Injured Vardy misses out as Iheanacho starts for Foxes against unchanged Villa

Following on from an incredible finish to the Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United game, the final Premier League match of the day sees Leicester City take on Aston Villa.
Kick-off at the King Power Stadium is at 19:15 BST.
Villa are defending the only remaining 100% record in the top tier of English football and in the least surprising team news of the weekend, Dean Smith’s troops are unchanged from the side that defeated Liverpool 7-2 a fortnight ago.
Jack Grealish (£7.1m) was transferred in by just under 775,000 Fantasy Premier League managers ahead of Gameweek 5, following on from his 24-point haul against the reigning champions.
Grealish is now the most-owned FPL asset in this Villa squad, sitting in more than one in five Fantasy teams.
Leicester’s own most-popular player, Jamie Vardy (£10.1m), misses out this evening, having failed to recover from a calf injury that rendered him a doubt for Gameweek 5.
Over 500,000 Fantasy managers captained Vardy for this fixture, although that figure will no doubt be skewed by some early-season “ghost teams”.
Kelechi Iheanacho (£5.7m) gets a rare start up front in Vardy’s absence.
Brendan Rodgers’ other two changes are also enforced, with Caglar Soyuncu (£5.5m) and Daniel Amartey (£4.0m) dropping out.
Teenager Wesley Fofana (£5.0m) is handed his Premier League debut at centre-half, with Dennis Praet‘s (£5.5m) inclusion meaning that the Foxes have reverted to a back four for this encounter.
James Justin (£4.8m) and Timothy Castagne (£5.8m), both of whom have FPL ownerships in excess of 20%, start again at full-back.
Castagne is still top of the pile for points among Fantasy defenders going into this fixture.
Emiliano Martinez (£4.7m) is the now the most-owned goalkeeper in the game, having racked up successive clean sheets in his first two Villa appearances.
Leicester City XI: Schmeichel, Castagne, Evans, Fofana, Justin, Mendy, Praet, Tielemans, Pérez, Barnes, Iheanacho.
Aston Villa XI: Martínez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett, McGinn, Douglas Luiz, Barkley, Trezeguet, Watkins, Grealish.
