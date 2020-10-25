587
Scout Notes October 25

Mendy and Thiago boosting Chelsea defence’s FPL appeal ahead of decent fixture run

587 Comments
Share

Manchester United 0-0 Chelsea

  • Bonus: Kurt Zouma (£5.0m) x3, Reece James (£5.0m) x2, Harry Maguire (£5.4m), Thiago Silva (£5.5m) x1

Manchester United and Chelsea played out a generally drab draw that was heavy on tactical caution and much lighter on action.

The biggest talking point of the match was, fittingly, a non-event, with referee Martin Atkinson and VAR both deciding Harry Maguire‘s (£5.4m) neck lock on Cesar Azpilicueta (£5.9m) was not a penalty.

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard disagreed:

Holding is allowed, but headlocks aren’t. I think they should have taken time and advised the referee to watch the monitor. If the referee goes to the monitor, he gives a penalty.

Had the penalty been awarded and converted, Lampard’s decision to play three at the back, sit deep and commit very few men to the counter-attack would have been vindicated.

As it was, United were the only team to at least look like they wanted to score, creating a chance every 6.8 minutes (to Chelsea’s 15.8) and having four shots on target to the visitors’ one.

The Thick Blue Line

The game involved Jose Mourinho-era levels of bus parking by Chelsea.

The return of Thiago Silva (£5.5m) was always going to help with the team’s savvy, but a swap to a three-man backline added further grit and the decision to temper the attacking instincts of wing-backs Reece James (£5.0m) and Ben Chilwell (£5.7m) sealed the defensive deal.

United were happy to sit fairly deep themselves, resulting in long periods of footballing stalemate in which Chelsea had plenty of the ball but did precious little with it.

James and Chilwell did top the crossing charts, alongside Bruno Fernandes (£10.5m), with six apiece, but while half the midfielder’s efforts found their target, only one of the 12 sent over by the defenders was successful.

Maximum bonus points went to Kurt Zouma (£5.0m). He frequently stepped out of the back three to mark Juan Mata (£5.9m), who was again allowed the freedom to drift into central pockets of space, often in advance of central striker Marcus Rashford (£9.5m).

As a result, the key takeaway from the match – and the midweek encounter with Sevilla in the Champions League – is that Lampard is taking a liking for clean sheets.

In the last three matches in which Thiago and Edouard Mendy (£5.0m) have started together, Chelsea haven’t conceded a single goal.

That should elevate the Fantasy status of the two cheapest regular starters in defence – Zouma and James.

The Blues are embarking on a very promising five-match schedule in which a visit from Spurs looks perhaps the toughest test.

The next three matches in particular – Burnley and Newcastle away, Sheffield United at home – look ripe for defensive returns should Lampard continue to indulge his more conservative instincts.

Chilwell leads the way, not just among Chelsea defenders but the entire team, for chances created this season, with nine. James and the dropped Mason Mount (£6.9m) are just one back, but the pair have been involved in all five matches so far, whereas Chilwell has played only three.

The former Leicester man probably offers the best prospect of returns at both ends of the pitch, but those who like a bargain might be more tempted by James or Zouma, with the latter having scored twice this season as well.

A Lack Of Attack

As for the visitors’ attack, it was a case of ‘move along, nothing to see here’.

Chelsea sat so deep that the service to, and support for, Timo Werner (£9.3m) and Christian Pulisic (£8.3m) was on the criminal side of negligent.

After losing half his opening day ownership – 1.4 million managers – before his 16-point Gameweek 5 haul, a few hopeful bosses had modestly boosted Werner’s numbers heading into the Old Trafford encounter.

They were treated to just one attempt all match. Pulisic was livelier, with three shots, including the one and only attempt by a Chelsea player that forced David de Gea (£5.4m) to do anything other than stand around shouting and getting very wet.

Damningly, Werner and Kai Havertz (£8.4m) managed, in 143 minutes combined, fewer attempts (one) and penalty area touches (two) than United sub Edinson Cavani (£8.0m) had on his own (two and three respectively) from a 32-minute cameo.

Even more damningly, the 8.6%-owned Havertz provided none of those numbers and didn’t exactly make up for that with the one chance he created.

Lampard is unlikely to play it so ultra-safe over the next few Gameweeks, but patience in all of their exalted front three has worn very thin already this campaign, with significant sales of the trio, and should Chelsea’s newly pragmatic streak continue, their points might not justify their price.

The Tyranny Of Choice

If Lampard is still struggling to find his optimum XI from the riches at his disposal, his United counterpart Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is another yet to find exactly what he’s looking for.

Since Anthony Martial (£8.8m) triggered a three-match ban with his dismissal in the Gameweek 4 drubbing by Spurs, Marcus Rashford (£9.5m) has covered at centre forward.

He was as industrious as anyone at Old Trafford, with three attempts, two of which were on target, including one effort that brought a particularly fine save from the impressive Mendy.

Of United’s attacking options, he and Fernandes are easily the most popular, but their medium-term prospects for points do not look so good, with Arsenal, Everton, the newly-awkward West Ham and Manchester City to come over the next six Gameweeks.

Solskjaer spoke optimistically of the team’s excellent balance after their 4-1 win at Newcastle last time out, but in truth that ignored the lack of defensive cohesion in evidence against what was a poor Magpies attack.

The backline was more impressive on Saturday, with Maguire and Victor Lindelof (£4.9m) preferred in central defence to Axel Tuanzebe (£4.5m), who had been superb in the midweek win at Paris Saint Germain.

But much of that was down to Chelsea’s blatant lack of attacking intent.

Further up the pitch, Mata and Daniel James (£6.3m) have started the last two matches. The latter has made a feeble case for further inclusion, while the former is creating issues for opposing defences, but needs more than the one assist he’s managed in his two starts to turn Fantasy eyes, even if he is temptingly cheap.

Solskjaer talked about new man Cavani, and the returning Paul Pogba (£7.8m), after the match:

Edi has been out and needs game time to get his sharpness. I am sure he is going to give us lots. As for Paul, he has made a positive impact for us in three games as substitute over the last week. Don’t forget he had coronavirus. He is coming along.

Throw in the curiously under-used Donny van de Beek (£6.8m) and the coach has lots of options, but seemingly little idea as to how to marshal them all.

Fantasy interest is unlikely to stray much further than Rashford and Fernandes until that is addressed.

Manchester United XI (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Shaw; Fred, McTominay (Greenwood 83′); Mata (Pogba 58′), Fernandes, James (Cavani 58′); Rashford.

Chelsea XI (3-4-2-1): Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Zouma; Chilwell; Jorginho, Kante, James; Pulisic (Ziyech 81′), Havertz (Mount 72′); Werner (Abraham 71′).

MEMBERS ANALYSIS

LESSONS LEARNED FROM FPL GAMEWEEK 6

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

587 Comments Post a Comment
  1. nikornla
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    21 mins ago

    A) Jimenez, Wilson -> Kane, Davis (-4)
    B) Jimenez, Grealish -> Kane, Jorginho (-4)
    C) Jimenez, Wilson -> Werner, Bamford (-4)
    D) Keep

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Getting Werner for a hit, thats a new one!

      Open Controls
      1. nikornla
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Yeah, I know it seems weird, but he has pretty good schedule and I believe he could be a good pick over the next 5 games or so... Definitely the last pick I would go for, but though I could drop it here just in case 🙂

        Open Controls
        1. Mr. O'Connell
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Haha cant wait to ship him out myself.

          Open Controls
        2. Z
          • 3 Years
          just now

          It is a good plan....if dont explode in next 3 games, he will never do

          Open Controls
    2. michaelington
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      Keep

      Open Controls
  2. grooveymatt65
    • 7 Years
    16 mins ago

    Hi guys just need some advice

    My team is:

    Martinez Martin

    Chillwell, Saiss, Justin, Mitchell Bernado

    Salah Son(c) Sterling Grealish Bissouma

    Kane Wilson DCL

    (0.0 ITB) 2ft

    1. WIlson to Bamford for free
    2. Wilson to Adams and Sterling to Zaha for free
    3. Save
    4. Other

    Thanks guys!!!

