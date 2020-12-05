48
Metrics December 5

In-form De Bruyne still not among top 10k’s most popular midfielders

48 Comments
Share

Kevin De Bruyne (£11.7m) is proving to be a very effective differential among the top 10,000 Fantasy Premier League managers.

The Belgian’s latest double-figure haul, the second in as many Gameweeks, could cause some restructuring at this level, especially with Manchester City facing West Bromwich Albion (home), Southampton (away) and Newcastle (home) between now and Gameweek 15.

The crux of De Bruyne’s appeal is the fact that despite relatively low ownership among the top 10k, he has quickly become a reliable and powerful captain candidate.

Manchester City’s number 17 was the most skippered at this level for Gameweek 11, earning the backing of 24.6% ahead of a home meeting with Fulham. 

Such support is sure to be welcome for his owners, just low enough to turn a 28-point haul into a significant green arrow.

These managers were helped, of course, by Bruno Fernandes (£10.9m), the best of the rest in terms of captaincy, scoring only seven points at West Ham.

There was, arguably, some fortune, or lack thereof depending on your view, in the Manchester United man’s exploits though.

He played just 45 minutes after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer benched him at West Ham but his man-of-the-match performance in the second half realistically should have resulted in at least three assists, not one.

De Bruyne captainers will have one eye over their shoulder at this point too as Harry Kane (11.9%), Jamie Vardy (11.2%) and Mohamed Salah (9.7%) are yet to play in Gameweek 11, facing Arsenal, Sheffield United and Wolves respectively on Sunday.

As you can see, De Bruyne is not even among the top-five most-owned midfielders among the top 10k for Gameweek 11, although we do expect that to change in the near future.

Unsurprisingly, Jack Grealish (£7.7m) saw his ownership at this level drop by 10.4 percentage points between Gameweeks 10 and 11, influenced, of course by Aston Villa’s meeting with Newcastle suffering a coronavirus (COVID-19) postponement.

Following a double-figure haul against Southampton, Fernandes was the most popular midfielder in the transfer market for the top 10k, as he displaced Son Heung-min (£9.5m) as the most fashionable in this position.

Enjoying an ownership rise of 10.6 percentage points, he is now owned by 72.4% at this level.

Can Diogo Jota (£6.9m) cover the attacking threat of Salah this season? That’s the question bandied around the Fantasy community this week and it looks as if the top 10k have given us their answer following the Gameweek 11 deadline.

For the first time in 2020/21, the former Wolves man has earned more backers in the top 10k than his Egyptian colleague.

48.7% of them now own Jota, while only 31.7% are in possession of Salah.

With Newcastle’s trip to Aston Villa removed from Gameweek 11 (at the time of writing), the Free Hit ended up as the most popular chip among the top 10k FPL managers this weekend.

That is no surprise considering Emiliano Martínez (£4.8m) sits in 24.5% of squads at this level and 53.7% are holding onto Grealish.

4.3% of the top 10k used the Free Hit this week, while 2.9% opted to fix their postponement-related problems with a Wildcard.

Curiously, De Bruyne was not the most popular midfielder in top 10k Free Hit squads, selected only by 56.6% of these.

That said, he was still the most fashionable Manchester City option with Mahrez appearing in 47.1% of these squads.

Instead, Fernandes (76.4%) and Son (60.1%) were both chosen by more top 10k Free Hit managers than De Bruyne for Gameweek 11.

These squads also highlight the feeling of futility in terms of predicting Guardiola’s rotation policy. 

Given João Cancelo‘s (£5.5m) apparent loss of favour in the manager’s mind, 35.1% of these Free Hitting managers chose Kyle Walker (£6.2m) as their Manchester City defender for Gameweek 11, only to see him miss out on a place in the matchday squad entirely.

Those who Wildcarded largely built their squads in line with the general top 10k template with some key differences.

De Bruyne was chosen by just over half of these managers, Salah was not among the top-five midfielders and roughly 60% of them went for Son and Jota respectively.

How much rest will Premier League teams get over Christmas this season?

Lessons learned from FPL Gameweek 11

  • Burnley 1-1 Everton
  • Manchester City 2-0 Fulham
  • West Ham United 1-3 Manchester United
  • Chelsea v Leeds United
  • West Bromwich Albion v Crystal Palace
  • Sheffield United v Leicester City
  • Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal
  • Liverpool v Wolves
  • Brighton and Hove Albion v Southampton

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

48 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Captain Vantastic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    9 mins ago

    Bamford 2 baps.

    Open Controls
  2. In Bale We Trust
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    9 mins ago

    Mount stolen 3 baps

    Open Controls
  3. Fred54
    • 5 Years
    9 mins ago

    Remember when Chilwell was must have?

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Chilwell > Zouma done!

      Open Controls
    2. Don Van Vliet
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Are you simple?
      Aside from today's 2-pointer, he's had 8,7,8,6,6 in the previous 5 games. Not to forget his 18-point haul in GW4.
      7.25 average...

      Open Controls
  4. TomSaints
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    8 mins ago

    Damn you mount!

    Chelsea looked good though, should have scored more

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Werner owner here, fuming!

      Open Controls
  5. Zim0
    • 2 Years
    8 mins ago

    Zouma out of the baps suddenly lol.

    Open Controls
  6. Bruce Lee
    • 2 Years
    8 mins ago

    Chilwell useless get out of my team!1111

    Open Controls
  7. Inazuma X1
    • 3 Years
    7 mins ago

    Jota benched as per leaked line up

    Open Controls
    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      This one?

      Kelleher
      Neco 
      Fabinho 
      Matip
      Robertson
      Henderson
      Gini 
      Curt 
      Salah
      Mane
      Bobby

      Open Controls
      1. The_Fish
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Taken from my twitter. I’m finally famous.

        Open Controls
  8. denial
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    7 mins ago

    56 with 5 to play

    Open Controls
    1. denial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      Nice green.

      Open Controls
    2. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      54(-4) with 5 to play

      Open Controls
    3. acesingh
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      I have exactly the same score with KDB captain, Bruno, Werner, Bamford, DCL, Chilwell

      Robbo, KWP, Justin, Jota and McCarthy to go

      Open Controls
    4. TomSaints
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      61 with 4 to play.

      Pretty happy but still fuming at all the missed KDB goals

      Open Controls
  9. Bruce Lee
    • 2 Years
    7 mins ago

    I was a massive doubter of Bruno at the start of the year - I was a massive fraud, I will admit

    Open Controls
  10. sergioaguero67
    • 5 Years
    6 mins ago

    Ruben Dias safe to pick?
    Or rotation risk

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      You wouldn't ask if safe.

      Open Controls
    2. JIMMY764
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Safe for now. Always was for this gw imo. First choice CB currently.

      Open Controls
  11. Bruce Lee
    • 2 Years
    6 mins ago

    Jota vs parent club tomorrow

    Open Controls
    1. Zim0
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Old*

      Open Controls
    2. Klaren
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Probably after around 60.

      Open Controls
  12. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 11 Years
    6 mins ago

    3 - Mount (30)
    2 - Bamford, Phillips (29)

    Open Controls
    1. Chucky
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Joke of a system.. 0 for winning goal scorer n yet 2 Baps for two twerps...

      Open Controls
  13. jason_ni
    • 4 Years
    5 mins ago

    Crazy.. 60 from 6, 1.5mill to 700k, with Bamford coming off the bench if lampty, son, jota or kane are no shows.

    Maybe I should have played Bamford over lampty, but will take it, best Saturday in fpl this season by far!

    Open Controls
    1. Sid1891
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Similar here
      Made about 600k today from 1.3m
      But only 3 left tomorrow

      Open Controls
  14. Giggs Boson
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    5 mins ago

    Another impressive performance from Chelsea. They look good this year...

    Open Controls
  15. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 11 Years
    5 mins ago

    LMS safety score currently 19

    https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

    Open Controls
    1. Zim0
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Another week safe 🙂

      Open Controls
    2. Eddie - Back to Square Owen
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      That is bonkers.

      Open Controls
  16. La vida FPL
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    4 mins ago

    Why was Ziyech subbed?

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Injury.

      Open Controls
      1. La vida FPL
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Thanks

        Open Controls
    2. jason_ni
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Came off injured, bit unlucky for owners.

      Open Controls
  17. tim
    • 11 Years
    4 mins ago

    Happy w Zouma, Cancelo, KDB(C), Sterling, Bruno and Bam! 57p + baps!

    Still have Vardy, Jota, KWP, Bissouma and McCarthy to play!

    Could be my best week this year!

    Open Controls
    1. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 mins ago

      Well in Timbo

      Open Controls
    2. jason_ni
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Wow.. Nice gw!

      Same, just have dcl and James for sterling and bam( who i benched).

      Open Controls
  18. turd ferguson
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    Kane out for KDB before the rise? (Have son)?

    Open Controls
    1. 2OLEgend
        just now

        I would, but you know the risk with early trannys

        Open Controls
    2. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 mins ago

      Vardy,son > giroud, salah -4?

      Open Controls
      1. 2OLEgend
          1 min ago

          God no

          Open Controls
          1. 2OLEgend
              just now

              Not Giroud

              Open Controls
        • jimmy.floyd
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Son Zaha to Salah Neto (-4) Have Kane

          Open Controls
          1. 2OLEgend
              just now

              Aye

              Open Controls
          2. Dynamic Duos
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Will Brewster start tomorrow?

            Open Controls
          3. JONALDINHO
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Finish the day with 57 pts. From 250 to 80k. Not bad not bad

            Open Controls

          You need to be logged in to post a comment.