The Rodriguez fitness latest as unavailability issues harm Calvert-Lewin’s FPL output

Southampton 2-0 Everton

  • Goals: James Ward-Prowse (£5.8m), Che Adams (£5.8m)
  • Assists: Danny Ings (£8.5m) x2
  • Red Cards: Lucas Digne (£6.2m)
  • Bonus: Ward-Prowse x3, Ings, Adams x2

Southampton secured a convincing win over a poor Everton side that is perhaps beginning to buckle under the strain of injuries and suspensions.

Goals from James Ward-Prowse (£5.8m) and Che Adams (£5.8m), both set up by the Saints’ most popular Fantasy Premier League (FPL) asset, the 18%-owned Danny Ings (£8.5m), earned the home side a deserved victory.

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s team comprehensively outplayed the visitors, out-shooting them 12-6 and having three times the number of attempts on target (six to two).

Small wonder, then, that the coach was a happy man post-match:

I think it was overall one of our best performances.

There was nothing positive to be found from an Everton perspective, however.

Toothless Toffees

Much of the pre-match talk, at least in Fantasy circles, revolved around the health of Toffees midfielder James Rodriguez (£8.0m).

In the end, his now-legendary haematoma didn’t keep him from playing, but it might as well have done.

The 38.9%-owned playmaker was a peripheral figure for much of the game. Then again, that was one up on many of the visiting team as Carlo Ancelotti’s side struggled to deal with Southampton’s pressing, organisation and commitment.

The Colombian also seemed to be struggling towards the end of the match, with his manager saying:

I think we have to check in the next few days. He was tired at the end, he felt his muscle a little bit. But I don’t think it’s a big problem.

The most-owned player in FPL, Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.7m and 56.8%), had a terrible day. Starved of service, he managed only two penalty area touches and didn’t have a single attempt.

In fact, he touched the ball just 18 times all game. Only one player, Southampton midfielder Ibrahima Diallo (£4.5m), had fewer, with 14. But he was on the pitch for four minutes.

A booking added to his, and his owners’, woes. A decent enough short-term schedule should mean Calvert-Lewin’s one-pointer doesn’t lead to too many sales, although there are other reasons why investment in Everton assets is looking less appealing all in.

In Squad We Can’t Trust

The Merseyside derby dismissal of Richarlison (£7.8m) had an impact on the strength and balance of Ancelotti’s team on the south coast.

The Toffees have not won a single game without the winger in their squad since his move to the north-west and that unwanted record was extended on Sunday.

Alex Iwobi (£5.9m) filled in for the Brazilian and was hooked after 45 unconvincing minutes, while a second start of the season for Gylfi Sigurdsson (£6.9m) lasted 12 minutes longer but wasn’t much better, although the Iceland international did hit the bar with a long-range shot in the first half.

But the real problem came from a hamstring injury that denied the team the experience and expertise of Seamus Coleman (£5.0m) at right-back.

With three other defenders already on the injury list, that meant centre-half Ben Godfrey (£5.0m) shifting across to the flank. The experiment didn’t go well.

Hasenhuttl denied that his team targeted Godfrey:

No, it was a coincidence that we played more on this side. It’s more important that you’re dangerous on every side, flexibility is the key. We lured them a little bit and played through the lines.

But the reality spoke differently, with left-back Ryan Bertrand (£5.0m) finding himself much further forward than team-mate Kyle Walker-Peters (£4.5m) and creating three chances to the right-back’s nil.

Coleman’s absence also had an impact on Rodriguez, who was forced that much deeper and less central in a vain bid to provide some kind of help for Godfrey.

As if Ancelotti’s defensive problems weren’t already marked, Lucas Digne (£6.2m) dished out some more pain for his boss when he was shown a straight red card for a challenge, part frustration, part spite, on Walker-Peters in the 71st minute.

Hasenhuttl was not happy:

Yes. It was nasty. It looked like he tried to kick him first and then the stamp. It was a clear red card.

And neither was Ancelotti:

The red card was a joke, it was not intentional, for sure it was not violent. Maybe all this talk all week against Pickford, against Richarlison, affected the decision and if so it’s not right, it’s not fair. We will appeal, for sure.

Intentional or not, it ended in a nasty rake down Walker-Peters’ achilles. And unless that appeal succeeds, the 18.7%-owned Digne will not be in league action again until Gameweek 10 at the end of November.

In their current state, Everton can ill afford his absence, although it does throw up the intriguing possibility of budget FPL defender Niels Nkounkou (£4.0m) getting a game or three, with Fabian Delph (£4.9m) another candidate for the role.

But, just six games in, Everton’s squad is down to the bare bones in places and the loss of Digne is another potential short-term blow to Calvert-Lewin, given how much service the full-back provides from the left flank.

Saints Alive

Southampton are considerably less troubled in that department, with the one change to the side on Sunday forced by loanee Theo Walcott (£5.8m) not being eligible to play against his parent club.

Stuart Armstrong (£5.5m) filled in well enough, but it was the strike partnership of Adams and Ings that really caught the eye.

The former scored for the second straight Gameweek and has hauled in three of his last four starts, while Ings continues to show impressive consistency this season.

His first two assists of the campaign meant he’s produced attacking returns in four of the six matches to date.

In terms of value, the pair are ploughing remarkably similar furrows – the more expensive Ings is producing 4.6 points per million (PPM), the cheaper (but less productive) Adams 4.7 PPM.

They were both outshone, however, by midfielder Ward-Prowse, who scored his first goal of the season and took home the maximum bonus award for a double-digit haul.

The Saints’ next six fixtures are fairly favourable and the team as a whole is in a good place, with three clean sheets from their last four unbeaten matches.

That promotes investment in the side from front to back, whereas the opposite looks true for a threadbare-looking Everton squad.

Southampton XI (4-4-2): McCarthy;  Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Vestergaard, Bertrand; Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Armstrong (Diallo 86′), Redmond; Ings, Adams (N’Lundulu 89′). 

Everton XI (4-3-3): Pickford; Godfrey, Mina, Keane, Digne; Doucoure (Gordon 58′), Allan, Sigurdsson (Delph 58′); Rodriguez, Iwobi (Bernard 45′), Calvert-Lewin. 

571 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Daniel - Go Granville
    • 11 Years
    32 mins ago

    Digne Richarlison out, Rodriguez questionable fitness.

    Surely it influence DCL input. He is penalty box poacher, without service he can't deliver.

    I might risk it and bench him

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      9 mins ago

      Very valid concerns, but it's still Newcastle, who have conceded lots of attempts in the box, mostly through the middle; that's where DCL lives.

      If they can crowd him out last this GW they may have a chance - but I won't be benching.

      Open Controls
    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      Bench him for whom?

      Open Controls
      1. Daniel - Go Granville
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Chilwell

        Open Controls
        1. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Otherwise you'll bench Chilwell v BUR? Must be somebody else there instead?

          Open Controls
    3. Sharkytect
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      bench for who?

      Open Controls
  2. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 3 Years
    31 mins ago

    Madness or genius?

    TAA to Robbo
    Bruno to Grealish
    Soucek to Zaha
    Davis to Bamford

    For -8

    Open Controls
    1. dbeck
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      30 mins ago

      madness

      Open Controls
    2. ivantys
        30 mins ago

        Madness

        Open Controls
      • No Professionals
        • 3 Years
        29 mins ago

        panicking now you've dropped to the depths of 5K overall?!

        Open Controls
      • Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        20 mins ago

        I will want Bruno and Soucek from GW8

        Open Controls
      • Hansel
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        19 mins ago

        Sorry but that's the worst -8 I've seen proposed in a while

        Open Controls
      • Iceball
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Im more thinking of bringing in Bruno and Soucek

        Open Controls
    3. dbeck
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      31 mins ago

      thoughts on Werner and Soucek to Antonio and Zaha for free?

      depending on Antonio injury news

      Open Controls
      1. PascalCygan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        23 mins ago

        Could be excellent. As you say, injury dependent

        Open Controls
        1. dbeck
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          13 mins ago

          cheers, i could do Trent down and Brewster to Antonio but not too sure thats better

          Open Controls
          1. Boly Would
            • 4 Years
            11 mins ago

            How far down does TAA have to go for this?

            Open Controls
            1. dbeck
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              10 mins ago

              5.7m

              Open Controls
              1. Boly Would
                • 4 Years
                8 mins ago

                Annoyingly 0.1 off Chilwell or I'd have gone for this.

                Open Controls
                1. dbeck
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  5 mins ago

                  yeah, i can see Chels doing great defensively. Mendy is on my radar to replace Johnstone

                  Open Controls
                  1. Boly Would
                    • 4 Years
                    just now

                    I agree, considering a double up for the next 3 fixtures

                    Open Controls
      2. No Professionals
        • 3 Years
        22 mins ago

        doesn't do a lot for me.

        Open Controls
        1. dbeck
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          20 mins ago

          i have that feeling, not overly exciting, help me spend one or two transfers, 0.1 itb, any advice?

          Johston Button
          TAA KWP Dallas Mitchell Saiss
          Mo Sterling Son Grealish Soucek
          Werner DCL Brewster

          Open Controls
          1. No Professionals
            • 3 Years
            18 mins ago

            i'd be focusing on getting kane for werner someone

            Open Controls
            1. No Professionals
              • 3 Years
              18 mins ago

              somehow not someone

              Open Controls
              1. dbeck
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                15 mins ago

                yeah, who is the fall guy? Trent?

                Open Controls
                1. mirkomen77
                  • 3 Years
                  just now

                  That's the only viable option, or Sterling...

                  Open Controls
    4. soltrader
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      30 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    5. El Lobito 10
      • 3 Years
      28 mins ago

      It's a weird situation to be in with regard to premium transfers right now.

      Salah has a resolute WH at home next week then City and Leicester. Not straightforward and I'd be hesitant to captain him in any of the three. Mane same boat obviously.

      City have a hard schedule too. Sterling was shocking the other night and KdB back from injury. City out of sorts too.

      Kane and Son have two more good fixtures before they turn. Lest we forget him and Son have scored against teams who are just a bit crap or Utd, who were completely unfit.

      Arsenal are crap - Aubameyang misfiring. Chelsea similar.

      Utd tough fixtures but Bruno and Rashford should still get some returns. This weekend was the first game Utd haven't scored in since February.

      My money is on the Vardy party returning. And Ings to go on a run.

      Open Controls
      1. No Professionals
        • 3 Years
        25 mins ago

        i think this is reading too much in to it.

        until this weekend, the premiums had been delivering consistently and people had been trying to work out how to get another in.

        Open Controls
        1. El Lobito 10
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Perhaps, perhaps not

          Open Controls
      2. GreennRed
        • 9 Years
        23 mins ago

        Resolute is a very vague term 😉

        Open Controls
        1. El Lobito 10
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Assume you're a Salah captain then. Yawn

          Open Controls
      3. ivantys
          21 mins ago

          Vardy rotates well with Kane. Ings is a potential season keeper.

          Open Controls
          1. El Lobito 10
            • 3 Years
            20 mins ago

            Definitely

            Open Controls
            1. ivantys
                18 mins ago

                Hardly anyone likes vardy here though, finally someone who agrees with me. The next 3-4 is kane though.

                Open Controls
        • Bubz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          28 mins ago

          DCL blanks one game and there’s already talk of selling and benching him 😆

          Open Controls
          1. El Lobito 10
            • 3 Years
            10 mins ago

            There's more to it than that. Coleman, Digne, Richarlison out and Rodriguez carrying an injury. No supply line. Saying that, I will keep him for Newcastle, as he's a great record v them.

            Open Controls
            1. GreennRed
              • 9 Years
              6 mins ago

              He scored goals last season without such a good supply line. If he starts misfiring it'll prob be doing to loss of confidence cos he goes through streaks of six or seven games of goals and then the famine until his form returns.

              Open Controls
              1. El Lobito 10
                • 3 Years
                1 min ago

                Agree

                Open Controls
            2. Bubz
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              3 mins ago

              Just sounds like looking for an excuse to sell him. He can still score without those players. Its not like hes a premium priced player either

              Open Controls
              1. El Lobito 10
                • 3 Years
                just now

                Let's hope so, I'm keeping although I did consider getting Ings in for him

                Open Controls
          2. el polako
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            10 mins ago

            On a matchday you can see suggestions as above 15-20 minutes into the game.

