Reed missing for Fulham as Traoré named on Aston Villa bench

Fantasy Premier League benches have taken another hit in Gameweek 3 as Harrison Reed (£4.5m) is absent from Fulham’s meeting with Aston Villa.

In a week where Daniel Podence (£5.6m) and Gabriel Jesus (£9.5m) were no-shows, managers will be relying on their substitutes more than ever.

Reed is currently among the top-eight most-popular midfielders priced under £4.5m but is leaving his backers short this time around.

Aleksandr Mitrovic (£6.0m) is the main Fantasy draw at Craven Cottage though, owned by 20.7% of managers.

The Fulham forward is a key man in the mid-priced bracket, Patrick Bamford (£5.7m) the only FPL forward priced at £6.0m or less to come into Gameweek 3 with more backers than Mitrovic.

His Leeds counterpart has already registered five attacking returns in three matches but Mitrovic is on Fulham’s penalties… in a season where spot-kicks are intriguingly common.

That said, Emi Martínez (£4.5m) already has one penalty save to his name in 2020/21, making himself the most-signed goalkeeper ahead of Gameweek 3.

The Villa shot-stopper already boasts 11.8% ownership and could catch up on Alex McCarthy (18.7%) and Mat Ryan (17.9%) with a solid score at Craven Cottage.

Jack Grealish (£7.0m) was the last Villa man to score a league goal at Fulham, and also their chief threat on the road last season. He registered seven attacking returns on the road in 2019/20 and continues on the left-hand side of Dean Smith’s 4-3-3 system tonight.

As is likely to be customary this season, Ollie Watkins (£6.0m) leads the line for the second league match in a row, while Trézéguet (£5.5m) gets one more week on the right-hand side of the front-three.

New signing Bertrand Traoré (£6.0m) is sure to be eyeing up that spot up though, as he shook off a yellow flag to be named on Villa’s bench for Gameweek 3.

Fulham XI (4-2-3-1): Areola; Bryan, Odoi, Hector, Tete; Ream, Zambo Anguissa; Cavaleiro, Decordova-Reid, Cairney; Mitrovic.

Aston Villa XI (4-3-3): Martínez; Targett, Konsa, Mings, Cash; Hourihane, D Luiz, McGinn; Grealish, Watkins, Trézéguet.

Lessons Learned from FPL Gameweek 3

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT