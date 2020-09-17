962
Football Index September 17

Football Index: Can form and fixtures make new-look Everton a good bet?

962 Comments
Share

Into week two of my adventures in the land of Football Index (FI) and I’m learning some lessons already.

Just as a reminder, FI is, in essence, a stockmarket where people use real money to bet on footballers, with the value of these shares then going up or down based on market forces.

Players can also win money on these shares through a series of dividends, which are individual pay-outs based on match day performances, positive coverage in the media and consistent excellence across each month of action.

And the shares I’ve bought in the last week or so have certainly been on a few… journeys recently.

My pick for last week, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, is a great case in point. The Arsenal man enjoyed a decent Gameweek 1 at Fulham, scoring his first goal of the season in a 3-0 win.

That was particularly pleasing for his massive Fantasy Premier League (FPL) ownership – close to 50% now – as he was the captaincy choice of many, so brought in double points.

Over on FI, his performance score of 127 – based on a wide range of metrics, including goals scored, chances missed etc – was well above his average of the past few months, but not good enough to win extra cash from a match day dividend when the likes of Mohamed Salah are hitting hat-tricks and recording a performance score of 358.

Not that dividends and Aubameyang haven’t been a success for me so far. Ongoing contract talks and his solid performance at Craven Cottage have meant he’s been in the news consistently, thus winning me media dividend pay-outs.

I mentioned last week that the Arsenal man was going to be a longer-term bet, and that’s just as well based on his yo-yoing share price.

I bought into him at £2.22 a share. That peaked at £2.53 the day before the season started, and at the time of writing, he’s trading at £2.27. One to hold, especially with the dividend opportunities that await in the Europa League.
To add to a positive week, Aubameyang has just signed his new three-year contract, so was able to win media dividends through this breaking news.

As for my other two bets, Callum Wilson’s share price is (currently) plenty higher than when I bought in and he’s also won me the most in dividends, while Leeds man Rodrigo’s key moment in the 4-3 madness at Anfield was to give away the penalty that won Liverpool the match.

So well done Rodrigo, you mugged me off there. But he’s another one I’ve bet on for the long term, so I’m maintaining a Zen-like calm. For now.

Overall my portfolio is up, so Gameweek 1 has been a qualified success.

This Week I Am Mostly Buying Into… Everton.

One game does not a season make, but the world and their life partner were left very impressed by the Toffees’ away win at Spurs.

James Rodriguez’s debut was a belter and, at the time of writing, he leads the way for Gameweek 1 chances created (five), although it was Lucas Digne who ended up with the assist for Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s winner.

I’m tempted by all of Everton’s attackers, and new man Abdoulaye Doucoure shouldn’t be ignored either – he created four chances against Tottenham, although he had no attempts on goal, whereas James managed three.

The jury is, therefore, out on exactly which Everton player I’ll bet on, but it will definitely be one of them, especially as they’ll be entertaining West Brom next; a team that allowed a Gameweek-high four big chances at the weekend.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men have a great schedule from now through to the middle of December, with their two trickiest matches – a Merseyside derby and Manchester United – both taking place at Goodison Park.

The blessed union of form and fixtures is a beautiful thing in FPL. It’s time to see if the same applies to FI.

Sign up to Football Index today and take advantage of their seven-day £500 money-back guarantee. T&Cs available on trade.footballindex.co.uk/moneybackguarantee, 18+ and please gamble responsibly. begambleaware.org.

FPL Lessons Learned from Gameweek 1

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £17.50. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

962 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Dynamic Duos
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    Any changes here in this defence?

    Saiss Ake C Taylor Lewis Targett.

    Options

    A) Bertrand
    B) Dann
    C) O'Connell
    D) Rudiger
    E) Sanchez

    Open Controls
    1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Would Ake play every week?

      Open Controls
  2. Warby84
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    Aubameyang being hype up like Kane vs Cardiff 2 years agi

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      Disaster that

      Open Controls
    2. Qaiss
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      That's what everyone said when he was facing Norwich at home last season cause they didn't own him, look how that turned out

      Open Controls
    3. Inazuma X1
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      Arsenal under Arteta are no Spurs/Old Arsenal

      Open Controls
  3. Rinseboy
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    who scores more this week.?

    Havertz +4
    Rashford?

    Open Controls
    1. Flair
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      Rash

      Open Controls
    2. Bubz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Is Rash fully fit?

      Open Controls
      1. Rinseboy
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 49 mins ago

        hmm not sure he played friendly ok at weekend I believe but that is a concern. If he sounds OK what you recon Bubz? take the hit or keep Kai one more week?

