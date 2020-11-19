186
Scout Squad November 19

The Scout Squad’s top picks for FPL Gameweek 9

186 Comments
Share

Aston Villa, Chelsea and Manchester United players dominate the Scout Squad panel’s picks for Gameweek 9 as Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur are largely overlooked.

For the uninitiated, this weekly precursor to the Scout Picks selection sees our four-man committee champion the standout Fantasy Premier League assets for the upcoming Gameweek.

Fantasy Football Scout editor David, deputy editor Neale, video content manager Andy and Pro Pundit Tom will each put forward an 18-man long-list of players and explain their notable inclusions and omissions below.

The nominations listed will then be whittled down to a squad of 15 (with the starting XI not exceeding a total cost of £83m) for the weekly Scout Picks selection ahead of the FPL deadline at 11:00 GMT on Saturday.

There are requirements for at least:

  • One goalkeeper costing £5.0m or less
  • One sub-£5.0m defender
  • One midfielder listed at £6.5m or below
  • One forward priced at £7.5m or lower

Each panelist is restricted to no more than three players from the same team, as is the case in FPL.

We will again be adding a captaincy to the Scout Picks, with details of that revealed on Friday.

DavidNealeTomAndy
GKAlex McCarthyVicente GuaitaLukasz FabianskiNick Pope
Nick PopeEmiliano MartinezVicente GuaitaEmiliano Martínez
Sam JohnstoneBernd LenoEmiliano MartínezLukasz Fabianski
DFKurt ZoumaBen ChilwellBen ChilwellBen Chilwell
Aaron CresswellHarry MaguireAaron CresswellNélson Semedo
Harry MaguireAaron CresswellAlex TellesLucas Digne
Patrick van AanholtJames TarkowskiPatrick van AanholtHarry Maguire
Matt TargettMax KilmanTariq LampteyVladimir Coufal
MFJames RodríguezBruno FernandesBruno FernandesBruno Fernandes
Hakim ZiyechJack GrealishSadio ManéHakim Ziyech
Jack GrealishHakim ZiyechJack GrealishJames Rodríguez
Marcus RashfordTomas SoucekHakim ZiyechJack Grealish
Pablo FornalsAdemola LookmanEberechi EzeDiogo Jota
FWTimo WernerDominic Calvert-LewinTimo WernerDominic Calvert-Lewin
Jamie VardyJamie VardyDominic Calvert-LewinTimo Werner
Patrick BamfordAnthony MartialJamie VardyAnthony Martial
Ollie WatkinsTimo WernerOIlie WatkinsOllie Watkins
Harry KaneOllie WatkinsPatrick BamfordRaul Jimenez

Most popular picks: Hakim Ziyech, Jack Grealish, Timo Werner, Ollie Watkins (four), Emiliano Martínez, Ben Chilwell, Aaron Cresswell, Harry Maguire, Bruno Fernandes, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Jamie Vardy (three)

DAVID SAID…

Alex McCarthy is my top choice in goal for Gameweek 9. Only two teams have registered fewer shots in the box than Wolves in the last four matches, while Southampton’s custodian sits behind only two other custodians for points-per-million-spent so far this season (7.3).

No team has conceded fewer big chances since Gameweek 5 than Manchester United, who face a West Bromwich Albion outfit who have found the net just once in their last three away trips. Harry Maguire seems the standout option from the Red Devils’ defence, with more shots in the box than any Premier League defender in their last four matches.

Meanwhile, Patrick van Aanholt could be in for a decent showing at Burnley. The Clarets are still the division’s lowest scorers, with three goals, while only one other defender ranks better than Crystal Palace’s left-back for expected goal involvement (xGI) over the last four, and van Aanholt has only started two matches in that period having recently reclaimed his place.

The return of Richarlison to the Everton set-up should help James Rodríguez and Dominic Calvert-Lewin fulfil their Fantasy potential for Sunday’s trip to Fulham. In the Brazilian’s absence, Calvert-Lewin averaged 4.7 points per game, having scored 8.6 points per match between Gameweeks 1 to 5. Meanwhile, over the last four matches, no team has conceded more headed attempts than Fulham, which bodes well for Calvert-Lewin’s well-documented aerial threat, as well as Rodríguez’s role as Everton’s corner-taker.

