Five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman on Leeds, Chilwell and his Gameweek 7 plans

We’re now six Gameweeks into this turbulent Fantasy Premier League (FPL) season, and it’s been a positive start for me.

Despite missing Son Heung-min (£9.5m) and Harry Kane’s (£10.9m) hauls at Southampton and Manchester United, I sit 140,693rd overall, with 70 points in Gameweek 6 taking me to a total of 389.

Patrick Bamford (£5.9m) was the star of the show but there were also returns for six others, including defenders Luke Ayling (£4.5m) and James Justin (£4.8m).

LEEDS UNITED

Bamford has now scored six goals in as many games for Leeds United this season.

For a player who has often been criticised for his profligacy in front of goal, it’s been some turnaround, something he acknowledges himself:

The last time [I was in the Premier League], maybe people said I wasn’t ready – but I didn’t have a proper go at it. It is a fresh start for me to prove I belong here. If I keep on doing it the boys will be happy and I’ll be happy. This time I have a manager who believes in me and, as long as I keep working hard, he will keep trusting me.

The stats are certainly stacking up in Bamford’s favour.

Before I sign off, earlier this week I was fortunate enough to join fellow Pro Pundits Lateriser and Zophar for a chat on The FPL Wire.

We talked strategy, plans going forward, Everton and Manchester City assets, mid-price midfielders plus loads more.

The chat complements this column, and goes a bit deeper into some of the subjects covered, so if you’re into that kind of thing check it out on the link below.

Thanks for reading… until next time.