        Open Controls
        1. Bubz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 46 mins ago

          If Rash is fit I love him as an option

          Open Controls
          1. Rinseboy
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 44 mins ago

            yeah agree if he fully fit could easily go big this year

            Open Controls
    3. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Hold Havertz. It's not just about this week. It's also about the fixtures afterwards.

      Open Controls
      1. Rinseboy
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 47 mins ago

        true. Am pretty set on WC week 3 as need to sort out Vinagre Adams Davies Mccarty Dier and my whol structure really!

        Open Controls
    4. Limbo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      Chelsea need to get Werner, Ziyech, Pulisic fit to make it happen for Havertz (IMO). I’d wait on the press conference (assuming Franks is on Friday). Chelsea MF with RCL/CHO/Barkley will get battered.

      Open Controls
      1. Limbo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 47 mins ago

        (I’d still prolly hold)

        Open Controls
    5. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Havertz

      Open Controls
  4. Disturbed
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    Play Taylor or Davies?

    Open Controls
    1. Little Red Lacazette
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Davies

      Open Controls
    2. Flair
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Davies

      Open Controls
    3. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Davies

      Open Controls
  5. james61103
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    Really struggling with this one:

    Harrison, Klich or Podence?

    I'm leaning towards Harrsion for now and see how Podence fares over the coming weeks, although Klich might be on pens?

    Open Controls
    1. Inazuma X1
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      Podence - great fixtures.

      Open Controls
    2. Boly Would
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      Have to admit I know very little about Podence but from GW3 Wolves do have some nice fixtures.

      Harrison or Klich - Harrison gets my vote.

      Open Controls
    3. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Klich

      Open Controls
  6. Alberto Tomba
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    Not a fan of Football Index, seen it advertised on telly too - seems a short term ponzi scheme to go bust and someone runs away with a comfy Swiss bank account..

    Open Controls
  7. Foresting
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    New here.
    Do the pro pundits update their teams every week, or is it a one off in GW1?

    Thanks.

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Everyone is a pro pundit here, you too. Welcome aboard.

      Open Controls
  8. Inazuma X1
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    Are we overlooking Trossard?

    Plays in the front two. OOP. Brighton create more now with Lamptey in the team. Good link up play among the front line.

    Open Controls
    1. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Yeah he could be a bargain imo, although Potter does like to rotate

      Open Controls
      1. Inazuma X1
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 49 mins ago

        Who will he get rotated with?

        Open Controls
        1. Limbo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 42 mins ago

          I can’t see it. Gross, Propper, Lallana all second to him.

          Open Controls
    2. Bubz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Been on my radar ever since the restart last season. He looks a good fpl player

      Open Controls
    3. Champ
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      Great price point if he can keep getting 70+ mins

      Open Controls
    4. Limbo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      Considered starting him until Soucek was passed fit. Great option. Maybe most consistent set and forget type player at £6m (Eze more potential).

      Open Controls
    5. Flaming Flamingo
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      Was in my team for GW1, but am getting rid on wildcard. A bit of a rotation risk, but I think he's great value still

      Open Controls
  9. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    Doesnt look like I'm going to get any double rises out of anyone with my wildcard to make a bit of cash. Bit annoying really. I don't place too much importance on team value but the wildcard is a free opportunity to do so providing players go up in value by 0.2.

    Open Controls
    1. Inazuma X1
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      GW3WC planners are the really winners

      Open Controls
    2. Limbo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      4 teams out has screwed up the numbers.

      Open Controls
      1. gooberman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 39 mins ago

        How so?

        Open Controls
        1. Limbo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 35 mins ago

          It looks like they’ve been price locked. If they’d played (and scored) last week, the GW1 WC would see more rises.

          Open Controls
  10. sully29
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    I don't actually believe any players are guaranteed to get a lot of points but as far as any of them are....

    Jimenez from GW3 to GW9 is guaranteed to get a lot of points.

    Open Controls
    1. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      True

      Open Controls
    2. Inazuma X1
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Werner and Martial will get even more 😛

      Open Controls
    3. Bubz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      He's guaranteed to get a steady stream of points. Whether it will be a lot isn't guaranteed

      Open Controls
    4. Pukki Party
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      Agree

      Open Controls
  11. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    Some people suggesting that Havertz might not even start vs Liverpool? Do you guys think there's a good chance of that happening?

    Open Controls
    1. Noah’s Ark
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      Doubt it

      Open Controls
    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      I think he'll start.

      Open Controls
    3. Bubz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      I can't see him playing on the wing again. If he's to play he will have to be central without as much running around to do. He looked way off it and Liverpool will absolutely rinse him. Think I am getting rid

      Open Controls
      1. Noah’s Ark
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        Liverpool will rinse them? Likely to score but I don’t think it will be one sided by any means. Leeds put 3 past them, Chelsea will score imo.

