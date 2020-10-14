84
Podcast October 14

Scoutcast Episode 348 – Spurs and Chelsea players gather support

84 Comments
Joe and Az are joined by Andy for this week’s Scoutcast as they look ahead to Gameweek 5.

Tottenham Hotspur assets are in fine scoring form and about to head into a strong run of fixtures, so it is no wonder that the community questions in this latest Scoutcast are focused on Jose Mourinho’s men. Are Son Heung-min (£9.1m) and Harry Kane (£10.6m) players we should be definitely bringing in? And are both feasible without disrupting the balance of Fantasy Premier League managers’ squads? These questions and more about Spurs are considered by our trio.

The best of Chelsea has arguably not been seen yet this campaign. But with Christian Pulisic (£8.3m) and Hakim Ziyech (£7.9m) set to return from injury and Southampton up next, the community is pondering the merits of early investment in the Blues.

Meanwhile, the current international break has already produced a number of scares, from positive COVID-19 tests to injuries. Amid the pandemic, the Scoutcasters consider whether FPL managers need to alter the way they play, to cope with late sudden withdrawals due to the illness that has shocked the world.

Joe also attempts to make amends with his disastrous Dele Alli (£7.6m) differential pick in Gameweek 1. Can his latest low-owned gem succeed?

There is news of Fantasy Football Scout’s UEFA Champions League coverage, the next four fixtures are frisked and our trio reveal their transfer and captaincy plans.

This Scoutcast was first beamed live via our YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to get notified of future live episodes.

In addition, the Scoutcast and all our other podcasts are now also available via our Soundcloud channel.

If you’re a traditional type, you can acquire the mp3 audio version via this link or the first player below. Or you can take in the full visual experience via the second player below.

J0E Podcaster and writer. Tweets stats and stuff via @FFScout_Joe” Follow him on Twitter

  1. Bobby Digital
    • 3 Years
    48 mins ago

    1. Little Red Lacazette
      • 3 Years
      just now

  2. bautasten
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    45 mins ago

    Thoughts om this wc? 0.0 ITB

    Martinez, 4.0
    Robertson. Dallas. Kwp. XX. XX
    Salah. Son. Pulisic. Hames. Grealish.
    Kane. DCL. Brewster.

    Two remaining defs either:
    Saiss. 3.9
    2x4.5

    Input appriciated!

    1. The VAR Team
      • 1 Year
      43 mins ago

      Pulisic too risky for me

      1. bautasten
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        40 mins ago

        Yeah it's a punt for sure, trying to get ahead but could obviously backfire.

        1. FOMFF
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          33 mins ago

          I like the Pulisic punt. Easily fixed if it doesn't work

      2. Pep bites Kun
        • 4 Years
        21 mins ago

        Agree - wait till he has week or two of playing time - risk is he's been out for quite a while. Mins & march sharpness could be limited. Mind you, he may also come back sharp as a tack 😉

    2. JONALDINHO
      • 3 Years
      42 mins ago

      Saiss, 3.9. Great team but lack of city will kill you.

      1. bautasten
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        38 mins ago

        Yep it's risky byt could swap kane for aguero further down the line. Thanks.

        1. JONALDINHO
          • 3 Years
          38 mins ago

          Yeah that’s my plan too.

    3. Johnny too hotty
      • 8 Years
      42 mins ago

      i like it and i had something similar on my WC but no man city just had me worried.
      No city does solve the need to own hames grealish and son though.

      tempted by zaha?

      1. bautasten
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        36 mins ago

        Yeah no city is a big risk. Nah palace just isn't scoring enough, but yeah, fixtures look nice.

    4. ElliotJHP
      • 8 Years
      39 mins ago

      I'd go 2 X 4.5s

      Team looks good to go, I still prefer the options from a 3-4-3 but see the appeal of the Brewster wildcard

      1. bautasten
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        32 mins ago

        Yeah got a draft with maupay as well and he would be a good placeholder for Antonio. Still think this setup is more fun.

    5. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      39 mins ago

      Love that mid - I am aiming for those 5. Don't worry about the lack of City, you can't have them all.

      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        38 mins ago

        Think you need to go with the two 4.5s defs

        1. bautasten
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          34 mins ago

          Thanks. Yeah like that the points can come from a lot of different players. 2x4.5 Will give me benching headaches but could be worth having a full playing bench.

    6. Runaway
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      36 mins ago

      I am on WC as well and have the same front 8 + keepers but still undecided on the defense. I will either go with 2x4.5 with your setup or drop Robbo and go 2x5.5+3x4.5. I do not want a non-playing bench player with all Covid news around

      1. bautasten
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        31 mins ago

        A valid point regarding the defs. As a lfc-fan i just don't think i could go without one of the fullbacks. Thanks for reply!

