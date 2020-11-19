Want to sign for Fantasy Football Scout?

714
Jobs November 19

714 Comments
Fantasy Football Scout are delighted to announce two new job vacancies.

After a frantic but successful start to the season, we’re looking to grow the team once again, with new roles in both the editorial and technical departments.

Considering the world we live in right now, each role is a remote one, although, ideally, post-coronavirus, we would like to work together in person on occasion. Therefore, the ability to travel to London easily would be an advantage.

However, those that work outside of London should not be put off and should most definitely still apply. Talent is more important to us than postcode.

Editorial Content Support

We are looking for a new addition to the editorial team to work alongside David and Neale on our regular Fantasy Football Scout output. The role is part-time initially, but there is definitely with room to grow.

Time: 1-2 days per week (8-16 hours)

Main Duties Include: 

  • Writing, editing and uploading specific articles
  • Covering midweek press conferences
  • Tweeting updates on FFS channel
  • Processing images for articles
  • Supporting the monitoring/update of injury and team news

Skillset Required:

  • Proven editorial experience at a professional level (writing/editing)
  • Interest in and knowledge of FPL and Premier League football generally
  • Flexible schedule

Full-stack developer

We are also looking to add to our growing technical team with another full-stack developer to provide support for existing systems and help with the development of new tools and services.

Time: Part time or full time (2-5 days per week)

Main Duties Include:

  • Supporting the existing site and tools
  • Developing new features

Skillset Required / Tools Used

Front-End:

  • HTML, JavaScript and CSS
  • Sass
  • React
  • Query 
  • Bootstrap
  • AJAX

Back-End:

  • API design and development
  • PHP
  • MySQLApache
  • WordPress
  • Ubuntu
  • Ansible

Experience

  • BSC Computer Science or related 2.1 min
  • Two years minimum commercial experience

If you want to get involved with the next chapter of the site, please drop us a line with your CV at jobs@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk.

We would like to stress that it may take a little time to look through and respond to applications.

