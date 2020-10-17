Greenwood absent and Pogba benched as Solskjaer names surprise starting XI

The last of four Premier League matches to take place on Saturday sees Manchester United head north to face Newcastle United.

Kick-off at St James’ Park is at 20:00 BST.

We suspected there’d be changes to the visitors’ team following the 6-1 humiliation at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur a fortnight ago but not many of us would have anticipated Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s starting XI.

There are five changes to the line-up that started in north London, with the suspended Anthony Martial among the players dropping out.

Marcus Rashford moves up front in the Frenchman’s absence.

That tactical alteration was much-predicted but the omission of Mason Greenwood from the matchday squad was a curveball, while Solskjaer has also sprung a surprise by changing both of his holding midfielders.

Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic drop to the bench, with Scott McTominay and Fred coming into the side.

Victor Lindelof also ousts Eric Bailly at centre-half, with the hitherto peripheral Daniel James and Juan Mata given the nod to replace Martial and Greenwood.

New signing Alex Telles is only on the bench but the under-fire Harry Maguire has recovered from injury to line up in defence.

The hosts’ team news is much more straightforward.

Steve Bruce has made only one change from the team that originally lined up in the 3-1 win over Burnley, with Jamaal Lascelles replacing the injured Fabian Schar at centre-half.

Newcastle United XI: Darlow, Krafth, Fernandez, Lascelles, Lewis, Hayden, Shelvey, Hendrick, Saint-Maximin, Joelinton, Wilson.

Manchester United XI: de Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelöf, Maguire, Shaw, McTominay, Fred, Mata, Bruno Fernandes, James, Rashford.

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT