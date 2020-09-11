Guaranteed €1m prize pool for FanTeam’s FPL-style season-long Fantasy game

What if we tell you that you can get involved with a Fantasy game involving 1% of the opponents you had last year in Fantasy Premier League and, if you finish first, you will win €200,000?

Too good to be true, right?

Maximum 75,000 teams to enter

Minimum €1,000,000 prize pool

€25 entry fee per team

Top 5,659 teams paid

And the best part? Only 9,000 teams are registered right now.

The €1,000,000 prize pool is guaranteed – this means, regardless of whether the cash league fills or not, FanTeam will pay out the entire €1m winnings, as advertised.

FANTEAM WEEKLY/MONTHLY PRIZES

If the €200,000 first-place prize and top 5,659 payouts weren’t enough to encourage you to enter, FanTeam also offers weekly cash prizes for the three highest-scoring Fantasy managers every single Gameweek, giving you more opportunities to win your entry fee back, plus much more.

Weekly winners:

1st place: €250

2nd place: €100

3rd place: €50

Monthly winners:

1st place: €1,000

2nd place: €600

3rd place: €350

4th place: €175

5th place: €100

So, to quickly recap: for your €25 entry fee you get to enter a team in the €1,000,000 season-long cash league and the chance to win manager of the week and monthly cash rewards for topping the leaderboards.

What more value could we possibly throw at you? Well…

How about €45,000-worth of exclusive daily Fantasy Football contests, available to those that enter the €1m season-long game?

Exclusive weekly tournaments for Season Game players

The daily Fantasy games are similar to the season game but last only one weekend or for a single match. You can try these games for free: FanTeam has scheduled 33 tournaments, one per Gameweek, open only to the players who entered the season-long game.

SIMILAR TO FPL

If you’re an avid Fantasy Premier League player, you’ll fancy your chances of a top-rank finish in FanTeam’s season-long game, as your skillset is already well adapted to it.

For an overall guide to how to play the game, click here.

There’s also more in our position-by-position guides:

