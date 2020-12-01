FPL TV Guide: Your schedule for the best video content ahead of Gameweek 11

Fantasy Premier League managers are faced with yet another quick turnaround between Gameweeks so get your video slots booked in now.
Ahead of Friday’s deadline, we have compiled a list of the best content out there, so you know when and where to catch it…
DAY-BY-DAY FANTASY TV
Monday 30th November
03:00: ATFPL – UCL Matchday 5 Preview 13:00: FFS – Transfer Watch Gameweek 11
15:00: LTFPL – Watchlist Gameweek 11
Tuesday 1st December
07:00: TTFPL – Forwards under £8m
13:00: FFS – Captaincy Gameweek 11
15:00: LTFPL – Team Selection Gameweek 11
17:00: FPLW – Gameweek 11 Preview
20:00: FFS – Scoutcast Gameweek 11
Wednesday 2nd December
13:00: FFS – Team Selection Gameweek 11
15:00: LTFPL – Gameweek 11 Preview
Thursday 3rd December
03:00: ATFPL – Gameweek 11 Preview
13:00: FFS – Points Prediction Gameweek 11
20:00: LTFPL – Live Stream Gameweek 11
Friday 4th December
14:30: FFS – Team News Gameweek 11
Sunday 6th December
20:30: FPLF – Gameweek 11 Review
