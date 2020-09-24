277
Scout Network September 24

Two more names join the growing Scout Nework

We are delighted to welcome both Transfer Algorithm and FPL Poker Player to the Scout Network.

These new entries are just two of many content creators doing great work for the Fantasy Premier League community this season.

You can read more about what they are getting up to in our weekly Scout Network round-ups.

Transfer Algorithm is a personal project by creator Tor Mikkel Tokvamm which uses underlying data to determine expected FPL points and value within the budget restraints for his team. 

This fast-growing tool uses over a dozen key statistics to consider each potential player, considering both recent and historic form. 

Some of the metrics that the Transfer Algorithm draws on are minutes played, big chances, goal attempts, chances created, shots, key passes and touches. 

By combining these data points with fixture ratings alongside the budget and pricing restraints the algorithm is then able to rank players in tables by play position. 

The Transfer Algorithm is also able to consider individual fixtures to generate a weekly captain calculator to help managers make the best captain choices. 

You can find Transfer Algorithm over on Patreon by CLICKING HERE.

FPL Poker Player can be found both on Twitter, as well as on his website.

He uses the skills and tricks of Poker in an FPL setting. By applying the transferable skills of things such as expected value and probability to FPL, FPL Poker Player creates tables which inform the planning and decision making for Fantasy managers. 

The tables make use of score predictions, clean sheet probability, expected goals and other factors to work out the xFPL points for the coming Gameweeks. 

FPL Poker Player’s view, much like that of many other FPL managers, is that, much like his favourite card game, sometimes you have to go all-in.

And if you like Poker analogies, stay tuned for an excellent Pro Pundit article by former FPL world champion Simon March very soon…

  1. Atletico Junior
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    57 mins ago

    A. Castagne + Werner

    B. TAA + DCL?

    Already have H.Rod...

    1. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      23 mins ago

      B. Think DCL is a better option than Hot Rod.

      Wouldn’t touch Leicester defence now with the Ndidi news.

      1. Atletico Junior
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        18 mins ago

        Is he? Really liked the look of James' stats... But DCL certainly has a lot of value at his price.

        1. Rainer
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          15 mins ago

          I just think the position DCL gets in when the ball is in the box is hard to ignore. He’ll need the creativity behind him to continue scoring but between the two I’d favour DCL - not saying Hot Rod isn’t a good pick.

          1. Atletico Junior
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            14 mins ago

            True... That would mean no Werner this fixtures. Tough decisions

            1. Rainer
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              12 mins ago

              Sooooo many options!

      2. Amey
        • 1 Year
        15 mins ago

        Agree

    2. Heaton Mess
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      23 mins ago

      B

  2. Flair
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    56 mins ago

    Surridge goal, lmao

    1. Heaton Mess
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      37 mins ago

      Who?

    2. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      34 mins ago

      Foden 3 key passes so far. Essential in my squad!

  3. Heaton Mess
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    55 mins ago

    WC opinions.

    Narrowed it down:

    a) Podence + Werner

    b) Son + Mitrovic

    1. Amey
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Ha ha
      Same question.
      Almost

  4. SHOWSTOPPERRR
    • 2 Years
    55 mins ago

    Guys wanna do auba to Kdb for -4..is kdb gonna rise today?

  5. wulfranian
    • 3 Years
    53 mins ago

    Ι am always wondering why FFS is getting fpl managers who are not active here.They can be great managers but i prefer to read the opinion of managers(There are lot of good managers) that i "know" from this forum.

    1. Gnu
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      49 mins ago

      Yep, I don't get it either other than trying to lure more twatterers to FFS and we have enough of them already 😉

    2. Livinginapool - Top 100 Any…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      49 mins ago

      I sometimes think spending too much time on here can be detrimental to your team. The madness of crowds...

      1. Livinginapool - Top 100 Any…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        46 mins ago

        But, yes, having that interaction and characters is what always made this such a good site good (that's inevitably changed a little as it's got so popular). I've never been very active, but there are definitely players on here whose opinions I very much respect.

        1. Baines on Toast...
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          45 mins ago

          +100

        2. wulfranian
          • 3 Years
          40 mins ago

          I can already see two in this post.One above you and one below you.

          1. Livinginapool - Top 100 Any…
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            38 mins ago

            Absolutely! Without being too sycophantic 😀

    3. Joey Tribbiani
      47 mins ago

      I usually don't give A or B/RMT advice because I don't want to be blamed for anyones decisions and I lost my account with 6 year badge, so even if I gave advice now noone would take me seriously.
      I also don't really ask advice because I trust my own decisions more than anyone elses.

