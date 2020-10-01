556
FanTeam October 1

€50k to be won in FanTeam’s Gameweek 4 Fantasy game

556 Comments
There’s a jackpot of €7,500 and a guaranteed prize pool of €50,000 up for grabs with FanTeam’s Full Round Classic €50K game.

Forget long-term planning: this is all about taking advantage of this weekend’s fixtures, with the incentive of a huge payday at the end of it.

Think of it as like a ‘Free Hit’ in FPL, where you can load up on players with attractive Gameweek 4 matches and not fret about the subsequent schedule or future threat of rotation.

The likes of Wolverhampton Wanderers, Southampton, Leicester City, Chelsea, Everton and Arsenal all have enticing-looking home fixtures this weekend, while Manchester City travel to a Leeds United side that conceded seven goals in their first two 2020/21 games.

You can enter more than one team, too, with each entry costing €20.

Those finishing in the first 588 places will get prize money – and there are less than 200 entries at the time of writing!

HOW TO PLAY

The first step is to pick your starting XI for the upcoming Gameweek.

A budget of €105m is given to each Fantasy manager, with players priced up specific to their club’s fixture in that round.

For example, Raheem Sterling has a price of €14.4m due to Manchester City having a relatively favourable match in Gameweek 4.

Look further down the list though and you’ll see Harry Kane available at cut-price €8.9m, due to Spurs having the supposedly “trickier” game away at Manchester United.

Jack Grealish is available at a bargain €5.9m, meanwhile, with Aston Villa playing hosts to the reigning champions.

As with any Fantasy game, it’s all about balance and finding those budget gems in order to free up money for the sought-after premium assets.

The scoring system is the same as FanTeam’s season-long €1m Fantasy game, which, for the uninitiated, is very similar to FPL’s (four points for a clean sheet, three for an assist etc).

Full details of that are available here.

There are two other rules for the Full Round Classic 50k worth mentioning for newcomers:

  • Safety Net – There are no named substitutes in this daily Fantasy game but don’t worry if your asset misses out: all non-starting players will be replaced at the beginning of their match, if there is a player from the same club, in the same position, with an equal or cheaper price. The player with the closest price is chosen first.
  • Stacking Penalty – Small deductions will be made if you back multiple defensive players (goalkeepers or defenders) from the same club and they get a clean sheet (ie Defender 1 = unaffected, Defender 2 = – 1 point, Defender 3 = – 2 points, Defender 4 = -3 points).

Thought you’d missed out on FanTeam‘s €1,000,000 FPL-style Fantasy game or wish you’d entered another team? We’ve more good news on that front.

Late registration is still open for the season-long game, which carries a guaranteed prize pool of €1m.

Even better: new entrants won’t be starting from zero, as they’ll be handed 70% of the average score in Gameweeks 1-3 – which equates to a healthy 122 points.

On top of that, you’ll get unlimited transfers up until the Gameweek 4 deadline of 11am BST this Saturday.

Finishing in the top 5,659 places ensures a cash prize, with €200,000 of the kitty going straight to the winner.

Weekly and monthly prizes are also awarded, while there are exclusive weekly Freeroll events (at no extra charge) for entrants into the season-long game.

The latest one of these is the Gameweek 4 €1k Freeroll, which is a free-to-enter tournament that again takes the form a one-Gameweek-only ‘Free Hit’.

556 Comments Post a Comment
  1. arndff_
    • 8 Years
    14 mins ago

    Anything worth a hit here?

    McCarthy
    TAA Justin Taylor
    Salah KdB Fernandes Podence
    Jimenez DCL Mitrovic

    Steer Bissouma Ayling Mitchell

    0FT, 1M ITB

    Open Controls
    1. The Road to Turfdom
      • 4 Years
      12 mins ago

      Not for me, GTG

      2. Don Kloppeone
    2. Don Kloppeone
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      11 mins ago

      Nope you're good mate

      3. arndff_
    3. arndff_
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      Thank you! Will be hiding behind my sofa when Saints play.

      Open Controls
    4. Hotdogs for Tea
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      i think you are set ... it’s a nice team but players seem to fall out of favour very quickly on here 😉

      1. arndff_
      1. arndff_
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Thanks for the reply! Asked you below your post on prev page whether you have a twitter acc... if so, could you share your handle? 🙂

        Open Controls
  2. Slitherene
    • 2 Years
    12 mins ago

    McCarthy ¦ 0 ITB, 1 FT
    TAA - Coady - Justin - Taylor
    KdB - Salah - Jorginho - Son*
    Richarlison* - Werner*
    ¦ Mitrovic - Ward - Bissouma

    1) Werner -> Ings
    2) Werner, Son -> Ings, Rashford
    3) Werner, Son -> Maupay, Sterling
    4) Save?