        Open Controls
        1. Bubz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 44 mins ago

          Liverpool will rinse Havertz specifically. Brighton were too intense for him nevermind Liverpool

          Open Controls
          1. tokara
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 41 mins ago

            i agree w u, Havartz on the wing is as good as not having any player. He neither attack nor defend in the last game.

            Open Controls
          2. Noah’s Ark
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 40 mins ago

            Havertz specifically, sorry. Maybe I’m just trying to be optimistic as I own him. Not sure if I should sell yet or not.

            Open Controls
            1. Bubz
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 39 mins ago

              I own him too. I usually give players more of a chance but it was one of the worst debut's I've ever seen

              Open Controls
    4. Limbo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      Zyiech, Havertz, Pulisic, Mount, Barkley, CHO, RLC. If I was Frank I’d be a fool to bench him. (Kante/Jorginho DMF).

      Open Controls
    5. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      He should start. After all the negative press the last thing he needs is a damaging bench presence.

      Open Controls
  12. Pukki Party
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    Thoughts?

    Johnstone
    TAA Robbo Justin
    Salah Son Pulisic* Greenwood
    Jimenez Richarlison Nketiah*

    Button Mitchell Bissouma Vinagre

    A) Vinagre to Ayling/Taylor
    B) Pulisic, Nketiah to Werner, Soucek -4
    C) Nketiah to Adams/Watkins/Mitro

    Open Controls
    1. Inazuma X1
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
      1. Pukki Party
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 47 mins ago

        Like that option too, could well be worth the hit.

        Open Controls
    2. Tinmen
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      I done Son and Nketiah to Bruno and Brewster and it feels good

      Open Controls
      1. Pukki Party
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 41 mins ago

        Have 3 Liverpool so can't get Brewster until he gets the move and fpl changes team. Also i'd prefer to have one Chelsea player long term.

        Open Controls
    3. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  13. thomashl
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    Pereira -> James Rodriguez a no-brainer?

    Open Controls
    1. Inazuma X1
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    2. Limbo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Hit? No. FT, yes.

      Open Controls
    3. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
  14. Champ
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    So with GW1 over,

    What's your feeling on how you set up your team?

    Did you set it up just right?
    Too conservative?
    Or one punt too many?
    Funds distributed well?

    Open Controls
    1. Inazuma X1
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      Too many risks taken and wrong setup lol

      Open Controls
    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      Setup fine. Wish I was more of a risktaker and gone for Hot Rod at the start. Genuinely tossed up Hot Rod + Saiss over Alli + KWP and ended up picking the 'safe starters'.

      Look how that played out...

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        Basically, going template/high ownership with any of the non-premiums didn't work.

        TAA, Son, ASM, Mitrovic, Ings, Adams, Vinagre were all fails.

        While going differential like Reece, Saiss, Justin, Wilson, DCL all ended up working out really nicely. The only differential options that failed were Saka, Nketiah, Alli and Havertz.

        Open Controls
    3. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      I set up fine, just captained Aubameyang over Salah.

      I didn't adjust my team for the Armstrong injury. Pre-injury, I think Saints will have performed better. Ings, Armstrong & 1 defensive Saints player.

      Post-injury, ASM plugged the gap who I didn't really want to go for in the first place. Double Saints at the back. KWP may have been Lamptey/Ayling & McCarthy may have been Leno/Ryan. (The Martinez uncertainty also affected this.)

      Open Controls
    4. teneighty
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      My biggest mistake was going with Vinagre despite all the uncertainty. I hate to spend transfers on defenders...

      Open Controls
      1. Champ
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 34 mins ago

        Not the biggest crime. I did the same but got 6 off the bench at least. He was my only real punt.

        Open Controls
  15. Dynamic Duos
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    Main CB pairing at Chelsea?

    Open Controls
    1. Pukki Party
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Atm Zouma Rudiger

      Open Controls
  16. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    People to hold off until Saturday for the Manchester player price changes, only for then to tick over on Friday night.

    You've been playing FPL long enough, you know the deal! 😆

    Open Controls
    1. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Agreed. Friday night makes more sense because there has been no official announcement as to whether players from clubs who have yet to play are price locked or not.

      Open Controls
  17. chelseabrad
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    Mccarthy Steer
    TAA Bavies Dier Justin Mitchell
    Salah Auba Son ASM Soucek
    Werner Adams Mitro

    Ideas this week? Looking at possibly TAA & ASM > Digne & Greenwood

    Open Controls
    1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      TAA for me is a set and forget

      Open Controls
  18. Noah’s Ark
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    As tempting as Havertz and Dier to James Rod and Digne -4 is, I think I’m going to save ft.

