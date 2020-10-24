284
Scout Notes October 24

Leeds fixtures bode well for Bamford’s impressive away FPL form

Aston Villa 0-3 Leeds

  • Goals: Patrick Bamford x3 (£5.8m)
  • Assists: Rodrigo (£5.8m), Mateusz Klich (£5.6m), Hélder Costa (£5.7m)
  • Bonus points: Bamford x3, Robin Koch x2 (£4.5m), Ezgjan Alioski x1 (£4.4m)

Pat-trick Hero

Patrick Bamford (£5.8m) proved on Friday night that he is more than just an early-season bandwagon, as he netted a spectacular second-half hat-trick at Aston Villa.

The Leeds forward made the perfect start to life in the Premier League with five attacking returns in the first three Gameweeks but had registered two consecutive blanks 

Just as comparisons with Teemu Pukki were incoming, Bamford lit up Villa Park on Friday night, terrorising what we thought was the best defence in the league to score three well-deserved goals.

Still priced below £6.0m, the former Chelsea man simply cannot stop offering exceptional value for his 24.8% ownership. As of Saturday morning, he has six goals to his name, behind only Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.7m) in that department among forwards, while Harry Kane (£10.8m) is the only player in his position with more FPL points.

That puts significant pressure on virtually every other forward in the rest of Gameweek 6, especially the similarly priced Callum Wilson (£6.5m), Aleksandar Mitrovic (£5.9m) and Neal Maupay (£6.6m) to deliver – because, even after a couple of price rises, signing Bamford would still be an easy switch.

Thus far, away matches seem to be where he truly thrives, perhaps not entirely unsurprising considering the way Leeds excel in transition and on the counter-attack. Bamford is yet to blank on the road this season, 32 of his 49 FPL points (65.3%) coming outside Elland Road.

The Whites’ upcoming road trips between now and Gameweek 11 take them to Crystal Palace, Everton and Chelsea, who combine for just two home clean sheets from a possible nine this season.

Jack Rustled

While Jack Grealish (£7.2m) now has blanks in each of his last two Premier League outings, the 27.5%-owned midfielder was very unfortunate not to come away with attacking returns against Leeds.

Those not watching the game on BT Sport’s Box Office will have missed two of his glorious opportunities to find the net on Friday night.

In the first half, Grealish hung back to pounce on a loose ball in the box, firing a powerful left-footed effort back across Illan Meslier‘s (£4.5m) almost unguarded goal – only to see it cleared off the line by a last-ditch Luke Ayling (£4.5m) block.

Then, in the second period, Grealish won the ball in his own half, shrugged off Hélder Costa (£5.7m), put the ball beyond Robin Koch (£4.5m) and ran past him, danced beyond three Leeds defenders and finally concluded his skilful mazy run with a close-range shot saved by Meslier.

“Jack’s gone on a mazy run and forced a save from the goalkeeper. You have to make the most of those moments.” – Dean Smith

“It wasn’t (Grealish’s night). They’re the moments you need in games like this.” – Dean Smith

Considering how high a line Southampton have been playing recently, such close calls with the back of the net will surely encourage Grealish owners to fancy their chances in Gameweek 7.

Barkley impact on Grealish

Filling in for Phillips

Any Fantasy managers who had jumped on emerging £4.0m defender Pascal Struijk (£4.0m) for Gameweek 6 were left with perhaps the worst possible outcome known to an FPL asset.

In his pre-match press conference, Marcelo Bielsa unveiled the versatile 21-year-old as his chosen replacement for Kalvin Phillips (£5.0m), currently out for up to six weeks with a shoulder injury.

That was, of course, music to the Fantasy community’s ears. How often do we get Premier League managers revealing a £4.0m defender will play out of position for the next six weeks?

However, it was clear just a few minutes into Leeds’ trip to Villa Park that Struijk was somewhat out of his depth. 

With the Whites dominating possession but leaving themselves open on the counter, Struijk seriously struggled to keep up with the driving runs of Grealish, Barkley and John McGinn (£5.5m) when Villa were in transition.

He picked up a yellow card for a late tackle on Grealish in the 10th minute before crunching into another mistimed challenge on Douglas Luiz (£5.0m) just moments later, which he was lucky not to receive a second booking for.

With Struijk looking like a red card waiting to happen, Bielsa made the bold, but admirable, decision to substitute him in the 21st minute, replacing him with Jamie Shackleton (£4.8m).