    7. The Wogmeister
      just now

      Grealish is a knee jerk pick I'd say. I'd go for someone more reliable on returns

  3. Thiago-a go go
    • 7 Years
    40 mins ago

    How is my team looking ahead of GW5?

    Martinez
    Saiss Mitchell TAA
    Salah Zaha Rodriguez Son
    Bamford Kane DCL

    Ryan/Justin/Dunne/Anguissa

    2.5ITB

    1. Rondon9
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      I would play Justin over Mitchell

      Looks good

      1. Thiago-a go go
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Cheers and good luck to you!

    2. bautasten
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Gtg!

  4. JONALDINHO
    • 3 Years
    40 mins ago

    Thoughts on this WC?

    Martinez
    Van Dijk • Robinson • Mitchell
    Salah • KDB • Son • James
    Kane • DCL • Brewster
    (Steer / KWP / Masuaku / Stephens)

    Mitchell only playing this week then he’s 5th defender. Will rotate Brewster with defense. Thoughts?

    1. bautasten
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      Who's Robinson? Like the masuaku pick though. Any way you could upgrade vvd to robbo? Think i'd downgrade him to semedo/castagne and upgrade mitchell otherwise.

      1. Better off with a pin and a…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        I'd agree with this; that defence has too many maybes in it. I'd downgrade VVD and make sure you have nailed on players there. It's the price you pay for squeezing in all 4 of those premiums...

  5. Flynny
    • 5 Years
    38 mins ago

    Hi.....in what order would you put these 4 for the weekend? Need to start 2.

    Guess it depends on whether people think James starts?

    A....Lamptey (Palace away)
    B.....Saiss (Leeds away)
    C.....Mitchell (Brighton home)
    D......James (saints home)

    Thanks

    1. Hy liverpool
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      D if starts has to be the best option imo.

    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Start BD with AC in that order on bench

    3. Thiago-a go go
      • 7 Years
      just now

      D,C,B,A

  6. Chelsea91
    • 2 Years
    37 mins ago

    Thought on below team? Almost set and wait for press. Player to watch PVA,Chilwell and kdb

    Martinez
    Robbo,PVA,Chilwell
    Son,Grealish,Salah,Kdb
    Dcl,Maupay,Wilson

    Button Dallas Mitchell Stephens

  7. abhirup780
    • 6 Years
    37 mins ago

    Can PVA start this GW? any CRY fan here?

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Wait for Roy

  8. Rondon9
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    36 mins ago

    Anything worth a hit here lads?

    Martinez
    Robbo TAA Semedo
    Salah Grealish Son Podence
    Kane DCL Wood

    4m - Lamptey Mitchell Reed

    Agree with the bench?

    0.6m ITB 0FT

    Thanks

  9. Brosstan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    32 mins ago

    Is KDB really out?
    Any other confirmed injuries to punish early transfers?

    1. Rondon9
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      31 mins ago

      Nothing confirmed, he is a doubt

    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      29 mins ago

      I suspect KDB will be fine but Pep won't make it clear that he starts in his presser

    3. Seanigula
      • 11 Years
      20 mins ago

      calm down, casual

      1. Brosstan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        6 mins ago

        The casuals are those who made early transfer. Hopefully it gets punished hard

        1. Seanigula
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          Why are you such a douche? Worry about your own team.

        2. Seanigula
          • 11 Years
          just now

          ...and I didn’t mean casual in FPL, I meant casual in life 🙂

  10. Hryszko
    • 3 Years
    28 mins ago

    Am I G2G for this week?

    Martinez (Steer)
    Trent - Saiss - Taylor (Lamptey & Dallas)
    Salah - KDB - Son - Podence (Burke)
    DCL - Jimmy - Maupay

  11. Little Red Lacazette
    • 3 Years
    28 mins ago

    Is it too risky going without a City player on a WC?

    1. Wılly
      • 7 Years
      13 mins ago

      You'll want one in soon. I'm going for Sterling and Kane with a view to Aguero.

      1. PocketZola
        • 3 Years
        6 mins ago

        Kdb looks off the pace, so does sterling, would you captain either?

        1. Wılly
          • 7 Years
          2 mins ago

          No but I'm looking at bringing in explosive players to make the most of the goal glut

    2. HaffNanner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Have been debating this all week. Think I'm going to go without City to go with Kane and Son, but with money in the bank to easily swap Kane for KDB when it all blows up in my face.

  12. Wılly
    • 7 Years
    28 mins ago

    The player I want: Richarlison
    The player I feel I need: DCL

    So, do I pick one or have them both?
    (on WCL

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      25 mins ago

      Why do you want Richarlison so bad?

    2. KDB4PREZ
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      14 mins ago

      I’m sticking with rich had him from start

      1. Wılly
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Do you have DCL as well?

    3. Pep bites Kun
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Interesting dilemma - Why Rich over DCL - pens?

  13. Wılly
    • 7 Years
    25 mins ago

    I feel like he is the better choice between the two

  14. JONALDINHO
    • 3 Years
    25 mins ago

    When is Aguero back for city? Will he be starting right away?

    1. Hy liverpool
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      I don't think so.. May be in 2/3 weeks

    2. Joey Tribbiani
      just now

      Hes been back training this international break, probably on the bench against Arsenal

  15. Hotdogs for Tea
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    25 mins ago

    Dier owners 🙁

    1. skodaole2
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Have him in FPL and draft league, cant say i m thrilled since i bet Mourinho will give again an answer like: He is not 100% out but i do not think he will play. But i can't rule him out. But he may not play. And what if i tell you he is out and he plays?

  16. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    24 mins ago

    Yerry Mina injured again >.<

    Very annoying. He's in most of my FanTeams. Hopefully it's minor and he's fit for next week (doesn't even have to play this week).

    1. Brosstan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Great for Keane owners. I was afraid he would lose his spot with new signing

  17. Stram Dunk
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    23 mins ago

    fplstatistics: Update 14th Oct:
    "Son finally rose. Wild Cards must have been the cause of the delayed change. A rule change is ruled out. The 12th Oct code changes have now been backed out."

    No more Sonrise?

  18. Thiago-a go go
    • 7 Years
    23 mins ago

    I think it is more a case of prevention is better than cure? He seems to be feeling the heavy schedule so lacking in rest as are quite a few others. So for the sake of risking major injury I feel certain players are being monitored more closely.

    1. Thiago-a go go
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      I am talking of KDB

      1. Joey Tribbiani
        1 min ago

        Yep, he was complaining about that in an interview before the england game

  19. vincentwsho
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    22 mins ago

    On a wildcard... which do you prefer?

    A) Zaha
    B) Grealish

    1) Wilson
    2) Watkins

    1. Rondon9
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      B1

      1. HaffNanner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Agree with this

  20. Old Gregg
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    21 mins ago

    This may Appear straight forward. But something is telling me to keep Werner.

    Which moves should I make please.

    2FT

    A) Podence + Werner > Son + Watkins
    B) James + Podence > Dallas + Barclay/Trossard (keep Werner)

  21. Kno
    • 9 Years
    21 mins ago

    Favorite 5.5 defensive pick? Need someone to slot in with robbo lamptey and dallas

    Been flipflopping between semedo, reguilon and if I feel really cheeky pva, any other obvious options I have missed?

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      15 mins ago

      PVA!!!!

      1. Weasel Boy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        this

    2. Joey Tribbiani
      12 mins ago

      I mean you dont have to spend all your money, if you arent feeling anyone

    3. KDB4PREZ
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      12 mins ago

      In same boat just unsure which to go for, prefer Semedo and Pva atm but keep changing mind

  22. PocketZola
    • 3 Years
    21 mins ago

    Captain choices?

    For me, salah, son, kdb, sterling, kane. I cant see myself c anyone else,

    1. HaffNanner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Kane

  23. HaffNanner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    17 mins ago

    Two best cheapies to rotate alongside Robbo and Saiss?

    A. Lamptey
    B. Dallas/Ayling
    C. Walker-Peters
    D. Taylor
    E. Masuaku
    F. Justin

    1. PocketZola
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Be

  24. JONALDINHO
    • 3 Years
    9 mins ago

    Rate this WC /10.

    Martinez
    Semedo • Ayling • Ward
    Salah • KDB • Son • James
    Kane • DCL • Brewster
    (4.0 / KWP / Masuaku / 4.5)

    Will rotate between 442 / 343 with Brewster.

    1. Jimbo-Jones
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Question marks on Semedo's value, and wouldn't want to bank on Leeds/Palace for Clean Sheets (or WHU!)

      Mids and Forwards are great.

      7/10.

  25. Weasel Boy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    6 mins ago

    Is playing Brewster over Podence crazy?
    Sheffield Utd gotta score and no better time than Fulham at home.

  26. Jimbo-Jones
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    5 mins ago

    Bruno to Son AND

    A. Werner to Kane
    B. Mitro to DCL

  27. Vikram Solanki
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    a) Grealish + Brewster + 3.9 5th DEF, Brewster as 3rd forward
    b) Bissouma + Maupay + 4.5 5th DEF, Bissouma as 5th mid

  28. Tony Martial
    • 1 Year
    just now

    Salah or Kane captain?

