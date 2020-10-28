442
Pro Pundits - Tom October 28

Five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman on Leeds, Chilwell and his Gameweek 7 plans

One of the best FPL managers in the business, Tom Freeman, discusses Patrick Bamford, Ben Chilwell’s creativity and the best West Ham United assets, plus reveals his Gameweek 7 team and captaincy decisions.

We’re now six Gameweeks into this turbulent Fantasy Premier League (FPL) season, and it’s been a positive start for me.

Despite missing Son Heung-min (£9.5m) and Harry Kane’s (£10.9m) hauls at Southampton and Manchester United, I sit 140,693rd overall, with 70 points in Gameweek 6 taking me to a total of 389.

Patrick Bamford (£5.9m) was the star of the show but there were also returns for six others, including defenders Luke Ayling (£4.5m) and James Justin (£4.8m).

LEEDS UNITED

Bamford has now scored six goals in as many games for Leeds United this season.

For a player who has often been criticised for his profligacy in front of goal, it’s been some turnaround, something he acknowledges himself:

The last time [I was in the Premier League], maybe people said I wasn’t ready – but I didn’t have a proper go at it. It is a fresh start for me to prove I belong here. If I keep on doing it the boys will be happy and I’ll be happy. This time I have a manager who believes in me and, as long as I keep working hard, he will keep trusting me.

The stats are certainly stacking up in Bamford’s favour.

Before I sign off, earlier this week I was fortunate enough to join fellow Pro Pundits Lateriser and Zophar for a chat on The FPL Wire.

We talked strategy, plans going forward, Everton and Manchester City assets, mid-price midfielders plus loads more.

The chat complements this column, and goes a bit deeper into some of the subjects covered, so if you’re into that kind of thing check it out on the link below.

Thanks for reading… until next time. 

  1. Giggs Boson
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    22 mins ago

    Chelsea look a different team when Pulisic and Ziyech play...

    Open Controls
    1. Bruce Lee
      • 2 Years
      17 mins ago

      chelsea fans must be elated after selling willian and replacing him with hakim the drim

      Open Controls
      1. Seanigula
        • 11 Years
        6 mins ago

        They lost Willian for free and spent 200 million to be mediocre so far...except against mighty Krasnodar

        Open Controls
        1. Nanoelektronicar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          3 mins ago

          I takes tame to click, and Pulisic and Ziyech are just getting up to speed. Time will tell, but they picked up the best available players in the market this summer.

          Open Controls
          1. Seanigula
            • 11 Years
            just now

            0-0 at Burnley this weekend will calm everyone back down

            Open Controls
    2. Niho992
      • 2 Years
      17 mins ago

      average team at their best.

      Open Controls
      1. seanie3
        • 9 Years
        4 mins ago

        jog on.

        Open Controls
        1. Seanigula
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Is your Gravitar Torres thinking “I can’t believe they payed £50 million for me”?

          Open Controls
    3. Zim0
      • 2 Years
      16 mins ago

      Hmm but how do i fit them in with a midfield of KDB Bruno Son Rodriguez Grealish

      Open Controls
    4. Nanoelektronicar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      14 mins ago

      And Werner on penalties now. I could bring him in against SHU.

      Open Controls
    5. Pukkipartyy
      • 1 Year
      10 mins ago

      For real? Im Pulisic owner so wondering does he look sharp?

      Open Controls
      1. Giggs Boson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        8 mins ago

        Yeah, he does. Showed glimpses against United too imo.

        Just scored.

        Open Controls
    6. Fred54
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Chelsea attack very much the Man City merry go around of yester year. Ride at your discretion.

      Open Controls
  2. Niho992
    • 2 Years
    21 mins ago

    Moise Kean > DCL

    Open Controls
    1. No Professionals
      • 3 Years
      18 mins ago

      Put your rod away

      Open Controls
    2. Zim0
      • 2 Years
      17 mins ago

      😆 okay buddy we got it. U like Kean

      Open Controls
  3. ivantys
    19 mins ago

    That's 4 clean sheets in a row with Mendy keeper.

    Open Controls
    1. ChickenTikkaMoSalah
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      don’t jinx it

      Open Controls
  4. Old Man
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    19 mins ago

    Everton must wonder what the hell they did with Moise Kean. PSG 2 (Kean 2)

    Open Controls
    1. Daniel - Go Granville
      • 11 Years
      15 mins ago

      Told ya

      Open Controls
    2. Nanoelektronicar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      15 mins ago

      My two cents, they already have Richarlison in that place/position/style of play to partner with DCL.

