mins ago

    Is Gomez still nailed?

    Open Controls
    1. iL PiStOlErO
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 45 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
      1. Weasel Boy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 12 mins ago

        Thanks

        Open Controls
  5. Niho992
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 45 mins ago

    Kane ahead of Son anyone?

    Open Controls
    1. iL PiStOlErO
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 44 mins ago

      Own Vardy but still Sonny

      Open Controls
    2. Visionaries
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 41 mins ago

      Was on Kane for a while.
      Looks so off the pace though, so going without

      Open Controls
  6. Newms
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 45 mins ago

    Logged in to set up my team. Here's my go. What do you think?
    Royal
    TAA, Egan, Doherty
    Auba, Salah, Perreira Saint Maximin
    Jiminez, Warner, Ings

    Fabri, KWP, Bissouma, Ferguson

    Open Controls
    1. Newms
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 44 mins ago

      Should be Callun Wilson rather than Warner

      Open Controls
    2. Napster03
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 43 mins ago

      Are you confident in Ferguson being nailed from GW2 forward possibly? I have Mitchell but only really need him for GW3 and was considering Ferguson who should be playing by then?

      Nice punt with Jimmy.

      Open Controls
      1. Newms
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 41 mins ago

        Yeah not sure about Ferguson. Calculated risk. Probably won't need 5th defender.

        Goalie should be Rodak. I'd rather pint on Fulham that choose Ryan who has let me down before and underwhelmed.

        Open Controls
    3. iL PiStOlErO
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 41 mins ago

      I should Warner you that you dont have gk.

      Open Controls
      1. Newms
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 39 mins ago

        Just seen they've signed Areola.

        Open Controls
  7. Visionaries
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 42 mins ago

    This is a proper headache.
    Re Utd assets

    A take a hit/transfer them in
    B bench them

    Open Controls
    1. iL PiStOlErO
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 41 mins ago

      A more fun

      Open Controls
      1. Visionaries
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 39 mins ago

        Agree tbh

        Open Controls
    2. Blzbobuk
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 35 mins ago

      B for me. Price rises will be really painful for people(I suspect some United players will gain 0.1 day 1). I will have a bad first week but it’s like having a extra free transfer in the bank and I will have the player I want.

      Open Controls
      1. Visionaries
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 32 mins ago

        Haha you've more or less convinced me.
        Arguments for both.
        Would rather bench but worried about loss of points

        Open Controls
      2. Bushwhacker
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 46 mins ago

        Transfer prior to the end of week 1 ; I'll be doing Son > Bruno ; Ings > Martial as soon as wk1 is closed.

        Open Controls
  8. masyuris
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 42 mins ago

    Jonjoe Kenny is nailed?
    Become regular starter in Schalke

    Open Controls
    1. iL PiStOlErO
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 40 mins ago

      Nein

      Open Controls
  9. Napster03
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 41 mins ago

    Mitchell or Ferguson considering only need to play Palace defense on GW3?

    Open Controls
    1. iL PiStOlErO
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 38 mins ago

      Mitch

      Open Controls
  10. Blzbobuk
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 39 mins ago

    Last minute tinker all must play game week 1 due to bench need help deciding.

    Torn between
    A Pereira(wba 6m) / Norwood(SHU 5 m) / Che Adams (6m)
    Perieira is talisman(Grealish lite) , Norwood will play, on set pieces and then bench(Soucek when I wc), che adams I like but can see him not getting enough mins nowhere to go

    B saint maximin (5.5)/ reed (ful 4.5m) / Calvert Lewin(7m)
    Maximin and Calvert should benefit from new signings. The 4.5 position feels really weak no route to Soucek.

    Preference/thoughts?

    Open Controls
  11. Hryszko
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 39 mins ago

    Who's the best 4.5m option to put in net and forget about for the rest of the season? Martinez, McCarthy, Ryan?

    Open Controls
    1. Napster03
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 37 mins ago

      Defo not Martinez

      McCarty has nice early fixtures if you're thinking WC not too late.

      Open Controls
  12. Bonita
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 30 mins ago

    Will Zaha play at the wing now with Batsman in?

    Open Controls
  13. Stupendous
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 28 mins ago

    What we reckon?

    McCarthy
    TAA Robbo Justin
    Salah Auba Soucek Havertz
    Adams Werner Wilson

    Martin Lascelles. Mitchell Bissouma

    Open Controls
    1. Wılly
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 21 mins ago

      This is my team! Only differences are the 4.5 defenders.
      Do you have a MU plan? My thoughts currently are Salah to Fernandes, or to save 2.0 from Robertson and use it on Havertz.

      Open Controls
      1. Wılly
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 18 mins ago

        Tell a lie, I have Mitro over Adams as well. Same price-points all round though.

        Open Controls
  14. Corona is not good 4 U
      3 hours, 26 mins ago

      A) Saint-Maximin, Werner and Wilson or
      B) Bissouma, Ings and Jimenez

      Thank you!

      Open Controls
      1. Wılly
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 20 mins ago

        A, possibly without the Newcastle double-up

        Open Controls
    • Little Red Lacazette
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 13 mins ago

      Ryan over MCarthy if having KWP?

      Open Controls
      1. St Pauli Walnuts
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 30 mins ago

        That's what I've done.

        Open Controls
    • raff97
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 5 mins ago

      Why do so many people have Steer and so many others have Nyland? Do we not know who will start?

      Open Controls
      1. Bushwhacker
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 42 mins ago

        Martinez!

        Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.