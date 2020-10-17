1063
Dugout Discussion October 17

Greenwood absent and Pogba benched as Solskjaer names surprise starting XI

The last of four Premier League matches to take place on Saturday sees Manchester United head north to face Newcastle United.

Kick-off at St James’ Park is at 20:00 BST.

We suspected there’d be changes to the visitors’ team following the 6-1 humiliation at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur a fortnight ago but not many of us would have anticipated Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s starting XI.

There are five changes to the line-up that started in north London, with the suspended Anthony Martial among the players dropping out.

Marcus Rashford moves up front in the Frenchman’s absence.

That tactical alteration was much-predicted but the omission of Mason Greenwood from the matchday squad was a curveball, while Solskjaer has also sprung a surprise by changing both of his holding midfielders.

Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic drop to the bench, with Scott McTominay and Fred coming into the side.

Victor Lindelof also ousts Eric Bailly at centre-half, with the hitherto peripheral Daniel James and Juan Mata given the nod to replace Martial and Greenwood.

New signing Alex Telles is only on the bench but the under-fire Harry Maguire has recovered from injury to line up in defence.

The hosts’ team news is much more straightforward.

Steve Bruce has made only one change from the team that originally lined up in the 3-1 win over Burnley, with Jamaal Lascelles replacing the injured Fabian Schar at centre-half.

Newcastle United XI: Darlow, Krafth, Fernandez, Lascelles, Lewis, Hayden, Shelvey, Hendrick, Saint-Maximin, Joelinton, Wilson.

Manchester United XI: de Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelöf, Maguire, Shaw, McTominay, Fred, Mata, Bruno Fernandes, James, Rashford.

  1. HuttonDressedasLahm
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    Fernandez dropping tonight

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      z or s

      Open Controls
      1. HuttonDressedasLahm
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 18 mins ago

        Z
        😉

        Open Controls
  2. Giggs Boson
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    Might be worth getting a United player in for WBA in GW9, but might as well wait and monitor over the Chelsea, Arsenal, and Everton games.

    Open Controls
    1. FPL_trail_runner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      I saw the last 30min

      Newcastle had an injured goalkeeper. United dont look good.

      Open Controls
      1. Giggs Boson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 21 mins ago

        I thought they'd played well the last 30 minutes. Some of the build up play was lovely.

        But won't be investing over the next 3.

        Open Controls
        1. FPL_trail_runner
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          2 hours, 16 mins ago

          Again it needs saying

          Newcastle didnt have a goalkeeper for the last 30min

          Open Controls
          1. Giggs Boson
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 14 mins ago

            What does that have to do with their build up play?

            They created quality chances independent of the goalkeeping.

            Open Controls
            1. FPL_trail_runner
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              2 hours, 11 mins ago

              In answer to your question the Bruno goal wouldnt have happened and then Newcastle wouldnt have then went into camy cazy attack mode leaving nobody at the back for another 2 goals in the last 5min

              Open Controls
              1. Zim0
                • 2 Years
                2 hours, 5 mins ago

                As if the goalkeeper had any chance in saving the bruno goal

                Open Controls
                1. Zim0
                  • 2 Years
                  2 hours, 4 mins ago

                  He also had a goal ruled out for offside because of mata and missed a penalty which won't happen often considering his record.

                  Open Controls
                2. Trophé Mourinho
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 1 Year
                  2 hours, 4 mins ago

                  That angle is so hard to score from, the keeper covers 90% of the goal. Thats a very hard goal to score, the odds were stacked against Bruno there.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Zim0
                    • 2 Years
                    1 hour, 59 mins ago

                    Yes but thats not what he's saying. Hes saying the injury was the reason he didnt save. My point is the keeper couldn't have saved it because the shot was a quality one

                    Open Controls
                    1. FPL_trail_runner
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      1 hour, 39 mins ago

                      I was saying both

                      1. Goalie is injured
                      2 The low proability of him scoring. The odds are he doesnt score than again the next time he is in that position. The goalie being injured helped also.

                      Open Controls
      2. Vasqujg
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 15 mins ago

        Was NUFC out of subs?