            Open Controls
          3. waltzingmatildas
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            9 mins ago

            He's not going anywhere for me. However, with Richarlison/Digne/Rod possibly out, you'd expect his output to drop?

            Open Controls
            1. el polako
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              1 min ago

              With Richarlison and Digne out Everton will do anything to make James fit to play plus Siggy can still deliver peach of a cross from set pieces.

              Open Controls
          4. DAZZ
            • 6 Years
            8 mins ago

            Scores 7 goals in 5 games in a row, and people want to sell

            Open Controls
          5. Magic Zico
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            just now

            As others said, it's more than that. Question is who to replace? Feels like just trying to avoid an issue but then getting into another one and probably bigger 😉

            Open Controls
        • Sune
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          28 mins ago

          Bottomed.

          Digne, Sterling, Wood > Chilwell, Zaha, Kane (-8)

          Worth it?

          Open Controls
          1. No Professionals
            • 3 Years
            15 mins ago

            looks a decent -8 to be fair

            Open Controls
          2. Iceball
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            3 mins ago

            Sterling as part of -8 before SHU, not for me...

            Open Controls
            1. Sune
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              just now

              Fair point

              Open Controls
        • waltzingmatildas
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          24 mins ago

          What's the most urgent move?

          McCarthy Button
          TAA James Ayling CTaylor Mitchell
          Sterling Bruno Son Soucek Bissouma
          Kane DCL Antonio

          A) James out
          B) Downgrade TAA
          C) Sterling out/Mane in
          D) Upgrade Soucek

          Open Controls
          1. No Professionals
            • 3 Years
            22 mins ago

            don't think there is anything urgent. i'd be tempted to roll FT

            Open Controls
            1. waltzingmatildas
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              just now

              Cheers

              Open Controls
          2. El Lobito 10
            • 3 Years
            22 mins ago

            Probably C but why Mane over Salah? Unless you don't have the funds. Soucek can only be expected to get a return once every 6 or 7 games IMO

            Open Controls
            1. waltzingmatildas
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              1 min ago

              Cheers. Much prefer Mane, even without pens.

              Open Controls
              1. El Lobito 10
                • 3 Years
                just now

                Me too. Not sure why though lol

                Open Controls
          3. ivantys
              19 mins ago

              D but what can you upgrade him to?

              Open Controls
              1. waltzingmatildas
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                18 mins ago

                Well I guess it would involve downgrading TAA to someone much cheaper

                Open Controls
                1. ivantys
                    17 mins ago

                    It's more urgent to me as it involves one of your attackers not able to consistently get points as compared to the others.

                    Open Controls
                    1. waltzingmatildas
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 10 Years
                      14 mins ago

                      Yeah, true. But just as West Ham's fixtures change! Plus I'm reluctant to lose TAA

                      Open Controls
                      1. ivantys
                          12 mins ago

                          Soucek to Bowen would be great cover for west ham fixtures. You could roll this week then do 2 transfers next.

                          Open Controls
                          1. waltzingmatildas
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 10 Years
                            just now

                            Hmm, good point.
                            Think I'll hold this week and then see.
                            Cheers!

                            Open Controls
              2. 2OLEgend
                  23 mins ago

                  What to do here. Really want to get rid og Mitro, but WBA home is too good, or no?
                  1FT, 0,3m ITB.
                  Martinez
                  TAA, Saiss, Ayling
                  Salah, Son, Bruno, Podence
                  DCL, Kane, Mitro
                  (Steer - Bissouma, Mitchell, Taylor)

                  A) Mitro -> Watkins/Bamford (who and why?)
                  B) Save
                  C) Anything else?

                  Thanks!

                  Open Controls
                  1. waltzingmatildas
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Nice, I'd hold Mitro.
                    B

                    Open Controls
                  2. dbeck
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    just now

                    B

                    Open Controls
                • JOELIO8701
                  • 5 Years
                  22 mins ago

                  Right, I've just watched the Luca Digne tackle (I'm an owner). If you seriously think that's getting overturned then you're on crack lol

                  Open Controls
                  1. DAZZ
                    • 6 Years
                    21 mins ago

                    Not getting overturned, it was a nasty tackle, tackles don’t necessarily have to be with intent to hurt to warrant red, that was dangerous play, could have seriously hurt KWP

                    Open Controls
                    1. FALSE PROFIT
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 6 Years
                      5 mins ago

                      That in this case being someone running into a bus it is the fault of the bus. It was a arise issue imo

                      Open Controls
                      1. Saint Tommy
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        just now

                        That analogy makes absolutely no sense. How did KWP run into the tackle if he was caught from behind?

                        Open Controls
                  2. FALSE PROFIT
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    20 mins ago

                    The VAR kid clearly not a sportsman

                    Open Controls
                  3. fish&chips
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    18 mins ago

                    Yeah looked a clear red to me. Definitely intentional

                    Open Controls
                  4. ivantys
                      15 mins ago

                      Potentially career ending tackle. Wish they punish those more

                      Open Controls
                    • IRBOX ⚽
                      • 3 Years
                      13 mins ago

                      Serious? It was accidental in his natural running motion. I think it gets recinded

                      Open Controls
                    • Nightcrawler
                      • 1 Year
                      10 mins ago

                      It wont get rescinded cuz they dont want var lookibg bad but totally accidental

                      Open Controls
                  5. fish&chips
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    22 mins ago

                    Martinez,
                    Saiss, kilman, Semedo, lamptey, Mitchell
                    Salah, Sterling, Havertz, Son, Bissouma
                    DCL, Kane, Brewster

                    0.3 ITB, 1FT

                    save? Literally every transfer I've made this season has cost me around 8 points so I'm afraid to do anything now.

                    Open Controls
                    1. FALSE PROFIT
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 6 Years
                      3 mins ago

                      Join the club

                      Open Controls
                      1. fish&chips
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 10 Years
                        just now

                        This is my players transferred and points the following week! Some bad moves probably but nothing outrageous.

                        GW3 (WC)
                        McCarthy 6
                        KWP 6
                        Robertson 10
                        TAA 7
                        Egan 0
                        Auba 2
                        Doucoure 2
                        Wilson 8
                        Ings 9

                        GW5
                        Werner 16
                        Foden 6
                        KDB 0

                        GW6
                        James 8
                        Jiminez 9

                        Open Controls
                  6. Wheato182
                    • 7 Years
                    19 mins ago

                    Rodriguez to Zaha worth a look?

                    Open Controls
                    1. El Lobito 10
                      • 3 Years
                      3 mins ago

                      EVE have Newcastle, who are not great and Rodriguez is a much better player than Zaha IMO. I'd hold

                      Open Controls
                    2. Miguel Sanchez
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 4 Years
                      just now

                      Not for me

                      Open Controls
                  7. Zilla
                    • 3 Years
                    17 mins ago

                    Who to captain next GW:

                    A) Salah (WHU)
                    B) Son (BHA)
                    C) Vardy (lee)

                    Open Controls
                    1. Miguel Sanchez
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 4 Years
                      16 mins ago

                      C is an interesting option

                      Open Controls
                    2. fish&chips
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 10 Years
                      15 mins ago

                      Salah I think but there's a case for all 3

                      Open Controls
                    3. Zilla
                      • 3 Years
                      just now

                      Cheers both, will be a tough one.

                      Open Controls
                  8. The Senate
                    • 2 Years
                    16 mins ago

                    Do I bank the FT, or do something about Podence?
                    1FT, 1.5ITB
                    Ramsdale
                    Chilwell Semedo Justin
                    Salah Rashford Son Grealish Podence
                    Kane DCL
                    (Brewster KWP Mitchell)

                    Open Controls
                  9. jtreble
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    16 mins ago

                    Tierney looked terrific yesterday. Wish he was a bit cheaper though.

                    Open Controls
                  10. Luis Suarez Ate My Homework
                    • 9 Years
                    15 mins ago

                    Slightly worried about James/DCL output in the coming weeks with Richarlison and Digne out - Everton no longer looking a balanced side.