      Open Controls
    3. Niho992
      • 2 Years
      14 mins ago

      I guess Everton fans think that they re better than PSG

      Open Controls
      1. No Professionals
        • 3 Years
        14 mins ago

        Well even United beat PSG

        Open Controls
  5. Tmel
    • 9 Years
    18 mins ago

    Martinez
    James Saiss TAA
    Podence Salah Son Foden
    Kane DCL Jimenez
    (Steer Burke Lamptey Mitchell)

    1.3ITB & 2FT

    Team looks reasonably well set for the week but need to use a transfer.

    Best move? Upgrade Reece James?

    Open Controls
    1. Lukaku_time
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 min ago

      Podence and james to zaha/grealish and a lower priced defender?

      Open Controls
  6. Bennyboy1907
    17 mins ago

    Who are the 2 best 4.5 mil defenders?

    Open Controls
    1. Daniel - Go Granville
      • 11 Years
      15 mins ago

      Lamptey and Leeds defense

      Open Controls
      1. No Professionals
        • 3 Years
        14 mins ago

        I put lamptey in last week and regret it. Think he is over hyped in an over hyped team.

        Open Controls
        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          8 mins ago

          You're just copy pasting comments. He looks so good when he plays.

          Brighton being leaky is the one downside. Everything else about his play looks fantastic.

          Open Controls
          1. No Professionals
            • 3 Years
            3 mins ago

            What? Copy and pasting?

            Open Controls
          2. No Professionals
            • 3 Years
            just now

            It’s my opinion.

            And he has 12 points in 6 games, having played all of them.

            Open Controls
    2. seanie3
      • 9 Years
      14 mins ago

      Ayling/Dallas and Kilman

      Open Controls
  7. Daniel - Go Granville
    • 11 Years
    16 mins ago

    Mendy catches a through ball. No chance for anyone. Kepa on the other hand would have stayed between the sticks and concede a chance

    Open Controls
  8. Garlana
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    16 mins ago

    So James hasn't played tonight, does this mean I can hold him another week with the hope he plays this weekend?

    Open Controls
    1. Daniel - Go Granville
      • 11 Years
      14 mins ago

      I think Lampard picks his full backs depending on the opposition

      Open Controls
      1. Daniel - Go Granville
        • 11 Years
        4 mins ago

        And his team overall

        Open Controls
      2. seanie3
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        Lampard picks his team based on nothing at all I honestly think, not sure he knows his best 11 let alone best defence.. needs to keep the defence the same each week and build on it

        Open Controls
        1. seanie3
          • 9 Years
          2 mins ago

          for FPL

          Open Controls
    2. Giggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      13 mins ago

      Yep, I would.

      Two rest days between Krasnodar and Burnley, so it seems very likely he'll start.

      Open Controls
      1. Giggs Boson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        11 mins ago

        7h 40m flight from Russia too.

        Open Controls
        1. No Professionals
          • 3 Years
          9 mins ago

          Nice long sleep then

          Open Controls
      2. Pumpy Pro
        • 11 Years
        6 mins ago

        Since when he Frank been rotating his players like that?

        Open Controls
  9. Lukaku_time
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    16 mins ago

    How would you solve my podence problem? This is how the team looks liks

    Mendy macey
    Saiss ayling justin mitchell targett
    Sterling salah son hamez podence
    Kane dcl brewster

    0.0itb

    Would you do
    A)podence > 5.5 or less mid and who?, im looking at harrison for now
    B)podence+sterling>rashford+grealish/zaha

    Plus anyone else other than podence that needs to be transfered out in the long run?
    Sorry for the long post i hope i get some feedback thanks alot in advance!

    Open Controls
    1. Daniel - Go Granville
      • 11 Years
      15 mins ago

      Save

      Open Controls
      1. Lukaku_time
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        So podence is not a problem, thanks bro

        Open Controls
    2. jesus jesus
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Viagra

      Open Controls
  10. Daniel - Go Granville
    • 11 Years
    14 mins ago

    Pulisic scores. Chelsea back

    Open Controls
    1. Daniel - Go Granville
      • 11 Years
      12 mins ago

      *are back

      Open Controls
      1. seanie3
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        I wish I could agree as a fellow chelsea fan, but the opposition aren't really any good.. lets see how we do over the next few in the PL as I want us to build on these clean sheets and start a good run

        Open Controls
    2. Bushwhacker
      • 1 Year
      just now

      If they start the full first XI this weekend . . point are a coming.