        Open Controls
    2. Pratik
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      ++1. Good to see them play like that towards the end, but hold now. There are tremendous midfield options this year, across City/United/Tottenham.

      Open Controls
      1. Pratik
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 18 mins ago

        *hold urge to kneejerk them in.

        Open Controls
      2. Giggs Boson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 14 mins ago

        Excited to see Bale tomorrow... :

        Open Controls
    3. Qaiss
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      Man united are poor and Newcastle just let them win convincingly at the end. But they’ll probably lose 2 of the next 3 imo

      Open Controls
      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        Disagree

        Open Controls
    4. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      Martial will be back by then, if they can lift up the spirit the skills are there

      Open Controls
  3. ZeBestee
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    Is this worth -8?

    Foden + Pereira + Werner 》》》Son + Hames + Brewster

    Open Controls
    1. BooYaKasha
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
  4. Brosstan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    At least wilson and ASM got nothing

    Open Controls
  5. Hryszko
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    How is Fernandes on 3 BAPS after missing a penalty?

    Open Controls
    1. ZeBestee
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      Someone in the fpl tower has him (C)

      Open Controls
    2. Granville
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      Because he won the game.

      Open Controls
      1. Daniel - Go Granville
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 14 mins ago

        penalty merchant bias thing and stuff

        Open Controls
    3. BeaversWithAttitude
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      See Ings pen miss last season. Turkey shoot bonus points system.

      Open Controls
  6. FPL_trail_runner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    Despite another green arrow currently up to 140k with 7 players to go im making a nice set of forgetable transfers out

    Rashford and Keane out last week (week 4) to now join Son out after week 1.

    Would be doing better by actually doing nothing each week but picking a captain

    Open Controls
    1. F_Ivanovic
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      And by not benching DCL and Hamez!

      Open Controls
      1. FPL_trail_runner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 hours, 14 mins ago

        Only lost about 6 points on that in worst case yet. So nothing major ( could even work out well yet)

        Gained 8 points by changing to Sterling over Salah this morning for captain

        Swings and roundabouts

        Open Controls
        1. Plant Based Footballer
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 42 mins ago

          Salah = 7
          2x Sterling = 22

          2x Salah = 14
          Sterling = 11

          Where is your 8 points gained? I don't see it.

          Benching Everton against Adrian was a mistake. If opposition has a bad goalkeeper, keep players in.

          Open Controls
  7. ZoumasBloomers
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    Sold Rashford and Werner for a hit. Sold son before his four goals and ASM two weeks ago. Genuinely distraught

    Open Controls
    1. ZeBestee
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      U need to stop panick sales.

      Open Controls
    2. TomSaints
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      I’ve sold son twice, mane before haul, rashford, Werner and Adams.

      Can’t do anything right

      Open Controls
    3. BeaversWithAttitude
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Yep, I sold Son the week before his 20 something haul, too. Argh!

      Open Controls
  8. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    See guys! You could see it coming!

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2020/10/17/greenwood-absent-and-pogba-benched-as-solskjaer-names-surprise-starting-xi/?hc_page=4&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_22648156

    Open Controls
    1. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      Small score by this seasons standards

      Open Controls
      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 8 mins ago

        True, but what it could and should have been!

        Open Controls
  9. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    Sounds like Darlaw played on carrying injury- if so why did Newcastle not sub with Gillespie rather than the sub they made at 88 minutes

    Open Controls
  10. Flair
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    There are just too many options

    Open Controls
    1. ZeBestee
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      Makes the game more interesting, doesnt it?

      Open Controls
      1. Flair
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        Not for me, rooting against too many players

        Open Controls
      2. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 15 mins ago

        Not if you don't have the ones scoring points D:

        Open Controls
        1. ZeBestee
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 12 mins ago

          Yeah, but many players doing well increases the probability of owning some of them, unless you are having a stinker.

          Open Controls
          1. Hazz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            2 hours, 4 mins ago

            I fall in the latter category 😀

            Open Controls
  11. AzzaroMax99
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    VVD’s owners what are you doing with him? Sell tonight or wait few days? Get other Pool def (Gomez as cheaper or Robo maybe) or premium def from other team?