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 8 Years
      13 mins ago

      3. Save

      Open Controls
    2. ZeBestee
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      1

      Open Controls
    3. AK ⭐
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      Surely you don't want to waste a transfer by saving when you already have 2 free transfers?

      I like 1

      Open Controls
    4. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      Wilson to Antonio

      Open Controls
  3. ZeBestee
    • 6 Years
    15 mins ago

    How did Wolves and Jiminez in particular look? Is it worth sticking with defensive and attacking assets?

    Open Controls
  4. Soonmixdin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    14 mins ago

    Barnes > Jota or Foden?

    Open Controls
    1. AK ⭐
      • 8 Years
      12 mins ago

      Not sure about either. Both not nailed. Jota could be replaced by Thiago when he comes in

      Open Controls
      1. Soonmixdin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        6 mins ago

        You're correct of course. Which why I've also been considering Barnes > Barkley, but Foden seems to be edging it stats wise at the moment?

        Open Controls
        1. AK ⭐
          • 8 Years
          5 mins ago

          Personally, I don't go anywhere near non-nailed assets unless it's the end of the season or in a DGW. I do like Barkley in his price range. No chance for Zaha or Grealish?

          Open Controls
          1. Soonmixdin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            2 mins ago

            Already got Zaha and missed the boat on Jack. But Ross would seem to fit the bill nicely, is nailed and has good form and fixtures. I think my decision is made!!

            Open Controls
            1. AK ⭐
              • 8 Years
              just now

              Cheers bud. Good luck!

              Open Controls
  5. AK ⭐
    • 8 Years
    14 mins ago

    Mitrovic to Bamford? Would be priced out if Bamford rises.

    Are Mitro owners giving him WBA? Stats are almost similar but Mitro has WBA at home this week and pens over Bamford

    Open Controls
    1. Z
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      Mitro will be good next GW. So i ll keep him, and then i ll transfer him out

      Open Controls
      1. noone
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Saving Mitro

        Open Controls
  6. Jonnyb40
    13 mins ago

    A - Podence > 7.8 mil midfielder
    B - Brewster > 6.8 mil forward

    Open Controls
    1. DickFranDyke
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      B - Brewster > 6.8 mil forward

      Open Controls
      1. Jonnyb40
        just now

        Thanks, that's what I was thinking. Possibly Wilson or Adams

        Open Controls
  7. Covid Martial
    • 3 Years
    8 mins ago

    Had a right stinker getting rid of James for a hit to bring in targett. Wouldn't have started James if I kept him but would have Castagne. Now I'm James-less and targett-ful and ten points down. Worse things happen at sea though eh?

    Open Controls
    1. TLF
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      You were on the wrong side of variance is all. Sound move on paper before the game week began (albeit prob not for a hit IMO). Sold a player who is no longer nailed and wasn't expected to start for a defender in a team who has good form. Just because it didn't work out points wise doesn't mean it was the wrong decision, can't beat yourself up.

      Open Controls
  8. bennyp
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    8 mins ago

    Moves here?

    Meslier - (Caprille)
    TAA - Chilwell - Saiss - (Taylor - Mitchell)
    Salah(c) - Son - Havertz - Podence - Jrod
    Jimi - Watkins - (Brewster)

    1ft & 2.9itb

    Podence - > Jota/Grealish
    Brewster -> Bamford
    Thoughts?? Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. Mile Plankton
      • 7 Years
      just now

      I think Grealish is better choice longer term.
      But saving FT looks good too. Podence must deliver sometimes.

      Open Controls
  9. Mile Plankton
    • 7 Years
    7 mins ago

    Bit early, but I could use an advice
    I am 0.1 short of doing Hendrick->Hames

    Pickford -> Martinez allowes me to upgrade Hendrick to Hames.
    For a hit though.