“[Struijk] got a yellow card early on, and there was a lot of agility and mobility in the middle of the park. I wanted to take him off, as a result. After the yellow, he had another foul that was at the limit.” – Marcelo Bielsa

Such a disastrous evening is unlikely to do wonders for Struijk’s confidence. Given how well Shackleton played upon taking to the field, it seems unlikely Struijk will feature from the beginning in Gameweek 7.

Meanwhile, the other impact of Phillips’ absence was Mateusz Klich (£5.6m) assuming the Englishman’s corner-taking duties. Considering the mid-priced midfielder has three attacking returns from open play this season, as well as a penalty, the fact that he has set pieces to his name until Phillips returns seriously increases his FPL appeal.

Cooped Up

The fact that Leeds were able to keep a clean sheet against one of the form teams in the Premier League is certainly worth taking note of.

The achievement is even more impressive when we consider the absence of Phillips, Struijk’s terrible start to the game and the fact that first-choice centre-back Liam Cooper (£4.4m) also missed out, still carrying a groin injury sustained on international duty.

With the club captain out and Struijk used in midfield, Bielsa was forced to tuck Ayling into centre-back alongside Koch, while Ezgjan Alioski (£4.4m) deputised at left-back with Stuart Dallas (£4.5m) filling in on the left.

That rather necessary tactical tweak certainly tempered Ayling’s attacking potential compared to what he typically offers as a marauding full-back.

That said, Ayling did come close to an assist even playing at the heart of Leeds’ defence. In the second half, he lofted forward a through-ball from the Virgil van Dijk (£6.4m) or David Luiz (£5.5m) playbook. This connected with Jack Harrison (£5.5m), who cut inside and troubled Emiliano Martínez (£4.8m) with his powerful effort.

The Aston Villa shot-stopper managed a total of six saves in Gameweek 6, a welcome silver-lining to his conceding three goals, leading to a three-point score.

Aston Villa XI (4-3-3): Martínez; Targett, Mings, Konsa, Cash; Barkley, D Luiz, McGinn; Grealish, Watkins, Trézéguet (B Traoré 66′).

Leeds United XI (4-1-4-1): Meslier; Alioski, Ayling, Koch, Dallas; Struijk (Shackleton 21′); Harrison, Rodrigo (Hernández 79′), Klich, Costa (Costa 83′); Bamford.

  1. Peter Ouch
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Today you'll see 4 Bamford types of players.

    1) Bamford owners talking about how good they are cause he is on his form of his life when yesterday they were close to take a hit to upgrade him just cause they can't afford any other striker.

    2) Bamford non owners that played they wildcarded (or even not) and loaded up on 3 villa players.

    3) Bamford non owners knee jerkers that will bring him in for a hit.

    4) Bamford owners that benched him.

    Where do you belong?

    1. MAXIMIN EFFORT
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Bring him in at all costs

    2. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Number 3 check n, already done dcl > bamford for a -4

    3. hewittj1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      None of the above

    4. fantasyfog
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      1st on bench

    5. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      5, teams with a 4.5 FWD & budget to get an inform cheap FWD

      5

      1. Utopsis
        just now

        Spot on

    6. Slartibartfast
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour ago

      2 - Didn't WC in order to get 3x Villa, just thought they were good value options when putting the team together. Considering Watkins to Bamford now though, of course. But he does have Southampton next...

    7. zdrojo187
      • 5 Years
      59 mins ago

      No.2

      1. zdrojo187
        • 5 Years
        just now

        No.2 with only Martinez

    8. Captain Vantastic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      52 mins ago

      5. Salty non owners

    9. Brosstan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      49 mins ago

      5) Considering Bamford but not bringing him in yet

    10. Mambino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      43 mins ago

      5. brought him in, as Watkins isn't as prolific and is more expensive, but not for a hit (and I'd had a bit too much to drink so was feeling giddy)

    11. Geriatric Unathletic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      41 mins ago

      None of the above.....At least until next Friday.

    12. Stormbringer22
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      31 mins ago

      Bamford non-owner that still has 0% interest in bringing him in

    13. jimski
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      31 mins ago

      5) Ignored Bamford, and all Villa attackers, and more interested in waiting a week and loading up on West Ham.

    14. Little Red Lacazette
      • 4 Years
      31 mins ago

      No. 5) Bamford non owner that will look else where for now.

    15. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      30 mins ago

      No 7 > Questioning, who is Bamford?

    16. Steerpike
      • 11 Years
      17 mins ago

      6. Brought him in in GW5 because Mitrovic (FUL) is rubbish and I like the way that Leeds play and he looks likely to benefit.