I also fancy a double-up on the Chelsea attack as they face a Newcastle outfit that has conceded the second-highest number of shots on target over the last four matches.

Timo Werner has the Premier League’s third-highest expected goals non-penalty figure over the last four matches and is now taking Chelsea’s spot-kicks on top of that. During that time only two players have been afforded more big chances than Werner, whose shot accuracy of 55.6% and goal conversion rate of 44.4% are impressive indeed.

Meanwhile, only two clubs have given up more chances from set plays than Newcastle this season; perfect for Hakim Ziyech to continue his blistering form. No player has created more big chances than him over the last four matches, despite the Moroccan only featuring for 190 minutes. The Magpies’ susceptibility in this area is also why I have included Kurt Zouma once again.

If Marcus Rashford is fit enough to start against West Bromwich Albion, I think he is a better prospect for Gameweek than the popular Bruno Fernandes. The Englishman is usually more impressive at Old Trafford than his Portuguese colleague, who has 3.3 points per game there this season. Furthermore, across home appearances in 2019/20, Rashford bested Fernandes’ per-game numbers for expected goals, expected goals non-penalty, penalty box touches, shots, shots in the box, shots on target, big chances, accuracy, goal conversion rate and big chances created.

Sheffield United are increasingly establishing themselves as whipping boys this season, which is why I have selected Pablo Fornals as my fifth midfielder. He plays predominantly on the left of West Ham’s attacking midfield, which should enjoy an outing against the Blades’ weak right-hand side of their defence. For that reason, left-sided centre-back Aaron Cresswell should also do well, considering he ranks third-best for key passes among defenders since Gameweek 5.

Jamie Vardy may be somewhat reliant on penalties but considering the state of Liverpool’s defence, it is hard to see him not getting something at Anfield, a stadium where he has two goals in his last four Premier League trips. Furthermore, over the last four matches, Vardy is joint-top of the league for big chances and shots on target.

Level with him in those areas is Patrick Bamford, who also leads the shots-in-the-box category for the same period.

Even though Brighton have been boasting some positive underlying defensive statistics recently, combination with the eye test shows us that they are very susceptible to the counter-attack. With Jack Grealish in excellent form and Ollie Watkins finding his feet in the Premier League, I expect Aston Villa to punish the Seagulls for this weakness on Saturday afternoon.

NEALE SAID…

I can’t remember a time when I’ve not selected a single player from the squads of Liverpool, Manchester City or Tottenham Hotspur but that’s the situation we face ahead of this weekend’s fixtures.

Pep Guardiola’s side have yet to really hit full-throttle on the domestic front this season and I can see his opposite number in the Spurs dugout attempting to produce one of his big-game specials, much as he did when the fortuitous Lilywhites ground out a 2-0 win over ten-man City in February.

The Reds’ phenomenal home form could well continue against top-of-the-table Leicester City, meanwhile, but a wave of illness and injury leaves them unquestionably under-strength and I can foresee Brendan Rodgers trying to smother the Liverpool left side in the knowledge that Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah are missing from the opposite flank.

In fact, the only player I’ve selected from either side ahead of Sunday’s game at Anfield is Jamie Vardy; with Joel Matip and (if fit) Fabinho competent deputies but lacking the recovery pace of Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk, I can see the Leicester City striker nicking a goal on the break on Merseyside.

Triple-ups on Aston Villa, Chelsea and Manchester United assets are largely self-explanatory given the calibre of opposition, so I’ll expand on some of my other selections in these remaining column inches.

Sheffield United are the only Premier League side without a clean sheet in 2020/21 and, at the other end, they’ve scored only four goals – just one of which came from open play – in their eight league matches to date.

The Blades have allowed more headed chances than any other top-flight club this season, a stat which could bode well for Tomas Soucek given that he sits top among FPL midfielders for headed opportunities.

Chris Wilder’s side have also allowed more chances to be created from their right flank than any other team, so I’d be happy to see either Aaron Cresswell or Arthur Masuaku make the cut; the former gets the nod in my own selection given his involvement at free-kicks and corners.

Ademola Lookman gets another look-in in my long-list, meanwhile.

Widely mocked for his dismal Panenka attempt at West Ham, the young winger’s penalty miss has detracted from some very good displays over the last month.

Since he made his full Fulham debut in Gameweek 5, the only midfielders to attempt more shots than Lookman are Mohamed Salah and Bruno Fernandes.

Everton’s defence has shipped an average of two goals per match in a clean sheet-less run stretching back to Gameweek 2, so Lookman has a decent shot at instant redemption when the Toffees visit west London on Sunday.

I’m not expecting much goalmouth action at Turf Moor on Monday evening, however.

Burnley are looking a bit more solid with their first-choice centre-back pairing now fit and available, although they themselves have scored only one goal in the last six Gameweeks.

Vicente Guaita is a predictable pick, then, while I’ve opted for James Tarkowski as my representative from the Burnley backline: Palace have conceded more chances from set plays than any other Premier League team this season, so the towering Clarets’ stopper may get an opportunity or two when the sides meet in Lancashire.

TOM SAID…

I’ve doubled up on West Ham United’s defence ahead of their Gameweek 9 meeting with rock-bottom Sheffield United. The Hammers secured a late 1-0 win over Fulham last time out, with Lukasz Fabianski and Aaron Cresswell playing key roles. The Poland international made three saves including a late penalty stop, while Cresswell hit the woodwork and created four chances. It’s also worth noting that the Blades have looked particularly vulnerable down their right flank this season, which adds to the Englishman’s appeal.

Crystal Palace also get a defensive double-up from me. Their opponents Burnley look devoid of ideas going forward, having found the back of the net just three times in seven matches. No team has taken fewer shots in or out of the box, either. That lack of goal threat suggests both Vicente Guaita and Patrick van Aanholt could be in the points on Monday.

For the second consecutive week, Ben Chilwell takes the top defender spot, while there is also a debut for Manchester United’s Alex Telles who could have some joy attacking West Bromwich Albion’s weaker right-side.

They’re joined at the back by Emiliano Martínez and Tariq Lamptey, the latter largely down to his attacking threat.

In midfield, despite owning Marcus Rashford in my own squad, I’ve opted for Bruno Fernandes here. The Portugal international played a direct hand in all three of Manchester United’s goals at Everton and has a combined eight goals and assists in his last six Premier League matches. Always probing and looking to make a forward pass, he looks like an ideal captain candidate this week.

Due to the uncertainty around Mohamed Salah’s availability, Sadio Mané is my Liverpool midfielder of choice, while the inclusions of Jack Grealish and Hakim Ziyech largely speak for themselves.

Rounding off the midfield is Eberechi Eze, who put in a man-of-the-match performance against Leeds United in Gameweek 8. Despite withdrawing from the England under-21 squad earlier this week, it sounds like more of a precautionary measure after feeling some muscle tightness and, providing he starts on Monday, looks like a solid differential pick.

Further forward, Timo Werner has really found his feet of late, netting four times in his last four games, with Ollie Watkins just behind on three. The Aston Villa forward has amassed 47 FPL points since making his debut in Gameweek 2 and amongst forwards ranks fifth for shots in the box and joint-second for big chances over that period.

The forward list is completed by Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Jamie Vardy and Patrick Bamford.

ANDY SAID…

A lot has been made of Manchester United’s home form but the last three visiting teams to Old Trafford have been Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Arsenal and it doesn’t get better than West Bromwich Albion on your own turf. No defender has had more shots in the box than Harry Maguire this season and it’s impossible to not include Bruno Fernandes, who’s carried his form from last season into the current campaign and averaged 7.6 points per match so far.

Only Patrick Bamford has a higher non-penalty xG than Dominic Calvert-Lewin this season. The Everton frontman doesn’t look like letting up any time soon, especially with Fulham up next who have the third-worst xGC so far this season. Barring any further international injuries, Everton should be pretty much full strength following previous injuries and suspensions so both Lucas Digne and James Rodríguez also make my squad.

