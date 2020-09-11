1142
FanTeam September 11

Guaranteed €1m prize pool for FanTeam’s FPL-style season-long Fantasy game

1,142 Comments
What if we tell you that you can get involved with a Fantasy game involving 1% of the opponents you had last year in Fantasy Premier League and, if you finish first, you will win €200,000?

Too good to be true, right? 

  • Maximum 75,000 teams to enter
  • Minimum €1,000,000 prize pool
  • €25 entry fee per team
  • Top 5,659 teams paid

And the best part? Only 9,000 teams are registered right now.

The €1,000,000 prize pool is guaranteed – this means, regardless of whether the cash league fills or not, FanTeam will pay out the entire €1m winnings, as advertised.

FANTEAM WEEKLY/MONTHLY PRIZES

If the €200,000 first-place prize and top 5,659 payouts weren’t enough to encourage you to enter, FanTeam also offers weekly cash prizes for the three highest-scoring Fantasy managers every single Gameweek, giving you more opportunities to win your entry fee back, plus much more.

Weekly winners:

  • 1st place: €250
  • 2nd place: €100 
  • 3rd place: €50 

Monthly winners:

  • 1st place: €1,000 
  • 2nd place: €600 
  • 3rd place: €350 
  • 4th place: €175  
  • 5th place: €100 
Win a share of €1m as FanTeam and Fantasy Football Scout join forces

So, to quickly recap: for your €25 entry fee you get to enter a team in the €1,000,000 season-long cash league and the chance to win manager of the week and monthly cash rewards for topping the leaderboards.

What more value could we possibly throw at you? Well…

How about €45,000-worth of exclusive daily Fantasy Football contests, available to those that enter the €1m season-long game?

Exclusive weekly tournaments for Season Game players

The daily Fantasy games are similar to the season game but last only one weekend or for a single match. You can try these games for free: FanTeam has scheduled 33 tournaments, one per Gameweek, open only to the players who entered the season-long game.

SIMILAR TO FPL

If you’re an avid Fantasy Premier League player, you’ll fancy your chances of a top-rank finish in FanTeam’s season-long game, as your skillset is already well adapted to it.

For an overall guide to how to play the game, click here.

There’s also more in our position-by-position guides:

Join the 2020/21 FPL-style season-long game here and win up to €200,000

18+. begambleaware.org.

1,142 Comments Post a Comment
  1. acesingh
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 13 mins ago

    Choose 2 of
    Ings
    Jiminez
    Pulisic
    Havertz

    For first few GWs

    Open Controls
    1. beric
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      Ings i reckon, wait and see on chelsea mids

      Open Controls
    2. St Pauli Walnuts
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Ings and Havertz

      Open Controls
  2. Crucem Sanctam Subiit
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      First year playing and want to win my work league. This team okay?

      McCarthy
      TAA • Doherty • KWP
      Auba • Havertz • Rodríguez • ASM
      Vardy • Ings • Jiménez
      (Nyland • Bissouma • Justin • Mitchell)

      Aubameyang & Vardy to become De Bruyne & Agüero in GW3

      Open Controls
      1. Shaps
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 1 min ago

        Don't like Jimenez due to the bad fixtures but looks solid

        Open Controls
    • beric
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      A) Kane + Soucek

      B) Son + Mitrovic

      Open Controls
      1. Pukki Blinders
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 10 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
    • The Littlest Robbo
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      I think I'm settled on this, appreciate any thoughts?

      Ramsdale
      TAA, Dier, KWP, Vinagre
      Salah, Auba, JWP, Soucek
      Werner, Wilson

      Steer, Bissouma, Martial, Taylor

      Open Controls
      1. Shaps
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 2 mins ago

        Looks very template but very solid to me

        Open Controls
    • Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      If you had to pick only one 4.5 defender who would it be?

      Open Controls
      1. beric
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 10 mins ago

        taylor

        Open Controls
      2. lilmessipran
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 3 mins ago

        Kwp

        Open Controls
        1. james61103
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 1 min ago

          ayling after wk1

          Open Controls
    • Jurgen Flopp
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Hi everyone, which is the better option?

      A) 442 - Werner and 5.5m defender
      B) 352 - Pulisic and C Wilson

      Cheers

      Open Controls
    • Jet5605
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      A - McCarthy & Wilson
      B - Ramsdale & Mitro

      Open Controls
    • Mr. Mystic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      B Davies or Dier?

      Open Controls
    • Shaps
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      Will Perez start if Madison is fit or do they play in different positions?

      Open Controls
    • Mr. Mystic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      How many GW’s before Justin is replacer do we think?

      Open Controls
      1. Shaps
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 1 min ago

        2-3 games most likely

        Open Controls
    • jdp219
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      Can't decide what to do about KDB. Obviously he's not a factor in gw1. But I also don't want to have to worry about finding a way to get him in to my squad.

      1) Get KDB now and avoid potential stress later
      2) Auba > KDB in gw3

      Open Controls
      1. St Pauli Walnuts
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        2, that's what I'm planning. Auba has two great fixtures.

        Open Controls
    • vat1kor
      • 1 Year
      2 hours ago

      RATE MY TEAM PLS

      McCarthy
      TAA Doherty Walker-Peters
      Salah Auba Son Soucek
      Kane Mitrovic Antonio

      Sub: Nyland Douglas Stephens Bernardo

      Plan is to play WC in GW2

      Open Controls
    • Mr. Mystic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      How likely Pulisic to start?

      Open Controls
    • Fletch365
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      A: Soucek & Wilson
      B: ASM & Mitro

      Open Controls
    • Easy Cheesy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      How nailed is shaw? Need him to be playing regularly for an over-elaborate mid priced defence rotation.

      Open Controls
    • Niadu
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      Pulisic or Havertz?

      Vinagre or KWP?... (Got McCarthy)

      Cheers!

      Open Controls
      1. St Pauli Walnuts
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Havertz and Vin.

        Open Controls
    • DannyDrinkVodka
        1 hour, 49 mins ago

        Anybody on here who is taking a punt on Nketiah for form?

        Open Controls
        1. james61103
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 18 mins ago

          seriously considering it, what do we think the % likelihood he starts?

          Open Controls
          1. DannyDrinkVodka
              1 hour, 3 mins ago

              50/50, but I reckon he could score a couple off the bench to run up the score

              Open Controls
        2. Autopick XI
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 34 mins ago

          Perriera & Barnes

          Or

          Alli & Soucek

          Open Controls
        3. Netters2018
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 33 mins ago

          Both need to play for first 6 gws

          Ryan+kwp
          Or
          Mcarthy + vinagre

          Open Controls
        4. raff97
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 24 mins ago

          Best 13m Mid+Fwd? Already have Mitro and Saint Max

          Open Controls
        5. AF90
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          Which option is best?

          A) Havertz & Adams (3-5-2) ..Werner -> Martial GW2
          B) Digne & Ings (4-4-2) ..Ings -> Martial GW2

          Open Controls

