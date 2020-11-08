1390
Dugout Discussion November 8

Barnes benched and Kilman keeps his place as Leicester take on unchanged Wolves

1,390 Comments
Leicester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers is the second of four Premier League matches to take place on a busy Sunday, following on from the completion of a fairly underwhelming game at the Hawthorns.

Kick-off at the King Power Stadium is at 14:00 GMT.

The team news from a Wolves perspective is nice and straightforward, with Nuno Espirito Santo naming an unchanged side for the first time this season.

That’s good news for owners of budget Fantasy Premier League defender Max Kilman (£4.3m), who starts for the fifth Gameweek in a row, but not so for Romain Saiss (£5.3m), who is again only among the substitutes.

Rayan Ait Nouri (£5.0m) gets a chance to build on his impressive debut against Crystal Palace, meanwhile.

Adama Traore (£6.2m) is also benched for the fifth straight league match, meaning that Daniel Podence (£5.5m) and Pedro Neto (£5.5m) will again flank Raul Jimenez (£8.5m) in the visitors’ attack.

For the hosts, Brendan Rodgers has made two alterations from the side that beat Leeds United last Monday.

The fit-again Jonny Evans (£5.5m) returns to the centre of defence, with James Justin (£4.8m) moving to right wing-back and Marc Albrighton (£5.3m) dropping out.

Harvey Barnes (£6.9m) is also only among the substitutes, having started all seven of Leicester’s Premier League matches before today.

James Maddison (£7.0m) is recalled for just his second league start of the season.

Jamie Vardy (£10.1m), transferred in by over 210,000 Fantasy managers ahead of Gameweek 8, is aiming to score on home turf for the first time this season; all nine of his attacking returns have come on the road, although he has admittedly only played twice at the King Power Stadium.

Almost one in four of the top 10,000 FPL managers owns the long-serving Leicester striker and a similar number count Saiss amongst their ranks.

Justin is the most-popular player from either side, both within the leading pack and overall.

Leicester City XI: Schmeichel, Justin, Fofana, Evans, Fuchs, Thomas, Mendy, Tielemans, Praet, Maddison, Vardy.

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Patrício, Boly, Coady, Kilman, Semedo, Neves, Dendoncker, Ait-Nouri, Podence, Raúl Jiménez, Neto.

1,390 Comments Post a Comment
  1. manu4life99
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Jesus or Aguero options for gw10? Can't afford both KDB & Raz

    
    1. Flair
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Always Aguero when both are fit

      
      1. Pep bites Kun
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Amen

        
    2. The Dance
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Aguero always injury prone, nowhere near his best, waste of money.

      
      1. Pep bites Kun
        • 4 Years
        just now

        unless he's knocking goals in left, right & centre 😉

        
    3. Vlad
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      55 mins ago

      Jesus if aguero stays injured. If he is back then none. Better value in Werner/vardy

      
  2. Zladan
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    On a WC, which of Salah Bruno Ziyech Hamez Grealish do you drop for Jota?

    
    1. The Dance
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Hamez or Grealish. Hamez imo

      
    2. Marcin the Pole
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Hamez or Grealish seem the obvious choices.

      
    3. hotine
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      I’d say Hamez but it’s tough. Not salah or Grealish or Ziyech imo

      
    4. The Train Driver
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      None

      
    5. Collie01
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      So difficult. I'd love to have Grealish, Jota, Salah, KdB, Bruno, Son and Ziyech but obviously cant have them all.

      
    6. Collie01
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Out of your list, I'd drop Hamez.

      
      1. Forgetmeknot
        • 2 Years
        49 mins ago

        Not going KBD?

        My WC midfield will be;
        Salah, Bruno, KBD, plus 2 from Grealish / Ziyech / Jota

        
        1. Daniel - Go Granville
          • 11 Years
          47 mins ago

          Keep your stellar midfield

          
    7. Vlad
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      58 mins ago

      Hamez but after Fulham

      
    8. Pep bites Kun
      • 4 Years
      55 mins ago

      Bit too early - Hamez

      
  3. The Train Driver
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Didn't know Jota is only 23 yrs old 😮

    
    1. The Dance
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Ok?

      
      1. The Train Driver
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        56 mins ago

        Great future ahead

        
  4. BenDavies
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Manifesting Salah and TAA to turn up today. Today is when they make their mark on this season.

    
  5. Super Saints
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    My rival forgot to do his team and is currently on 58 with captain Salah to play.

    I'm on 42 with Kane captain!

    
    1. Pep bites Kun
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Maybe we should all leave our teams alone

      
  6. Brosstan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Barnes to Jota absolute no brainer... Transfer done

    
    1. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Nice move

      
    2. Collie01
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Done before Jota plays?

      
    3. Seanigula
      • 11 Years
      53 mins ago

      He will still rotate with Firmino once the CL resumes, Thiago returns, etc...I can’t believe you joined the casuals in making the early transfer, though you probably didn’t really do it

      
  7. aleksios
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Which moves for free?

    a) Son to Bruno
    b) JRod+Robbo to Bruno+Zouma/Cresswel.

    Thanks all.

    
    1. The Dance
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      B

      
    2. Mac90
      • 7 Years
      58 mins ago

      a

      god dayyum JRod against Fulham you wanna transfer out??

      
  8. hotine
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    What’s everyone’s thoughts? Perfectly poised between myself and a rival.
    A) Salah sterling Martinez Grealish
    vs
    B) Saka and 16 points

    Who wins?