Since Ben Chilwell made his debut for Chelsea in Gameweek 4, no defender has created more chances. He’s also only second to Maguire for shots in the box in that time. With his tendency to arrive at the back post on the hunt for more goals, and with Hakim Ziyech creating plenty of chances, more goals could be coming for the England international. If Callum Wilson misses out for the Magpies, there’s a good chance of a clean sheet as well.

Since Gameweek 2, only Jamie Vardy has had more big chances than Ollie Watkins. While most of his goals have come against Liverpool and Arsenal, it’s difficult to not foresee him continuing to put chances away when he has the in-form Jack Grealish as his supply-line. Brighton’s underlying numbers for defence have looked decent but they somehow keep finding ways to concede goals, and Aston Villa will be looking for another three points here.

THE COMMUNITY CHAMPION

Each week, one of the Fantasy Football Scout community takes on the Scout Picks by pitting their chosen XI against ours.

The community member who beats our picks by the biggest margin over the campaign will win a £100 Amazon Voucher and a place in our Moderators and Contributors League for the following season.

AA33‘s whopping 53-point winning margin in Gameweek 2 is the target to beat.

In Gameweek 8, the Scout Picks defeated THFC4LIFE by 78-65 to take a 6-2 lead over the community in 2020/21.

Our next Scout Picks article on Friday will have further details on who is representing the community this week.

The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 9

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

186 Comments Post a Comment
  1. dshv
    • 3 Years
    37 mins ago

    Mccarthy
    Chiwell taylor lamptey mitchell justin
    Salah soucek son sterling bruno
    Watkins dcl davis

    1.8itb 1ft

    What to do ? Maybe i will be ok WC next week

    Open Controls
    1. Peter Ouch
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      21 mins ago

      Keep or depends on Salah.
      Otherwise team looks good for GW9

      Open Controls
    2. Black Knights
      • 8 Years
      21 mins ago

      If you're WCing next week, just move Salah to Ziyech/Grealish and play 352?

      Open Controls
    3. Rhodes your boat
      • 4 Years
      just now

      If WCing next week punt on someone for the week with your free transfer

      Open Controls
  2. Peter Ouch
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    35 mins ago

    Any news on Doherty?
    Sorry if it's been asked before

    Open Controls
    1. Lateriser 12
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Had covid iirc

      Open Controls
      1. Peter Ouch
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Thank you mate!

        Open Controls
  3. Flynny
    • 5 Years
    35 mins ago

    Morning. What to do with Salah? Already on - 4.

    Concerned he will miss 2 league games - and that klopp won't be able to provide much clarity tomorrow.

    A....play lamptey. Captain grealish. Bench salah

    B....salah to bruno - 4

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Flynny
      • 5 Years
      21 mins ago

      And bruno would be my gw9 captain.

      Open Controls
    2. Peter Ouch
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      20 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. Lateriser 12
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      20 mins ago

      If confirmed out for two weeks, i'd switch Flynny. That said LampT is a good play this week.

      Open Controls
      1. Flynny
        • 5 Years
        14 mins ago

        Thanks Lateriser - appreciate it.

        My concern is that he will not be confirmed out for 2 weeks, and we will simply not know before gw9 deadline when he is due back.

        Would you remove in that scenario? Thanks mate

        Open Controls
        1. Lateriser 12
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          11 mins ago

          Considering you have LampT, maybe not. No right answer here so you need to listen to instinct.

          Open Controls
          1. Flynny
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Thanks mate.

            Open Controls
  4. ElliotJHP
    • 8 Years
    31 mins ago

    Who scores more?

    A) Bruno (WBA, sou, whu), Son (che, ARS) +4

    B) Rashford (WBA, sou, whu) Sterling (BUR, FUL)

    Open Controls
    1. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      22 mins ago

      bruno, I don't really get this switch to Rashford - if you already own him fair enough but bruno has been very consistent and you can bet on a pen or 2 in that run at least

      Open Controls
      1. Steve The Spud
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        21 mins ago

        fail, didn't see SON written in their haha, still A

        Open Controls
    2. Feed tha Sheep
      • 8 Years
      19 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  5. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    31 mins ago

    salah currently got a swab half way down his throat and locking that negative test

    Open Controls
  6. fr3d
    • 3 Years
    31 mins ago

    Things won't be the same on here if Brosstan finally sells Barnes this week. 2020 has to end soon

    Open Controls
    1. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      22 mins ago

      he'll still have guita in goal to get fuming at

      Open Controls
  7. Hansel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    30 mins ago

    So, I've been thinking that Son -> KDB next week for free could be quite tempting...
    Original plan was: A) TAA, Salah, Mitro -> Cresswell, Fernandes, Werner (-8).

