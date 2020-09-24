Two more names join the growing Scout Nework

We are delighted to welcome both Transfer Algorithm and FPL Poker Player to the Scout Network.

These new entries are just two of many content creators doing great work for the Fantasy Premier League community this season.

You can read more about what they are getting up to in our weekly Scout Network round-ups.

Transfer Algorithm is a personal project by creator Tor Mikkel Tokvamm which uses underlying data to determine expected FPL points and value within the budget restraints for his team.

This fast-growing tool uses over a dozen key statistics to consider each potential player, considering both recent and historic form.

Some of the metrics that the Transfer Algorithm draws on are minutes played, big chances, goal attempts, chances created, shots, key passes and touches.

By combining these data points with fixture ratings alongside the budget and pricing restraints the algorithm is then able to rank players in tables by play position.

The Transfer Algorithm is also able to consider individual fixtures to generate a weekly captain calculator to help managers make the best captain choices.

You can find Transfer Algorithm over on Patreon by CLICKING HERE.

FPL Poker Player can be found both on Twitter, as well as on his website.

He uses the skills and tricks of Poker in an FPL setting. By applying the transferable skills of things such as expected value and probability to FPL, FPL Poker Player creates tables which inform the planning and decision making for Fantasy managers.

The tables make use of score predictions, clean sheet probability, expected goals and other factors to work out the xFPL points for the coming Gameweeks.

FPL Poker Player’s view, much like that of many other FPL managers, is that, much like his favourite card game, sometimes you have to go all-in.

And if you like Poker analogies, stay tuned for an excellent Pro Pundit article by former FPL world champion Simon March very soon…