    1. arndff_
    1. arndff_
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Son may be fit for the weekend... wait for all the pressers and decide after them what to do.

      1. Slitherene
      1. Slitherene
        • 2 Years
        just now

        I'm thinking of keeping him even if he misses the next.

        1. arndff_
        1. arndff_
          • 8 Years
          just now

          OK. So you can ignore options 2 & 3.

          2. Evasivo
    2. Evasivo
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      1 for me

      1. Slitherene
      1. Slitherene
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Can't I roll the FT?

        Open Controls
  3. Evasivo
    • 10 Years
    11 mins ago

    Watching Scoutcast and they keep referring to the "Penalty Situation" but I seemed to have missed them explain what IS the Penalty Situation!?

    1. ...al
    1. ...al
      • 11 Years
      9 mins ago

      Every Tom, D!ck and Harry getting a peno for sh@g all

      1. Evasivo
      1. Evasivo
        • 10 Years
        5 mins ago

        Cheers Al, aye seen plenty of those! Didn't know it was a situation, but guess so

        1. ...al
        1. ...al
          • 11 Years
          2 mins ago

          Refs told to chill the beans from now on I think on the old handball penos

          Prob best, it was ruining the games

          1. Evasivo
          1. Evasivo
            • 10 Years
            just now

            Agreed, thanks for replies mate

            Open Controls
  4. iL PiStOlErO
    • 1 Year
    8 mins ago

    Bruno + DCL or Jimmy + Rash for the next few?

    1. arndff_
    1. arndff_
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      Can you post your whole team?

      1. iL PiStOlErO
      1. iL PiStOlErO
        • 1 Year
        6 mins ago

        Of course.

        Ramsdale Steer
        TAA KWP Mitchell Taylor Justin
        Salah Sterling Son Romeu Bisso
        Vardy Werner Davies

        2ft, 0.5 itb

        Wanna do Sonny + Timo out.

        1. Stormbringer22
        1. Stormbringer22
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          3 mins ago

          I would just use 1FT if I were you and have 2FTs over the IB

          2. arndff_
        2. arndff_
          • 8 Years
          3 mins ago

          Son might be fit... if that's the case, then you can just sell Werner if you don't want to give him next 2.

          DCL/Jimenez/Ings -- all good options, so it's up to you who to go for & it's also related with your future plans, etc.

          If you keep both Son, Timo, then you can make a boring GK switch to free up some funds: Ramsdale to 4.5 or Martinez.

          1. iL PiStOlErO
          1. iL PiStOlErO
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Nice view on things. Ideally wanna keep both but there are just so many options out there and that bench is not the best. If Sonny wasnt doubt he would have stayed in my team for a long time. Also Timo should be better option with Puli and Ziyech. Will see, maybe gk downgrade yes or just Son to Rash. Cheers.

            2. ...al
    2. ...al
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      mmmmm

      Probably the first one

      Open Controls
  5. Hotdogs for Tea
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    6 mins ago

    Lots of early transfers seem to have been made chasing a .1 rise or avoiding a .1 fall .... going to be scenes if a few front line players get injured tonight.

    1. Stormbringer22
    1. Stormbringer22
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      No one of real interest plays tonight though. Still clinging to my FT with the intention of banking it. Agree though - transfers are best made on a Friday

      1. Stormbringer22
      1. Stormbringer22
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        I take it back. Forgot Spurs have yet another game tonight. Even so, doubt many have gone for early Kane transfers in their team

        2. ...al
    2. ...al
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      After 3 weeks of absolutely everything goin wrong, NBD for a few more upsets

      3. Klaren
    3. Klaren
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Other than Tottenham, it doesn’t seem like there will be a lot of first team players playing tonight.

      Open Controls
  6. Super Jack Grealish
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    What to do with Son? Got 1.5 ITB but any move would be for a -4, so can either keep him for this GW but would have to play BDavies

    1) Bruno
    2) Barnes (gives me enough to do Mitro>Ings next week)
    3) Mahrez
    4) Save

    1. Stormbringer22
    1. Stormbringer22
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Save

      Open Controls
  7. BremerHB
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    Think I am set on this WC team pending any surprising news in the pressers tomorrow. Any ideas/food for thought or good to go?

    Martinez - Steer
    TAA - Castagne - Lamptey - KWP - Mitchell
    Salah - KDB - Barnes - Trossard - Stephens
    Ings - Jimenez - DCL

    Open Controls
  8. davies
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    Fourth mid:

    A) Podence
    B) Klich
    C) Soucek + 0.6

    Open Controls
  9. Taribo
    • 5 Years
    just now

    Save the FT for the international break? Tempted by Son to Barnes

    Martinez
    TAA - Saiss - James - Lamptey
    Salah - KDB (c) - Foden - Podence
    Jimi - DCL

    Steer - Son - Mitchell - Brewster
    0.3 ITB

    Open Controls