    That way I can either go Jimi + Son -> Watkins/Bamford + KDB for -4 next week or step wise and get KDB for free in GW11.

    Are any of these options better for setting me up for KDB next week?
    B) Coufal, Fernandes, DCL -8, next week Son -> KDB then Jimi out GW 11
    C) Cresswell, Fernandes, Watkins -8, next week Son -> KDB for free then Jimi out GW 11

    Full team:

    McCarthy Steer
    Trent Chilwell Justin Taylor Mitchell
    Salah Son Hamez Grealish (C) Bissouma
    Vardy Jimi Mitro

    Open Controls
    1. Feed tha Sheep
      • 8 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  8. Jdpz
      27 mins ago

      After which week of play can I no longer use a wild card? 16?

      Open Controls
      1. Black Knights
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        The first wildcard will be available from the start of the season until Mon 28 Dec 13:30.

        Open Controls
    • Feed tha Sheep
      • 8 Years
      27 mins ago

      Only have 1FT or would you WC?Prob should have pulled trigger by now but?

      McCarthy
      TAA Chilwell Coufal Taylor (Mitchell)
      Salah Son Soucek (Foden Bissoumna)
      Kane Werner DCL

      Open Controls
    • Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 4 Years
      27 mins ago

      Who do I bring in for Salah, for -4? I am doing Martial to Vardy in GW10.

      1) Grealish
      2) Bruno
      3) KDB
      4) Play Podence

      This is the team:

      Martinez (Steere)
      James Coufal Lamptey (Dallas Mitchell)
      Sterling Son Ziyech Salah (Podence)
      Martial DCL Bamford

      Open Controls
      1. BERGKOP
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        A or B

        Open Controls
        1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
          • 4 Years
          just now

          The two best options for sure. Cannot decide who between those two.

          Open Controls
    • The Chosen One...
      • 8 Years
      26 mins ago

      Do people all of a sudden expect Spurs to stop scoring? These big games for Spurs to counter are made for Mourinho

      Open Controls
      1. Lateriser 12
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        18 mins ago

        No. That said, they expect other teams to score more.

        Open Controls
      2. Steve The Spud
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        18 mins ago

        looks like I'll have double for at least the next 2 games, hope they keep firing !

        Open Controls
      3. Make United Great Again
        • 8 Years
        11 mins ago

        Kane isn’t going anywhere

        Open Controls
      4. estheblessed
        • 5 Years
        9 mins ago

        I'm holding on to Son and Kane at least for the first game.

        Open Controls
    • Slitherene
      • 2 Years
      24 mins ago

      Martinez Fodder
      PvA Lamptey Taylor Justin Lewis
      KdB Bruno Grealish Soucek Berge
      Vardy Werner Richarlison

      2.0 ITB

      GW 10-11 : Grealish, Werner -> Salah, Watkins
      GW 12 : PvA, Richarlison -> Robbo, Wilson

      Does this planning make sense to you?

      Open Controls
      1. JackJack
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Not really. What if Werner/Gealish do well this week?

        Open Controls
    • the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      24 mins ago

      Any news on Rashfords injury?

      Open Controls
      1. Make United Great Again
        • 8 Years
        11 mins ago

        Available for selection reported by MEN. He‘ll start.

        Open Controls
        1. the dom 1
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          9 mins ago

          Cheers

          Looks like my plan to do Rashford > Bruno might have to wait lol.

          Maybe do Salah to Bruno and then next week bring Salah back in for Rashford?

          Open Controls
          1. Make United Great Again
            • 8 Years
            7 mins ago

            That’s exactly what I’m planning to do. Doubled up with Bruno & Rash this week.

            Open Controls
            1. the dom 1
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              just now

              Sounds like it could be the go mate.

              Open Controls
    • Jdpz
        22 mins ago

        Will JWP play?

        Open Controls
      • Cometh The Aouar...
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        21 mins ago

        Morning guys, you've probably covered this but was there any reason why Bruno was taken off after only 45 mins in Portugal's friendly in midweek? Tactical, precautionary (injury)?

        Open Controls
        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          7 mins ago

          Tactical afaik.

          Open Controls
          1. Cometh The Aouar...
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Cheers Camzy

            Open Controls
        2. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
          • 5 Years
          3 mins ago

          Fernandes was replaced by Barcelona’s Trincao at half-time in what appeared to be a tactical change, after he had featured for 72 minutes at the weekend, so hopefully he should be fine for the weekend encounter with West Brom.

          Source: Man U website

          Open Controls
          1. Cometh The Aouar...
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Thanks Jarvish

            Open Controls
        3. Cruyff's Eleven
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          3 mins ago

          Tactical, he was crap.

          Open Controls
      • Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        18 mins ago

        All the crazy thinking at the start of the IB, and in the end it looks like I'm just gonna do Salah > KdB and that's it.

        Hopefully Rashford is fit or else my hit will include removing him.

        Foden played really well last night. I still don't think it's enough for him to earn a start this weekend, but I am tempted to keep one more week now. Those fixtures for City are really nice.

        Open Controls
      • estheblessed
        • 5 Years
        16 mins ago

        Would you take s hit here?

        Martinez
        Vestergaard, Chillwell, Cresswell
        Bruno, Son, Grealish, Salah
        Kane, Bamford, DCL

        Nyland, Anguissa, Mitchell, Dunne

        Open Controls
      • g40steve
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        16 mins ago

        No hits, could be a winner this week?

        Any changes, unsure to play Robbo or double Chelsea defence?

        C choice correct?

        Martinez
        Coufal, Chilwell, Zouma
        Grealish, Bruno, Zaha, Son
        DCL C, Kane, Bamford

        Forster, Lamptey, Robbo, Podence

        2.2

        Any changes?

        Open Controls
        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          9 mins ago

          I don't like DCL (c) this week. Prefer Bruno or Grealish.

          Open Controls
          1. Make United Great Again
            • 8 Years
            8 mins ago

            This.

            Open Controls
          2. g40steve
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            7 mins ago

            They were other options for C.

            DCL rested, Fulham are dire, only blanked in one game?

            Open Controls
            1. Make United Great Again
              • 8 Years
              6 mins ago

              Maybe it’s just me. But something about DCL (C) feels wrong lol.

              Open Controls
              1. drughi
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                just now

                Its his price I would guess. He doesnt feel premium but I really feel he is one of the best options this week

                Open Controls
      • RED_ARMY
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        16 mins ago

        a) Vardy (c) + JRodriguez
        b) Bamford + Bruno (c)

        Open Controls
        1. Hansel
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          10 mins ago

          A

          Open Controls
          1. Slitherene
            • 2 Years
            just now

            A

            Open Controls
        2. Make United Great Again
          • 8 Years
          9 mins ago

          A

          Open Controls
      • trimpos
          15 mins ago

          My defence
          Saiss coufal justin robbo dunn

          Best replacement for robbo (in order to save money for kdb)?

          1) telles
          2) cancelo
          3) pva
          4) cresswell
          5) other

          Open Controls
          1. g40steve
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            just now

            2 or Diaz

            Open Controls
        • nicholasporteous
          • 3 Years
          15 mins ago

          Is this waaay too punty for a W/C?

          McCarthy
          KWP, Zouma, Cancelo
          Grealish, KDB, Bruno, Jota
          DCL, Werner, Kane
          (Steer, Targett, Bissouma, Phillips)

          I don't know if I'm going to pay for not keeping Salah in my team, but can get him back with saving 2 FT's and moving on either Werner, Kane, KDB, or Bruno - depending on form.

          Thoughts?

          Open Controls
          1. Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            13 mins ago

            Would not have KWP AND McCarthy. KWP > Coufal is pretty good.

