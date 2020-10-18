Injured Vardy misses out as Iheanacho starts for Foxes against unchanged Villa

Following on from an incredible finish to the Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United game, the final Premier League match of the day sees Leicester City take on Aston Villa.

Kick-off at the King Power Stadium is at 19:15 BST.

Villa are defending the only remaining 100% record in the top tier of English football and in the least surprising team news of the weekend, Dean Smith’s troops are unchanged from the side that defeated Liverpool 7-2 a fortnight ago.

Jack Grealish (£7.1m) was transferred in by just under 775,000 Fantasy Premier League managers ahead of Gameweek 5, following on from his 24-point haul against the reigning champions.

Grealish is now the most-owned FPL asset in this Villa squad, sitting in more than one in five Fantasy teams.

Leicester’s own most-popular player, Jamie Vardy (£10.1m), misses out this evening, having failed to recover from a calf injury that rendered him a doubt for Gameweek 5.

Over 500,000 Fantasy managers captained Vardy for this fixture, although that figure will no doubt be skewed by some early-season “ghost teams”.

Kelechi Iheanacho (£5.7m) gets a rare start up front in Vardy’s absence.

Brendan Rodgers’ other two changes are also enforced, with Caglar Soyuncu (£5.5m) and Daniel Amartey (£4.0m) dropping out.

Teenager Wesley Fofana (£5.0m) is handed his Premier League debut at centre-half, with Dennis Praet‘s (£5.5m) inclusion meaning that the Foxes have reverted to a back four for this encounter.

James Justin (£4.8m) and Timothy Castagne (£5.8m), both of whom have FPL ownerships in excess of 20%, start again at full-back.

Castagne is still top of the pile for points among Fantasy defenders going into this fixture.

Emiliano Martinez (£4.7m) is the now the most-owned goalkeeper in the game, having racked up successive clean sheets in his first two Villa appearances.

Leicester City XI: Schmeichel, Castagne, Evans, Fofana, Justin, Mendy, Praet, Tielemans, Pérez, Barnes, Iheanacho.

Aston Villa XI: Martínez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett, McGinn, Douglas Luiz, Barkley, Trezeguet, Watkins, Grealish.

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT