Video December 1

FPL TV Guide: Your schedule for the best video content ahead of Gameweek 11

Fantasy Premier League managers are faced with yet another quick turnaround between Gameweeks so get your video slots booked in now.

Ahead of Friday’s deadline, we have compiled a list of the best content out there, so you know when and where to catch it…

DAY-BY-DAY FANTASY TV
Monday 30th November

03:00: ATFPL – UCL Matchday 5 Preview 13:00: FFS – Transfer Watch Gameweek 11

15:00: LTFPL – Watchlist Gameweek 11

Tuesday 1st December

07:00: TTFPL – Forwards under £8m

13:00: FFS – Captaincy Gameweek 11

15:00: LTFPL – Team Selection Gameweek 11

17:00: FPLW – Gameweek 11 Preview

20:00: FFS – Scoutcast Gameweek 11

Wednesday 2nd December

13:00: FFS – Team Selection Gameweek 11

15:00: LTFPL – Gameweek 11 Preview

Thursday 3rd December

03:00: ATFPL – Gameweek 11 Preview

13:00: FFS – Points Prediction Gameweek 11

20:00: LTFPL – Live Stream Gameweek 11

Friday 4th December

14:30: FFS – Team News Gameweek 11

Sunday 6th December

20:30: FPLF – Gameweek 11 Review

  1. GROBARI
      20 mins ago

      What do you think about my team?
      Martinez Steer
      Chilwell Justin Dallas Cancelo Mitchell
      Kdb Son Bruno Soucek Mendy
      Dcl Vardy Bamford
      My plan is Bruno>Salah for GW2
      A)Son>Grealish
      B)Canelo>Dias
      C)Mitchell>4.0m def
      D)Save FT
      1FT 1.7m itb

      Open Controls
      1. GROBARI
          19 mins ago

          Gw12* my bad

          Open Controls
        • 2OLEgend
            16 mins ago

            D

            Open Controls
        • Defochibe
          • 11 Years
          19 mins ago

          Jimenez to wilson or watkins?

          Have kane and dcl

          Open Controls
          1. 2OLEgend
              17 mins ago

              Wilson in isolation. I'd go Antonio or Bamford

              Open Controls
          2. linkafu
            • 1 Year
            18 mins ago

            Help Do we have a second WC after group stage in UCL fantasy?

            Open Controls
          3. 2OLEgend
              17 mins ago

              Sorry for the repost, but would appreciate some more input on this.

              Can't decide on getting Salah or Jota. Whitch transfers do you prefer?
              1FT, 1m ITB.

              Martinez
              Zouma, Dias, Taylor
              KDB, Bruno, Grealish, Son
              Kane, DCL, Bamford
              (Steer - Mitchell, Bissouma, Ayling)

              A) Kane, Bissouma, Taylor -> Brewster, Salah, Douglas (-8) or next week for -4
              B) Kane Bissouma, Son -> Brewster, Salah, Jota (-8) or next week -4
              C) Bissouma, Bamford -> Jota, Brewster (-4) or for free next week (this means no Salah)

              Open Controls
              1. Bruno Fernandes
                  14 mins ago

                  B next week imo

                  Open Controls
                • Neves say Neves
                  • 2 Years
                  just now

                  B next week also

                  Open Controls
              2. antis0cial
                • 4 Years
                16 mins ago

                a) Barkley to Pode/Neto/Harrison
                b) Barkley Zouma to Jota Bednarek (-4)
                C) Downgrade Kane or DCL to allow for Barkley to Jota

                Martinez
                Zouma Lamptey Ayling Coufal
                Salah KDB Bruno Grealish
                Kane DCL

                Barkley Brewster Mitchell

                Open Controls
                1. 2OLEgend
                    14 mins ago

                    Not to keen on any of those tbh.

                    Open Controls
                  • the dom 1
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    8 mins ago

                    your team looks fine as is lad

                    Open Controls
                2. the dom 1
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  16 mins ago

                  Martinez
                  Chilwell, KWP, Justin
                  Salah, Son, Rashford, Grealish, Jota
                  Vardy, DCL

                  Forster, Bamford, Coufal, Mitchell

                  0.8ITB, 1FT

                  thinking Rashford > ???

                  a. Mahrez
                  b. Torres
                  c. JWP
                  d. Roll FT

                  Cheers

                  Open Controls
                  1. antis0cial
                    • 4 Years
                    14 mins ago

                    Downgrade a forward and get KDB for Rash, you can't play them all?

                    Otherwise of those I'd be tempted to take a punt on Mahrez as you have bench to cover.

                    Open Controls
                    1. 2OLEgend
                        12 mins ago

                        Agreed. Rash & Bamford to KDB & Brewster

                        Open Controls
                        1. the dom 1
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 6 Years
                          11 mins ago

                          0.1 short

                          Open Controls
                          1. 2OLEgend
                              5 mins ago

                              Davis instead of Brewster then

                              Open Controls
                        2. the dom 1
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 6 Years
                          11 mins ago

                          just need to see how Pep lines them up for CL first then assess the Mahrez transfer.

                          Cheers

                          Open Controls
                      • Rasping Drive
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 11 Years
                        14 mins ago

                        Roll that mutha

                        Open Controls
                        1. the dom 1
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 6 Years
                          just now

                          could be the way - will see how city line up tonight

                          Open Controls
                      • the dom 1
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 6 Years
                        1 min ago

                        thanks for the comments

                        Open Controls
                    2. Tinmen
                      • 7 Years
                      14 mins ago

                      Folks, If Jesus’ Minutes are managed tonight, then is he a good captain option for the weekend?

                      He could be my Jimenez replacement and he is the only way I can get a city player in

                      Open Controls
                      1. Camzy
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 10 Years
                        10 mins ago

                        Yes. I like him. Differential as well.

                        Open Controls
                      2. drughi
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 11 Years
                        10 mins ago

                        nice little punt

                        Open Controls
                      3. Neves say Neves
                        • 2 Years
                        10 mins ago

                        Definitely for the weekend, not sure how nailed he is after that though

                        Open Controls
                      4. Brosstan
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 6 Years
                        9 mins ago

                        yea same applies to Mahrez

                        Open Controls
                      5. Ajax Hamsterdam
                        • 6 Years
                        5 mins ago

                        i d like to own not sure about captaincy though

                        Open Controls
                      6. No Professionals
                        • 3 Years
                        1 min ago

                        Considered him for Kane as a 2-3 week punt, but makes it hard for me to get salah without losing fernandes, so doesn’t seem worth it.

                        Open Controls
                    Open Controls
                      • 2 Years
                      14 mins ago

                      Who would you want the most from gw12 onwards?

                      A) Bamford
                      B) Watkins
                      C) Wilson
                      D) Other?

                      Open Controls
                      1. Rasping Drive
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 11 Years
                        13 mins ago

                        A

                        Open Controls
                        1. Neves say Neves
                          • 2 Years
                          1 min ago

                          Thanks! Was leaning towards him especially now that Wilson is in self-isolation

                          Open Controls
                      2. 2OLEgend
                          11 mins ago

                          A

                          Open Controls
                          1. Neves say Neves
                            • 2 Years
                            1 min ago

                            Thanks! Was leaning towards him especially now that Wilson is in self-isolation

                            Open Controls
                      3. Magic Zico
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 2 Years
                        13 mins ago

                        Some opinion please for this team with 1FT 3.0ITB

                        Ryan (Martinez)
                        Chilwell Cancelo Taylor (Coufal Mitchell)
                        Bruno Jota Grealish Son* (Burke)
                        Vardy DCL Werner*

                        A. Son > KDB [C]
                        B. Werner Burke > KDB [C] Webster (-4)
                        C. Save Bruno [C]
                        D. Others

                        Open Controls
                        1. Rasping Drive
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 11 Years
                          12 mins ago

                          A

                          Open Controls
                        2. Neves say Neves
                          • 2 Years
                          11 mins ago

                          A
                          I like Werner as an option for the next few weeks

                          Open Controls
                        3. 2OLEgend
                            11 mins ago

                            A

                            Open Controls
                        4. Mini-leagues Update after Gameweek 10
                          RedLightning - Top 10k Any …
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • Has Moderation Rights
                          • 10 Years
                          8 mins ago

                          Mini-leagues Update after Gameweek 10:

                          Maruf Hossain is a new entry to our open-to-all Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (https://fantasy.premierleague.com/leagues/111864/standings/c) (code: 5u05vz) and also to our FFS Community Members mini-league (https://fantasy.premierleague.com/leagues/584/standings/c) (which is open to anyone with an FFS account; the code is shown on the Members home page and in the Scout Leagues widget when signed in), and has immediately taken the lead in both. He has been in the top thousand since GW2 when his 123 point score gave him a Gameweek rank of 7,401, and in the top forty since GW6 when he reached the dizzy heights of 7th after wildcarding in GW5. He is now 24th overall and has not played any other chips apart from that wildcard. This is Maruf’s fourth FPL season, his best previous finish being 733k in 2018/19.
                          He is now seven points ahead of last week’s leader Da Hao Huang in the open-to-all mini-league and eleven ahead of last week’s leader Arya Kothari in the Members one.

                          The top two in League 1 of the FFS Head-to-Head leagues (https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/head-to-head-leagues/) both lost in GW10, but Ville Tuominen (Santigold) still has a three point lead with 24 points out of a possible 30.
                          Anoop K won again in League 5 Division 4, but Filipe Loureiro suffered his first defeat in League 6 Division 16. Anoop has won all ten of his matches so far, and so have three managers in League 9 - Muzammil Shaikh in Division 38, Jeffin Jose in Division 62 and PhanDung Nguyen in Division 142.
                          The Head-to-Head GW10 results and GW11 fixtures will be included in TopMarx’s next ‘Best of the FFScout Community’ and ‘Complete Guide’ articles.

                          The safety score for GW10 in TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing (https://fantasy.premierleague.com/leagues/33020/standings/c) (code: 48n69x) is expected to be 40, with at least 176 managers being eliminated (https://www.livefpl.net/LMS). New joiners must have passed all previous safety scores (https://torresmagic.webs.com/lmsupdate.htm).