      6.Bam Bam Bam

    17. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      15 mins ago

      None, Bamford is rubbish

      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        None of the above but I will consider him for GW8 in a 2FT if I decide to drop TAA.

    18. what's my name
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      none and not planning gettin him in ever

  2. MAXIMIN EFFORT
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Bottomed. Let’s talk Bamford and not hide away from the 2nd and 3rd goals being nothing short of world class finishes, even the footwork and manoeuvre to get that third was something special. I know he’s got a bit of a rep as a bad player with no pedigree but how long can we ignore an explosive nailed striker?

    On a side-note, Watkins is starting to look a pathetic pick given the selfishness of the Villa creative mids, he can’t buy a ball into feet at the moment.

    1. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      54 mins ago

      Yeah, there will be plenty like me stuck with a mis firing jimi looking for a 6.5 or below striker to free up cash for midfield .... assuming other strikers are Kane and dcl

      That in mind what options are better ? Watkins doesn’t look so, maybe Antonio but he’s only been ok and has a bad fitness history

      Is there a better option below 7m up front ?

    2. ElliotJHP
      • 8 Years
      52 mins ago

      Absolutely! Leeds strike me as a fixtureproof side looking to go toe to toe with anyone too.

    3. Mambino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      51 mins ago

      Sold Watkins for Bamford after yesterday's match

      1. Dr Van Nostrand
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        48 mins ago

        Why would you do such an early transfer when neither was going to drop or rise?

        1. Mambino
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          I'd had too much wine

      2. Hot Fuzz
        • 4 Years
        41 mins ago

        All of my mini league opponents got bamford crazy! if you ask me, but that doesn't make me jump on a bamford bandwagon.trust in you selection plan ahead ,now is the time to build your team you want going forward. Surely bamford is not a part of those plans. Or is it just me?

        1. Mambino
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          39 mins ago

          I always tend to want an inexpensive forward out of the three who will score some goals. It seems to me he's likely to keep scoring enough goals to be value for his price

          1. Hot Fuzz
            • 4 Years
            29 mins ago

            True he might be. But still I won't jump on until my favorite forwards stop performing not points wise eye test wise

    4. Niko75018
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      Bielsa is (probably) the only manager in Europe who can transform a normal guy into a very good player. As a Marseille fan, I can tell you that some players were incredible with him and nothing after (Imbula, Lemina, Morel...).
      In this context Bamford will be a better pick than Watkins, at least for the first half of the season.

  3. g40steve
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    The way Leeds play with such energy for 90 mins & the chances they create. Even if Bamford %age SOT is not the best, he still gets a huge amount of chances?

    1. Whiskerz
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Should've probably scored 5 or 6 last night.

  4. hewittj1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    All aboard the bamford express. The same people who was getting triple villa assets last week

    1. clodhopper
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      39 mins ago

      Bamford is a great player Sour grapes by any chance lol

      1. hewittj1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        15 mins ago

        Not at all, made up for the lad

    2. Klaren
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      30 mins ago

      I have neither Villa or Leeds attackers but still looking at getting Villa attackers in.

      GW12 is when I might get Bamford.

      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        He's gonna be 9M by GW12 😉

    3. Pariße
      • 5 Years
      just now

      With the sample of stats available for this season, several Villa players made sense, although a triple up on a team of their quality is never such a good idea.

      Villa still dominated up until the first goal, Grealish came very close to scoring and Martinez is still the n1 GK option.

      Watkins on the other hand can be replaced and Bamford makes perfect sense, not just regarding the score (and spreading the risk to more teams) but because of the market too. No need to shame people for it.

  5. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Which Hammer will you get ahead of GW 8? Plenty of value in that midfield...

    1. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      53 mins ago

      Bowen

    2. hewittj1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      52 mins ago

      Got my eye on Cresswell and Antonio

    3. Amey
      • 2 Years
      51 mins ago

      Soucek

    4. ElliotJHP
      • 8 Years
      51 mins ago

      Not sure if I will, but Antonio if I do or Soucek if I really need the cash

    5. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      49 mins ago

      Cresswell as of now

      Will get Antonio for Kane if cash is required

    6. umerlfc
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      48 mins ago

      Antonio for sure
      Soucek for the 5th mid
      Cresswell from the defense

      Priorities in that order

    7. The Knights Template
      • 6 Years
      41 mins ago

      Souchef

    8. Hot Fuzz
      • 4 Years
      39 mins ago

      I got my eyes on 3of them atm will watch the games to get a better idea actually 4 with Said Benrahma still to show what he is made out of in epl

    9. BERGKOP
      • 9 Years
      31 mins ago

      Soucek as 5th mid is a great option. Just needs to bury those chances!

