Reed missing for Fulham as Traoré named on Aston Villa bench

Fantasy Premier League benches have taken another hit in Gameweek 3 as Harrison Reed (£4.5m) is absent from Fulham’s meeting with Aston Villa.
In a week where Daniel Podence (£5.6m) and Gabriel Jesus (£9.5m) were no-shows, managers will be relying on their substitutes more than ever.
Reed is currently among the top-eight most-popular midfielders priced under £4.5m but is leaving his backers short this time around.
Aleksandr Mitrovic (£6.0m) is the main Fantasy draw at Craven Cottage though, owned by 20.7% of managers.
The Fulham forward is a key man in the mid-priced bracket, Patrick Bamford (£5.7m) the only FPL forward priced at £6.0m or less to come into Gameweek 3 with more backers than Mitrovic.
His Leeds counterpart has already registered five attacking returns in three matches but Mitrovic is on Fulham’s penalties… in a season where spot-kicks are intriguingly common.
That said, Emi Martínez (£4.5m) already has one penalty save to his name in 2020/21, making himself the most-signed goalkeeper ahead of Gameweek 3.
The Villa shot-stopper already boasts 11.8% ownership and could catch up on Alex McCarthy (18.7%) and Mat Ryan (17.9%) with a solid score at Craven Cottage.
Jack Grealish (£7.0m) was the last Villa man to score a league goal at Fulham, and also their chief threat on the road last season. He registered seven attacking returns on the road in 2019/20 and continues on the left-hand side of Dean Smith’s 4-3-3 system tonight.
As is likely to be customary this season, Ollie Watkins (£6.0m) leads the line for the second league match in a row, while Trézéguet (£5.5m) gets one more week on the right-hand side of the front-three.
New signing Bertrand Traoré (£6.0m) is sure to be eyeing up that spot up though, as he shook off a yellow flag to be named on Villa’s bench for Gameweek 3.
Fulham XI (4-2-3-1): Areola; Bryan, Odoi, Hector, Tete; Ream, Zambo Anguissa; Cavaleiro, Decordova-Reid, Cairney; Mitrovic.
Aston Villa XI (4-3-3): Martínez; Targett, Konsa, Mings, Cash; Hourihane, D Luiz, McGinn; Grealish, Watkins, Trézéguet.
Lessons Learned from FPL Gameweek 3
- Brighton and Hove Albion 2-3 Manchester United
- Crystal Palace 1-2 Everton
- West Bromwich Albion 3-3 Chelsea
- Burnley 0-1 Southampton
- Sheffield United 0-1 Leeds United
- Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 Newcastle United
- Manchester City 2-5 Leicester City
- West Ham United 4-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers
- Fulham v Aston Villa
- Liverpool v Arsenal
Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles
Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.
Join now to get the following:
- Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
- Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
- Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
- Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
- Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
- Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
- Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
- View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
- Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.
ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT
NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT
Kamara belongs in league 2