    Open Controls
    1. Inazuma X1
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      Yep save and reassess next GW

      Open Controls
  19. spamking
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      Who's the best option in midfield at 5.0/4.5
      A. Hendrick
      B. Jorginho
      C. Elneny (4.5)
      D. Phillips
      E. Ndidi
      F. Mendi (4.5
      G. Someone else?

      I'd prefer a 4.5, ideally needs to starts most games

      Open Controls
      1. Pukki Party
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        Soucek

        Open Controls
        1. Pukki Party
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 45 mins ago

          Bissouma at 4.5

          Open Controls
      2. Inazuma X1
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 44 mins ago

        Bissouma

        Open Controls
    • Scotty84
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      When would you expect a price increase with man utd assets? Can't decide between martial and bruno at this stage, so looking to tidy up my team elsewhere then take a -4 hit to bring in one of the mentioned along with KDB

      Open Controls
      1. bitm2007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        They could be price locked, if not I expect the popular options from United and City to rise before the GW deadline.

        Open Controls
    • Inazuma X1
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      I think if you're WCing with Martinez in the team is a high risk.

      He's not a proven keeper over a long term (played only 10ish games)

      Few mistakes and Heaton could start playing again.

      Ryan a much more solid pick.

      Thoughts?

      Open Controls
      1. Ask Yourself
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 43 mins ago

        Ryan’s back up isn’t fully settled yet so no keeper is perfect just now

        Open Controls
        1. Inazuma X1
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 42 mins ago

          What do you mean back up?

          Open Controls
          1. Ask Yourself
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 19 mins ago

            Walton (4m), ryan’s intended back up Got injured. The current one, Steele (4m) is terrible. They wanted to sign Martínez too, I wouldn’t be surprised if they go for a Ryan replacement/competition

            Open Controls
            1. Flaming Flamingo
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 17 mins ago

              Them wanting to sign Martinez was a false rumour I'm pretty sure

              Open Controls
      2. Qaiss
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        Well he joined them because he will be guaranteed first choice and is 6 years younger than Heaton who just came back from a big injury.

        Open Controls
        1. Inazuma X1
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 41 mins ago

          GK is a spot where you need experience innit.

          Heaton is a top GK

          Open Controls
          1. Qaiss
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 18 mins ago

            Let's not start saying Heaton is better than Martinez, Martinez has always been decent but just not first choice, he was prepared to step up when Leno got injured because he was waiting for his moment. He left us to go to Villa to be first choice, otherwise he would have stayed with us. Heaton could be sold in January.

            Open Controls
      3. Bubz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 41 mins ago

        I do like how Brighton looked in general vs Chelsea so Ryan could be a great option

        Open Controls
      4. Noah’s Ark
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        Martinez spot to lose really.

        Open Controls
      5. Dark Side Of The Loon!
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        Pick Ryan

        Open Controls
    • Chandler Bing
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Any chance DCL rises again before deadline? He's at 5% with 3 bars up.

      Open Controls
      1. Rassi
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        54 mins ago

        unlikely

        Open Controls
      2. Bubz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        53 mins ago

        Nah

        Open Controls
      3. The Knights Template
        • 6 Years
        52 mins ago

        No

        Open Controls
    • Bubz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      I'd like to kindly request that all Vinagre owners stop selling him until next week please. Thank you

      Open Controls
    • Skloppy Kops
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      Don't we have any presser today?

      Open Controls
    • Warby84
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      Fernandes and Martial I’m struggling to decide,

      Martial/Rodriguez
      Wilson/Fernandes

      I think edging to the first as Everton fixtures are so good

      Open Controls
      1. Warby84
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        Would have to lose 1m to get Calvert-Lewin

        Open Controls
      2. Dark Side Of The Loon!
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        First option

        Open Controls
    • Inazuma X1
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      New article

      Open Controls
    • Pep Roulette
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      I think I'm going to go for Podence over Leeds midfielders! I've a good feeling about him since the restart! If he fails hard luck, but at least I listened to my instincts! But a lot depends on tonight's cup game! If he is rested, I'm surely getting him!

      Open Controls
    • IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      39 mins ago

      I'm now considering to keep Justin on my wildcard until he is ditched. Plan is to rotate him with Ayling.
      When Justin is dropped, Leeds have a good run of fixtures. Thoughts?

      Open Controls
    • gomez123
      • 7 Years
      23 mins ago

      Did Ali to Bruno before price rise...team G2G?
      McCarthy
      TAA/Eagan/Taylor
      Auba(c) Salah (vc) Bruno/ Soucek
      Mitro/Ings/DCL
      Bench Button/Bissouma/Davies/Mitchell

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.