                          Rob Van den Neucker is the new leader of my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (https://fantasy.premierleague.com/leagues/348/standings/c) (code: 8kcvzq) and is 1,323rd overall, one point ahead of last week’s leader Alaa Khaled Mokhtar. Rob has been playing FPL since at least 2006/07, finishing 1,198th in 2014/15 and 8,628th in 2016/17.

                          Mike Varcoe tops Chaballer’s Hall of Fame >Top 1k< mini-league (https://fantasy.premierleague.com/leagues/74508/standings/c) (code: mr8dyh) for a second Gameweek and is up to 2,846th overall with an 18 point lead over Luke Aiello. He is also the new leader of PDM’s Top 1k ANY Season mini-league (https://fantasy.premierleague.com/leagues/40728/standings/c) (code: 2agvvx), 12 points ahead of last week’s leader Sven Ove Berg.

                          Stephen Kearney tops Greyhead’s The Next Great and The Good mini-league (https://fantasy.premierleague.com/leagues/143783/standings/c) for a third Gameweek and is now 10,977th overall, three points ahead of Tom Pemberton.

                          Fabio Borges is still the highest ranked Pro Pundit and is now up to 18,839th overall.

                          Peter Manning comes straight in at number one in my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (https://fantasy.premierleague.com/leagues/473582/standings/c) (code: 8t42p6) for teams with two or more top 10,000 finishes and is 28,432nd overall, five points ahead of Elias Kharma (@FPLMason). Last week’s leader Greg Winski drops to sixth. This is Peter’s 14th FPL season, finishing 2,389th in 2016/17 and 3,512th in 2017/18.

                          Mat Williams (Matzi11a) is still ten points ahead of Lee Cowen (Granville) in the FFS Mods & Cons mini-league (https://fantasy.premierleague.com/leagues/581/standings/c) and is now up to 31,432nd overall.

                          Andy Short tops Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league (https://fantasy.premierleague.com/leagues/440874/standings/c) for a second Gameweek and is up to 45,561st overall, eight points ahead of Anoop K (who still has a 100% record in FFS Head-to-Head League 5 Division 4 as mentioned earlier).

                          2017/18 FPL Champion Yusuf Sheikh is still top of Simon March’s FPL Champions League (https://fantasy.premierleague.com/leagues/1367/standings/c). He has led since Gameweek 2 and is now up to 51,551st overall, 37 points ahead of Simon himself.

                          Beraht Thapa (Americans Talk FPL) has regained the lead in the Fantasy Football Scout Network mini-league (https://fantasy.premierleague.com/leagues/693919/standings/c) and is now 57,141st overall, four points ahead of last week’s leader, FFS Front End Developer Joe Collett.

                          Open Controls
                        5. Corgzzzz
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 5 Years
                          7 mins ago

                          Good afternoon, Would you do the following for JUST this GW. I will wait till after all UCL games, and I planned to do Sterling for this GW and swap to Salah for GW12.....However....

                          A, Son out for Sterling v Fulham ( have KDB )
                          B, Son out for Salah ( have Jota )
                          C, Son out for someone else for one GW.
                          D, Hold Son for this GW v Arsenal, then out for Salah GW12.

                          Open Controls
                          1. 2OLEgend
                              3 mins ago

                              D

                              Open Controls
                          2. klopp2567
                            • 1 Year
                            6 mins ago

                            RMT
                            with 1 FT and 0 ITB , running out of options.

                            Johnstone Button
                            Telles Cancelo Chillwell Mitchell kwp
                            Son Bruno Jota Salah Lookman
                            Wilson Kane Brewster.

                            Need help with team or should save the FT?

                            Open Controls
                          3. Sonaldo
                              4 mins ago

                              Any news about newcastl they said all the team are in self isolation ?
                              New vs villa is next .

                              Open Controls
                              1. 2OLEgend
                                  3 mins ago

                                  Grealish(C) if they have to play the U21 team

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. UNDERWORLD7
                                    • 9 Years
                                    just now

                                    surely villa would onsider that unfair and play their u21's team against them?

                                    Open Controls
                                • JGP
                                    2 mins ago

                                    not sure

                                    Open Controls
                                • JGP
                                    3 mins ago

                                    Hows this plan?

                                    This GW Cancelo > Dallas
                                    Next GW Werner > Bamford
                                    Barkley > Salah

                                    Or is there any other way to get Salah in?

                                    Martinez
                                    Coufal Robo Chilwell Cancelo
                                    KDB Bruno Jota
                                    DCL Watkins Werner

                                    Ryan Anguissa Mitchell Barkley

                                    2.9ITB

                                    Open Controls
                                  • Goonerly
                                    • 2 Years
                                    2 mins ago

                                    Repost:
                                    If the game's not getting cancelled, could it be a shrewd move to target Villa players against Newcastle?

                                    Might get Watkins in for Jimmy (had planned on C. Wilson, but not sure now..)
                                    Which would then allow me to upgrade DCL to Jesus!

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. 2OLEgend
                                        1 min ago

                                        I would do Jimmy to Watkins if the game goes on with the U21 lads

                                        Open Controls

