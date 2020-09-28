800
Dugout Discussion September 28

Reed missing for Fulham as Traoré named on Aston Villa bench

800 Comments
Fantasy Premier League benches have taken another hit in Gameweek 3 as Harrison Reed (£4.5m) is absent from Fulham’s meeting with Aston Villa.

In a week where Daniel Podence (£5.6m) and Gabriel Jesus (£9.5m) were no-shows, managers will be relying on their substitutes more than ever.

Reed is currently among the top-eight most-popular midfielders priced under £4.5m but is leaving his backers short this time around.

Aleksandr Mitrovic (£6.0m) is the main Fantasy draw at Craven Cottage though, owned by 20.7% of managers.

The Fulham forward is a key man in the mid-priced bracket, Patrick Bamford (£5.7m) the only FPL forward priced at £6.0m or less to come into Gameweek 3 with more backers than Mitrovic.

His Leeds counterpart has already registered five attacking returns in three matches but Mitrovic is on Fulham’s penalties… in a season where spot-kicks are intriguingly common.

That said, Emi Martínez (£4.5m) already has one penalty save to his name in 2020/21, making himself the most-signed goalkeeper ahead of Gameweek 3.

The Villa shot-stopper already boasts 11.8% ownership and could catch up on Alex McCarthy (18.7%) and Mat Ryan (17.9%) with a solid score at Craven Cottage.

Jack Grealish (£7.0m) was the last Villa man to score a league goal at Fulham, and also their chief threat on the road last season. He registered seven attacking returns on the road in 2019/20 and continues on the left-hand side of Dean Smith’s 4-3-3 system tonight.

As is likely to be customary this season, Ollie Watkins (£6.0m) leads the line for the second league match in a row, while Trézéguet (£5.5m) gets one more week on the right-hand side of the front-three.

New signing Bertrand Traoré (£6.0m) is sure to be eyeing up that spot up though, as he shook off a yellow flag to be named on Villa’s bench for Gameweek 3.

Fulham XI (4-2-3-1): Areola; Bryan, Odoi, Hector, Tete; Ream, Zambo Anguissa; Cavaleiro, Decordova-Reid, Cairney; Mitrovic.

Aston Villa XI (4-3-3): Martínez; Targett, Konsa, Mings, Cash; Hourihane, D Luiz, McGinn; Grealish, Watkins, Trézéguet.

  1. Pedram
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    Kamara belongs in league 2

    Open Controls
  2. Jullepuu
    • 1 Year
    2 mins ago

    Son to Mahrez or Barnes? I can't do much with the extra money from Mahrez but I feel like he is the better pick.

    Open Controls
  3. balint84
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    Barnes or Mount or Foden

    Open Controls
  4. aapoman
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    Time to sell Mitrovic? Fulham look awful but can't get more than 6m forward for him

    Open Controls
  5. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    Martinez owners don't deserve that CS.

    Open Controls
    1. La Roja
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      And why is that?

      Open Controls
      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Did you see the fumble?

        Open Controls
      2. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        15 seconds in https://streamye.com/vesb6

        Open Controls
    2. Pedram
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Why?

      Open Controls
    3. Slouch87
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Why not ?

      Open Controls
    4. That Was Easy!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Sure they do, solidified defense against a weak, weak Fulham. Encouragingly they play Pool next week, so hoping for a big fat 0 there 🙂

      Open Controls
    5. United 99 4Ever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Need the CS and Konsa 6pt

      Open Controls
  6. BenDavies
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    Mitrovic fail as usual

    Open Controls
  7. COK3Y5MURF
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    Mitrovic owners ready to admit that they are casuals?

    Open Controls
    1. Paul Psychic Octopus
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Could have scored a couple of headers, and is on pens.
      But yeah... casual.

      Open Controls
    2. AnfieldLad
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Mitrovic bottom of my priorities. At least he looks like the wants to score. He’s probably had more shots/ headers (wide) than Martial and Werner had touches

      Open Controls
  8. Paul Psychic Octopus
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    What is wrong with Alan Smith? Blindness?
    "Mitrovic claiming he was fouled".

    Shows replay. Mitrovic clearly pushed in back by Mings.

    Smith: Nothing.

    Open Controls
  9. That Was Easy!
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    Still waiting for someone to beat my 10 from 8 including (C). Anyone with me?

    Ryan (1)
    TAA Robbo Saiss (0) James (1)
    Salah KDB (4) Foden (2) Podence (0)
    Werner (2) Jimmy (0)

    Mitchell coming in for a 10% points increase 🙂

    Open Controls
  10. Nespinha
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    Bottomed, Kind of kneejerking here but...

    for a -4 hit,
    Doherty + Mitrovic --- KWP + DCL

    Yes or No?

    Open Controls
    1. Paul Psychic Octopus
      • 9 Years
      just now

      No.

      Open Controls
  11. Leo10
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Cannot wait to activate WC and get rid of Watkins. So painfully out of his depth it's untrue.

    Open Controls
    1. That Was Easy!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      That last sentence is quite poetic.

      Open Controls
  12. FOO FIGHTER
    • 1 Year
    just now

    Grealish is such a good pick...

    Open Controls