                    Should I make a change on James or DCL or shall I illustrate patience?

                    Martinez (McCarthy)
                    Mings Chilwell Castagne (Mitchell Douglas)
                    Zaha Salah Son James (Stephens)
                    DCL Kane Bamford

                    Thanks.

                    Open Controls
                  11. Bennyboy1907
                      14 mins ago

                      Martinez
                      Robbo Saiss Chillwell (Lamptey)(Mitchell)
                      Salah Son Hamez Grealish Pulisic
                      Jiminez DCL (Davies)

                      How does it look? I don’t know how to get Kane in? Only 0.7ITB. Is he a must even tho I feel my team is good. Next week will be jiminez to Antonio and GW9 will be a midfielder to Bruno.

                      Much appreciated

                      Open Controls
                    • drughi
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 11 Years
                      14 mins ago

                      How nailed is kilman atm ?

                      Open Controls
                      1. Miguel Sanchez
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 4 Years
                        just now

                        Not nailed but his spot to lose but Marcal looks a threat to Kilman and Saiss

                        Open Controls
                    • LewanGOALski
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 9 Years
                      13 mins ago

                      Off-top:
                      is PES 2021 update worth it?
                      Any changes bar squad updates?

                      thx 😉

                      Open Controls
                    • GRIMANDI [formerly boring M…
                      • 9 Years
                      13 mins ago

                      Hi guys,

                      I have 2 FT & 3.1 ITB. What do people think of below options

                      Martinez
                      VVD Saiss Justin
                      Salah Son Zaha Foden Podence
                      Kane [C] Jimenez
                      Steer Lamptey Mitchell Brewster

                      A:) VVD > Chilwell [save FT]
                      B:) VVD + Pod > Chilwell + Havertz/Jrod
                      C:) VVD + Pod + Jime > Chilwell Havertz + Werner [-4] leaves me with 0.0 ITB

                      Im thinking about gambling on Chelsea over the next few weeks to try & steal a march. What are peoples thoughts

                      Open Controls
                      1. Big Hippo
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 8 Years
                        11 mins ago

                        I'd just do A for now. Podence & Jimi out in GW8 looks good

                        Open Controls
                        1. GRIMANDI [formerly boring M…
                          • 9 Years
                          just now

                          Im spent with podence & willing to take the chance. I just cant see him holding down his place with Wolves dropping points & him not providing goals or assist. Surely Traore is imminent

                          Open Controls
                      2. ivantys
                          7 mins ago

                          Watch Burnley's defence later. If it's crappy can do B with Havertz otherwise just A

                          Open Controls
                      3. Big Hippo
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 8 Years
                        12 mins ago

                        Right you've got 2FTs. What would you do with this lot?

                        Martinez (Steer)
                        Boly, Saiss, James (Lamptey, Mitchell)
                        Salah, KDB, Son, Havertz, Foden
                        Jimi, DCL (Brewster)

                        Thinking Boly/Saiss > Kilman or Havertz > Pulisic and saving the other FT

                        Open Controls
                        1. Traction Engine Foot
                          • 2 Years
                          just now

                          Saiss to Kilman I guess, Boly is certain to be nailed.

                          Open Controls
                      4. Tony Martial
                        • 1 Year
                        12 mins ago

                        Best Aguero replacement that isn’t Kane??

                        Open Controls
                        1. Traction Engine Foot
                          • 2 Years
                          11 mins ago

                          Vardy?

                          Open Controls
                          1. Tony Martial
                            • 1 Year
                            3 mins ago

                            Not the greatest of fixtures you think ?

                            Open Controls
                            1. Traction Engine Foot
                              • 2 Years
                              just now

                              Don't think they're terrible. He looked good when he came on yesterday and fixtures don't seem to mean much atm anyway.

                              Open Controls
                        2. Neves say Neves
                          • 2 Years
                          8 mins ago

                          Most would say Vardy. I prefer Ings tho

                          Open Controls
                          1. Tony Martial
                            • 1 Year
                            just now

                            Thanks both

                            Open Controls
                        3. ivantys
                            5 mins ago

                            Wait GW10 for Vardy, he's generally more explosive against easier teams. Would say Ings for now.