      Open Controls
  11. ivantys
    14 mins ago

    Mount is better in the second DM role as compared to Jorginho and Kova. Kante always the one attacking when Jorginho's playing when he's not good on the ball.

    Open Controls
  12. ChickenTikkaMoSalah
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    14 mins ago

    Pulisic G from the right wing

    Open Controls
    1. Daniel - Go Granville
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Tammy assist

      Open Controls
      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        From the right wing

        Open Controls
  13. Joey Tribbiani
    12 mins ago

    Every single Chelsea attacker scores expect the one I have...

    Open Controls
    1. Daniel - Go Granville
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Sell. See below

      Open Controls
      1. Joey Tribbiani
        just now

        ucl fantasy

        Open Controls
    2. Gudjohnsen
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Havertz?

      Open Controls
      1. Joey Tribbiani
        just now

        yep

        Open Controls
    3. Syd.
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      You are excepting too much

      Open Controls
    4. seanie3
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Havertz is not a chelsea attacker I would have in my team, not when there is Werner, Pullisic, Ziyech to choose from..

      Open Controls
  14. Daniel - Go Granville
    • 11 Years
    12 mins ago

    Ziyech, Werner and Pulisic were excellent tonight.

    Havertz owners, probably sell him

    Open Controls
    1. Gudjohnsen
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Havertz to Pulisic too sideways?

      Open Controls
    2. seanie3
      • 9 Years
      just now

      yes Havertz I'm concerned about, spent alot of money on him and just strolls around most of the game with a flick here and a flick there but no real output from him..

      Open Controls
  15. Syd.
    • 11 Years
    12 mins ago

    Kepa in goal for FK Krasnodar

    Open Controls
    1. Daniel - Go Granville
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Hahahahahaha. Comment of the day

      Open Controls
    2. seanie3
      • 9 Years
      just now

      No, this keeper is even better than Kepa.

      Open Controls
  16. No Professionals
    • 3 Years
    12 mins ago

    Feels harder than other seasons to cover a lot of bases (due to lack of budget friendly options at the big clubs). You almost have to pick 3 of 5 clubs to cover off attacking wise, with long term double ups nigh impossible?

    Liverpool
    City
    Chelsea
    United
    Spurs

    Open Controls
    1. Syd.
      • 11 Years
      9 mins ago

      United?

      Open Controls
      1. Pumpy Pro
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        He's out of his mind

        Open Controls
      2. No Professionals
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Yeah I’d like fernandes

        Open Controls
  17. HollywoodXI
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    10 mins ago

    I have the exact funds for Justin to Chilwell but it’s for a hit. Is it worth it? Chelsea’s fixtures look good and he’s on form.

    Open Controls
    1. Syd.
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      If you intend to keep him for a prolong period then the answer is yes

      Open Controls
    2. Bushwhacker
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Yup.

      Open Controls
  18. Bam Bam Bigelow
    • 4 Years
    9 mins ago

    Havertz doesn't excite

    Open Controls
  19. GlasgowFF
    • 9 Years
    8 mins ago

    Any tips on what to lump a 5 quid free bet on in the Juve Barca game?

    Open Controls
  20. ivantys
    8 mins ago

    Man United playing 4 DMs nice

    Open Controls
    1. Zim0
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      What u on about

      Open Controls
      1. Giggs Boson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Resident troll.

        He must be going through a hard time at the moment, so go easy.

        Open Controls
        1. Zim0
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Ah okay thanks

          Open Controls
  21. RAFA THE GAFFA
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    7 mins ago

    How was Pulisic when he came on? And did Chilwell just get rested?

    Open Controls
    1. Gregor
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Looked very sharp, scored and won the Werner penalty.

      Yep.

      Open Controls
    2. Bushwhacker
      • 1 Year
      just now

      The Chelsea attack could be amazing now they're fit.

      Open Controls
  22. Lukaku_time
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    3 mins ago

    Harrison in for podence?

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Before Podence's haul?

      Open Controls
    2. Gregor
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      just now

      I’d probably give Podence one more week.

      Open Controls

