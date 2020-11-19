Want to sign for Fantasy Football Scout?

Fantasy Football Scout are delighted to announce two new job vacancies.

After a frantic but successful start to the season, we’re looking to grow the team once again, with new roles in both the editorial and technical departments.

Considering the world we live in right now, each role is a remote one, although, ideally, post-coronavirus, we would like to work together in person on occasion. Therefore, the ability to travel to London easily would be an advantage.

However, those that work outside of London should not be put off and should most definitely still apply. Talent is more important to us than postcode.

Editorial Content Support

We are looking for a new addition to the editorial team to work alongside David and Neale on our regular Fantasy Football Scout output. The role is part-time initially, but there is definitely with room to grow.

Time: 1-2 days per week (8-16 hours)

Main Duties Include:

Writing, editing and uploading specific articles

Covering midweek press conferences

Tweeting updates on FFS channel

Processing images for articles

Supporting the monitoring/update of injury and team news

Skillset Required:

Proven editorial experience at a professional level (writing/editing)

Interest in and knowledge of FPL and Premier League football generally

Flexible schedule

Full-stack developer

We are also looking to add to our growing technical team with another full-stack developer to provide support for existing systems and help with the development of new tools and services.

Time: Part time or full time (2-5 days per week)

Main Duties Include:

Supporting the existing site and tools

Developing new features

Skillset Required / Tools Used

Front-End:

HTML, JavaScript and CSS

Sass

React

Query

Bootstrap

AJAX

Back-End:

API design and development

PHP

MySQLApache

WordPress

Ubuntu

Ansible

Experience

BSC Computer Science or related 2.1 min

Two years minimum commercial experience

If you want to get involved with the next chapter of the site, please drop us a line with your CV at jobs@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk.

We would like to stress that it may take a little time to look through and respond to applications.

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT