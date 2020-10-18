1145
Dugout Discussion October 18

Injured Vardy misses out as Iheanacho starts for Foxes against unchanged Villa

1,145 Comments
Share

Following on from an incredible finish to the Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United game, the final Premier League match of the day sees Leicester City take on Aston Villa.

Kick-off at the King Power Stadium is at 19:15 BST.

Villa are defending the only remaining 100% record in the top tier of English football and in the least surprising team news of the weekend, Dean Smith’s troops are unchanged from the side that defeated Liverpool 7-2 a fortnight ago.

Jack Grealish (£7.1m) was transferred in by just under 775,000 Fantasy Premier League managers ahead of Gameweek 5, following on from his 24-point haul against the reigning champions.

Grealish is now the most-owned FPL asset in this Villa squad, sitting in more than one in five Fantasy teams.

Leicester’s own most-popular player, Jamie Vardy (£10.1m), misses out this evening, having failed to recover from a calf injury that rendered him a doubt for Gameweek 5.

Over 500,000 Fantasy managers captained Vardy for this fixture, although that figure will no doubt be skewed by some early-season “ghost teams”.

Kelechi Iheanacho (£5.7m) gets a rare start up front in Vardy’s absence.

Brendan Rodgers’ other two changes are also enforced, with Caglar Soyuncu (£5.5m) and Daniel Amartey (£4.0m) dropping out.

Teenager Wesley Fofana (£5.0m) is handed his Premier League debut at centre-half, with Dennis Praet‘s (£5.5m) inclusion meaning that the Foxes have reverted to a back four for this encounter.

James Justin (£4.8m) and Timothy Castagne (£5.8m), both of whom have FPL ownerships in excess of 20%, start again at full-back.

Castagne is still top of the pile for points among Fantasy defenders going into this fixture.

Emiliano Martinez (£4.7m) is the now the most-owned goalkeeper in the game, having racked up successive clean sheets in his first two Villa appearances.

Leicester City XI: Schmeichel, Castagne, Evans, Fofana, Justin, Mendy, Praet, Tielemans, Pérez, Barnes, Iheanacho.

Aston Villa XI: Martínez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett, McGinn, Douglas Luiz, Barkley, Trezeguet, Watkins, Grealish.

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

1,145 Comments Post a Comment
  1. pundit of punts
    • 7 Years
    23 mins ago

    Get 2 out of the following 3 this gw?

    A. Grealish
    B. Kane
    C. Rodriguez

    Open Controls
    1. burnhilla
        just now

        A,B

        Open Controls
    2. burnhilla
        20 mins ago

        Who is the best X for this backline?

        Robertson - X - Justin - KWP - Mitchell

        A: Chilwell
        B: Lamptey
        C: Villa defender

        Other?

        Open Controls
      • CrouchDown
        • 8 Years
        17 mins ago

        What would you guys do with this lot?

        Martinez

        Coleman* Saiss Justin*

        Salah Son Sterling Foden

        Werner DCL Watkins

        Subs: Steer, Bissouma Taylor Mitchell*

        Open Controls
      • gooberman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        16 mins ago

        Just turned into the Leicester result. Justin clean sheet gone in injury time. For the love of god, my defenders and keepers are allergic to clean sheets. One clean sheet in five gameweeks! Absolutely ridiculous. Here lies the main problem with my season. Defence.

        Open Controls
        1. I Must Break You
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          You and everyone else

          Open Controls
      • FPL_trail_runner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        12 mins ago

        Feel free to attempt this :

        Each season there is a dead team which is a set and forget that will come close to winning the game without any transfers, last years template team without any changes would have been world number 1 in the game until lockdown , its still a pinned tweet on twitter if you google it from March last season (Pope Lund, Robbo Taa Doher Salah Kdb Mane Jimi Ings Vardy) , then Bruno/Martial came to spoil and changes things a bit through lockdown

        Anyway here are the candidates so far. Its looking alot different than people initially thought pre season and its pushing me to be reactive and take some hits to move more towards it, the X implies we dont really know yet, the * implies it may be too early and a player who wont last*

        Martinez
        Robertson Digne* Konsa* X X
        Salah Son Hamez X
        Dcl Kane X

        Defence looks the hardest to predict.

        Many candidates on the outside similar to Maddison Martial Pukki Abraham this time last year who could eventually end in the team or not
        eg. Wilson , Grealish , etc

        My bet now is Werner will eventually be the longterm value option in the 3rd striker slot. He has done very poor so far, yet despite this is one double figure game from being right next to Maupay and Wilson

        Whether Man city offer any real value due to prices this year and lower attacking numbers will be a debate.

        Open Controls
      • Hits from the Bong
        • 2 Years
        12 mins ago

        KDB + Soucek + Podence to Bruno + JamesRod + Povedo-Campo?

        Open Controls
      • Werner Bros
        • 5 Years
        12 mins ago

        Which option below would you go with?

        A: Davis > DCL
        B: Davies > Reguillon
        C: Davies > Chilwell
        D: Save

        McCarthy / Nyland
        TAA Justin Taylor Mitchell / Davies
        Salah Son Zaha Podence / Bissouma
        Werner Jimi / Davis

        1FT 5.0ITB

        Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.