    10. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      19 mins ago

      Bowen and Creswell

    11. Flair
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      16 mins ago

      Cresswell, Soucek, Antonio

  6. ElliotJHP
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Just catching up on the highlights, fantastic clearance off the line from Ayling to deny Grealish think he's got to be worth the extra over Barkley.

    But the second and third Bamford goals, ruddy hell

    1. Hot Fuzz
      • 4 Years
      35 mins ago

      I think in the third goal you could see the new style defenders have to attack without giving away a penalty 4 guys sworming around bamford and no one dares to get to close to him ,he swings around and boom. But that is how the game is nowadays I guess

  7. umerlfc
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    58 mins ago

    Zaha + Jimenez - > Kane + Soucek (-4)?

    1. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      43 mins ago

      can work but dont expect much from Soucek

      1. umerlfc
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        39 mins ago

        Will be on bench majorly

    2. zdrojo187
      • 5 Years
      just now

      No...Zaha & Jimenez on penalties and good fixtures

  8. Paul Psychic Octopus
    • 9 Years
    55 mins ago

    Brighton v West Brom.
    Mon 5.30pm, Sky Box Office/PPV.

    Good luck with that one.

    1. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      23 mins ago

      Brighton fans defo paying!

    2. Dr Van Nostrand
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      21 mins ago

      Why would anyone pay these outrageous PPV prices for any of these games? If morons didn't they wouldn't charge so much

  9. Slartibartfast
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    53 mins ago

    Leeds' fixtures don't look that great to me. May hold Watkins against Southampton so I can swap him for Antonio after GW7.

    1. Paul Psychic Octopus
      • 9 Years
      22 mins ago

      My plan also

      1. Slartibartfast
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        😎

    2. The Knights Template
      • 6 Years
      18 mins ago

      I really like Antonio but he's injury-prone

  10. villian-ty
    • 10 Years
    53 mins ago

    Looking at Leeds they are more suited away from home. Villa had looked cocky from the start but now has them taking a few steps back. Generally feel villa assets are hold for now. Leeds is a high intensity team and not many other teams play at that tempo. Leeds wont be able to hold that intensity throughout the season though.

    1. Hot Fuzz
      • 4 Years
      38 mins ago

      Who knows biesla is an animal and that is what he wants from his team to be animals, it was insane to watch the different levels of stamina throughout the game between villa and leeds insane.

      1. The Train Driver
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        32 mins ago

        Even in the championship Leeds regressed at the end of the season, they are good for now tho'

        1. Hot Fuzz
          • 4 Years
          just now

          I agree indeed, a human body can only take this much. But being trained by him must be a rollercoaster of a ride. He just want to squeeze the best out of you at all times no matter the cost. Would have loved him as a coach I think. I had a fruitloop like that in.my youth years,damn was frikkn tough but we got so much better it was amazing

  11. jamiejoe
    • 5 Years
    50 mins ago

    I want to be on the front foot so just seeking absolute confirmation of today's transfer deadline?

    1. Hot Fuzz
      • 4 Years
      26 mins ago

      Hahaha you are funny! You got all week to get ready for gw7 though

  12. Jafooli
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    49 mins ago

    Hamez up to 75% chance of playing?

    What happened, was 25% yesterday?

    1. The Knights Template
      • 6 Years
      43 mins ago

      Magic spray

      1. Jafooli
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        34 mins ago

        No sponge?

        1. The Knights Template
          • 6 Years
          19 mins ago

          Sorry, I meant Magic Johnson yelled at him.

          1. zdrojo187
            • 5 Years
            just now

            This

    2. Klaren
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      32 mins ago

      It increased by 50%

    3. baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      25 mins ago

      That happened already yesterday afternoon.

    4. Little Red Lacazette
      • 4 Years
      22 mins ago

      He received the same resuscitation injection Son got 2 weeks ago.

  13. Firminoooo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    43 mins ago

    KdB to start and haul would be fantastic.

    1. Peter Ouch
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      18 mins ago

      You kept him?
      Fair play!

      He is a Differential, who would wave thought that 1 month ago!

  14. Brosstan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    41 mins ago

    I have a bad feeling about this game week after Grealish fail yesterday. Sofa time in the City game ... :nervous:

    1. Hot Fuzz
      • 4 Years
      25 mins ago

      Is there a good spot behind the sofa? And if is there room for 2?

    2. jimski
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      22 mins ago

      Pretty low ownership of most City assets tbh.

  15. Peter Ouch
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    38 mins ago

    Where is maximums pointimus bonimus?
    This guy is something else!

    1. Fantasy Gold
      • 6 Years
      just now

      A nice little break from him 🙂

  16. FPL_trail_runner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    31 mins ago

    So have been looking at Son to KDB in week 9 for the past number of weeks (to double up with Sterling)

    However case could be made keeping Son and turning Brewster to Bamford now may be the better play

    Its essential this when city fixtures turn,

    4mil (bench fodder) KDB Sterling Brewster
    Saiss Son Sterling Bamford

  17. Hot Fuzz
    • 4 Years
    29 mins ago

    Will moyes put said Benrahma on the team sheet today or will we have to wait another week or more?

    1. Brosstan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      21 mins ago

      You'll know in an hour..

      1. Hot Fuzz
        • 4 Years
        20 mins ago

        Thanks very kind brosstan, but for real what is your opinion?

        1. Brosstan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          16 mins ago

          My opinion is Moyes has tons of AMs available and he's an old school manager so he is most likely to start benrahma on the bench and then introduce him around 65min

          1. Hot Fuzz
            • 4 Years
            12 mins ago

            Hope you are right my friend. Got itchy feet since I woke up hahaha

            1. Brosstan
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              9 mins ago

              Did you bring him in already? 😮

              1. Hot Fuzz
                • 4 Years
                just now

                No I didn't, have first to see how he fits.but watched all the games with him and have to say no wonder they call him the Algerian messi this guy is a beast

    2. Klaren
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      17 mins ago

      Didn’t he say they’ll take their time with Benrahma. He might be a sub but don’t expect him to start for a while.

      1. Hot Fuzz
        • 4 Years
        12 mins ago

        How long is that while? Would love to see him at leased as a sub today get maybe 10 minutes or so. Anyway very excited myself, one of my favorite players to watch.

  18. Right In The Stanchion
    25 mins ago

    I sold Bamford for Mitrovic.

    I thought Bamford didn’t have a high ceiling and had bad fixtures. Leeds looked very average against Wolves last game.

    It hurts less today then it did last night. He’ll probably blank for a few games now.

    1. Stormbringer22
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      22 mins ago

      Always the way mate. I sold Son ahead of GW2.

    2. Brosstan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      21 mins ago

      That's a pretty bad transfer. Not so much removing Bamford but why bring in mitro who's probably the worst of the bunch of strikers who get regular play time..

      1. Right In The Stanchion
        19 mins ago

        He’s got penalties and should be fired up after last weeks fiasco

        1. Stormbringer22
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          16 mins ago

          After GW1 when Scott Parker showed his loser-mentality in the post match interview saying they will lose more than they will win I said to myself - avoid all Fulham players. Got rid of Mitro on a WC in GW3. Has worked out so far

  19. Stormbringer22
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    24 mins ago

    5th mid spot in a 3-5-2. Which one to get:

    A. Grealish (leaning towards that)
    B. Wait a couple of GW and get Bowen as more of a differential

    1. Brosstan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      21 mins ago

      Grealish to Bowen firesale is incoming

      1. Stormbringer22
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        18 mins ago

        May as well get Bowen then. Was planning on getting Antonio as well. Do you think West Ham double up is too much? I am not overly keen on the double up

        1. Hot Fuzz
          • 4 Years
          9 mins ago

          Go for it man if that is your feeling

        2. Brosstan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          6 mins ago

          I think double up is fine if one of them I Soucek to enable an extra big hitter elsewhere. Wouldn't double bowen + Antonio

  20. goblin140
    • 4 Years
    23 mins ago

    Thoughts on this anyone? 2 FT, 0.1 ITB

    Ryan
    TAA Digne Saiss
    Salah Sterling Son Podence
    Jimenez DCL Watkins

    4.0 Bissouma Taylor Mitchell

    Thinking Jimenez & Sterling > Kane & Grealish/Pulisic

  21. Stimps
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    22 mins ago

    Jimi, Barnes -> Bamford, Rashford (-4)?

    1. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      14 mins ago

      Na mate

    2. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      12 mins ago

      Nah

    3. The Knights Template
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      We love Jimi Barnes in paradise. Cold Chisel's 'Goodbye Astrid' possibly the best song ever.

