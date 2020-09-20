2635
Dugout Discussion September 20

Alli not in the Spurs squad as Armstrong returns for Saints

2,635 Comments
Share

After being replaced at half-time last Sunday against Everton, Dele Alli (£7.9m) has been dropped from the Spurs squad altogether for Sunday lunchtime’s clash with Southampton.

The attacking midfielder was selected by some FPL managers as a cheaper alternative to Son Heung-min (£8.9m), in the hopes that he would recreate the excellent form at the beginning of Jose Mourinho’s time in north London last year.

Instead, Alli was taken off early on the opening day of the season and wasn’t part of Thursday’s Europa League struggles in Plovdiv. With Gareth Bale’s spectacular return to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Alli’s days may be numbered and certainly are from a Fantasy perspective.

He is replaced by Tanguy Ndombele (£6.0m) in one of two changes made by Mourinho from last Sunday, with Toby Alderweireld (£5.5m) making way for Davinson Sanchez (£5.5m) at centre-back.

In what is a horrifically busy schedule for Spurs, it will be interesting to see how safe Son and Harry Kane (£10.5m) are from rotation in the coming weeks, although both start today.

Former Southampton captain Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (£5.0m) makes a swift return to his former club after a £15m summer transfer, with Southampton’s popular FPL defender Kyle Walker-Peters (£4.5m) also facing his old side after making the reverse journey.

The Saints lost 1-0 last weekend and have responded with their own two changes, as Stuart Armstrong (£5.5m) has recovered from a thigh injury picked up on international duty to replace Will Smallbone (£4.5m) in attacking midfield.

Manager Ralph Hasenhuttl gave off negative vibes after their midweek Carabao Cup defeat to Brentford, suggesting it would be a very long and difficult season for a side who finished 2019/20 in brilliant form.

Whilst they would not have expected two defeats and no goals to start their season, the dual-threat of both Che Adams (£6.0m) and Danny Ings (£8.4m) up front should ensure that Southampton won’t be in serious danger and they would love to open their accounts today.

Hasenhuttl’s other change to the starting line-up sees Moussa Djenepo (£5.5m) replace the injured Nathan Redmond (£6.5m).

The winger suffered a light ankle injury against Brentford.

Southampton XI (4-4-2): McCarthy; Walker-Peters, Stephens, Bednarek, Bertrand; Armstrong, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Djenepo; Ings, Adams.

Tottenham Hotspur XI (4-3-3): Lloris; Doherty, Dier, Sanchez, Davies; Hojbjerg, Winks, Ndombele; Lucas, Son, Kane.

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £17.50. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

Marc Jobling Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.”

2,635 Comments Post a Comment
  1. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 3 Years
    12 mins ago

    Southampton made Spurs look WAY better than they are today, kamikaze high line.
    Don’t rush to get in Spurs assets just yet.

    Open Controls
    1. Super Saints
      • 4 Years
      10 mins ago

      I just don't understand our managers decisions, awful

      Open Controls
      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Reminiscent of your performance against Leicester last season defensively, very strange tactic

        Open Controls
    2. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 3 Years
      9 mins ago

      For anyone who didn’t watch the game

      Open Controls
    3. mynameisq
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      100%

      But son in strike does well no matter how well or poor spurs are doing

      Open Controls
  2. twisterteo
    • 6 Years
    11 mins ago

    Had the choice to do
    Adams to Calvert Lewin
    Or
    Son to Bruno
    ... You already know which one I chose....

    And add McCarthy in goal

    Cancel team? Yes

    Open Controls
  3. Pukki Blinders
    • 1 Year
    11 mins ago

    Lewis CS wiped already great

    Open Controls
    1. stat sifter 888888
      just now

      That defence will get better, need to have at least one former canary in the team out of him/Maddison.

      Open Controls
  4. fish&chips
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    11 mins ago

    Look at the comments about son out before the first spurs goal. Haha

    Open Controls
    1. tokara
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Commentators wwre saying jose tactics outdated lol

      Open Controls
  5. Super Saints
    • 4 Years
    11 mins ago

    I still think after Spurs performance last week bring in a United player was the correct move, not much you can do when luck is against you.

    Open Controls
    1. F_Ivanovic
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      I mean it depends. If it was on a free and the rest of your team had zero problems then sure. A lot of people took hits or had worse problems in their team and that's who I'm going to laugh at for getting rid of Son.

      Open Controls
  6. tokara
    • 6 Years
    11 mins ago

    McCathy to who now?

    Open Controls
    1. Greasy
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Not my most important transfer, they look awful but may get at least 1 CS in next 5

      Open Controls
  7. Better luck next year
    • 1 Year
    10 mins ago

    YEAR 1 Year8 mins ago
    Thoughts about this WC team?

    Martinez Steer
    TAA James Justin Mitchell Douglas
    Salah KDB Son Zaha
    Werner DCL Davis.

    Open Controls
  8. EMERGING STAR
    • 4 Years
    9 mins ago

    In case if you are interested. I am part of EVE and TOT parties.

    Doucoure & Alli !

    Open Controls
  9. Dacra
    • 6 Years
    9 mins ago

    Think I'm gonna wc now and just add price risers / remove my droppers. Then have a nice week not thinking about it until Friday!

    Open Controls
  10. DrunkPhilosophy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    9 mins ago

    Lamptey looks a must on WC

    Open Controls
    1. Over Midwicket
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      He plays for Brighton

      Open Controls
  11. FPL_trail_runner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    8 mins ago

    I took a 30 point lead on Mini league rival yesterday with Keane Hamez and DCL + a couple of blankers

    He has only had 3 players played so far this week and decimated that lead since 🙂

    Mitrovic, Son, Ings.

    Fair play to him.

    Open Controls
  12. Noah’s Ark
    • 7 Years
    8 mins ago

    Lamptey assist

    Open Controls
  13. Carefree Crew
    • 2 Years
    8 mins ago

    Took Son out, transferred Fernandes in!
    For a hit... To avoid price increase!
    Ha! Ha! Ha! I've missed FPL. 🙂
    It was my planned strategy & stuck to it. So I'm taking it on the chin. It's a funny old game. 🙂

    Open Controls
  14. niko mate
    • 4 Years
    5 mins ago

    Well good that I don't make knee jerk transfers after just one gameweek and gave Son another chance. Ings too.

    Open Controls
  15. tokara
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    Spurs play NC next week

    Open Controls
  16. Over Midwicket
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    Lamptey reminds me of Traore.. Seems about 3 times faster than everyone else on the pitch

    Open Controls
  17. DrunkPhilosophy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    I dont have Wilson but how's that not a penalty now if you gonna play by the rules?

    I'm not being sarcastic.. if anyone can explain please do

    Open Controls
  18. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 mins ago

    Went out to mow the grass just after Ings goal...

    Err... WTF

    Open Controls
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Yep. A pretty big disaster for all non-Son owners especially sellers.

      Looking to buy him back now...

      Havertz > Son looks a likely move for me.

      Open Controls
  19. Over Midwicket
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    Lamptey playing CF.. Jeez

    Open Controls
  20. The Mandalorian
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    Spurs have lots of fixtures in next few weeks

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.