    Gives me this:
    Guiata-Martinez
    Saiss-James-Lamptey-Mitchell-Justin
    Salah-Son-Zaha-Grealish-Hames
    Kane-DCL-Bamford

    Makes no sense to sell gk for a hit, but I really don't want Pickford anymore.
    How about it?

    Open Controls
  10. Will J 256
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    6 mins ago

    How’s everyone doing this week? Been a tough one so far!

    Open Controls
    1. the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      45 with Son and Kane to go.

      Open Controls
    2. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 3 Years
      just now

      23 plus Kane, Son and Lamptey

      Open Controls
    3. Mile Plankton
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Decent. Thanks to Zaha and Bamford, and considering that I left Justin and James on the bench.
      Still have Lamptey, Son and Kane (c).

      Open Controls
  11. the dom 1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    6 mins ago

    Podence > Jorginho for free?

    Rotate with Klich as my 4th and 5th mids depending on fixtures.

    Thoughts ?

    Open Controls
  12. Puntillimon
    • 5 Years
    6 mins ago

    If digne’s red card gets rescinded, does this reflect in his fpl points?

    Open Controls
    1. Covid Martial
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      No way Jose

      Open Controls
      1. Puntillimon
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Good good 😀

        Open Controls
    2. Gabbiadini
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      nope. not sure it will get rescinded either.

      Open Controls
    3. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      No and with the fact Martial’s was never rescinded, it’s virtually 0.1% chance Digne’s is

      Open Controls
    4. The Big Fella
      • 4 Years
      just now

      No! Once points are locked, they stay that way

      Open Controls
  13. Dynamic Duos
    • 7 Years
    5 mins ago

    Mitrovic gets WBA then welcome Antonio

    Open Controls
  14. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 3 Years
    5 mins ago

    If only Bamford was on penalties

    Open Controls
    1. the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Him and Klich share them I believe

      Open Controls
      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Now if they do share them that’s interesting

        Open Controls
  15. Gabbiadini
    • 3 Years
    4 mins ago

    Does Marçal come in next game or does Kilman keep his place?

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™ - 48n69x
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Could be both.

      Open Controls
      1. Gabbiadini
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        who makes way?

        Open Controls
        1. TorresMagic™ - 48n69x
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Saiss could.

          Open Controls
  16. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 3 Years
    4 mins ago

    0.1 off
    Bruno, Soucek, Davis
    To
    Grealish, Zaha, Bamford

    Maybe a blessing who knows!

    Open Controls
    1. Gabbiadini
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      It surprised me that Zaha wasn't in more teams with his run of fixtures, I'd still try and get him in.

      Open Controls
      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Well yes and the above moves would have been ideal (-4) as I wouldn’t have to choose between him and Grealish.

        Could still do the first 2 for free I guess...

        Open Controls
  17. Don Kloppeone
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    3 mins ago

    Bamford going up tonight is annoying as I’m considering bringing him in for Maupay who doesn’t play until tomorrow. Seems reckless to not wait a day. Right or wrong?

    Open Controls
    1. Ragabolly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Wait, he's cheap

      Open Controls
      1. Don Kloppeone
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Thanks mate. You reckon he’s a better shout than Antonio? Antonio has the stats advantage - Bamford frees more cash though ...

        Open Controls
    2. the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Wait imo

      Open Controls
      1. Don Kloppeone
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Probably wise!

        Open Controls
  18. Flynny
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    any chance Antonio drops in price this week?

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™ - 48n69x
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Of course.

      fplstatistics.co.uk

      Open Controls
  19. Tony Martial
    • 1 Year
    2 mins ago

    what to do?

    1 FT 1.2 ITB.

    Martinez
    Mitchell Targett Saiss
    Son Pulisic Grealish Salah
    Kane Maupay Aguero

    :Forster,Lamptey,Burke,Dunne.

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™ - 48n69x
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Got a WC?

      Open Controls
      1. Tony Martial
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Unfortunately not TM

        Open Controls
  20. ZeBestee
    • 6 Years
    just now

    TAA + Jimenez 》》Zouma/James + Kane for -4 worth it? Chasing price rises or just wait and watch the Spurs 2 games?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.