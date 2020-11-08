Barnes benched and Kilman keeps his place as Leicester take on unchanged Wolves

Leicester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers is the second of four Premier League matches to take place on a busy Sunday, following on from the completion of a fairly underwhelming game at the Hawthorns.

Kick-off at the King Power Stadium is at 14:00 GMT.

The team news from a Wolves perspective is nice and straightforward, with Nuno Espirito Santo naming an unchanged side for the first time this season.

That’s good news for owners of budget Fantasy Premier League defender Max Kilman (£4.3m), who starts for the fifth Gameweek in a row, but not so for Romain Saiss (£5.3m), who is again only among the substitutes.

Rayan Ait Nouri (£5.0m) gets a chance to build on his impressive debut against Crystal Palace, meanwhile.

Adama Traore (£6.2m) is also benched for the fifth straight league match, meaning that Daniel Podence (£5.5m) and Pedro Neto (£5.5m) will again flank Raul Jimenez (£8.5m) in the visitors’ attack.

For the hosts, Brendan Rodgers has made two alterations from the side that beat Leeds United last Monday.

The fit-again Jonny Evans (£5.5m) returns to the centre of defence, with James Justin (£4.8m) moving to right wing-back and Marc Albrighton (£5.3m) dropping out.

Harvey Barnes (£6.9m) is also only among the substitutes, having started all seven of Leicester’s Premier League matches before today.

James Maddison (£7.0m) is recalled for just his second league start of the season.

Jamie Vardy (£10.1m), transferred in by over 210,000 Fantasy managers ahead of Gameweek 8, is aiming to score on home turf for the first time this season; all nine of his attacking returns have come on the road, although he has admittedly only played twice at the King Power Stadium.

Almost one in four of the top 10,000 FPL managers owns the long-serving Leicester striker and a similar number count Saiss amongst their ranks.

Justin is the most-popular player from either side, both within the leading pack and overall.

Leicester City XI: Schmeichel, Justin, Fofana, Evans, Fuchs, Thomas, Mendy, Tielemans, Praet, Maddison, Vardy.

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Patrício, Boly, Coady, Kilman, Semedo, Neves, Dendoncker, Ait-Nouri, Podence, Raúl Jiménez, Neto.