      1. Steve The Spud
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        34 mins ago

        I want to see an interview with the knights template

  6. Here Comes The Son ★
    • 3 Years
    53 mins ago

    Wood 6.5m - Penalty taker
    SOU(H) - NEW(A) - WBA(A)

    I recon he can match most forwards for points over the next 3. Dat value

    1. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      34 mins ago

      6.5m attacker to rival Foden.

    2. Amey
      • 1 Year
      34 mins ago

      Aye ...

      It's because of him being available I'm thinking about going for Son instead of Werner

    3. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      23 mins ago

      aah, on pens? I missed that. Right, he comes in for Brewster - Foden stays. It's costa and Saiss who get sacrificed.

    4. Baines on Toast...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      12 mins ago

      0-2
      1-0
      3-0

  7. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    52 mins ago

    Sevilla 1-0

    Ocampos pen.

  8. Amey
    • 1 Year
    49 mins ago

    Which one would you pick ??

    A. Son Wood
    B. Werner Podence

    1. Here Comes The Son ★
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      Very tough, I have all 4 in my team. I'd swing towards A (no bias :P)

      1. Amey
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Ha ha ha ha

        I'm trying to see where most would go.

        I'm on B atm. Almost 99% 😛

    2. The Handsome Hunk
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      B. Wood is too boring!!

      1. Amey
        • 1 Year
        2 mins ago

        Ha ha
        Is he ?

        Maybe.

        Thanks mate

        1. The Handsome Hunk
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          Jesus is exciting if you want to punt.

          1. Amey
            • 1 Year
            just now

            I'm not sure about him.
            Never had him in my FPL team ... Have some mental block that he's a bad finisher .. 😀

      2. Here Comes The Son ★
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        Gets the job done and is a good enabler. Wouldn't say he's too different to Jimenez. Both 6-9 point merchants

        1. Amey
          • 1 Year
          1 min ago

          Yeah.
          Jimenez way better player overall.
          But agree with that in terms of FPL.

    3. Flair
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 min ago

      B

      1. Amey
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Thanks

  9. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    47 mins ago

    Jones G
    Origi A

  10. MrCloppity
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    45 mins ago

    A) Werner/Jesus & Foden
    B) DCL & Son

    Thoughts please?

    1. Amey
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Everyone is having same problem i guess. 😀

    2. The Handsome Hunk
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Rich/Havertz ?

  11. The Red Devil
    • 5 Years
    45 mins ago

    How's this WC team?
    Ryan
    VVD James saiss
    Salah Kdb Son Zaha
    DCL Werner Mitrovic
    0.3 ITB
    Steele Dunne Mitchell anguisss

  12. keefyefc
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    44 mins ago

    Talk about squad depth Man City have players in tonight's squad
    With squad numbers 78,80 & 82 !

    1. Amey
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Trent is so faar out in Pool squad it's scary.

      He's 66 !

      1. keefyefc
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Probably given to him before he made his first team debut & kept it ever since

  13. The Mandalorian
    • 8 Years
    38 mins ago

    Son hobbling

    1. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      *scoring

      1. Amey
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Wow
        WTF is going on 😀

  14. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    37 mins ago

    Son due a blank.

    1. Amey
      • 1 Year
      6 mins ago

      He's a form player isn't he.
      Feck ... I'm getting tempted by him man

      1. Rainer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        5 mins ago

        Going to need 3 or 4 teams at this rate this season 😉

        1. Amey
          • 1 Year
          just now

          LOL

  15. keefyefc
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    33 mins ago

    With Pool winning 4-0 I think I'll have an early night
    Thought their might have been a chance of an upset with Lincoln's good form & all the team changes by Klopp
    Liverpool fans what's the latest news on Brewster ?
    I thought he might have made a start in this game .

  16. Andy_Social
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    32 mins ago

    Ollie Watkins scores

    1. keefyefc
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Only 3 minutes after coming on !
      On the watchlist

  17. Andy_Social
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    25 mins ago

    Kane goal 3-1
    Right, get Son off!

    1. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      Getting a bit excited about the prospect of Kane son bale

  18. Dark Side Of The Loon!
    • 4 Years
    21 mins ago

    How does this look?

    Martinez
    TAA James Digne
    KDB Sterling Son Podence Burke
    Werner Jiminez

    Steer Lamptey Mitchell Brewster