    Open Controls
    1. Brosstan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Waiting until the games are played at least

      Open Controls
    2. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      Wait but if he’s done for season then I’ll take a hit to a 4.5 and get Kane or Kun I think

      Open Controls
  12. Trophé Mourinho
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    30 from 3 so far, it could be a good week!
    DCL captain, Digne and Bruno
    Guatia, Lamptey, Saiss, Son, Trossard, Zaha, Jimi and Wood left!

    Open Controls
    1. ZeBestee
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      If that trend continues, you are in for a 110 points.

      Open Controls
      1. Trophé Mourinho
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 15 mins ago

        That would be so sick

        Open Controls
        1. ZeBestee
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 14 mins ago

          Lol, good luck.

          Open Controls
          1. Trophé Mourinho
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            2 hours, 12 mins ago

            thanks 🙂

            Open Controls
    2. Brosstan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      I'm down to 3m OR.... Only had 2 players played though. But feels so bad having to claw back from a red arrow for the rest of the GW after every other highly owned player hauled

      Open Controls
      1. Trophé Mourinho
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 13 mins ago

        I like being behind tbh, most weeks im ahead on saturday then Sunday wrecks me. I think I always prefer to be behind, being in front is not so nice when you are watching goals come in. So on a Saturday you are like rgeat I did good, then Sunday coems and you are bang average

        Thankfully the scary teams are out the way (Pool, Chelsea, City) its normally them which screw me

        Open Controls
      2. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 12 mins ago

        Just need your captain to run riots then you would be on the moon

        Open Controls
    3. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      Nice good going

      Open Controls
      1. Trophé Mourinho
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 6 mins ago

        thanks, but I know its too early to count chickens. Been in this position before and then had all remaining players blank and some get own goals or red cards :/

        Open Controls
  13. dansmusen
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    Sold Shaw for a hit....best hit ever 🙂

    Open Controls
  14. thewakka
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      Panic sell VVD?

      Open Controls
      1. ZeBestee
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 15 mins ago

        Unless he is going down the price or you are chasing rises, you can wait til you get official news.

        Open Controls
      2. Heiro
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 13 mins ago

        Apparently 7/8 weeks

        Open Controls
    • Hryszko
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      Would you look at getting in any United assets, or changing anything here for next GW?

      Martinez (Steer)
      Trent - Saiss - Taylor (Lamptey & Dallas)
      Salah - Son - KDB - Podence (Burke)
      DCL - Jimmy - Maupay

      Open Controls
      1. baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 12 mins ago

        No MU assets needed for next three fixtures imo.

        Open Controls
        1. El Lobito 10
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 3 mins ago

          Mistake

          Open Controls
      2. Kip
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 9 mins ago

        I’d look at Bruno if KDB is confirmed out for next gw

        Open Controls
    • Mweene
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      32 from 5 with Son (c). Finally a decent looking gw.

      De bruyne and Barnes > Sterling and Grealish (-4)?

      Open Controls
      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        KDB > Sterling Mane Bruno or Rashford?

        Open Controls
        1. Trophé Mourinho
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 10 mins ago

          Bruno tbh based on that game, and how leaky Chelsea are. Theres surely a pen in that game for ManU

          Open Controls
          1. Magic Zico
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            2 hours, 8 mins ago

            Unless Mendy and Thiago are back?

            Open Controls
    • Heiro
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      I'm thinking a double up on Salah and Mane for the SU game.

      KDB to Mane?

      Open Controls
      1. ZeBestee
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 13 mins ago

        I have both, + TAA. I will consider offloading one (TAA) after the Sheffield game.

        Open Controls
      2. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 9 mins ago

        I am planning Salah Mane for the next two then United mid (Bruno or Rashford) from GW8

        Open Controls
    • Don Kloppeone
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      Wow more people capped Werner than Bruno! Both were ballsy choices tbh.

      Bruno looking great I must admit despite the pen miss. Just no room for him in my team!

      Open Controls
    • Vasqujg
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      Everybody quickly go Triple Up on Manchester United

      They are bound and determined now!

      The Imp Pogba is on the Bench and other Lazy French bum is suspended.