    
    1. Ohhhhh Gary Macca!
      • 6 Years
      15 mins ago

      A

      
      1. hotine
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Thanks. I was hoping you’d say that haha

        
  9. Dele
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Matip assist, Henderson goal incoming

    
    1. GROBARI
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        If that happens,i will be out from internet for 2 weeks

        
    2. Flair
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Scenes when Liverpool revert to 4-3-3 next GW and Jota is dropped

      
      1. JBG
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        This

        
      2. Qaiss
        • 4 Years
        1 hour ago

        It takes 1 or 2 iffy performances and he’s dropped, not worth it unless firmino gets injured.

        
    3. Nightcrawler
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Shd have sold barnes last week but got to go now

      Ziyech or bruno? Can afford both

      
      1. GROBARI
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          Ziyech for me

          
      2. George Agdgdgwngo
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Nuts to go without any Man City coverage?

        
        1. Qaiss
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          Why is it nuts? There are so many options scoring well.

          
        2. Tony Martial
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          Absolutely

          
        3. ivantys
            1 hour, 4 mins ago

            Yes nuts considering Jesus is back.

            
          • Super Saints
            • 4 Years
            57 mins ago

            Not at all, love the team I'll have without City

            Martinez Steer
            Lamptey Justin KWP Coufal Mitchell
            Salah Bruno Zaha Grealish Stephens
            Kane Vardy DCL

            
        4. Leif Erikson-Formerly of La…
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          Better defensive performance from WBA earlier? Was hoping to bring in Fernandes next GW but not 100% on it... Can't trust United to be consistent under OGS.

          
          1. Daniel - Go Granville
            • 11 Years
            1 hour ago

            Bruno performs better away from home

            
            1. Flair
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              57 mins ago

              Just like Son was supposed to?

              
              1. Daniel - Go Granville
                • 11 Years
                45 mins ago

                Not like Son, check all the games since he is here. He plays CAM very often away from home and at old Trafford he plays deeper. Also check 7 wins in a row away from home for United.

                Mike drop. Boom 🙂

                
          2. Bees4Lyf
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            59 mins ago

            Honestly I’m thinking of selling Bruno for a city player

            
            1. Leif Erikson-Formerly of La…
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              7 mins ago

              Crazzzyyyyy

              
          3. ivantys
              58 mins ago

              Yeah they are hard to break down tbh

              
          4. LSK
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 4 mins ago

            Wolves attackers only really play 45 minutes per week.

            Get rid of Jimenez for DCL for free or give him the Southampton game then switch to Vardy probably for a -4 gwk10

            
            1. beric
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              16 mins ago

              Im gunna see how i feel after the break. Not urgent to sell with saints next so i would wait to see which players die of corona before making any moves.

              
              1. Pep bites Kun
                • 4 Years
                just now

                Harsh, but strategic

                
          5. Bees4Lyf
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 4 mins ago

            Salah left to play in the squad, hoping he returns something to top of a decent week.

            
          6. EmreCan Hustle
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 3 mins ago

            This maybe a noob question but how much does your rank need to be to qualify for the FPL cup?
            When does it start?

            
            1. Brosstan
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 2 mins ago

              You need to be GW rank 4,194,304 or higher in gw 16

              
              1. EmreCan Hustle
                • 8 Years
                1 hour, 1 min ago

                Cheers

                
          7. Daniel - Go Granville
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 2 mins ago

            Spurs chances for the title?

            
            1. Ógie
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              6 mins ago

              All depends on how they get on between here and Christmass.

              They have every chance of putting together a good run imo considering the good form they are showing.

              
              1. beric
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                1 min ago

                Didnt show much good form today

                
            2. beric
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              5 mins ago

              Very slim

              
            3. ivantys
                4 mins ago

                They only had the fixtures, no form on their last 3 games.

                
            4. KAPTAIN KANE
              • 3 Years
              58 mins ago

              Trent essential?

              
              1. Pep bites Kun
                • 4 Years
                6 mins ago

                for this gw?

                
            5. Pep Roulette
              • 3 Years
              58 mins ago

              Foden to Jota looks good

              
              1. beric
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                19 mins ago

                Further down the line having them both might be gold

                
              2. Pep bites Kun
                • 4 Years
                3 mins ago

                Swap you Olly the octopus for your crystal ball

                
            6. hustler7
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              53 mins ago

              Priority Saiss out but to whom? Only 0.1 ITB & 1FT unfortunately.

              Martinez Forster
              Saiss KWP Dallas Mitchell Creswell
              Salah Hamez Grealish Son
              Kane Werner DCL

              Could maybe get rid of Son too and get Chilwell in with a mid but would be for a hit? Not keen on Spurs double up any more.

              
            7. George Agdgdgwngo
              • 11 Years
              52 mins ago

              I think ziyech isn’t going to make my team. I have chilwell for coverage.

              What do u think?

              Martinez
              Chilwell, Lamptey, Taylor
              Kdb, salah, Bruno, grealish,
              DCL, bamford, Kane

              Forster, Mitchell, Lewis, Bissouma

              
              1. Ode
                • 3 Years
                49 mins ago

                Excellent team

                
              2. Super Saints
                • 4 Years
                48 mins ago

                KDB/City are a wait for now I think. Vardy smashing KDB out the water. Nice team though

                
              3. RED_ARMY
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                47 mins ago

                No Chelsea attack

                
              4. Pep bites Kun
                • 4 Years
                31 mins ago

                Team looks good, but no such thing as coverage when going def v attack. Each game has it's own merits as has each player in each game. Coverage is just a comfort blanket

                
            8. RED_ARMY
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              48 mins ago

              a) Zaha + Vardy
              b) KDB + Wilson/Bamford

              

