Allsvenskan Fantasy September 26

Fantasy Allsvenskan Gameweek 22 Preamble

21 Comments
It’s been a while since we last spoke. Life does tend to get in the way of pouring one’s heart out to people online, lamenting the fact you’ve brought in Muamer Tankovic for a fourth time this season yet, still, somehow managed to dodge all of his goals, bagging just a solitary Fantasy assist.

Moving on from Double Gameweek 21 feels a lot like waking up after an all-night bender with the lads: my head is all sore and I find myself in the awkward position of having to make a cup of coffee to not one but three (!) Varberg attackers. As we engage in stilted conversations about just what happened the night before, in the end we all agree it’s best we part ways sooner rather than later.

The Wildcard beckons. I find I can live with Astrit Selmani as a temporary flatmate as long as he’s willing to put in the bare minimum in terms of effort: clean up after himself and try not to disturb the rest of my squad too much, as we gather what’s left of a cohesive strategy and attempt to put the shattered parts to good use. Junes Barny gets to stay this week as well but is relegated to bench duty, the equivalent of just staying out of my sight unless I specifically request his presence to make up for the untimely absence of a player I actually like.

Robin Book, however, had to go. The term “three’s a crowd” has never been more apt and I’m not even sad to see him leave. Rather like most late-night mistakes, I want to wipe the slate clean and pretend it never happened. He booked himself a ticket straight out of town and we parted ways unceremoniously: no waving from the window or tears shed as we both agreed things didn’t really pan out as either of us wanted.

In a foul mood I rang up an old buddy of mine and he agreed he would show up on short notice to try to provide some comfort to me and my ailing squad. I reminded Nahir Besara to not let me down, pointing to the elusive green arrows and asking him to please bring me at the very least one of them before the flash flood of the Wildcard was upon us. He replied that the reception was dreadful and he didn’t manage to hear a word, but he promised to come right over and bring a pizza and my old comfort blanket. At this stage I was happy enough with that.

The Double Gameweek does tend to have a lot in common with a night out on the town. It’s almost always a nice prospect, yet ultimately it tends to disappoint. Perhaps we set out with an unreasonable ambition and paint a glorious picture of the events about to unfold, or perhaps it’s more of a case of being able to pick the right mates, the right location, and, crucially, the right amount of pints to consume. A night out (and a DGW) can turn into a memory you’ll never forget and, equally, it can easily become a night that you don’t want to talk too much about: admitting that it was indeed at times fun, but in no way worth the hassle.

Enter Gameweek 22. Malmö are still in the Europa League qualifiers while Djurgården joined Hammarby and Göteborg in bowing out, it remains the one and only question mark that could hinder them from just walking away with the title it seems. They have the squad depth to cope yet, as we’ve seen this season, they’ve been nowhere near as dominant as they should have been given their superior first XI and bench players.

AIK looks to have turned a corner and I’m very much targeting them on my imminent Wildcard, where the perennially backed Nabil Bahoui will have to look like a deflated tube man to be able to avoid getting sucked into this mess that I like to call my team. In the meantime, I leave it to the likes of Moses Ogbu and Tim Rönning to try to prove it was more than just a Double Gameweek fling.

As always, if you want to chat about fantasy football either comment here below – or follow me @FF_Meltens on Twitter!

  Allsvenskan GW22, Scout picks and captains
    Meltens
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 4 Years
    50 mins ago

    How are you all doing in between the Double Gameweeks? Captains, transfers, general life stuff? 🙂

    Scout picks are here: https://www.allsvenskan.se/fantasy/fantasy-football-scout-gw22-scout-picks

    Good luck this GW!

    General Nuisance
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      43 mins ago

      In a state of confusion, myself. Not sure what transfer to do, who to captain and who to bench.Leaning towards saving transfer as nothing really stands out.

      Current Line Up:

      Ronning
      Witry, Larsson, Ahmedhodzic, Bjornstrom
      Vecchia, Norlin, AC, Haksabanovic
      Karlsson, Selmani,

      Bench: Lauritsen, Ogbu, Barny, Keita (GK)

      Stats Don\'t Lie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        20 mins ago

        How much itb? AC might be out too no?

        General Nuisance
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          18 mins ago

          3.7 million in the bank. AC probably out, yes. Not much information available. Not sure who to get. Bench a bit weak

          Meltens
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 4 Years
            15 mins ago

            Bench looks fine but Ogbu to Besara or Bahoui could be nice! 🙂

            General Nuisance
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              14 mins ago

              Besarar/Bahoui for AC, I suppose? 🙂

              General Nuisance
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                12 mins ago

                Sorry, misread

                Meltens
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • Has Moderation Rights
                  • 4 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  Is AC definitely out? I haven’t had the time to check properly.
                  If highly unlikely to feature than yeah, he should probably go. I got rid like 8 GWs ago or something and haven’t really been punished, he’s really been a letdown like a lot of the premiums this year!

                  General Nuisance
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 5 Years
                    just now

                    Nothing confirmed. JDT said nothing about availability in press comments today. Will wildcard in 24 anyway. He is, for now.

    Stats Don\'t Lie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      37 mins ago

      Here's the team this week:

      Ronning
      Larsson, Olsson, Bjornstrom
      Berget, Besara, Sana, Vecchia,
      Karlsson, Selmani, Barny

      Anderson, Lauritsen, Ahmedhodzic, Book

      5.9 itb. What's the likelihood of tankovic starting? I'm looking at Sana + Barny/Book > Bahoui + Tank/Johansson

      Meltens
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 4 Years
        29 mins ago

        Haven’t seen anything at all about Tank, seemed minor so hopefully plays but think it’s 50/50. Bahoui should be safer this week I’d say. As mentioned I can’t get the timing right with Tank but he’s in for better or worse hah. I’d avoid a hit in your case but if it’s for free I like it 🙂

        Stats Don\'t Lie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          15 mins ago

          The two moves would be for a -4. Interesting, would you do just one of them then?

          Meltens
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 4 Years
            2 mins ago

            Book to Bahoui or Besara I think! I have a good feeling about Besara this GW, he’ll be my captain. Always like Bahoui as well, that’s a well documented fact xD

          General Nuisance
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            just now

            I went with Bahoui. Will Besara play striker or a mid?

      General Nuisance
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        28 mins ago

        Not much information on Tankovic either. Some injury concern. Kacaniklic has voiced dissent recently. Hammarby not in balance at the moment

        Meltens
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 4 Years
          10 mins ago

          Hammarby is very up and down and Kaca isn’t helping at all. So tired of him whining about tactics as soon as they lose, accepting no responsibility himself for a season of being bad-mediocre at best.

  Stats Don\'t Lie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    19 mins ago

    Who's would you start?

    A) Ahmedhodzic
    B) Barny
    C) Sana
    D) Lauritsen

    General Nuisance
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      If only one: Sana

      Stats Don\'t Lie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Even Vs double IFE Def?

        General Nuisance
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          I see, In that case, go safe with Ahmedhodzic, unless you have double Malmö defense

    Meltens
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Sana for the pens I guess but they should all do roughly as well. Lauritsen a personal favourite though with his overall threat and bonus points game.

