553
Scout Notes October 26

Why there is concern for Wolves’ FPL attackers despite another Jimenez goal

553 Comments
Share

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS 1-1 NEWCASTLE UNITED

  • Goals: Raul Jimenez (£8.5m) | Jacob Murphy (£4.9m)
  • Assists: None | Callum Wilson (£6.5m)
  • Bonus: Jimenez 3, Murphy x2, Romain Saiss (£5.2m) x 1

Newcastle United repeated their Gameweek 3 trick of wrestling a scarcely deserved point from the clutches of a miserable defeat at Molineux on Sunday.

Jacob Murphy‘s (£4.9m) late free-kick brought Steve Bruce’s side level, ten minutes after Raul Jimenez (£8.5m) looked to have given Wolverhampton Wanderers all three points with his fourth goal of the campaign.

While not quite a bogey team, the Magpies have proven to be a tough nut to crack for Wolves since their promotion back to the top flight: this was the fourth league meeting in a row between the two sides that has ended 1-1.

ATTACK HAMMERED

The supposed fixture swing for Wolves in Gameweek 3 hasn’t led to a glut of goals, with Nuno Espirito Santo’s side scoring on just three occasions in the last four matches – despite facing the likes of Fulham and Newcastle in that time.

After a promising start on Sunday, the game became a bit of a non-event and it underscored an ongoing issue with Wolves’ attack, particularly against the also-rans of the division.

Twelve of Wolves’ 16 shots against Newcastle, including Jimenez’s goal, came from outside the box, with the hosts not really creating a single gilt-edged chance all match.

Asked about whether other players bar his Mexican striker should be sharing the workload on the goalscoring front, Santo said:

Yes, of course. We want all the players to score the goals, of course. I want every player to score 30 goals if possible. That’s what I’m trying to work on, trying to improve.

We had a lot of shots, not all of them on target. Let’s try to improve on the final delivery and the clinical moment of shooting on goal, making the keeper work. We didn’t test the keeper too many times, not too many shots on target.

Perhaps the Gameweek 3 thrashing at West Ham was a turning point.

Since then, Santo has proceeded with caution in tactics and personnel: Adama Traore (£6.4m) hasn’t started a single game, the defensive-minded Leander Dendoncker (£4.9m) has started all three in central midfield and centre-half Romain Saiss (£5.2m), admittedly through necessity at first, has been deployed at wing-back.

Wolves have seldom battered sides since their return to top flight and, despite his early-season words about wanting more goals and giving his players “more freedom”, it could be that the defeat at the London Stadium was a reminder to Santo that his success so far has been predicated on solidity further back.

The loss of Diogo Jota (£6.3m) and Matt Doherty (£5.8m) has also deprived Wolves of two sources of goals, with their replacements impressing but so far not offering that same threat in front of goal.

PODENCE-IAL ROTATION RISK

Those Fantasy managers who moved for Daniel Podence (£5.5m) ahead of the aforementioned fixture swing have seen little for their investment, with the budget midfielder blanking again on Sunday.

The Wolves winger started the game very promisingly, chancing his arm from distance twice in the opening 10 minutes and forcing Karl Darlow (£5.0m) into one of just two saves he had to make all match.

A lovely bit of interplay beween the hosts’ front three led to another blocked Podence shot just after half-time, with the Portugal international then setting up both Jimenez and Pedro Neto (£5.0m) for chances of their own.

It all counted for nought though as he was hooked not long after the hour-mark for the third game running and the clamour for Traore’s return may be getting louder, with Podence potentially most at risk.

That’s because the equally-impressive Neto has been an ever-present starter this season and it’s perhaps significant that it has been Podence who has been hooked first in each of the last three Gameweeks, with Traore taking his place on two of those occasions.

SITTING ON DEFENCE

Wolves were already joint-top for clean sheets heading into Sunday’s match but they would have had an outright lead had Murphy’s free-kick not found its way past a poorly formed wall and an equally culpable Rui Patricio (£5.5m) in the dying minutes.

The visitors had created next to nothing before that, with their total of five efforts on goal the lowest of any side in Gameweek 6 so far.

Santo said of his side’s defensive display:

We were solid and didn’t allow chances to Newcastle, we were solid on that part. But, of course, we’re upset.

All the game we were in control, managing well. It was a good goal, but it was disappointing to make a mistake in the final moments of the game. The ball cannot go on that side of the wall. The set-up was not the correct one.

There is little concern about the competency of the Wolves backline (they have banked 12 clean sheets in their last 20 league games) but there may be a degree of uncertainty about the personnel within it.

