€50k to be won in FanTeam’s Gameweek 4 Fantasy game

Sponsored by FanTeam

There’s a jackpot of €7,500 and a guaranteed prize pool of €50,000 up for grabs with FanTeam’s Full Round Classic €50K game.

Forget long-term planning: this is all about taking advantage of this weekend’s fixtures, with the incentive of a huge payday at the end of it.

Think of it as like a ‘Free Hit’ in FPL, where you can load up on players with attractive Gameweek 4 matches and not fret about the subsequent schedule or future threat of rotation.

The likes of Wolverhampton Wanderers, Southampton, Leicester City, Chelsea, Everton and Arsenal all have enticing-looking home fixtures this weekend, while Manchester City travel to a Leeds United side that conceded seven goals in their first two 2020/21 games.

You can enter more than one team, too, with each entry costing €20.

Those finishing in the first 588 places will get prize money – and there are less than 200 entries at the time of writing!

HOW TO PLAY

The first step is to pick your starting XI for the upcoming Gameweek.

A budget of €105m is given to each Fantasy manager, with players priced up specific to their club’s fixture in that round.

For example, Raheem Sterling has a price of €14.4m due to Manchester City having a relatively favourable match in Gameweek 4.

Look further down the list though and you’ll see Harry Kane available at cut-price €8.9m, due to Spurs having the supposedly “trickier” game away at Manchester United.

Jack Grealish is available at a bargain €5.9m, meanwhile, with Aston Villa playing hosts to the reigning champions.

As with any Fantasy game, it’s all about balance and finding those budget gems in order to free up money for the sought-after premium assets.

The scoring system is the same as FanTeam’s season-long €1m Fantasy game, which, for the uninitiated, is very similar to FPL’s (four points for a clean sheet, three for an assist etc).

Full details of that are available here.

There are two other rules for the Full Round Classic 50k worth mentioning for newcomers:

Safety Net – There are no named substitutes in this daily Fantasy game but don’t worry if your asset misses out: all non-starting players will be replaced at the beginning of their match, if there is a player from the same club, in the same position, with an equal or cheaper price. The player with the closest price is chosen first.

– There are no named substitutes in this daily Fantasy game but don’t worry if your asset misses out: all non-starting players will be replaced at the beginning of their match, if there is a player from the same club, in the same position, with an equal or cheaper price. The player with the closest price is chosen first. Stacking Penalty – Small deductions will be made if you back multiple defensive players (goalkeepers or defenders) from the same club and they get a clean sheet (ie Defender 1 = unaffected, Defender 2 = – 1 point, Defender 3 = – 2 points, Defender 4 = -3 points).

LATE REGISTRATION STILL OPEN FOR €1M SEASON-LONG FANTASY GAME

Thought you’d missed out on FanTeam‘s €1,000,000 FPL-style Fantasy game or wish you’d entered another team? We’ve more good news on that front.

Late registration is still open for the season-long game, which carries a guaranteed prize pool of €1m.

Even better: new entrants won’t be starting from zero, as they’ll be handed 70% of the average score in Gameweeks 1-3 – which equates to a healthy 122 points.

On top of that, you’ll get unlimited transfers up until the Gameweek 4 deadline of 11am BST this Saturday.

Finishing in the top 5,659 places ensures a cash prize, with €200,000 of the kitty going straight to the winner.

Weekly and monthly prizes are also awarded, while there are exclusive weekly Freeroll events (at no extra charge) for entrants into the season-long game.

The latest one of these is the Gameweek 4 €1k Freeroll, which is a free-to-enter tournament that again takes the form a one-Gameweek-only ‘Free Hit’.

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT