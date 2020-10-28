Five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman on Leeds, Chilwell and his Gameweek 7 plans

One of the best FPL managers in the business, Tom Freeman, discusses Patrick Bamford, Ben Chilwell’s creativity and the best West Ham United assets, plus reveals his Gameweek 7 team and captaincy decisions.
We’re now six Gameweeks into this turbulent Fantasy Premier League (FPL) season, and it’s been a positive start for me.
Despite missing Son Heung-min (£9.5m) and Harry Kane’s (£10.9m) hauls at Southampton and Manchester United, I sit 140,693rd overall, with 70 points in Gameweek 6 taking me to a total of 389.
Patrick Bamford (£5.9m) was the star of the show but there were also returns for six others, including defenders Luke Ayling (£4.5m) and James Justin (£4.8m).
LEEDS UNITED
Bamford has now scored six goals in as many games for Leeds United this season.
For a player who has often been criticised for his profligacy in front of goal, it’s been some turnaround, something he acknowledges himself:
The last time [I was in the Premier League], maybe people said I wasn’t ready – but I didn’t have a proper go at it. It is a fresh start for me to prove I belong here. If I keep on doing it the boys will be happy and I’ll be happy. This time I have a manager who believes in me and, as long as I keep working hard, he will keep trusting me.
The stats are certainly stacking up in Bamford’s favour.