Conor Coady (£5.0m) and Willy Boly (£5.5m) are nailed at the back and Nelson Semedo (£5.5m) looks fairly secure at present, but the left-hand-side of the defence is tougher to call.

Saiss cheekily banked a clean sheet and a bonus point thanks to his 68th-minute withdrawal with the score at 0-0, with that haul catapulting him back to the top of the FPL points table among Fantasy defenders.

The substitution itself might be a medium-term cause for concern, however, with Saiss understandably offering little in the way of attacking threat from left wing-back and replaced by a more natural fit in the shape of Marcal (£4.9m).

Wing-backs have been crucial to Wolves’ set-up under Santo and if Marcal is recalled this Friday, which is by no means a given, then it could be Saiss and Max Kilman (£4.1m) who are competing for that third centre-half spot alongside Coady and Boly.

The decision would have been an easier one to make had it not been for Kilman’s recent displays, with the former futsal star again turning in a solid showing on Sunday and denying Callum Wilson (£6.5m) with one fine challenge early on.

RAFA RETURNS

With Newcastle short of numbers in the middle of the park – a half-fit Isaac Hayden (£4.9m) only on the bench and Jonjo Shelvey (£5.4m) now set to be sidelined for a long period after groin surgery – Steve Bruce turned to the tactics of his predecessor for this match.

The resultant display was, not for the first time this season, predictably short on attacking threat, with Allan Saint-Maximin (£5.3m) cutting a frustrated figure despite given a free role and eventually taken off.

It did lead to a more solid defensive display following the 4-1 loss against Manchester United, however, with Wolves comfortably kept at bay for the most part and Jimenez only breaking the deadlock from distance.

It remains to be seen if the Magpies again set out with a defence-first approach to stop Everton in Gameweek 7, with Bruce explaining after the game that he wants his side to be “hard to beat” while also evolving from the Rafael Benitez era:

We didn’t have any natural midfield players who want to win the ball back today. We have to defend better than we have done of late, we have to be hard to beat.

We are trying to find a balance to the team, it won’t happen overnight but we are trying to change the way we play.

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Patricio, Kilman, Coady, Boly, Saiss (Marcal de Oliveira 68′), Neves (Moutinho 83′), Dendoncker, Semedo, Neto, Podence (Traore 68′), Jimenez.

Newcastle United XI: Darlow, Murphy, Lewis, Fernandez, Lascelles (Carroll 88′), Schar, Almiron, Hendrick, Fraser (Joelinton 78′), Saint-Maximin (S Longstaff 78′), Wilson.

MEMBERS ANALYSIS

LESSONS LEARNED FROM FPL GAMEWEEK 6

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

553 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Gregor
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 10 Years
    12 mins ago

    BRIGHTON TEAM NEWS

    Team to play West Brom: Ryan, White, Webster, Veltman, Lamptey, Bissouma, Lallana, Burn, March, Maupay, Trossard.

    Subs: Steele, Bernardo, Alzate, Welbeck, Gross, Mac Allister, Connolly.

    WEST BROM TEAM NEWS

    Team to play Brighton: Johnstone, Furlong, Ivanovic, Ajayi, Townsend, Gallagher, Livermore, Krovinovic, Diangana, Grant, Pereira.

    Subs: Button, Gibbs, Bartley, Robinson, Phillips, Harper, Edwards.

    Open Controls
    1. Hybrid.power
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      11 mins ago

      For some reason I still own Pereira. I wish he would finally do something!

      Open Controls
      1. denial
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Me too. I can't remember why I got him.

        Open Controls
    2. Daniel - Go Granville
      • 11 Years
      10 mins ago

      Where is Lamptey m

      Open Controls
      1. Daniel - Go Granville
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Ok, now saw him. Great

        Open Controls
    3. Nice to Finally Michu
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      Pereira and Trossard lets go boys

      Open Controls
    4. skodaole2
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      Come on Pereira, great day for the first WBA win

      Open Controls
    5. fc_skrald
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      Really tempted to buy Ivanovic soon 🙂

      Open Controls
    6. FPLMACKEM
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 min ago

      Need a huge performance from Maupay.

      Open Controls
    7. Noah’s Ark
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Can Pereira and Trossard save me?

      Open Controls
  2. Sim Simma 🤷 🔑 🚘
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    11 mins ago

    ⚽ Team News 📰
    WEST BROM : Johnstone, Furlong, Ivanovic, Ajayi, Townsend, Gallagher, Livermore, Krovinovic, Diangana, Grant, Pereira.
    Subs: Button, Gibbs, Bartley, Robinson, Phillips, Harper, Edwards.

    BRIGHTON : Ryan, White, Webster, Veltman, Lamptey, Bissouma, Lallana, Burn, March, Maupay, Trossard.
    Subs: Steele, Bernardo, Alzate, Welbeck, Gross, Mac Allister, Connolly.

    Open Controls
  3. TheDragon
    • 2 Years
    11 mins ago

    Maupay and Lamptey blanks incoming

    Open Controls
  4. La Roja
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    11 mins ago

    Lampteyinho nailed on for a 12 pointer

    Open Controls
    1. fc_skrald
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Could we raise that to 18 points?

      Open Controls
    2. TheDragon
      • 2 Years
      just now

      I need a minimum 20 points from Lamptey & Maupay combined to avoid a red arrow... yes it’s going well 🙂

      Open Controls
  5. Bennyboy1907
    10 mins ago

    Very stuck pls help

    Martinez
    Lamptey Robbo Saiss (Taylor) (Mitchel)
    Salah Son Hamez Grealish Pulisic
    Jiminez DCL

    1FT and 2.0mil ITB
    What do I do? Was thinking Taylor to chillwell and bench Lamptey? But is Kane essential? Would need a hit to move funds for him?

    Please any advice? No one replied on the last page 🙁

    Open Controls
    1. TheDragon
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      Roll a dice - this season is purely random

      Open Controls
    2. AzzaroMax99
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Who's your 3rd striker?

      Open Controls
  6. LE CHARO
    • 1 Year
    10 mins ago

    Currently got 2 FT and no urgent move to make, so might as well transfer out Douglas for a playing defender. Who's the best option between Kilman and Mitchell? Kilman looks the most likely to keep his place, but his fixtures turn bad soon.

    Open Controls
    1. TheDragon
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Both look like they might keep their places

      Open Controls
  7. pundit of punts
    • 7 Years
    6 mins ago

    How’s my UCL limitless team looking like? 😀

    Oblak - Navas
    TAA - Ramos - Kimmich - Chilwell - Marquinhos
    Salah - Mane - Sterling - Bruno - Muller
    Lewandowski - Haaland - Mbappe

    Open Controls
  8. Brosstan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    6 mins ago

    Lamptey bros what we hoping for ?

    Open Controls
    1. TheDragon
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      His first premier league hattrick

      Open Controls
    2. Hotdogs for Tea
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      blank

      Open Controls
    3. Gobigorgohome
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      5 goals and 10 assist with CS in a 15-0 win
      why not..

      Open Controls
    4. Giggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Double digits at least.

      Was robbed against Palace.

      Open Controls
    5. Trophé Mourinho
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Lamptey and Trossard party!

      Open Controls
    6. Daniel - Go Granville
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Finally a double digit score

      Open Controls
  9. Inazuma X1
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    Ben White OoP nice!!

    Open Controls
  10. Esalman
    • 10 Years
    2 mins ago

    McCarthy (avl)
    Walker-Peters (avl) Robertson (WHU) Reguilón (BHA) Justin (lee)
    Rodríguez (new) Zaha (wol) Salah (WHU) Son (BHA)
    Werner (bur) Jiménez (CRY)
    Ryan (tot) Brewster (MCI) Bissouma (tot) Maitland-Niles (mun)

    GTG to roll FT? Captain Salah or Son?

    Open Controls
  11. ShaunGoater123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    feel like i'm trading water, not doing awfully but not really doing very well either which leads me to want to do a few transfers, stupid moves do you think?!

    Bellerin > Kilman
    Jimenez > Werner
    Brewster > Antonio

    Would be for a -8 leaving me with the below team:

    McCarthy
    TAA / Kilman / Dallas / Mitchell
    Salah / Sterling / Rodriguez
    Werner / Kane / Antonio

    BUtton / Soucek / Bissouma / Justin

    Open Controls
  12. McClements
    • 1 Year
    just now

    Martinez (Forster)
    Semedo/Saiss/Lamptey (Taylor/Mitchell)
    Bruyne/Son/Rodriguez/Salah/Foden
    Jimenez/DCL (Brewster)
    0.9 in bank
    2 FT

    Thoughts with 2FT?

    Open Controls
  13. Daniel - Go Granville
    • 11 Years
    just now

    Come oooooon Maupay and Lamptey !!!

    Open Controls
  14. Hansel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    just now

    Masuaku or Coufal?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.