      Open Controls
    • Underdogs11
        2 hours, 15 mins ago

        United - Chelsea score... 5-5?

        Open Controls
        1. Zim0
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 6 mins ago

          And all of them penalties

          Open Controls
          1. Magic Zico
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 58 mins ago

            Jorginho [C] done

            Open Controls
      • AnfieldLad
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        Probably had my best day since GW1 with 44 from 6 but still closer than ever to hitting WC

        McCarthy
        TAA Robbo Semedo
        Salah Son Podence Soucek
        Werner DCL Mitrovic
        (4.0 Shaw Bissouma Ferguson)

        Potentially a 0.3 swing on drops/ rises of players I’d bring in tonight - should I WC? Or wait to see Podence Mitrovic play ?

        Open Controls
      • El Lobito 10
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 8 mins ago

        As usual, the anti-United trolls get all psyched up after a Utd win on here. Hope those grapes aren't too sour lads! 😀 😀 😀

        Open Controls
        1. JONALDINHO
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 1 min ago

          Congrats on winning mate. Don’t see any comments with people getting sour

          Open Controls
          1. El Lobito 10
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 58 mins ago

            Cheers. Oh they're here all right

            Open Controls
            1. GreennRed
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 45 mins ago

              Well if you keep reacting they'll surely continue. Fair play. Bruno is stíl playing class too.

              Open Controls
      • JONALDINHO
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 6 mins ago

        Save FT?

        Martinez
        Robertson • Semedo • Dallas
        Salah • Son • James • Grealish
        Kane • DCL • Maupay
        (4.0 / KWP / Masuaku / 4.5)

        Open Controls
      • Weasel Boy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 4 mins ago

        33 -4 from 5 including Salah (c)

        Anyone else doing well as me?

        Open Controls
        1. FPL_trail_runner
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          2 hours, 1 min ago

          36 (-4) from 4 ,

          And ive DCL and Hamez benched.

          Open Controls
          1. Weasel Boy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            2 hours ago

            Wow DCL and Hamez benched?

            You must have some team

            Open Controls
          2. Danstoke82
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 55 mins ago

            Arguably the leagues form team with one of the form strikers and you benched him in a home match??

            Open Controls
            1. GreennRed
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 52 mins ago

              Form team after 4 games against easier opposition than they expected to face today.

              Open Controls
            2. FPL_trail_runner
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              1 hour, 49 mins ago

              He scored 6 points and Everton got rather lucky

              - VVD injury, lucky not to be down to 10 men

              Ive lost now at worse 4 points, may even make the points back as ive 7 players to go.

              You will never do well if you keep following the opinions of others on here. You have to make your own choices. I backed liverpool to dominate and keep Everton quite. The VVD injury disrupted that. However Everton and DCL were quite for the majority of the game from open play.

              This week didnt 100% to plan, but the downside was tiny. 10 points from 2 players benched is nothing to cry over.

              Open Controls
        2. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          2 hours ago

          Nope

          Open Controls
        3. Mile Plankton
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 58 mins ago

          13 from 2 (DCL and Salah)
          I was hiding behind the couch all day and it all fell apart from 86th to 96th minute of the last game.

          Open Controls
        4. GreennRed
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 56 mins ago

          WC. 28 from 4, Salah (C).

          Open Controls
      • Mile Plankton
        • 7 Years
        2 hours ago

        Well, that was not cool.
        At all.

        Open Controls
      • WE GO FOR IT
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 57 mins ago

        20(-8) from 4. Big red incoming for sure

        Captain Kane, Son remaining. Hopefully I rise back up to where I was before this GW began. I'd be happy with that. My team looks in good shape for the next few games and I kept my WC intact.

        Open Controls
      • Danstoke82
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 54 mins ago

        Not going to make the moves yet but was thinking one of these, either a good move?

        A) KDB > Mane (double up with Salah)
        B) KDB + Foden > Bruno + James Rodriguez 2FT

        Thanks in advance

        Open Controls
        1. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 48 mins ago

          A

          Open Controls
        2. WE GO FOR IT
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 47 mins ago

          A

          Open Controls