  22. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    20 mins ago

    Foden got to be a due a haul

    Que foden bench and Cameo 1 pointer

    1. Flair
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      18 mins ago

      3 starts and 1 assist is rather disappointing

      1. Whiskerz
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        If only he'd scored a goal too...

        1. Flair
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          just now

          Should have done so against Arsenal

          Still confident he has a major haul in him though

    2. Stormbringer22
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      15 mins ago

      I am relieved that when I wildcarded in GW3 I had only 1 City player, when the "template" was to triple up. Was considering Foden myself. Kun to make his way into my team in a few GWks though

    3. The Knights Template
      • 6 Years
      13 mins ago

      Frauden!

  23. FPL_trail_runner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    18 mins ago

    Took another look at Spurs fixtures after week 9

    May suit Son actually to hold him and not sell

    City home
    Chelsea away
    Arsenal home

    nice teams to play on the counter

    1. Hot Fuzz
      • 4 Years
      15 mins ago

      True I agree with that I will hold

      1. FPL_trail_runner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        Yep I had him down as my KDB holder

        May just go with Sterling alone there.

    2. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      15 mins ago

      Son stays in my team unless injured or suspended

      1. The Knights Template
        • 6 Years
        10 mins ago

        Same

      2. Hot Fuzz
        • 4 Years
        9 mins ago

        What about 4 blanks in the row? Just asking....hahaha

        1. THFC4LIFE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          8 mins ago

          After 4 blanks he’ll be due lol

      3. Brosstan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        8 mins ago

        Yep this. Same with Kane

        1. Brosstan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          7 mins ago

          Unless underlying numbers drop off a cliff ofc

          1. THFC4LIFE
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            6 mins ago

            Agree

    3. Stormbringer22
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      13 mins ago

      Keep Son

    4. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      9 mins ago

      Won’t be keeping on a WC, Son is a hot cold player

      1. FPL_trail_runner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 mins ago

        There is no such thing

        Its just random noise you are trying to attribute signal to.

        1. Pukki Blinders
          • 1 Year
          just now

          No such thing as what? So you think he’s going to keep up these returns for the whole season? That’s not how fpl works

  24. Flair
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    13 mins ago

    Grealish owners got very unlucky yesterday, could have been a haul on another day.

    1. baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      Barkley was very close to get assists also. Watkins looked useless though.

    2. The Knights Template
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      Grealish n Bamford owner, would have loved that.

    3. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      8 mins ago

      Bamford owners got very lucky yesterday also, could’ve been a blank on another day

    4. Hot Fuzz
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      Sort of, he was the brightest spare of the lot yes.but everybody else struggled with the overwhelming power of leeds

    5. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      Agree, 1 cleared off the line and the jinking run into the box where the keeper saves, fixtures are great and he’s nailed for 90 every week

  25. wulfranian
    • 4 Years
    7 mins ago

    Best pick to replace James up to 5.0 except Palace,Wolves and Villa?

    1. Flair
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 mins ago

      Masuaku/Cresswell

      1. wulfranian
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Away at Liverpool?

        1. Flair
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          just now

          There are matches after that...

    2. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Ayling/Dallas/Lamptey

  26. FPL_trail_runner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    5 mins ago

    Didnt realise Diaz is only 5.5mil

    Maybe my route to a second City player for week 10. Roll out a 3 4 3 longterm

    Meslier
    Robbo TAA Diaz
    Sterling Son Hamez Salah
    DCL Bamford Antonio

    1. Flair
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      Dias at 5.5 is an amazing bargain

    2. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Yep Diaz on WC from gw9 for me

  27. baps hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    5 mins ago

    Nothing away from Leeds and Bamford, but Avl defending didn't look too convincing. Enormous amount of shots conceded and four players letting Bamford shoot his last one. Good finish but still.

    And yes, he isn't in my team 😉

    1. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Most of Bamford’s goals this season have been created from nothing, don’t see him keeping up these returns

  28. Noah’s Ark
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    I had to downgrade Castagne early last week in order to afford Barnes to Rodriguez. Sold Castagne to Mings and Barnes to Rodriguez-4... Villa got battered and Mings YC and Rodriguez might not play.

    Foolish making early transfers

    1. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Late transfers > team value

  29. Right In The Stanchion
    1 min ago

    Loads of Bamford non owners now think It was a bad move me selling for Mitrovic.

    Too much captain hindsight. Nobody predicted Bamford to do so well. I bet I’m way above all you plums too

    1. Bunk Moreland
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Open Controls