            Open Controls
          2. Miguel Sanchez
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            12 mins ago

            Doesn't look punty at all to me

            Open Controls
          3. POTATO
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            3 mins ago

            You have triple Villa with (Steer) - maybe a different keeper from another club in case you want to triple up on Villa outfielders in a DGW.

            Open Controls
            1. Miguel Sanchez
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              just now

              Very good spot - go Button or Peacock Farrell instead

              Open Controls
        • Make United Great Again
          • 8 Years
          13 mins ago

          G2G?

          Martinez
          Ayling(ew) Chilwell Coufal
          Bruno(C) Son Grealish(vc) Rashford Ziyech
          Kane DCL

          Steer, Brewster, Mitchell, Johnson

          Open Controls
          1. Miguel Sanchez
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            6 mins ago

            Nice - any hits?

            Open Controls
            1. Make United Great Again
              • 8 Years
              4 mins ago

              No hits thank God. Just Salah > Bruno

              Open Controls
            2. Make United Great Again
              • 8 Years
              3 mins ago

              Need to get Ayling & Mitchell gone. But there are always more pressing issues each week

              Open Controls
        • Cometh The Aouar...
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          12 mins ago

          When will the six game projections be updated to reflect the latest data available?

          Open Controls
        • KneejerkJoe
          • 6 Years
          11 mins ago

          Toughs on this plan?

          GW9: Salah + Kane -> Mane (C) + Werner (-4)
          GW10: Son + Saiss -> Cancelo + KDB (C) (-4)
          GW11: Save
          GW12: Sterling -> Salah (C)

          GW13: 2 FT. Might sell Mane for Sterling, or sell DCL and Mane for Aguero and Ziyech or something..

          I want Vardy for Werner, but not enough cash.

          Are you guys confident Werner starts, after playing alot of games lately, including 90min in 0-6 loss against Spain?

          Toughts on Martial over Werner?

          Team: (1FT, 1,3m in bank)

          Martinez (Steer)
          Chillwell Lamptey Kilman (Saiss Justin)
          Salah Sterling Son Grealish Soucek
          Kane DCL Brewster

          Open Controls
          1. JackJack
            • 4 Years
            4 mins ago

            Why are you planning so far ahead? Has 2020 not taught you anything? What if Son hauls next game?

            Open Controls
            1. KneejerkJoe
              • 6 Years
              just now

              Things might change if theres injuries, but what do you think about the plan if its possible?

              If Son hauls I will still get in KDB before to "easy" home games, and captain.

              Open Controls
        • lindeg
          • 2 Years
          9 mins ago

          Foden -> Grealish -4

          Yay or nay?

          Open Controls
          1. Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            6 mins ago

            Yay from me.

            Open Controls
          2. Make United Great Again
            • 8 Years
            3 mins ago

            Yes

            Open Controls
          3. Shineonme
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Yes because foden won't start

            Open Controls
        • Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          5 mins ago

          Play Semedo or Foden?

          Open Controls
          1. drughi
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            1 min ago

            semedo

            Open Controls
          2. NateDogsCats
              just now

              I'd say wait and see if Guardiola confirms if either Jesus or Aguero are in line to start. If not then I'd be tempted by Foden as I'd say he'll play if Torres / Sterling has to go up front, if one of the former starts then I'd say he'll be benched so Semedo

              Open Controls
          3. Inazuma X1
            • 3 Years
            5 mins ago

            No FPL Blackbox this week?

            Open Controls
            1. ElliotJHP
              • 8 Years
              just now

              Mark has broadband issues, they are going to try again tonight

              Open Controls
          4. Baines on Toast...
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            4 mins ago

            Anyone captaining Grealish?

            Open Controls
            1. Jdpz
                2 mins ago

                no

                Open Controls
              • drughi
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                just now

                may be fatigued played alot of minutes during ib

                Open Controls
              • Miguel Sanchez
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                just now

                Plenty will - I thought about it but decided to go elsewhere in the end

                Open Controls
            2. Jdpz
                4 mins ago

                Play
                A) Podence
                B) Bissouma
                D) Tierney
                E) Justin
                ?

                Open Controls

              You need to be logged in to post a comment.