                            Open Controls
                            1. Tony Martial
                              • 1 Year
                              just now

                              Think I agree thanks

                              Open Controls
                        4. Traction Engine Foot
                          • 2 Years
                          12 mins ago

                          Anyone else still got their wildcard? When are you planning to use it? No pressing issues in my team and the league is still completely unpredictable, so I'm thinking of just holding it for as long as possible.

                          Open Controls
                          1. Tony Martial
                            • 1 Year
                            6 mins ago

                            definitely keep for as long as possible

                            Open Controls
                          2. waltzingmatildas
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 10 Years
                            just now

                            I do. Trying really hard to hold until closer to Christmas

                            Open Controls
                        5. diesel001
                          • 3 Years
                          12 mins ago

                          It is estimated that the correlation coefficient between your GW11 rank and your final rank is 0.8. That means your GW11 rank is quite informative as to where you will end up at the end.

                          Open Controls
                          1. Bubz
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 7 Years
                            8 mins ago

                            I was about 300k at GW11 last season and finished in the top 300

                            Open Controls
                            1. diesel001
                              • 3 Years
                              just now

                              Of course, because it is not a *perfect* correlation. But for everyone one with your performance, there will be another going the other way.

                              Open Controls
                          2. Miguel Sanchez
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 4 Years
                            7 mins ago

                            This sound spretty spurious to me

                            Open Controls
                            1. diesel001
                              • 3 Years
                              3 mins ago

                              It is because we are too used to hearing about the FPL player who went from 1m OR to 5k OR. But they are an exception. The anecdotal evidence is strong because you never hear about the FPL player that goes the other way. Noone wants to brag about poor performance / outcomes.

                              Open Controls
                              1. Miguel Sanchez
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 4 Years
                                just now

                                Interesting, I guess for every 'late riser' there is a 'late faller' that vacates a position in the higher ranks. Would be interested to read your source on this.

                                Open Controls
                        6. drughi
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 11 Years
                          10 mins ago

                          Any ideas on what to do here ? 2 FT at my disposal but a bit lost on what to do with them. Nothing itb

                          Mccarty
                          TAA Robertson Ayling
                          Salah(C) Son(VC) Grealish Jrod
                          Kane Watkins DCL

                          Forster Soucek Lamptey Douglas

                          Open Controls
                          1. Neves say Neves
                            • 2 Years
                            2 mins ago

                            Excellent team btw. Just an idea but could do TAA to Chilwelll this week and Watkins to Antonio next week for the Fulham fixture?

                            Open Controls
                            1. drughi
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 11 Years
                              just now

                              Decent ideas but just feel TAA will explode with a big haul anytime, very risky move but i have considered it. I have soucek now that I plan to play in a 3-5-2 next week.

                              Open Controls
                        7. aapoman
                          • 6 Years
                          6 mins ago

                          Disaster of a gameweek so far. 18 with 3 to go. What to do for next week? Have 2ft.

                          Martinez
                          Robbo Ayling Kilman
                          Salah Son Pulisic Hames Grealish
                          Kane DCL

                          Forster; KWP, Brester, Lamptey

                          Open Controls
                        8. Kings of Lyon ★
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 10 Years
                          4 mins ago

                          Hello, I was wondering if anyone could answer a question on the Season Ticker in the Members Area?

                          - Is there a way to manually export this to Excel for ease of functionality ?
                          - If not, how do manually you move rankings? e.g Newcastle default to 5th but I would like to add them to the 1st

                          I know there were some "How to" videos in the past but I couldnt find them.

                          Open Controls
                        9. abhirup780
                          • 6 Years
                          2 mins ago

                          Antonio or DCL who will score more in next 5 GW?

                          Open Controls
                        10. AD2110
                          • 3 Years
                          2 mins ago

                          Have 2 FT and 0.1 ITB. There any changes you would make to this team?

                          McCarthy,
                          Robbo, Saiss, Chilwell
                          Salah, Pulisic, Grealish, Son
                          DCL, Kane, Wilson

                          Steer, Mitchell, Dallas, Stephens

                          Open Controls

