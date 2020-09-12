14
Pro Pundits - Mark September 12

How I plan to overcome absence of Man United players from FPL Gameweek 1

14 Comments
The founding father of Fantasy Football Scout, nine-time top 10k finisher, with three all-time top 500 ranks, Mark Sutherns reveals his tips and team for Gameweek 1 of the new FPL season.

Maybe it’s the quick turnaround. Maybe it’s been my newfound awareness of the noisy Fantasy Football community. Or maybe it’s just my diminishing ability to balance an obsession and the minimum requirements of a functioning 48-year-old adult. Whatever the reason, settling on an initial squad has been more agonising than ever.

In truth, it’s the absence of the two Manchester clubs from the Gameweek 1 fixtures that’s probably to blame for all the handwringing. My FPL muscle memory has failed to compute how to build for the opener without two such attacking heavyweights. 

Until the early hours of this morning, I was obsessed with plans to accommodate a United asset for their Gameweek 2. I’ve flipped flopped between Anthony Martial (£9.0m) and Bruno Fernandes (£10.5m) and whipped myself into a frenzy about reserving funds to accommodate them ahead of the Crystal Palace’s Old Trafford visit. 

But now I’m prepared to go without. Because while I’m likely correct to assume that United will be a force, I was ignoring the fact that Chelsea – bloated by an array of new attacking talent – could be superior and offer stronger value. 

14 Comments Post a Comment
  1. SuperG
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    3 mins ago

    It’s here. Good luck team.

    Open Controls
  2. NULL-X-VOID
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    finished with my final choice, Johnstone locked in goal, and Vinagre in the team for short term.

    It's been a long time, GL lads

    Open Controls
    1. QUEN
      • 1 Year
      just now

      tell me about Johnstone. Sell me on him.

      Got lamptey and KWP so it’s painful to have Ryan or mccarthy

      Open Controls
  3. RubeRx
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    Can't wait until Willian outscores Aubameyang today

    Open Controls
    1. QUEN
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      🙁 hope not

      Open Controls
    2. Jon Walter's Hatty
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Cant wait till Saka starts over Willian

      Open Controls
  4. Maddamotha
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    Dont overcome. One game at a time. Dont plan so far ahead. Get the points this gameweek, then reasess. GL all.

    Open Controls
  5. QUEN
    • 1 Year
    2 mins ago

    Anyone happen to see fernandes in the UK today do let me know

    Doubt he rushes back though as his misses just had a kid

    Open Controls
  6. Tmel
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    Thoughts on this?

    Leaves 2.0 ITB for Salah & Adams > Bruno & Martial in GW2 (or GW 2 & 3)

    McCarthy
    TAA Davies Vinagre
    Auba Salah Alli ASM
    Werner DCL Adams
    (4.0 KWP Mitchell Bissouma)

    Open Controls
    1. LC1
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Looks good mate. Good luck!

      Open Controls
  7. Jon Walter's Hatty
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    No membership no preamble...

    Open Controls
  8. The Man Pastore
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    Alright, final draft here, what's your thoughts :

    Ramsdale
    TAA Saiss KWP
    Auba Mane Pereira Bowen
    Werner Ings Adams

    Bench: Steer Justin Bissouma Ferguson

    0.5ITB

    Anything you would change?

    Thank you!

    Open Controls
  9. PogBruno
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    1. Son Davies
    Or
    2. Alli Doherty

    Open Controls
  10. KINGS
    • 1 Year
    just now

    Guys. Pls RMT.

    McCarthy Nyland
    TAA Robbo Holding Mitchell Taylor
    Auba Son Harvertz ASM Soucek
    Werner Vardy Davis

    Open Controls

