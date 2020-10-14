Scoutcast Episode 348 – Spurs and Chelsea players gather support

Joe and Az are joined by Andy for this week’s Scoutcast as they look ahead to Gameweek 5.

Tottenham Hotspur assets are in fine scoring form and about to head into a strong run of fixtures, so it is no wonder that the community questions in this latest Scoutcast are focused on Jose Mourinho’s men. Are Son Heung-min (£9.1m) and Harry Kane (£10.6m) players we should be definitely bringing in? And are both feasible without disrupting the balance of Fantasy Premier League managers’ squads? These questions and more about Spurs are considered by our trio.

The best of Chelsea has arguably not been seen yet this campaign. But with Christian Pulisic (£8.3m) and Hakim Ziyech (£7.9m) set to return from injury and Southampton up next, the community is pondering the merits of early investment in the Blues.

Meanwhile, the current international break has already produced a number of scares, from positive COVID-19 tests to injuries. Amid the pandemic, the Scoutcasters consider whether FPL managers need to alter the way they play, to cope with late sudden withdrawals due to the illness that has shocked the world.

Joe also attempts to make amends with his disastrous Dele Alli (£7.6m) differential pick in Gameweek 1. Can his latest low-owned gem succeed?

There is news of Fantasy Football Scout’s UEFA Champions League coverage, the next four fixtures are frisked and our trio reveal their transfer and captaincy plans.

This Scoutcast was first beamed live via our YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to get notified of future live episodes.

In addition, the Scoutcast and all our other podcasts are now also available via our Soundcloud channel.

If you’re a traditional type, you can acquire the mp3 audio version via this link or the first player below. Or you can take in the full visual experience via the second player below.

<span style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” data-mce-type=”bookmark” class=”mce_SELRES_start”></span>

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT